Brubaker's Cafe and Bakery
667 West Liberty Street
Sumter, SC 29150
Featured Items
Bagelwich
Served on your choice of bagel, egg, cheese, sausage or bacon.$8.25
Latte
Espresso in a cup finished with milk to fill. Hot lattes have a layer of noticeable steamed milk foam on top. Customize your milk and syrup options to make your own treat! Hot or Iced$5.20
Breakfast Burrito
Egg, cheddar, guac, sour cream, chopped hash browns, side of salsa and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or turkey.$9.50
Drinks
Espresso
Caramel Macchiato
Espresso shots floated on top of milk with our original vanilla bean syrup, drizzled with house-made caramel sauce. Hot or Iced$6.00
Fireside Latte
Latte with made in house hazelnut, vanilla bean, and toasted marshmallow syrups! Hot or Iced.$6.00
White Mocha
Latte with our special recipe house-made white mocha sauce. Ask for whipped cream if you want an extra sweet treat! Hot or Iced$6.00
Mocha Latte
Latte with house-made mocha sauce featuring special dark cocoa. Ask for whipped cream for an extra sweet treat. Our Mocha sauce is Vegan friendly. Select a milk alternative for a vegan treat. Hot or Iced$6.00
Vanilla Latte
Latte featuring our house-made vanilla bean syrup. Hot or Iced!$5.20
Flat White
Ristretto (short) shots with steamed whole milk and thin layer of foam. Hot or Iced$5.20
Latte Macchiato
A cup of milk topped with shots of espresso. Like a latte, but with the espresso floating on top. Add flavors to customize your treat! Hot or Iced!$5.20
Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk and thick milk foam. Hot only$5.20
Americano
All the delicious flavor of a good espresso shot, diluted with water. Hot or Iced$5.20
Cortado
1:1 ratio of espresso and milk. Served in a 6oz portion. Hot or Iced$3.50
Piccolo
Small latte. Espresso with milk. Served in an 8oz portion. Hot or Iced$4.00
Espresso Shot
Shots of espresso made with our locally roasted coffee. Hot or Iced$1.75
Con Panna
A double shot of espresso topped with house-made whipped cream.$3.50
Espresso Macchiato
Double shot of espresso "marked" with steamed milk. Hot only.$3.50
Cinnamon Roll Latte
Latte with cinnamon and vanilla. Hot or Iced$6.00
Honey Bear
Latte made with local honey and cinnamon syrup!$6.00
Oatmeal Pie Macchiato
Our signature macchiato with cinnamon syrup and white mocha drizzle. Default milk is oat.$6.50
Oat Milk Shaken Espresso
Small - 2 shots Regular - 3 shots Large - 4 shots Please choose the flavor(s) you like! This drink will default with no sweeteners. Come with Oat Milk by default.$6.00
Blueberry Macchiato
Our blueberry macchiato is made with our in-house blueberry syrup and features our light Ethiopia espresso! It's beautiful and delicious.$6.50
Local Latte
Our latte made with local milk (Happy Cow Creamery, Pelzer, SC) and local honey! Support Local!$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Spring Fling
A light roast iced latte, made with pistachio syrup, oat milk*, blackberry cold foam with local honey drizzled on top. *Default Milk is Oat Milk.$7.50
Asher's Mosh-iato
Toasted Marshmallow and Caramel Macchiato with Cake Batter Cold Foam and Caramel Drizzle. In honor of Asher, we’re donating $1 from every drink sold to support music education programs in Sumter County.$6.50
Cruise Control Shaken Espresso
Cruise Control Shaken Espresso - blackberry + vanilla + salted honey cold foam + cinnamon powder (default no milk)$6.50
Summer Sweetener Macchiato
Summer Sweetener Macchiato - coconut syrup + vanilla syrup + butterfly pea flower powder + light roast + vanilla cold foam$7.50
Coffee
Dubai Chocolate Cold Brew
Our Take On The Viral Trend. Mocha + Vanilla Cold Brew, A Splash Of Milk, Topped With Pistachio-Matcha Cold Foam And Mocha Drizzle.$6.75
Brewed Coffee
Fresh And Locally Roasted.$3.50
Iced Coffee
Coffee Brewed Double Strength, Cooled, And Served Over Ice. Made With Our Delicious Iris Blend Coffee.$4.00
Cold Brew
Sweet And Full Bodied. Brewed With Cold Water Overnight.$5.00
Toasted Maple Cold Brew
A Hazelnut Cold Brew With Maple Cold Foam.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Nitro Cold Brew
Not recommended for online ordering$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Cafe Au Lait
Brewed hot coffee with a third of steamed milk.$4.50
Iris Gardens Iced Coffee
Lavender iced coffee with matcha cold foam and local honey drizzle.$5.75
Pour-Over
Pour over coffee is made by slowly pouring hot water over ground coffee in a filter, creating a clean, flavorful, and aromatic cup.$4.50
Tea
Hot Tea
Hot Tea Brewed from Asheville Tea Company Products$2.75
Iced Tea
Brewed Tea Over Ice. Choose Your Level Of Sweetness$3.25
Matcha Latte
Green Tea Powder With Hot Water, Combed With Milk, And Sweetened To Taste. Hot Or Iced$4.25
Asheville Fog
Earl Grey Tea Latte$4.25
Summer Sun Matcha Latte
A Matcha Latte, Recommended Served Iced. Lightly Sweetened And Topped With Orange Cold Foam. *Try It With Coconut Milk!*$5.25
The Palmer
Lemonade And Sweet Tea, Shaken Over Ice$3.75
Blueberry Breeze Tea
Blueberry Breeze Tea - iced Asheville Fog + blueberry syrup$4.25
Other
Caffresca
Fruity, Juicy, Refreshing Drinks With A Kick Of Green Coffee Extract.$4.25
Cream Soda
Flavored Syrup, Club Soda, And A Splash Of Cream. Served Over Ice And Topped With Whipped Cream$4.75OUT OF STOCK
Hot Chocolate
House-Made Mocha Sauce Featuring Special Dark Cocoa And Steamed Milk$3.25
Steamer
Steamed Milk With Added Flavor Of Choice$3.25
Cup Of Water
Cup Of Lemonade
It’s Sweet, Tangy, And Perfect Served Cold$2.75
Bottle Of Water
Bottle Of Water$1.50
Bottled Drink
Bottled Drink$3.25
Dr. Browns
Dr. Brown's Black Cherry Is Lightly Sweet, Kosher And Loaded With Natural-Tasting Cherry Flavor.$2.75
Mermaid Milk
Strawberry Milk with whipped cream$2.25
Teaberry Lemonade
Teaberry Lemonade - lemonade + blue raspberry+ raspberry + splash of tea$4.00
Bakery
Pastry
Blueberry Muffin
Huge Muffins Stuffed With Blueberries And Topped With Streusel Crumble.$4.25
Butter Croissant
Hand Laminated. Made From Scratch. Freshly Baked. Flaky, Buttery, Delicious.$5.25OUT OF STOCK
Almond Croissant
The same delicious hand laminated dough as our butter croissant, but filled with homemade almond paste.$6.75OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Croissant
Our flaky made from scratch croissant dough filled with strips of French dark chocolate.$6.75OUT OF STOCK
Quiche Lorraine
House made egg, cheddar, and ham quiche served with a side of grapes. Baked using an old family recipe. Available all day!$6.75
Banana Bread
Banana bread, baked fresh. Simple and delicious. *Does not contain nuts.*$3.75
Gluten Free Brownie
Baked in house with gluten free ingredients. *Prepared in a kitchen that uses gluten. Care is taken to avoid cross contamination.*$4.75
Lemon Loaf
Buttery pound cake with fresh lemon flavor and a sweet glaze on top.$3.75
Cinnamon Roll
Our famous cinnamon roll! Currently available only on Saturdays. Available while they last.$3.25OUT OF STOCK
Raspberry Chocolate Muffin$4.25
Gluten Free Lemon Bar$4.75OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Muffin
Double Chocolate muffin$4.25
Red velvet whoopie pie$3.25
Breads
Breakfast
Breakfast Food
Tortilla Wrap
Egg, cheddar, and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or turkey. Served in a spinach, flour, or jalapeno cheddar wrap.$8.25
Bagelwich
Served on your choice of bagel, egg, cheese, sausage or bacon.$8.25
Breakfast Bowl
Egg, cheddar cheese, and your choice of bacon or sausage! Gluten Free$7.25
Breakfast Sandwich
Egg, cheese, your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or turkey, and choice of bread. Gluten free option available$8.25
Spinach, Egg & Cheese Wrap
Fresh spinach on your choice of tortilla with egg, gouda, feta, and tomato. ADD MEAT +$1.50$8.75
Breakfast Burrito
Egg, cheddar, guac, sour cream, chopped hash browns, side of salsa and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or turkey.$9.50
Hash Brown Patty$2.00
English Muffin Sandwich
Made from scratch English Muffin filled with egg, cheddar, and your choice of breakfast meat.$7.75OUT OF STOCK
Sconewich
Egg, cheddar, and your choice of bacon or sausage. Served on a scone.$7.75OUT OF STOCK
Specialty Toast
Everything Avocado Toast
Thick slice of toasted sourdough bread with avocado spread and topped with everything bagel seasoning. Served all day! Gluten Free Option Available$6.25
Brie and Jam Toast
Thick slice of sourdough bread toasted with melted brie, chef choice jam, and topped with berries. Served all day!$7.75
Nutella Toast
Thick slice of sourdough bread toasted with Nutella spread and topped with banana and strawberry. Served all day! Gluten Free Option Available$6.25
B.A.E. Avocado Toast
Chopped Bacon, Avocado Spread, and Boiled Egg on a thick slice of our house sourdough toast. (Not Vegetarian)$7.75
Lunch
Sandwiches and Wraps
Turkey & Cheddar
Fresh roasted turkey, cheddar cheese, tomato, mayo, and a sprinkle of our signature sandwich seasoning. On your choice of bread. Pressed in our panini grill for a crisp toasted bread.$10.75
Ham & Swiss
Smoked ham, swiss cheese, tomato, mayo, and a sprinkle of our signature sandwich seasoning. On your choice of bread. Pressed in our panini grill for a crisp toasted bread.$10.75
Club Sandwich
House roasted turkey, fresh sliced pit smoked ham, thick cut smokehouse bacon, cheddar, swiss, tomato, and seasoning on grill-pressed sourdough or tortilla, comes with mayo.$14.75
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Cheddar, swiss, and gouda with mayo and a sprinkle of our signature sandwich seasoning.. A little bite, a little tang, a little fancy. On your choice of bread. Pressed in our panini grill for a crisp toasted bread.$10.75
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Tender chicken breast shredded and dressed with a simple mixture of real mayonnaise and a special blend of seasonings, served on grill-pressed sourdough or tortilla, with tomato and spring mix.$10.75OUT OF STOCK
Turkey & Brie
Turkey, Brie, Bacon, Tomato, and Blueberry compote on our Sourdough.$12.25
B.L.T.
Classic Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on our house Sourdough.$11.25
Blueberry Brie Grilled Cheese
🫐 BLUEBERRY & BRIE 🫐 Grilled brie, gouda, and swiss with our in-house blueberry compote on our in-house sourdough bread.$12.25
Carolina Beef
**A Brubaker's Original Sandwich** Made with Certified Angus Beef Pot Roast, slow cooked to tender perfection, served on toasted scratch made white bread, with mayo, mustard, and Mrs. Campbell's Chow Chow Relish (Mild or Spicy)$16.25OUT OF STOCK
Turkey Avocado Club
Double Turkey, Avocado, bacon, Swiss, spinach, tomato, and mayo.$14.75OUT OF STOCK
Salads
Club Salad
A generous serving of Turkey, Ham, and Bacon, served on a bed of mixed greens, and topped with cheddar, swiss, boiled egg, tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumber, and house made croutons. Served with your choice of dressing. Gluten Free Option Available$14.75
House Salad
Mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, and house-made croutons. Gluten Free Option Available$10.75
Half Club Salad
A half portion of our Club Salad. Gluten Free Option Available$11.75
Half House Salad
A half sized version of our House Salad. Gluten Free Option Available$8.75
Sides
Specialty Toast
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Sumter's 2022 and 2023 Best Coffee Shop as voted by readers of the Sumter Item! Best new business of 2022! Serving our own locally roasted coffee, made from scratch pastries, and fresh food with real ingredients.
