Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar Fremont
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
No matter the occasion or who you share it with, a great time starts with food and drinks, moved by music, or watching your favorite sporting event on the 11- foot super screen and 45 TVs positioned for your ultimate viewing at Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar. Our exceptional staff focuses on serving you the customer so that you will want to come back again and again. Lincoln’s Choice Winner 2020 and 2021 – Thank you Lincoln!
Location
8933 Andermatt Dr, Lincoln, NE 68526
Gallery