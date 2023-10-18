Bluefish River Tavern
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Always A Pleasure!
Location
581 Tremont Street, Duxbury, MA 02332
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Winsor House at Island Creek Oyster Farm
No Reviews
390 Washington St. Duxbury, MA 02332
View restaurant
The Raw Bar at Island Creek Oyster Farm
No Reviews
403 Washington St. Duxbury, MA 02332
View restaurant