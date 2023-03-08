Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar - Omaha
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
No matter the occasion or who you share it with, a great time starts with BIG RED KENO live-ball draw play and is fueled by food and drinks, moved by music, or watching your favorite sporting event on four 14-foot super screens and 20+ TVs positioned for your ultimate viewing at Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar. Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar has earned the confidence of our customers with a variety of menu options and specials. Our exceptional staff focuses on serving you the customer so that you will want to come back again and again.
8100 Cass St, Omaha, NE 68114
