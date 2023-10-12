Popular Items

The Sammich

$16.00

Pork Or Chicken Served With Four House-Made Bbq Sauces On A Pretzel Bun

Country Fried Steak

$18.00

Brisket Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Sauteed Green Beans

Main Menu

Starters

House Cured Bacon

$9.00

With Pepper Jelly Glaze, Petitie Greens

Smoked Queso

$12.00

Fried Okra

$9.00

With Habanero Dill Ranch

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$15.00

With White Wine Lemon Butter

BBQ Brisket Meatballs

$12.00

Mashed Potatoes, Hot Sauce Fried Onion Rings

Smoked Wings

$18.00

Guajillo Sauce, White Bbq Sauce, Cilantro

Pepper Jack Stuffed Boudin Balls

$10.00

Ravigote Sauce

BBQ Nachos

$17.00

Choice Of Pulled Pork Or Pulled Chicken, Queso, Pit Beans, Roasted Corn, Pico, Sour Cream, Brq Original Mild Sauce

Salads

Brussels & Kale Salad

$15.00

Smoked Bacon, Parmesan, Toasted Almonds, Maple Tahini Dressing

The Jumbo Wedge

$14.00

Iceberg, Tomoates, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, And Chocie Of Bleu Cheese Dressing Or Habanero Dill Ranch

Sesame Chicken Salad

$17.00

Mixed Greens, Shaved Carrot, Purple Cabbage, Cilantro, Tomatoes, English Cucumber, Glazed Sesame Chicken, Sesame Viniagrette

Strawberry Fields Salad

$17.00

Mixed Greens, Strawberries, Cucumber, Avocado, Pecans, Goat Cheese, Sweet Poppy Seed Dressing

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Bacon, Pickled Peppers, Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Grilled Chicken Breast, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Seafood Avocado Salad

$22.00

Boiled Louisiana Shrimp, Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Fresh Corn, Shaved Carrots, Purple Cabbage, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Pepper Jelly Vinaigrette

Quinoa Bowl

$17.00

Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato, Avocado, Feta, Castelvetrano Olives, Red Wine Viniagrette

Small House Salad

$9.00

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$16.00

Ham, Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Wiss, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard

Prime Rib Sandwich

$18.00

Smoked Shaved Ribeye, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Cream, Brioche Bun

Slider Trio

$18.00

Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Chopped Brisket, Mini Pretzel Buns

Pastrami Grilled Cheese

$19.00

Brisket, Brq Special Sauce, Chow Chow, Swiss Cheese, Muenster, Marble Rye

BBQ Quesadilla

$17.00

Choice Of Chicken Or Pork, Monterey Jack, Pico, Sour Cream

Southwest Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato

Fried Chicken Sliders

$16.00

Hawaiian Roll, Pimento Cheese, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Pickle

Smoked Turkey & Fig Sandwich

$16.00

House Smoked Turkey, Goat Cheese, Muenster, Fig Preserves, Greens

10 oz Burger

$18.00

Smoked Gouda, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Brioche Bun

Entrees

Blackened Gulf Fish

$30.00

Served With Seasonal Vegetable, Topped With Lemon Caper Sauce

Catfish Acadian

$28.00

2 Fried Catfish Filets, Topped With Crawfish Etouffee, Served With Mashed Potatoes And Sauteed Green Beans

Habanero Pineapple Glazed Salmon

$26.00

Sweet And Spicy Glaze, Grilled Broccoli, Mashed Potatoes

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$34.00

Two Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, Served With A Crawfish And Shrimp Creole Alfredo Pasta

Country Fried Steak

$18.00

Brisket Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Sauteed Green Beans

Chicken Mamou

$24.00

12 Oz Blackened Chicken Breast, Mashed Potatoes, Corn Maque Choux, Topped With Tasso Cream Sauce, Smoked Mozzarella

Steak & Fries

$19.00

8 Oz Teres Major, Served With Hand Cut Smoked Feta And Garlic Fries

Ribeye

$28.00

12 Oz Ribeye, Served With Double Stuffed Potato And Sauteed Green Beans

BBQ Side

Side Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Side Coleslaw

$6.00

Side Hot Sauce Fried Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Pit Beans

$6.00

Side Potato Salad

$6.00

Side Cornbread

$6.00

Farm Side

Side Double Stuffed Potato

$9.00

Side Sauteed Green Beans

$9.00

Side Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Side Grilled Broccoli

$9.00

Side Corn Maque Choux

$9.00

From the Pit

The Q1

$24.00

Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, One Bbq Side

The Q2

$28.00

Choice Of Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken Or House-Made Andouille, One Bbq Side, 1/4 Rack Of Baby Back Ribs

The Q3

$38.00

Two Meats, One Bbq Side, 1/4 Rack Of Baby Back Ribs

Pulled Pork - a la carte - 1/2 lb

$16.00

Pulled Pork - a la carte - 1 lb

$22.00

Pulled Chicken - a la carte - 1/2 lb

$16.00

Pulled Chicken - a la carte - 1 lb

$22.00

Smoked Brisket - a la carte - 1/2 lb

$19.00

Smoked Brisket - a la carte - 1 lb

$32.00

House-Made Andouille - a la carte - 1/2 lb

$16.00

House-Made Andouille - a la carte - 1 lb

$22.00

Competition Style Baby Back Ribs - 1/2 Rack

$18.00

Competition Style Baby Back Ribs - Full Rack

$28.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$10.00

Jumbo Famous Carrot Cake

$17.00

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

With French Fries

Kid Fried Catfish

$8.00

With French Fries

Kid Fried Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

With French Fries

Kid BBQ Sliders

$8.00

Choice Of Pulled Chicken Or Pulled Pork, With French Fries

Kid BBQ Plate

$8.00

Choice Of Pulled Chicken Or Pulled Pork, With French Fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

With French Fries

Refill

Au Jus

$0.50

Egg

$1.00

Bacon

$1.00

Parmesan

$0.50

Feta

$0.50

Goat Cheese

$0.50

Mild BBQ

$0.50

Vinegar BBQ

$0.50

Mustard BBQ

$0.50

Spicy BBQ

$0.50

White BBQ

$0.50

Guajillo Sauce

$1.00

Slider Bun

$1.00

Pepper Jelly

$0.50

Ravigote

$0.50

Maple Tahini

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sesame Vinaigrette

$0.50

Poppy Seed Dressing

$0.50

Red Wine Vin

$0.50

Pepper Jelly Vinaigrette

$0.50

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.50

Horseradish Cream

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Pimento Cheese

$0.50

Fig Preserves

$0.50

Smoked Guoda

$0.50

Lemon Caper Sauce

$0.50

Sweet & Spicy Glaze

$0.50

Crawfish Etouffee Ramekin

$2.00

Tasso Cream Sauce

$1.00

Avocado

$1.00

Brisket Gravy

$3.00

Sliced Jalepenos

$0.50

BBQ Chips

$3.00

Cheese Cheese

$0.50

Extras

4 Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

6 Grilled Shrimp

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.00

Steak

$10.00

Salmon

$15.00

Sliced Brisket

$15.00

Chopped Brisket

$15.00

Andouille Sausage 1/4 lb

$8.00

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Coca-Cola Classic

$3.25

Diet Coca-Cola

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.25

Barq's Root Beer

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Cold Brew

$6.00

Milk

$3.25

Soda Water

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Tonic Water

Value Packs/Catering/Tailgating

Value Packs

Value Pack #1

$75.00

2 Meats, 2 Sides, 1 Sauce

Value Pack #2

$115.00

3 Meats, 3 Sides, 1 Sauce

Value Pack #3

$140.00

4 Meats, 3 Sides, 2 Sauces

Catering Packages

Smokehouse Package

$245.00

2 Meats, 2 Sides, 2 Sauces, Cornbread, Potato Chips, Pickles

The Pit Boss Package

$325.00

3 Meats, 2 Sides, 2 Sauces, Cornbread, Potato Chips, Pickles

The Big Q Package

$365.00

4 Meats, 2 Sides, 2 Sauces Cornbread, Potato Chips, Pickles

Tailgating Packages

The Kick-Off

$325.00

2 Meats, 2 Sides, 2 Sauces, Boudin Balls, Pit Wings, Chips, Pickles

BRQ Connection

$425.00

3 Meats, 2 Sides, 2 Sauces, Boudin Balls, Pit Wings, Chips, Pickles

The Tail Gator

$455.00

4 Meats, 2 Sides, 2 Sauces, Boudin Balls, Pit Wings, Potato Chips, Pickles

For the Win

$495.00

5 Meats, 2 Sides, 2 Sauces, Boudin Balls, Pit Wings, Chips, Pickles

Lunch Menu

Lunch Specials

Lunch Country Fried Steak

$15.99

Brisket Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Sauteed Green Beans

Lunch Chicken Mamou

$15.99

6 Oz Blackened Chicken Breast, Mashed Potatoes, Corn Maque Choux, Topped With Tasso Cream Sauce, Smoked Mozzarella

Lunch Hamburger Steak

$15.99

Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion & Mushroom Gravy Over Mashed Potatoes, Hot Sauce Fried Onion Rings Topper

Lunch Catfish Acadian

$15.99

Fried Catfish Filet Topped With Crawfish Etouffee, Mashed Potatoes, Sauteed Green Beans

Fish tacos

$16.00

Blackened Or Fired, Chipotle Aioli, Lime, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro, Side Of Corn Maque Choux

Little Q

$14.00

Pulled Chicken, Pulled Pork, Cornbread, Choice Bbq Side

The Hog

$17.00

Baby Back Ribs, Pulled Pork, Cornbread, Choice Bbq Side

The Jambo

$17.00

Sliced Brisket, Choice Of Pulled Pork Or Pulled Chicken, Cornbread, Choice Of Bbq Side

Lunch Specials

Lunch

Fish Special

$28.00

Steak Special

$32.00

Sandwich Special

$16.00

Salad Special

$16.00

Appertizer Special

$18.00

Boozie chocolate cake

$17.00

Kabob Special

$18.00

lunch special

$16.00