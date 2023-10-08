FOOD MENU

Bagels & Cream Cheese

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$3.50

Bagel Only

Day Old Bagels

Dozen Bagels

$18.00

Salmon Cream Cheese To Go

$3.25+

Cream Cheese To Go

$2.25+

Sandwiches

Applewood Smoked Ham and Brie

$10.50

Ham, brie cheese, lettuce and apricot preserves

Bacon Lettuce Tomato

$9.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Bacon Ranch Avocado Turkey

$11.00

Bacon, ranch, avocado, turkey and lettuce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch - Payton's Pick

$11.00

Chicken Breast, bacon, swiss, red onion,lettuce and ranch dressing.

Cuban

$11.50

Pork carnitas, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, butter and yello mustard.

Fried Tofu

$10.50

Fried tofu, cucumber, red onion, lettuce and plain cream cheese. Choice of pesto, vegan pesto or sweet Thai chili sauce.

Gobbler

$10.50

Turkey, cranberry sauce, plain cream cheese, red onions and lettuce.

Grilled Chicken Breast and Applewood Smoked Ham

$11.50

Chicken breast, ham, carmelized onions, lettuce, plain cream cheese and dijonaise.

Ham and Cream Cheese

$8.50

Ham and cream cheese

Mom's Homemade Chicken Salad

$10.50

Chicken breast, red onion, dill, celery, mayo with lettuce and tomato.

Oven Roasted Turkey and Bacon

$10.50

Turkey, bacon, and plain cream cheese.

Oven Roasted Turkey and Havarti

$11.50

Turkey, spinach, tomato, avocado, red onions and pesto aioli.

Patrick's Porker

$11.00

Ham, bacon, red onion, BBQ ranch sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese.

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$6.00

Peanut butter and jelly with potato chips

Pizza Bagel Combo

$8.50

Pepperoni, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Prime Rib

$12.50

Prime rib, carmelized onions, gorgonzole cheese and horseradish sauce.

Salmon Lox

$12.50

Salmon, red onions, capers and plain cream cheese.

Smashed Chickpea

$10.00

Chickpeas mixed with celery, red onions, dill, lemon juice, lemon zest and olive oil served with vegan mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Sweet Chili Chicken Breast

$11.00

Chicken breast cooked in sweet Thai chili sauce, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Turkey and Cream Cheese

$8.50

Turkey, cream cheese and potato chips

Veggie Delight

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carmelized onions, feta and tzatziki sauce.

SPECIAL

$10.50+

Breakfast

Basic Breakfast

$10.50

Bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese and garlic cream cheese.

Maple Smoked Bacon

$10.00

Bacon, fried egg with maple syrup drizzle.

Ham Classic Benedict

$11.00

Ham, fried egg, hollandaise sauce topped with green oninons.

Prime Rib Benedict

$12.50

Prime rib, fried egg, caramelized onions, hollandaise sauce topped with green onions.

Veggie Benedict

$10.50

Fried egg, tomato, avocado, hollandaise topped with green onions.

Lox Benedict

$13.00

Salmon, fried egg, tomato, hollandaise sauce topped with green onions.

Veggie Lovers

$10.00

Fried egg, spinach, swiss cheese, red onion and pesto aioli.

Vegan Breakfast

$12.50

Vegan egg, tomato, avocado, spinach, carmalized onions and vegan pesto aioli.

Ellenos Family Yogurt

$10.00

Large bowl of greek yogurt with granola and your choice topping.

Salads

House Salad - Whole

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatos, red onions, mozzarella and croutons.

House Salad - Half

$5.50

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatos, red onions, mozzarella and croutons.

Wilted Spinach and Bacon Salad

$13.50

Spinach, bacon, hard boiled egg, mozzerella and red onion.

Chef Salad

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, turkey, ham, boiled egg, mozzarella, croutons and tomatoes.

Caesar Salad - Whole

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, cherry tomatos

Caesar Salad - Half

$6.50

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, cherry tomatos

Prime Rib Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, caramelized onions, gorgonzola, cherry tomatos and fried onion strings.

Appetizers

Sweet Pink Argentina Shrimp

$13.50

Suateed in white wine, oilve oil, garlic, cilantro, lime juice and re cili flakes.

Caprese

$9.50

Mozzarella Ciliegini balls, cherry tomatos, fresh basil, drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Hot Dips

$9.50

Charcuteri Board

$15.95

Variety of imported italian meats, speciality cheese, olives, dried fruit and jam.

Cheese Board

$12.00

Variety of 3 imported cheeses, dried fruits and almonds.

PNW Salmon Board

$15.95

Lox, capers, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, dill, brie cheese and a lemon wedge.

Dessert

Big Cookie

$2.75

Banana Bread

$2.50

Zucchini Bread

$2.50

Pumpkin Bread

$2.50

Espresso Bar

$4.50

Caramel Chocolate Chewy

$4.50

Marionberry Bar

$4.50

Lemon Bar

$4.50

Pumpkin Roll

$3.00

Pumpkin Bread

$2.50

Carrot Cake

$6.25

Soups

BOWL - Soup Of The Day

$7.00

CUP - Soup Of The Day

$4.00

Sides

Avocado Side

$3.00

Bacon Side

$3.00

Bagel Chips - Baked Side

$2.50

Bagel Chips - Toasted Side

$2.50

Chicken Side

$3.00

Chicken Salad 8oz. Side

$6.50

Ellenos Small Yogurt - 5oz Side

$3.50

Fried Egg Side

$1.75

Fruit Side

$2.50

Ham Side

$3.00

Hollandaise side

$2.00

Lox Side

$4.25

Potato Chips Side

$2.50

Prime Rib Side

$4.00

Red Potato Salad 16oz. Side

$9.00

Red Potato Salad 8oz. Side

$4.50

Tofu (2 Pieces) Side

$3.00

Turkey Side

$3.25

Vegan Egg Side

$2.50

BEVERAGES

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

7UP

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Gatorade

$3.25

Izze - Popegranate

$2.75

Izze - Clemetine

$2.75

Izze - Apple

$2.75

Izze - Mango

$2.75

Izze - Blackberry

$2.75

Sanpellegrino Limonata

$2.75

Sanpellegrino Aranciata

$2.75

Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$2.75

Sanpellegrino Melograno & Arancia

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.25

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Pure Leaf - Unsweetened Tea

$3.25

Pure Leaf - Lemon Tea

$3.25

Pure Leaf - Sweet Tea

$3.25

Snapple - Zero Sugar Lemon Tea

$3.25

Snapple - Zero Sugar Raspberry Tea

$3.25

Snapple - Zero Sugar Peach Tea

$3.25

Snapple - Mango Maddness

$3.25

Snapple - Snapple Apple

$3.25

Snapple - Kiwi Strawberry

$3.25

COFFEE & MORE

AMERICANO

$2.75+

CAPPUCCINO 12oz.

$3.25

DOPIO

$2.25

LATTE

$3.25+

COLD BREW 16oz.

$5.00

MOCHA

$4.00+

WHITE MOCHA

$4.25+

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.25+

CHAI TEA LATTE

$4.00+

CHOCOLATE MILK (Hot/Cold)

$3.25+

POT OF TEA

$3.00

MILK

$2.75+

Steamer 12oz

$2.50

RED BULL ITALIAN SODA 16oz.

$5.25

ITALIAN SODA 16oz.

$3.75

LOTUS ENERGY DRINK 16oz.

$5.50

COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Hawaiin Mimosa

$8.50

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

BEER & CIDERS

DOMESTIC

Budweiser

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Stella

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

CRAFT

12 OZ CRAFT

$6.00

16 OZ CRAFT

$7.00

CIDERS

12 OZ CIDER

$6.00

16 OZ CIDER

$7.00

WINE

House Cabernet

$7.50

House Melot

$7.50

House Reisling

$7.50

House Chardonay

$7.50

House Savigon Blans

$7.50

House Rose

$7.50

Mimosa

$7.00

Hawaiian Mimosa

$8.50

Champagne

$7.00

LIQUOR

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka

$14.00

DBL Absolut

$16.00

DBL Ciroc

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

$14.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$16.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Meyers

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

$14.00

DBL Bacardi

$16.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$16.00

DBL Meyers

$16.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$11.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

DBL Well Tequila

$14.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$22.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$22.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$22.00

DBL Patron Silver

$22.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

BSB

$8.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Fire Ball

$8.00

Jager

$8.00

E&J Brandy

$8.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$14.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Jameson

$16.00

DBL Glenlivet

$18.00

DBL BSB

$16.00

DBL Hennessy

$18.00

DBL Crown Royal

$16.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$14.00

DBL Fire Ball

$16.00

DBL Jager

$16.00

DBL E&J Brandy

$16.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$16.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$16.00