BRQ Seafood and Barbeque
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Not your average BBQ restaurant. While we serve excellent BBQ, we also have a variety of delicious salads, appetizers and entrees. BRQ is also the Official Catering Service of LSU Athletics.
Location
10423 Jefferson Hwy,, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Gallery
