APPETIZERS

TRIP DIP
$13.00
DRAGON WINGS
$15.00

SMOKED DRY RUB

NACHOS/ STREET CORN
$13.00
MUSSELS
$15.00
CALAMARI
$16.00
MUSHROOM CROSTINI
$16.00
BAKED OYSTERS
$18.00
CHARCUTERIE BOARD
$25.00
CHICKEN FINGERS
$15.00
BUFFALO WINGS
$15.00
BUFFALO TENDERS
$15.00

FLATBREADS

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD
$16.00
BBQ CHICKEN FLATBREAD
$18.00
FIG & PROSCIUTTO FLATBREAD
$18.00
BURRATA FLATBREAD
$18.00
LOBSTER BOIL FLATBREAD
$25.00
cheese pizza
$14.00

SOUP

FRENCH ONION
$10.00
CLAM CHOWDER
$8.00+

GLUTEN FREE

SAUSAGE TORTELLINI
$7.00+
BRT CHILI
$8.00+

SALAD

FARMERS SALAD
$12.00
CAESAR SALAD
$13.00
HARVEST SALAD
$15.00
BURRATA SALAD
$15.00
STREET CORN SALAD
$15.00

BURGERS

BRT BURGER
$17.00

DINNER ENTREES

MAC AND CHEESE
$18.00
FISH AND CHIPS
$24.00
FRIED CHICKEN DINNER
$24.00
BRT STEAK TIPS
$24.00
BROILED HADDOCK
$28.00
SHRIMP NDUJA
$29.00
SHORT RIBS
$32.00
SALMON
$32.00
SEAFOOD STEW
$32.00
GRILLED SWORDFISH
$34.00
STEAK FRITES
$36.00
LOBSTER ROLL
$36.00

LIGHTLY TOSSED WITH MAYO, LEMON, CHIVES

FILET AU POIVRE
$46.00

CHEF'S SELECTIONS

TUNA POKE
$18.00
BOLOGNESE
$25.00
FILET AU POIVRE
$48.00
PASTA PRIMAVERA
$18.00
FRIED CLAMS
$30.00

KID MENU

KID GRILLED CHEESE
$8.00
KID CHEESEBURGER
$12.00
KID STEAK TIPS
$14.00
KID CHICKEN FINGERS
$9.00
KID PASTA
$8.00
KID CHEESE PIZZA
$9.00
KID MAC & CHEESE
$9.00
KID FISH & CHIPS
$12.00

SIDES

SIDE FRIES
$6.00
SIDE ASPARAGUS
$6.00
SIDE BRUSSEL SPROUTS
$6.00
SIDE BROCCOLINI
$6.00
SIDE GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
$7.00
SIDE SAUTEED SPINACH
$7.00
SIDE TRUFFLE FRIES
$8.00
SIDE DRUNKEN MUSHROOMS
$8.00
SIDE MUSHROOM RISOTTO
$8.00