Bruchi's Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

565 Howe Avenue

#3

Sacramento, CA 95825

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Supreme
Steak Classic
Large Fries

Cheesesteaks

Lean steak with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, white American cheese and mayo.
Steak Classic

Steak Classic

$8.25+

Lean steak with onions, white American cheese and mayo.

Steak Supreme

Steak Supreme

$8.95+

Lean steak with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, white American cheese and mayo.

Pepper Steak

Pepper Steak

$8.50+

Lean steak with jalapenos, pepperoncini's, white American cheese and mayo.

Steak Bacon Cheddar

Steak Bacon Cheddar

$8.95+

Lean steak with onions, bacon, cheddar cheese and mayo.

Steak Meat Lover

Steak Meat Lover

$8.95+

Lean steak with onions, bacon, pepperoni, black forest ham, white American cheese and mayo.

Steak Primavera

$8.95+

Lean steak with onions, broccoli, zucchini, white American and mayo.

Chicken Classic

Chicken Classic

$6.95+

House marinated chicken with onions, white American cheese and mayo.

Chicken Supreme

Chicken Supreme

$7.95+

House marinated chicken with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, white American cheese and mayo.

Chicken Malibu

Chicken Malibu

$7.95+

House marinated chicken with pineapple, black forest ham, Swiss cheese and mayo.

Chicken Meat Lover

$8.25+

House marinated chicken with onions, bacon, pepperoni, black forest ham, white American cheese and mayo.

Chicken Bacon Cheddar

$8.50+

House marinated chicken with onions, bacon, cheddar and mayo.

Chicken Primavera

Chicken Primavera

$8.25+

House marinated chicken with onions, broccoli, zucchini, white American cheese and mayo.

Pepper Chicken

$8.75+

House marinated chicken, jalapenos, pepperoncini's, white American cheese and mayo.

Fries

Small Fries

Small Fries

$2.75

Small crinkle-cut fries served with our amazing fry-sauce

Large Fries

Large Fries

$4.25

Large crinkle-cut fries (approx. 1 lb) served with our amazing fry-sauce

Burgers

Bruchi Burger

Bruchi Burger

$8.95

1/3 lb lean beef patty and grilled bun with our home made sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion

Double Burger

Double Burger

$10.95

Two 1/3 lb. lean beef patties and grilled bun with our home made sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion

Junior Burger

Junior Burger

$6.50

3 oz. lean beef patty and grilled bun with our home made sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$11.50

A plant based, Vegan friendly burger patty that fries, tastes and smells just like beef.

Deli

BLT

BLT

$8.50

Crispy thick bacon, lettuce, tomato and light mayo on grilled house-made French bread

French Dip

French Dip

$9.50

Thinly sliced roast beef with au jus and provolone cheese

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$9.50

Fresh baked turkey breast on home-made French bread, cheddar cheese, bacon, red onions, ranch and romaine leaf

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Melted provolone, white American and Swiss cheese on fresh home-made grilled bread

Reuben

Reuben

$8.95

Thinly sliced corned beef on home-made Rye with sauerkraut, thousand island and Swiss cheese

1/2 BLT

$5.35

1/2 French Dip

$5.75

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$3.95

1/2 Reuben

$5.35

1/2 Turkey Club

$5.45

Salads

Baja Salad

Baja Salad

$10.50

Fresh chopped romaine, cherry tomato, diced avocado, diced red onion, white corn, black beans, feta crumbles and BBQ/Ranch dressing

Chicken Walnut

Chicken Walnut

$10.95

Marinated chicken on mixed greens with raspberry walnut vinaigrette dressing, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and Gorgonzola cheese

Cranberry Walnut

Cranberry Walnut

$9.50

Mixed greens with raspberry walnut vinaigrette dressing, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and Gorgonzola cheese

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.50

Mixed greens with Greek dressing, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, red onion and feta cheese

Caesar

Caesar

$7.50

Chopped romaine with Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and home-made croutons

Spinach

Spinach

$8.50

Fresh spinach with your choice of dressing, grilled bacon bits, diced tomato, grated provolone and home-made croutons

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$12.25

Grilled flank steak, crisp mixed greens, cherry tomato, red onion, gorgonzola, lime juice, sea-salt and our house-made red-wine vinaigrette dressing

Side Caesar

$3.95

1/2 salad...Chopped romaine with Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and home-made croutons

Side Spinach

$5.25

1/2 salad...Fresh spinach with your choice of dressing, bacon bits, diced tomato, grated provolone and home-made croutons

Subs

Club

$8.50+

Roast beef, fresh baked turkey breast, black forests ham with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato slices, onions, olive oil, oregano and pepper

Cuban

$9.50+

Thinly sliced Black Forest ham, deli salami, Swiss cheese, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions with mayo, black pepper and oregano

Ham

$7.95+

Thinly sliced black forest ham with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, oregano, pepper and olive oil

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$7.95+

Black forest ham with Swiss cheese, pineapple, mayo, lettuce, tomato slices, onions, oregano and pepper

Italian

$8.50+

Sliced pepperoni, salami and black forest ham with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato slices, onions, zesty Italian dressing, oregano and pepper

New Yorker

$8.75+

Roast beef, deli pastrami and ham with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato slices, onions, olive oil, oregano and pepper

Pastrami

$8.95+

Thinly sliced deli pastrami with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, oregano, pepper and olive oil

Roast Beef

$8.95+

Thinly sliced roast beef with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, oregano, pepper and olive oil

Roast Turkey

$7.95+

Fresh baked turkey breast with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato slices, onions, olive oil, oregano and pepper

Tuna

$8.95+

Fresh tuna and provolone cheese with light mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, oregano, pepper

Veggie-Cold

$6.25+

Bell peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, zuchini with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, provolone cheese, oregano, pepper and olive oil

Veggie-Hot

$6.25+

Grilled bell peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, zuchini with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, melted provolone cheese, oregano, pepper and olive oil

Combo's

Small Fries & Drink

Small Fries & Drink

$4.99
Large Fries & Drink

Large Fries & Drink

$6.50
Chips & Drink

Chips & Drink

$3.99

Healthy Half Salad & Drink

$5.75+

Extras

Chips - Doritos Nacho Cheese

Chips - Doritos Nacho Cheese

$1.50
Chips - Lays BBQ

Chips - Lays BBQ

$1.50

Your choice of Doritos Nacho Cheese, Lays Classic, Ruffles Cheddar or Lays BBQ

Chips - Lays Classic

Chips - Lays Classic

$1.50
Chips - Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream

Chips - Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream

$1.50
Fresh Baked Cookie - Chocolate Chip

Fresh Baked Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$1.00

Usually a fresh-baked chocolate cookie...subject to availability.

Kids

Kid's Burger

$7

A 3 oz Angus beef patty with choice of cheese and veggies, plus choice of fries or chips, a fresh baked cookie and kid's drink

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Yellow and white American cheese on fresh baked toasted French bread served with choice of fries or chips, plus fresh baked cookie and kid's drink

Kid's Sub

$6.75

4" cold sub with choice of meat, cheese and veggies plus your choice of fries or chips, a fresh baked cookie and kid's drink

Soda / Tea

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$2.50
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$2.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Kid's Soda

$1.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

Rockstar

$4.00

Cans From Cooler

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers Chock full of House-Made menu selections

Consumer pic
Main pic

