Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar Fremont

review star

No reviews yet

8933 Andermatt Dr

Lincoln, NE 68526

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders
Beer Battered Fish
Cowboy Corn Bites

Appetizers

Mushrooms

$9.99

Fresh button mushrooms hand battered and fried. Served with homemade ranch dressing.

Famous Fries

Famous Fries

$6.99

Salt and pepper seasoned fries with our signature blend of seasoning and drizzled with Boom Boom sauce.

Bavarian Pretzels & Craft Beer Cheese

Bavarian Pretzels & Craft Beer Cheese

$6.99

A blend of creamy cheddar cheese with American Ale

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$8.99+

Juicy all white meat, tossed in your choice of sauce.

Big Red's Famous Wings

Big Red's Famous Wings

$17.99+

Tossed in your choice of sauce or our signature spicy dry rub.

Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$6.99

Sliced pickle spears battered and fried.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99
Macho Nacho

Macho Nacho

$17.99

Tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef or chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, onions, and jalapeno's.

Jr. Macho Nacho

$14.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99

Sweet colossal onion rings battered, breaded and fried.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Crispy tortilla chips served with sals

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$6.99

Topped with cheddar jack cheese and bacon.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and onions.

Cheese Curds

$6.99

Lightly breaded Wisconsin cheese curds.

Cowboy Corn Bites

$6.99

Breaded sweet corn kernels, jalapenos, cream cheese and bacon. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Jalapeño pepper halves stuffed with rich cream cheese and coated in a light, crispy breading.

Add Side

$3.59

Add Sauce

$0.75

Add

Sandwiches

Hot Beef

Hot Beef

$11.59

Slow roasted Certified Angus Beef between two thick slices of sourdough bread and smothered with gravy.

French Dip

French Dip

$10.99

Served on a grilled Hoagie.

BLT

BLT

$9.99

Served with mayo on toasted sourdough.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Your choice of cheese on grilled sourdough. *pictured with added bacon

Turkey Bacon Club

Turkey Bacon Club

$10.99

Smoked turkey with lettuce, tomato, Swiss, bacon, and mayo on ciabatta.

Club

Club

$10.99

A triple decker with layers of turkey, ham, lettuce, mayo, bacon, tomato, Swiss cheese, and American cheese on toasted sourdough bread.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Served on your choice of ciabatta or brioche bun. *pictured with added garnishes

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99
Buffalo Blue Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Blue Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Hand braded chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Elephant Ear

Elephant Ear

$10.99

Big Red's legendary breaded pork tenderloin. Served on your choice of grilled hoagie or brioche bun with a side of mayo. *pictured with added cheese and bacon

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$10.99

Chicken or steak topped with green peppers, fresh mushrooms, onions, and Swiss cheese on a grilled hoagie.

Steak Philly

$10.99
Reuben

Reuben

$10.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye bread.

Burgers

Jalapeno Burger

Jalapeno Burger

$9.99

Cheddar cheese, battered fried jalapenos, bacon, and jalapeno ranch.

Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

$9.99

Fresh sauteed mushrooms covered in Swiss cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Choice of cheese.

Deluxe Cheeseburger

Deluxe Cheeseburger

$9.99

Choice of cheese.

Bacon Me Crazy

Bacon Me Crazy

$9.99

Market cut shoulder bacon, bacon strips, bacon jam, and cheddar cheese.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$9.99

Melted Swiss and grilled onions on grilled marble rye bread.

Big Red Challenge

Big Red Challenge

$19.99

Three 1/2 pound burgers, that's right! 1.5 pounds of Fresh Nebraska Beef, six slices of bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Anytime Burger

Anytime Burger

$9.99

Melted American cheese, crispy hash brown patty, country style gravy, bacon, and an egg on grilled sourdough.

Western Burger

Western Burger

$9.99

Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon strips, and crispy onion strings.

Bacon Blue Burger

Bacon Blue Burger

$9.99

Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and mayo.

Bacon Double Burger

Bacon Double Burger

$13.99

Two 1/2 lb burgers with bacon, American, and Swiss cheese.

Brooklyn Burger

$11.99

1/2lb burger with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye bread

Chimi Burger

$11.99

1/2lb burger with chimichurri sauce, provolone cheese, Roma tomatoes

Add Fries

Big Red Favorites

Golden Fried Shrimp

Golden Fried Shrimp

$15.99

Fantail Shrimp served with cocktail sauce.

Bacon Macaroni & Cheese

Bacon Macaroni & Cheese

$14.99

Classic white cheddar and craft beer cheese with twisted elbow macaroni topped with diced market style shoulder bacon and shredded parmesan.

Jalapeno Wrap

Jalapeno Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, roasted black bean and corn salsa with chipotle mayo wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla.

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Jumbo strips of tender, juicy all white chicken. We recommend our home-made ranch for dipping.

Big Red Wrap

Big Red Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, and ranch dressing wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla. Try it buffalo style.

Beer Battered Fish

Beer Battered Fish

$13.99

Two battered cod fillets served with tartar sauce.

Salads & Soup

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.99

Seasoned beef or chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and black olives in a fried tortilla bowl. Served with salsa, sour cream, and choice of dressing.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$13.99+

Cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and sliced egg.

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$9.99

Cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and sliced egg.

Buffalo Blue Salad

Buffalo Blue Salad

$14.99

Crispy chicken tossed in hot sauce, tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.99

Ham, turkey, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and sliced egg.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, roasted black brean and corn salsa, topped with tortilla strips.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, shredded parmesan cheese, tomatoes, sliced red onions, and croutons. Served with caesar dressing.

Soup

Soup

$3.99+

Soup & Salad

$6.98

A bowl of soup and side salad.

Side Salad

$3.59

Dinners

Hand Breaded Chicken

Hand Breaded Chicken

$15.99

Boneless chicken breast, hand breaded, pan fried and smothered in gravy.

New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak

$22.99

10 oz hand cut, lightly seasoned, and charbroiled.

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.99

8 oz beef breaded, fried, and smothered with your choice of beef or country style gravy.

Shrimp Dinner

$17.99

Kid's Meals

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.99
Kid's Mac N Cheese

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Corn Dogs

$5.99
Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.99
Kid's Slider w/ Cheese

Kid's Slider w/ Cheese

$5.99

Dessert

French Silk Pie

$4.99

Cheesecake

$7.99
Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$5.99

Fudge brownie topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup, caramel, and whipped topping.

Just Brownie

$2.99

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.99

Sides

Add a Side

$3.59

Dinner Roll

$1.00

Texas Toast (1 PC)

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Add Shrimp

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 1:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

No matter the occasion or who you share it with, a great time starts with food and drinks, moved by music, or watching your favorite sporting event on the 11- foot super screen and 45 TVs positioned for your ultimate viewing at Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar. Our exceptional staff focuses on serving you the customer so that you will want to come back again and again. Lincoln’s Choice Winner 2020 and 2021 – Thank you Lincoln!

Website

Location

8933 Andermatt Dr, Lincoln, NE 68526

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Greenfield's - Lincoln
orange star4.2 • 1,121
7900 S 87th St Lincoln, NE 68526
View restaurantnext
Vic's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
8340 Glynoaks Drive Lincoln, NE 68516
View restaurantnext
Honest Abes - Glynoaks
orange starNo Reviews
8340 Glynoaks dr st. 104 Lincoln, NE 68516
View restaurantnext
MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante
orange star4.6 • 944
7701 Pioneers Blvd Lincoln, NE 68506
View restaurantnext
Sasquatch Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
5600 S 48th Street Lincoln, NE 68516
View restaurantnext
Stauffer’s Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
5600 South 48th Street Lincoln, NE 68516
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lincoln

PepperJax Grill - 15 - Lincoln 48th
orange starNo Reviews
2511 S. 48th Street Lincoln, NE 68506
View restaurantnext
Bison Witches Bar & Deli - Lincoln
orange star4.5 • 2,644
1320 P St,Ste 100 Lincoln, NE 68508
View restaurantnext
Greenfield's - Lincoln
orange star4.2 • 1,121
7900 S 87th St Lincoln, NE 68526
View restaurantnext
Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 984
211 N 70th Street Lincoln, NE 68505
View restaurantnext
MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante
orange star4.6 • 944
7701 Pioneers Blvd Lincoln, NE 68506
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 35 - Lincoln Cornhusker
orange star4.0 • 910
3200 N 27th Street Lincoln, NE 68521
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lincoln
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Atchison
review star
Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston