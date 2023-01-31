  • Home
  • /
  • Norfolk
  • /
  • Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar - Norfolk
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar - Norfolk

review star

No reviews yet

2101 Pasewalk Avenue

Norfolk, NE 68701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Red's Famous Wings
Boneless Wings
Southwest Chicken

Appetizers

Famous Fries

Famous Fries

$9.99

Salt and pepper seasoned fries with our signature blend of seasoning and drizzled with Boom Boom sauce.

Bavarian Pretzels & Craft Beer Cheese

Bavarian Pretzels & Craft Beer Cheese

$9.99

A blend of creamy cheddar cheese with American Ale

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$8.99+

Juicy all white meat, tossed in your choice of sauce.

Big Red's Famous Wings

Big Red's Famous Wings

$17.99+

Tossed in your choice of sauce or our signature spicy dry rub.

Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$9.99

Sliced pickle spears battered and fried.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99
Macho Nacho

Macho Nacho

$17.99

Tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef or chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, onions, and jalapeno's.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.99

Sweet colossal onion rings battered, breaded and fried.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Crispy tortilla chips served with sals

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$11.99

Topped with cheddar jack cheese and bacon.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and onions.

Spinach Dip

$10.99

Served with pita bread

Meatballs & Marinara

Meatballs & Marinara

$9.99Out of stock

Served with Texas Toast.

Truffle Fry

Truffle Fry

$8.99

Sandwiches

Hot Beef

Hot Beef

$11.59

Slow roasted Certified Angus Beef between two thick slices of sourdough bread and smothered with gravy.

French Dip

French Dip

$10.99

Served on a grilled Hoagie.

BLT

BLT

$9.99

Served with mayo on toasted sourdough.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Your choice of cheese on grilled sourdough. *pictured with added bacon

Turkey Bacon Club

Turkey Bacon Club

$10.99

Smoked turkey with lettuce, tomato, Swiss, bacon, and mayo on ciabatta.

Club

Club

$10.99

A triple decker with layers of turkey, ham, lettuce, mayo, bacon, tomato, Swiss cheese, and American cheese on toasted sourdough bread.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99+

Served on your choice of ciabatta or brioche bun. *pictured with added garnishes

Buffalo Blue Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Blue Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Hand braded chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Elephant Ear

Elephant Ear

$10.99

Big Red's legendary breaded pork tenderloin. Served on your choice of grilled hoagie or brioche bun with a side of mayo. *pictured with added cheese and bacon

Philly

Philly

$10.99+

Chicken or steak topped with green peppers, fresh mushrooms, onions, and Swiss cheese on a grilled hoagie.

Reuben

Reuben

$10.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye bread.

Burgers

Jalapeno Burger

Jalapeno Burger

$12.99

Cheddar cheese, battered fried jalapenos, bacon, and jalapeno ranch.

Mushroom

Mushroom

$11.99

Fresh sauteed mushrooms covered in Swiss cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Choice of cheese.

Memorial Burger

Memorial Burger

$11.99

Choice of cheese.

Bacon Me Crazy

Bacon Me Crazy

$13.99

Market cut shoulder bacon, bacon strips, bacon jam, and cheddar cheese.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$10.99

Melted Swiss and grilled onions on grilled marble rye bread.

Big Red Challenge

Big Red Challenge

$19.99

Three 1/2 pound burgers, that's right! 1.5 pounds of Fresh Nebraska Beef, six slices of bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Anytime

Anytime

$13.99

Melted American cheese, crispy hash brown patty, country style gravy, bacon, and an egg on grilled sourdough.

Western

Western

$12.99

Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon strips, and crispy onion strings.

Bacon Blue

Bacon Blue

$11.99

Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and mayo.

Bacon Double

Bacon Double

$15.99

Two 1/2 lb burgers with bacon, American, and Swiss cheese.

Big Red Favorites

Golden Fried Shrimp

Golden Fried Shrimp

$15.99

Fantail Shrimp served with cocktail sauce.

Bacon Macaroni & Cheese

Bacon Macaroni & Cheese

$14.99

Classic white cheddar and craft beer cheese with twisted elbow macaroni topped with diced market style shoulder bacon and shredded parmesan.

Jalapeno Wrap

Jalapeno Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, roasted black bean and corn salsa with chipotle mayo wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla.

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Jumbo strips of tender, juicy all white chicken. We recommend our home-made ranch for dipping.

Big Red Wrap

Big Red Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, and ranch dressing wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla. Try it buffalo style.

Beer Battered Fish

Beer Battered Fish

$13.99

Two battered cod fillets served with tartar sauce.

Salads & Soup

Taco

Taco

$12.99

Seasoned beef or chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and black olives in a fried tortilla bowl. Served with salsa, sour cream, and choice of dressing.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$13.99+

Cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and sliced egg.

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$9.99

Cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and sliced egg.

Buffalo Blue Salad

Buffalo Blue Salad

$14.99

Crispy chicken tossed in hot sauce, tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles.

Chef

Chef

$10.99

Ham, turkey, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and sliced egg.

Southwest Chicken

Southwest Chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, roasted black brean and corn salsa, topped with tortilla strips.

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, shredded parmesan cheese, tomatoes, sliced red onions, and croutons. Served with caesar dressing.

Soup

Soup

$3.99+

Soup & Salad

$6.98

A bowl of soup and side salad.

Side Salad

$3.59

Dinners

Hand Breaded Chicken

Hand Breaded Chicken

$15.99

Boneless chicken breast, hand breaded, pan fried and smothered in gravy.

New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak

$22.99

10 oz hand cut, lightly seasoned, and charbroiled.

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.99

8 oz beef breaded, fried, and smothered with your choice of beef or country style gravy.

Kid's Meals

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.99
Kid's Mac N Cheese

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Corn Dogs

$5.99
Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.99
Kid's Slider w/ Cheese

Kid's Slider w/ Cheese

$5.99+

Kid's Drink

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$3.99+

Fudge brownie topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup, caramel, and whipped topping.

Just Brownie

$2.99

Blonde Brownie

$5.99

Sides

Add a Side

$3.59

Dinner Roll

$1.00

Texas Toast (1 PC)

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Add Shrimp

$5.00

Truffle Fry

$1.79

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Pibb

$3.00

Barqs Rootbeer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Water

Iced Tea

$3.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$3.50

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Absolut Madrin

$6.00

Absolut Pepper

$6.00

Brickway

$5.25

Chase

$4.50

Ciroc

$5.00

Effen Vodka

$4.00

Grey Goose

$7.50

Kettle One

$5.25

Kettle Citron

$5.25

Kettle Orange

$5.25

Marshmellow

$4.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$4.25

Smirnoff Honey

$4.50

Smirnoff Orange

$4.50

Smirnoff Rootbeer

$4.50

SVE Vanilla

$3.75

Titos

$4.75

UV Blue

$4.50

UV Cherry

$4.25

UV Sriracha

$3.75

Raspberry Vodka

$4.75

Well Gin

$3.00

Beef Eater

$4.75

Slow Gin

$4.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Well Rum

$3.50

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

Bacardi Raz

$5.00

Captain Coconut

$4.00

Captain Grapefruit

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$5.25

Captain Pineapple

$4.00

Cruzan Blueberry

$4.25

Malibu

$4.75

Parrot Bay

$4.25

Rum Chata

$5.00

Sailor Jerry

$4.75

Zacapa

$3.25

Well Tequila

$3.50

1800

$5.25

Hornitos

$5.50

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Patron

$7.50

Patron Café

$5.75

Sauza Blue

$5.25

Bulleit Bourbon

$5.25

Bush Mills

$4.75

Canadian Club

$4.50

Crown Apple

$5.75

Crown Peach

$5.75

Crown Royal

$5.75Out of stock

Crown Rye

$5.75

Crown Vanilla

$5.75

Dewars

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

George Rye

$4.25

Ginger Irish

$4.25

Glenlivet

$7.25

Jack Apple

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Jack Fire

$5.50

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Apple

$5.25

Jim Beam

$5.25

Jim Devil Cut

$5.25

Jim Honey

$5.25

Jim Maple

$5.25

Jim Peach

$5.50

Knob Creek

$6.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Makers Mark 46

$6.00

Mango Habanero

$4.50

Moonshine Peach

$4.50

Pendleton

$5.25

Red Stag

$4.75

Revel Smoregasm

$4.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Skrewball

$5.25

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$3.50

Wild Turkey

$5.25

Windsor

$5.25

Windsor Apple

$5.00

Windsor Black Cherry

$5.00

Well Scotch

$3.50

J & B

$5.25

Amaretto

$4.00

Apple Pucker

$4.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$5.25

Bailey's Vanilla Cherry

$4.75

Black Berry Brandy

$4.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$4.00

Disaronno

$6.00

Frangelico

$4.50

Godiva

$5.75

Godiva Rasp Choc

$5.75

Goldschlager

$5.50

Grand Marnier

$6.75

Grand Marnier Cherry

$4.50

Hennessey

$7.25

Jager

$6.00

Kahlua

$5.25

Maui Blue

$4.50

Maui Red

$4.50

McGillicudy Cherry

$4.50

McGillicudy Menthol

$4.50

Midori

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.75

Rumplemintz

$5.00

Sambuca White

$4.50

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.75

Liquor DBL

Well Vodka DBL

$5.25

Absolut DBL

$8.00

Absolut Citron DBL

$8.00

Absolut Madrin DBL

$8.00

Absolut Pepper DBL

$8.00

Brickway DBL

$6.25

Chase DBL

$5.50

Ciroc DBL

$7.00

Effen Vodka DBL

$5.50

Grey Goose DBL

$9.00

Kettle One DBL

$6.75

Kettle Citron DBL

$6.75

Kettle Orange DBL

$6.75

Marshmellow DBL

$5.00

Pinnacle Whipped DBL

$5.25

Smirnoff Honey DBL

$5.50

Smirnoff Orange DBL

$5.50

Smirnoff Rootbeer DBL

$5.50

SVE Vanilla DBL

$4.75

Titos DBL

$6.25

UV Blue DBL

$5.50

UV Cherry DBL

$5.25

UV Sriracha DBL

$4.75

Raspberry Vodka DBL

$5.75

Well Gin DBL

$5.25

Beef Eater DBL

$6.25

Slow Gin DBL

$5.00

Tanqueray DBL

$7.00

Well Rum DBL

$5.25

Bacardi DBL

$7.00

Bacardi Limon DBL

$7.00

Bacardi Raz DBL

$7.50

Captain Coconut DBL

$5.00

Captain Grapefruit DBL

$5.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$7.25

Captain Pineapple DBL

$5.00

Cruzan Blueberry DBL

$5.25

Malibu DBL

$6.00

Parrot Bay DBL

$5.25

Rum Chata DBL

$6.25

Sailor Jerry DBL

$6.25

Zacapa DBL

$4.25

Well Tequila DBL

$5.25

1800 DBL

$7.00

Hornitos DBL

$7.25

Jose Cuervo DBL

$6.50

Patron DBL

$9.50

Patron Café DBL

$7.50

Sauza Blue DBL

$7.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$5.25

Bulleit Bourbon DBL

$7.00

Bush Mills DBL

$6.50

Canadian Club DBL

$6.25

Crown Apple DBL

$7.50

Crown Peach DBL

$7.50

Crown Royal DBL

$7.50Out of stock

Crown Rye DBL

$7.50

Crown Vanilla DBL

$7.50

Dewars DBL

$7.50

George Rye DBL

$6.00

Ginger Irish DBL

$6.00

Glenlivet DBL

$9.00

Fireball DBL

$6.75

Jack Apple DBL

$7.25

Jack Daniels DBL

$7.25

Jack Fire DBL

$7.25

Jameson DBL

$7.75

Jim Apple DBL

$7.00

Jim Beam DBL

$7.00

Jim Peach DBL

$7.25

Jim Devil Cut DBL

$7.00

Jim Honey DBL

$7.00

Jim Maple DBL

$7.00

Knob Creek DBL

$7.75

Makers Mark DBL

$7.75

Makers Mark 46 DBL

$7.75

Mango Habanero DBL

$6.25

Moonshine Peach DBL

$6.25

Red Stag DBL

$6.50

Revel Smoregasm DBL

$5.75

Seagrams 7 DBL

$6.75

Skrewball DBL

$7.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$6.75

Windsor DBL

$7.00

Windsor Apple DBL

$6.75

Windsor Black Cherry DBL

$6.75

Wild Turkey DBL

$7.00

Well Scotch DBL

$5.25

J & B DBL

$7.00

Amaretto DBL

$5.75

Apple Pucker DBL

$5.75

Bailey's Irish Cream DBL

$7.00

Bailey's Vanilla Cherry DBL

$6.50

Black Berry Brandy DBL

$5.75

Butterscotch Schnapps DBL

$5.75

Disaronno DBL

$7.75

Frangelico DBL

$6.25

Godiva DBL

$7.50

Godiva Rasp Choc DBL

$7.50

Goldschlager DBL

$7.25

Grand Marnier DBL

$8.50

Grand Marnier Cherry DBL

$6.25

Hennessey DBL

$9.00

Jager DBL

$7.75

Kahlua DBL

$7.00

Maui Blue DBL

$6.25

Maui Red DBL

$6.25

McGillicudy Cherry DBL

$6.25

McGillicudy Menthol DBL

$6.25

Midori DBL

$6.75

Peach Schnapps DBL

$6.50

Rumplemintz DBL

$6.75

Sambuca White DBL

$6.25

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$5.50

Alien Piss

$6.00

Bahama Momma

$5.25

Big Red Punch

$5.25

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Blow Job

$4.75

Blue Hawiian

$4.75

Bomb Pop

$4.75

Caramel Apple

$4.75

Cherry Bomb

$5.50

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Chuck Norris

$5.25

Colorado Bulldog

$6.25

Cosmo

$5.25

Daiquiri

$5.00

Dead Nazi

$5.25

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Gin Mule

$7.00

Grasshopper

$5.75

Green Flash

$5.25

Green Tea

$5.50

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Irish Mule

$7.00

Irish Trash Can

$13.99

Kamikazee

$4.50

Kentucky Mule

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Liquid Cocaine

$5.00

Liquid Marijuana

$5.25

Long Island

$7.25

Mai Tai

$5.25

Manhattan

$6.00

Margarita

$5.00

Mexican Candy

$5.25

Mexican Mule

$7.00

Miami Vice

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$6.50

Nebraska Bloody Mary

$5.00

Ninja Turtle

$5.50

Oatmeal Cookie

$5.25

Prairie Fire

$4.50

Purple Rain

$5.25

Red Headed Slut

$5.25

Royal F***

$5.50

Rum Mule

$7.00

Salty Dog

$5.00

Scooby Snack

$5.00

Sex on the Beach

$5.75

Slippery Nipple

$5.00

Southern Hospitality

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Three Wisemen

$5.50

Vegas Bomb

$6.25

Washington Apple

$5.00

White Russian

$6.25

Pina Colada

$5.00

Draft Beer

Akrs 16 oz

$5.75

Angry Orchard 16oz

$5.75

Blue Moon 16oz

$5.75

Boulevard Wheat 16oz

$5.75

Budlight 16oz

$4.75

Budweiser 16oz

$4.75

Busch Light 16oz

$4.75

Coors Light 16oz

$4.75

Dos Equis 16 oz

$5.75

Fairy Nectar 16 oz

$5.75

Keg Creek Winter 16 oz

$5.75

Kinkaider Salted Caramel 16 oz

$5.75

Michelob Ultra 16oz

$4.75

Miller Lite 16oz

$4.75

Modelo 16 oz

$5.75

Pint 9 Ipa

$5.75

Sam Adam's Winter 16oz

$5.75Out of stock

Sam Cold Snap 16 oz

$5.75

Stella 16oz

$5.75

Akrs 25 oz

$7.50

Angry Orchard 25oz

$7.50

Blue Moon 25oz

$7.50

Boulevard Wheat 25oz

$7.50

Budlight 25oz

$6.50

Budweiser 25oz

$6.50

Busch Light 25oz

$6.50

Coors Light 25oz

$6.50

Dos Equis 25 oz

$7.50

Keg Creek Winter 25 oz

$7.50

Kinkaider Salted Caramel 25 oz

$7.50

Michelob Ultra 25oz

$6.50

Miller Lite 25oz

$6.50

Modelo 25 oz

$7.50

Pint 9 Ipa 25 oz

$7.50

Sam Winter 25oz

$7.50Out of stock

Stella 25 oz

$7.50

Sam Cold Snap 25 oz

$7.50

Fairy Nectar 25oz

$7.50

Akrs 34oz

$8.50

Angry Orchard 34oz

$8.50

Blue Moon 34oz

$8.50

Boulevard Wheat 34oz

$8.50

Budlight 34oz

$7.50

Budweiser 34oz

$7.50

Busch Light 34oz

$7.50

Coors Light 34oz

$7.50

Dos Equis 34oz

$8.50

Keg Creek Winter 34 oz

$8.50

Kinkaider Salted Caramel 34 oz

$8.50

Michelob Ultra 34oz

$7.50

Miller Lite 34oz

$7.50

Modelo 34oz

$8.50

Pint 9 Ipa 34 oz

$8.50

Sam Winter 34oz

$8.50Out of stock

Stella 34 oz

$8.50

Sam Cold Snap 34 oz

$8.50

Fairy Nectar 340z

$8.50

Akrs Pitcher

$14.00

Angry Orchard Pitcher

$16.00

Stella Pitcher

$16.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$16.00

Boulevard Wheat Pitcher

$16.00

Budlight Pitcher

$14.00

Budweiser Pitcher

$14.00

Busch Light Pitcher

$14.00

Coors Light Pitcher

$14.00

Dos Equis Pitcher

$16.00

Frank Sumatra Pitcher

$16.00

GI Buttercup Pitcher

$16.00

Keg Creek Moon Gold Pitcher

$16.00

Michelob Ultra Pitcher

$14.00

Miller Lite Pitcher

$14.00

Sam Adam's Winter Pitcher

$16.00Out of stock

Snow Beast Pitcher

$16.00

Sam Cold Snap Pitcher

$16.00

Bottled Beer

Budlight BTL

$4.25

Bud Light Lime BTL

$4.50

Budlight Orange BTL

$4.50Out of stock

Budweiser BTL

$4.25

Busch Light BTL

$4.25

Coors light BTL

$4.25

Michelob Ultra BTL

$4.50

Miller Lite BTL

$4.25

Michelob Ultra Lime BTL

$4.75

Amberbock BTL

$4.75

Corona BTL

$5.00

Corona Light BTL

$5.00

Corona Premier BTL

$5.00

Kona Big Wave BTL

$5.00

Heineken BTL

$5.00

Mike's Black Cherry BTL

$5.25

Mike's Strawberry BTL

$5.25

Mike's Lemonade BTL

$5.25

Modelo BTL

$5.00

Modelo Negra BTL

$5.00

Stella BTL

$5.00

XX Lager BTL

$5.00

Shock Top Pretzel BTL

$4.50

Canned Beer

Akrs CAN

$4.00

Budweiser CAN

$4.50

Bud Select 55 CAN

$4.50

Bud Zero CAN

$3.50

Budlight CAN

$4.50

Budlight next CAN

$4.75

Bud Chelda CAN

$4.50

Busch Light CAN

$4.50

Coors Light CAN

$4.50

Donna's Rasp Pill CAN

$5.00

Irish Red CAN

$5.00

Ginger Beer CAN

$4.50

Goose Hug CAN

$5.00

GT Caramel Apple CAN

$5.50

GT Cider CAN

$5.50

GT Strawberry CAN

$5.50

Guinness CAN

$5.50

Highnoon Peach CAN

$6.25

Highnoon Pineapple CAN

$6.25

Highnoon Black Cherry CAN

$6.25

Frooty Loops CAN

$5.50

Infusion Pineapple CAN

$5.50

Infusion Strawberry CAN

$5.25

Mango Cart CAN

$4.75

Pabst Hard Coffee CAN

$7.00

Pint 9 Mango IPA CAN

$7.00

Shinerbock CAN

$4.00

Truly CAN

$5.25

Truly Lemonade CAN

$5.25

Twisted Tea CAN

$5.50

Michelob Ultra CAN

$4.50

Michelob Ultra Seltzer CAN

$5.25

Infusion Vanilla Bean CAN

$4.50

White Claw CAN

$5.00

Catharina Sour CAN

$5.00

Batsquach CAN

$6.00

Dead Guy CAN

$6.00

Rez Azul Tequila CAN

$7.00

Truly Vodka CAN

$8.00

WC Lemon Hard Tea CAN

$7.75

WC Hard Lemonade CAN

$7.75

Ranch Water CAN

$4.50

Nutrl Vodka CAN

$7.25

Busch N/A CAN

$4.25

Wine by Glass

Merlot

$4.50

Cabernet

$4.50

White Zinfandel

$4.50

Moscato

$4.50

Chardonnay

$4.50

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mello Yellow

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Coke

$3.0