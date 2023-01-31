Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar - Norfolk
2101 Pasewalk Avenue
Norfolk, NE 68701
Appetizers
Famous Fries
Salt and pepper seasoned fries with our signature blend of seasoning and drizzled with Boom Boom sauce.
Bavarian Pretzels & Craft Beer Cheese
A blend of creamy cheddar cheese with American Ale
Boneless Wings
Juicy all white meat, tossed in your choice of sauce.
Big Red's Famous Wings
Tossed in your choice of sauce or our signature spicy dry rub.
Pickle Fries
Sliced pickle spears battered and fried.
Mozzarella Sticks
Macho Nacho
Tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef or chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, onions, and jalapeno's.
Onion Rings
Sweet colossal onion rings battered, breaded and fried.
Chips & Salsa
Crispy tortilla chips served with sals
Potato Skins
Topped with cheddar jack cheese and bacon.
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and onions.
Spinach Dip
Served with pita bread
Meatballs & Marinara
Served with Texas Toast.
Truffle Fry
Sandwiches
Hot Beef
Slow roasted Certified Angus Beef between two thick slices of sourdough bread and smothered with gravy.
French Dip
Served on a grilled Hoagie.
BLT
Served with mayo on toasted sourdough.
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of cheese on grilled sourdough. *pictured with added bacon
Turkey Bacon Club
Smoked turkey with lettuce, tomato, Swiss, bacon, and mayo on ciabatta.
Club
A triple decker with layers of turkey, ham, lettuce, mayo, bacon, tomato, Swiss cheese, and American cheese on toasted sourdough bread.
Chicken Sandwich
Served on your choice of ciabatta or brioche bun. *pictured with added garnishes
Buffalo Blue Chicken Sandwich
Hand braded chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Elephant Ear
Big Red's legendary breaded pork tenderloin. Served on your choice of grilled hoagie or brioche bun with a side of mayo. *pictured with added cheese and bacon
Philly
Chicken or steak topped with green peppers, fresh mushrooms, onions, and Swiss cheese on a grilled hoagie.
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye bread.
Burgers
Jalapeno Burger
Cheddar cheese, battered fried jalapenos, bacon, and jalapeno ranch.
Mushroom
Fresh sauteed mushrooms covered in Swiss cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Choice of cheese.
Memorial Burger
Choice of cheese.
Bacon Me Crazy
Market cut shoulder bacon, bacon strips, bacon jam, and cheddar cheese.
Patty Melt
Melted Swiss and grilled onions on grilled marble rye bread.
Big Red Challenge
Three 1/2 pound burgers, that's right! 1.5 pounds of Fresh Nebraska Beef, six slices of bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Anytime
Melted American cheese, crispy hash brown patty, country style gravy, bacon, and an egg on grilled sourdough.
Western
Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon strips, and crispy onion strings.
Bacon Blue
Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and mayo.
Bacon Double
Two 1/2 lb burgers with bacon, American, and Swiss cheese.
Big Red Favorites
Golden Fried Shrimp
Fantail Shrimp served with cocktail sauce.
Bacon Macaroni & Cheese
Classic white cheddar and craft beer cheese with twisted elbow macaroni topped with diced market style shoulder bacon and shredded parmesan.
Jalapeno Wrap
Grilled chicken, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, roasted black bean and corn salsa with chipotle mayo wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders
Jumbo strips of tender, juicy all white chicken. We recommend our home-made ranch for dipping.
Big Red Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, and ranch dressing wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla. Try it buffalo style.
Beer Battered Fish
Two battered cod fillets served with tartar sauce.
Salads & Soup
Taco
Seasoned beef or chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and black olives in a fried tortilla bowl. Served with salsa, sour cream, and choice of dressing.
Chicken Salad
Cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and sliced egg.
Dinner Salad
Cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and sliced egg.
Buffalo Blue Salad
Crispy chicken tossed in hot sauce, tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles.
Chef
Ham, turkey, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and sliced egg.
Southwest Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, roasted black brean and corn salsa, topped with tortilla strips.
Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken breast, shredded parmesan cheese, tomatoes, sliced red onions, and croutons. Served with caesar dressing.
Soup
Soup & Salad
A bowl of soup and side salad.