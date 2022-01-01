- Home
Pizzeria Bruciato
No reviews yet
236 Winslow Way East
Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Antipasti
Olives e Focaccia
marinated olives, wood-fired flatbread
Caesar
Shady Acres red romaine, pine nuts, croutons, grana padano
Contorno
wood fired seasonal vegetables, salsa verde, fresh oregano
Focaccia di acciughe
anchovies, castelvetrano olives, garlic oil, chili flakes, parsley
Insalata di tonno
radicchio, sweet gem lettuce, oregano, fried almonds, castelvetrano olives, lemon vinaigrette, potatoes, l'isola d'or tuna
Insalata Verde
Wintercreek Farm mixed greens, watermelon radish, pickled cauliflower, ricotta salata, red wine vinaigrette
Polpettine
pork & beef meatballs, pomodoro, grana padano
Prosciutto Plate
San Daniele 20-month aged prosciutto, giardiniera, olive oil
Insalata Cavolo
Shady Acres kales, Gorgonzola, apple, red onion, walnut, pumpkin seed, balsamic honey vinaigrette
Pizze
Datteria e Prosciutto
dates, mozzarella, grana padano, basil, San Daniele prosciutto, balsamic
Cipolla
Shady Acres delicata squash, mozzarella, sweet onion, garlic, grana padano, pumpkin seed pesto, aged balsamic, mixed herbs
Funghi
Foraged and Found cultivated mushrooms, mozzarella, grana padano, garlic, thyme
Marinara
pomodoro, garlic, olive oil, Italian oregano
Margherita
pomodoro, mozzarella, olive oil, basil, grana padano
Proscuitto Crudo
pomodoro, San Daniele prosciutto, mozzarella, basil, olive oil
Puttanesca
pomodoro, anchovies, taggiasca olives, Italian oregano, capers, Calabrian chili oil
Quattro Formaggi
grana padano, gorgonzola, mozzarella, asiago, seasonal greens, garlic
Salsiccia
pomodoro, Italian sausage, mozzarella, basil, olive oil
Soppressata e Pepe
pomodoro, soppressata, mozzarella, asiago, basil, mama lil’s peppers, red onion, grana padano
Zucca e Speck
Delicata squash, speck (smoked pork), buffalo milk mozzarella, parsley pesto
Dolci
Sides
Half Order Polpettine
Side of Anchovies
Side of Boquerones
Side of Focaccia
Side of Giardeniera
Side of Grana Padano
Side Of Calabrian
Side of Olives
Side of Pomodoro
Side of Proscuitto
Side of Caesar Dressing
Vegan Parm
Side l'sola d'or tuna
Side Honey-lemon Vinaigrette
Side Fresh Oregano
Side Of Olive Oil
Side Of Arugula
Side Lemon Vinaigrette
Beverage Specials
Ramona Spritz
RAMONA is the first-of-its-generation collection of award-winning, lightly sparkling, organic Italian beverages for any time, anywhere. Certified organic, low-calorie, all natural, vegan, gluten-free, low-sulfates. Easy to snag in a 250ml go-anywhere, do-anything can. Blood Orange: Citrus zest, raspberries, blood orange & hibiscus. (7%ABV) Ruby Grapefruit: Bright ruby grapefruit zest, tart lime blossom, light stone fruit. (7%ABV) Meyer Lemon: Fresh squeezed lemons, green apple, cactus flower & lime blossom. (7%ABV) Rosato: Lightly sparkling organic rose from Abruzzo, Italy made from Montepulciano and Sangiovese grapes. (12%ABV)
Orizzante Sangiovese (9oz To-Go)
Take a glass to-go! Enjoy a special 9oz Bruciato glass pour safely transported in a sealed, plastic cup. This flavorful Sangiovese boasts intense aromas of cherry and raspberry with hints of exotic spice and white pepper. On the palate it's juicy, ripe and spicy with a dry finish.
Solea Falanghina (9oz To-Go)
Take a glass to-go! Enjoy a special 9oz Bruciato glass pour safely transported in a sealed, plastic cup. Falanghina is one of the most typical white wines to sip in Napoli, on the beach or in a pizzeria. Well-balanced and refreshing with citrus fruits, herbs, and a clean salinic finish. 21+ (must show ID).
Pico Maccario Rosato (9oz To-Go)
Take a glass to-go! Enjoy a special 9oz Bruciato glass pour safely transported in a sealed, plastic cup. Aromas of wild strawberry, watermelon, cranberry, fresh-cut grass, and river stone. A refreshing backbone of acidity supports a round mouthfeel. The dry and balanced finish leaves the palate feeling clean and ready for another sip!
Single Classic Cocktails To-Go
Come on in and ask about our single cocktail selections to-go. Campari & soda, Lemon Drop, Moscow Mule, Old Fashioned? We have a full bar waiting for you! Come check it out! We will provide you with a sealed cup for safe travel. *Must be purchased with an entree. We can easily add this on to your online food order when you come to pick up your order at the garage door.
Wine: By the Bottle & Single Portions
RAMONA is the first-of-its-generation collection of award-winning, lightly sparkling, organic Italian beverages for any time, anywhere. Certified organic, low-calorie, all natural, vegan, gluten-free, low-sulfates. Easy to snag in a 250ml go-anywhere, do-anything can. Blood Orange: Citrus zest, raspberries, blood orange & hibiscus. (7%ABV) Ruby Grapefruit: Bright ruby grapefruit zest, tart lime blossom, light stone fruit. (7%ABV) Meyer Lemon: Fresh squeezed lemons, green apple, cactus flower & lime blossom. (7%ABV) Rosato: Lightly sparkling organic rose from Abruzzo, Italy made from Montepulciano and Sangiovese grapes. (12%ABV)
Millesimato Brut Prosecco
Made in the 'Italian Method', which boosts freshness in the sparkling wines the Prosecco zone has made famous worldwide. Delicate, fruity, and aromatic, this is perfect for salads, seafood, and especially with more Prosecco! 21+ (must show ID).
Pico Maccario barbera Rosato
Aromas of wild strawberry, watermelon, cranberry, fresh-cut grass, and river stone. A refreshing backbone of acidity supports a round mouthfeel. The dry and balanced finish leaves the palate feeling clean and ready for another sip!
Poggio Raphael Rosato
A beautiful Sicilian rosato blend: 85% Zibibbo and 15% Syrah. 'Raphael' is known as the “patron saint of travelers and ‘happy meetings’.” Salmon pink. Spices, flowers and herbs complement red berries. Firm acid holds it all together to make it the perfect glass of rosé.
Fondo Bozzole ‘Foxi’ Trebbiano
‘Foxi’ is 100% Trebbiano and lightly sparkling. Jasmine tea, lemongrass & peach blossom. Minerality for DAYS. Grapes are hand harvested and organic. Brothers Franco and Mario Accorsi are farmers at heart, more specifically they primarily cultivate orchards filled with local varieties of pears and apples. The farm was run by their grandfather Ezio who raised cows and produced cheese sold in the local markets around south eastern Lombardy. Today Franco and Mario have integrated orchard fruit production with several small parcels of old vineyards and focus on producing wines from near-lost indigenous varieties of lambrusco. All the vineyard work is done organically, yields are limited and natural fermentations and low sulfur additions are key to their production.
Denavolo 'Catavela' (orange)
A wonderful introduction to skin-fermented wine: grapefruit peel, limestone and a touch of white and yellow flowers. Surprising acid and a little bit of tannin allow this to pair perfectly with hearty seafood like clams or squid, or lighter vegetable dishes.
Solea Falanghina
Falanghina is one of the most typical white wines to sip in Napoli, on the beach or in a pizzeria. Well-balanced and refreshing with citrus fruits, herbs, and a clean salinic finish. 21+ (must show ID).
Contrada Salandra Falanghina, Campi Flegrei
On the nose the wine is redolent of sea brine, thyme and herbs drying in the kitchen. The palate adds lemon zest, yellow apple and just ripe white peach with a light almond note on the finish. Campi Flegrei - fields of fire. The Romans believed this area to be the mythological home of Vulcan, the god of fire, because of the craters, hot springs and fumaroles that dot the landscape. Giuseppe and wife Sandra live here, just around the bay to the north of the city of Naples on the flank of an ancient volcano where they care for honeybees and make some of the most traditional and thoughtful Falanghina.
Kandea Anais Grecco
100% “Greco di Tufo" from Puglia, Italy. A truly delightful southern Italian white produced entirely from Greco grapes. It’s origin is declared in its name, derived from the Latin “Aminea Gemina”, meaning the People of Aminea, who came from Ancient Greece. This grape variety creates wines with minerality, freshness and integrates floral scents and delicate citrus and grapefruit. Wonderfully elegant with a perfect balance of mature fruit notes.
Orrizonti Sangiovese
This flavorful Sangiovese d’Abruzzo boasts intense aromas of cherry and raspberry with hints of exotic spice and white pepper. On the palate it's juicy, ripe and spicy with a dry finish.
Fidora Rosato Brut Prosecco, Veneto 2020
This Biodynamic bubbly is as fresh as it gets. A blend of Glera and Pinot Nero, it’s dry with soft, fine bubbles, notes of raspberries, under-ripe strawberries, pink flowers and just-baked pastries. The bunches of Glera and Pinot Nero grapes from the Civranetta estate are nourished by layers of “caranto”, an ancient Pleistocene stratification composed of compact loamy-clayey soils with calcareous nodules. Located nearby Venice Lagoon, this soil is rich in minerality and conveys a complex aromatic balance to every single grape. The proximity of the sea and the sea breezes gives the grapes a characteristic flavor that enhances the aromas. The first fermentation takes place after the grapes are pressed in order to create a “base wine”. In this phase Glera and Pinot are separated. Once the wine has stabilized and the blend has been created, the second fermentation is started with the Charmat method.
Poggio Anima 'Raphael' Rosato, Sicily 2020
This organic, savory Rosato is blend of 85% Zibibbo - 15% Syrah. Raphael is known as the “patron saint of travelers and ‘happy meetings’.” There are not many wines more fitting to drink while one travels nor to share in happy meetings than a chilled glass of rosé. It is a wine meant to be shared with good company and sharing in the great times that spring and summer so often bring. Salmon pink. Spices, flowers and herbs complement red berries on the nose and in the mouth. At once dense and juicy, with the light red fruit flavors and floral notes carrying through on the persistent finish, which features an underbrush nuance. Firm acid holds it all together to make it the perfect glass of rosé.
Mary Taylor Sicilia Rosso, Nero d’Avola
We suggest this Italian red for fans of Burgundy. From the Contrada San Nicola vineyard outside the village of Mazara del Vallo in western Sicily, we find Nero d’Avola vines tended to by the ever thoughtful Sala sisters. The vines are just 15 years old on average but the wine is ever complex. While some Nero d’Avola wines can be on the dense and fruity side, the Sala sisters and the terroir make this wine a somewhat translucent red with bright acidity, tension, and elegant fruit.
Campo alle Comete Cabernet Sauvignon
100% Cabernet Sauvignon from Tuscany. The Campo alle Comete estate is located in Tuscany and practices organic farming. Campo alle Comete, with its magical name (Cometa means “guiding star” or “Comet” in Italian), wants to bring the consumer into a dream world. Aged in stainless steel for 8 months and showcases an intense ruby red color. Cedar, black currant and fragrant blue-flower aromas take center stage on this polished red. The elegantly structured palate presents dried Marasca cherry and licorice alongside silky tannins. Perfectly paired with the Salsiccia and Funghi pizza.
Solea Rosso Merlot/Cabernet
A beautiful wine from Campania, Italy. Garnet red, medium bodied, tart cherry, and dusty earth makes this a great table wine to be shared and enjoyed by all. Perfect companion for our pizze and antipasti.
Devium French Creek Red
Looking for a Washington wine? This 2018 organic crowd pleaser comes from Yakima Valley and is composed of 65% Mourvedre, 33% Syrah, 2% Grenache Blanc. GSM wines are known for their bright fruit, extroverted aromas of ripe fruit, dried sage and herbs, firm tannins and a grippy, pepper-and-herb finish that echoes the wines' aroma. This medium bodied wine is made with neutral oak, native yeast, dry farming and minimum intervention.
Josetta Saffirio Nebbiolo
The winery is located on family owned land for two centuries and began with Grandfather Ernesto’s love of this land. He spread passion to his daughter, Josetta, through stories of gnomes, whom he said populated the forests helping the farmers. With this perspective- of working with nature- Josetta began a winery and honored the land through sustainable, organic practices. Josetta, author of the original label designs which showcases the gnomes, kept alive these stories for her children Sara and Alessio. The torch is passed through the female line, and Sara now runs the winery. Aged in oak barrels for 12 months and grown in mineral and limestone rich soils. Bright garnet red with a very characteristic nose of dried fruit and raspberries. Beautiful balance on the palate with round tannins. Good structure- perfect pairing for main courses of red or braised meats, pizza and…grana padano!
Cider
Incline Dry Hopped Cider 12oz Can
Incline’s flagship apple cider. Lightly dry hopped with a blend of Citra, Cascade, and Galaxy hops to pull out citrus aromas. Balanced, bright, refreshing, and certainly not too sweet. 6.5% ABV
Washington Gold Cider: Golden Delicious Apple
An award winning cider produced with 100% apples. Bright, semi-sweet, crisp and refreshing. Farm fresh. Family-owned. Proudly made in Washington State. Chelan, WA. 5.5%ABV.
Locust Cider: Honey Pear 12oz Can
A semi-sweet cider from Woodinville, WA. Washington apples & pears blended with wildflower honey. Floral honey flavor in a sweet apple pear blend. GLUTEN FREE. SEMI-SWEET 6.0% ABV
Merchandise
Bruciato Hooded Sweater
Bruciato Long Sleeve
Bruciato T-Shirt
Pizza & Root Beer Kid's T-Shirt
Bruciato Beanie
Bruciato Black Cap
Bruciato Grey Cap
Bruciato Hat White Circle
Bruciato Tote Bag
Pizza Scissors
Wine + Food Book
Seattle Cooks Book
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Bruciato is open for dine-in and limited take-out. Due to dine-in volume and available staffing, take-out may not be available at all times. We look forward to serving you!
236 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110