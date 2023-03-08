  • Home
  • /
  • Omaha
  • /
  • Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar - Omaha
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar - Omaha

review star

No reviews yet

8100 Cass St

Omaha, NE 68114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Volleyball
Bavarian Pretzels & Craft Beer Cheese
Deluxe Cheeseburger

Food

Appetizers

Famous Fries

Famous Fries

$9.99

Salt and pepper seasoned fries with our signature blend of seasoning and drizzled with Boom Boom sauce.

Bavarian Pretzels & Craft Beer Cheese

Bavarian Pretzels & Craft Beer Cheese

$9.99

A blend of creamy cheddar cheese with American Ale

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$8.99+

Juicy all white meat, tossed in your choice of sauce.

Big Red's Famous Wings

Big Red's Famous Wings

$17.99+

Tossed in your choice of sauce or our signature spicy dry rub.

Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$9.99

Sliced pickle spears battered and fried.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99
Macho Nacho

Macho Nacho

$17.99

Tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef or chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, onions, and jalapeno's.

Cheese Curds

$9.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.99

Sweet colossal onion rings battered, breaded and fried.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Crispy tortilla chips served with sals

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$11.99

Topped with cheddar jack cheese and bacon.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and onions.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Appetizer Platter

$19.99

Sandwiches

Hot Beef

Hot Beef

$11.59

Slow roasted Certified Angus Beef between two thick slices of sourdough bread and smothered with gravy.

French Dip

French Dip

$10.99

Served on a grilled Hoagie.

BLT

BLT

$9.99

Served with mayo on toasted sourdough.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Your choice of cheese on grilled sourdough. *pictured with added bacon

Turkey Bacon Club

Turkey Bacon Club

$10.99

Smoked turkey with lettuce, tomato, Swiss, bacon, and mayo on ciabatta.

Club

Club

$10.99

A triple decker with layers of turkey, ham, lettuce, mayo, bacon, tomato, Swiss cheese, and American cheese on toasted sourdough bread.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99+

Served on your choice of ciabatta or brioche bun. *pictured with added garnishes

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Hand braded chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Elephant Ear

Elephant Ear

$10.99

Big Red's legendary breaded pork tenderloin. Served on your choice of grilled hoagie or brioche bun with a side of mayo. *pictured with added cheese and bacon

Philly

Philly

$10.99+

Chicken or steak topped with green peppers, fresh mushrooms, onions, and Swiss cheese on a grilled hoagie.

Reuben

Reuben

$10.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye bread.

Burgers

Jalapeno Burger

Jalapeno Burger

$12.99

Cheddar cheese, battered fried jalapenos, bacon, and jalapeno ranch.

Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

$11.99

Fresh sauteed mushrooms covered in Swiss cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Choice of cheese.

Deluxe Cheeseburger

Deluxe Cheeseburger

$10.99

Choice of cheese.

Bacon Me Crazy

Bacon Me Crazy

$13.99

Market cut shoulder bacon, bacon strips, bacon jam, and cheddar cheese.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$10.99

Melted Swiss and grilled onions on grilled marble rye bread.

Big Red Challenge

Big Red Challenge

$19.99

Three 1/2 pound burgers, that's right! 1.5 pounds of Fresh Nebraska Beef, six slices of bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Anytime Burger

Anytime Burger

$13.99

Melted American cheese, crispy hash brown patty, country style gravy, bacon, and an egg on grilled sourdough.

Western Burger

Western Burger

$12.99

Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon strips, and crispy onion strings.

Bacon Blue Burger

Bacon Blue Burger

$11.99

Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and mayo.

Bacon Double Burger

Bacon Double Burger

$15.99

Two 1/2 lb burgers with bacon, American, and Swiss cheese.

Big Red Favorites

Golden Fried Shrimp

Golden Fried Shrimp

$15.99

Fantail Shrimp served with cocktail sauce.

Bacon Macaroni & Cheese

Bacon Macaroni & Cheese

$14.99

Classic white cheddar and craft beer cheese with twisted elbow macaroni topped with diced market style shoulder bacon and shredded parmesan.

Jalapeno Wrap

Jalapeno Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, roasted black bean and corn salsa with chipotle mayo wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla.

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Jumbo strips of tender, juicy all white chicken. We recommend our home-made ranch for dipping.

Big Red Wrap

Big Red Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, and ranch dressing wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla. Try it buffalo style.

Beer Battered Fish

Beer Battered Fish

$13.99

Two battered cod fillets served with tartar sauce.

Salads & Soup

Taco

Taco

$12.99

Seasoned beef or chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and black olives in a fried tortilla bowl. Served with salsa, sour cream, and choice of dressing.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$13.99+

Cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and sliced egg.

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$9.99

Cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and sliced egg.

Buffalo Blue Salad

Buffalo Blue Salad

$14.99

Crispy chicken tossed in hot sauce, tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles.

Chef

Chef

$10.99

Ham, turkey, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and sliced egg.

Southwest Chicken

Southwest Chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, roasted black brean and corn salsa, topped with tortilla strips.

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, shredded parmesan cheese, tomatoes, sliced red onions, and croutons. Served with caesar dressing.

Soup

Soup

$3.99+

Soup & Salad

$6.98

A bowl of soup and side salad.

Side Salad

$3.59

Dinners

Hand Breaded Chicken

Hand Breaded Chicken

$15.99

Boneless chicken breast, hand breaded, pan fried and smothered in gravy.

New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak

$22.99Out of stock

10 oz hand cut, lightly seasoned, and charbroiled.

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.99

8 oz beef breaded, fried, and smothered with your choice of beef or country style gravy.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.99

Kid's Meals

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.99
Kid's Mac N Cheese

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Corn Dogs

$5.99
Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.99
Kid's Slider w/ Cheese

Kid's Slider w/ Cheese

$5.99+

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$3.99+

Fudge brownie topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup, caramel, and whipped topping.

Just Brownie

$2.99

Sides

Add a Side

$3.59

Dinner Roll

$1.00

Texas Toast (1 PC)

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Add Shrimp

$5.00

Baked Potato

$3.99

Add Hamburger Patty

$4.99

Drink Menu

Beverages

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Barqs Rootbeer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Coffee

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Redbull

$4.75

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.75

Pineapple Redbull

$4.75

Orange Monster

$4.00

Kid's Drink

Water

Wednesday Features

Food Features

Endless Fries

Volleyball

Volleyball

Volleyball

$125.00

Please complete the signup form before paying for Sand Volleyball. https://brrsb.com/event/omaha-volleyball/

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

No matter the occasion or who you share it with, a great time starts with BIG RED KENO live-ball draw play and is fueled by food and drinks, moved by music, or watching your favorite sporting event on four 14-foot super screens and 20+ TVs positioned for your ultimate viewing at Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar. Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar has earned the confidence of our customers with a variety of menu options and specials. Our exceptional staff focuses on serving you the customer so that you will want to come back again and again.

Website

Location

8100 Cass St, Omaha, NE 68114

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jams American Grill - West Dodge
orange star4.0 • 219
7814 Dodge Street Omaha, NE 68114
View restaurantnext
Johnny Ricco's Brooklyn Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
346 N 76th St Omaha, NE 68114
View restaurantnext
Base Kamp
orange starNo Reviews
700 South 72nd Street omaha, NE 68114
View restaurantnext
Koji
orange starNo Reviews
8718 Pacific Street Omaha, NE 68114
View restaurantnext
Timber Wood Fire Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
8702 PACIFIC STREET OMAHA, NE 68114
View restaurantnext
The Winery & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
741 N 98th Street Omaha, NE 68114
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Omaha

PepperJax Grill - 04 - Blondo
orange star4.4 • 5,348
2085 N 120th St Omaha, NE 68164
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 09 - Old Market
orange star4.3 • 5,275
1221 Howard St. Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
Upstream Brewing Company
orange star4.1 • 3,870
514 South 11th Street Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 08 - Park Drive
orange star4.3 • 3,456
8406 Park Drive Omaha, NE 68127
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 01 - Omaha 132nd
orange star4.4 • 3,265
2444 s 132nd St Omaha, NE 68144
View restaurantnext
Sgt. Peffer's Cafe Italian - Saddle Creek
orange star4.5 • 3,065
1501 N Saddle Creek Rd Omaha, NE 68104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Omaha
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Panora
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston