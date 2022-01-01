Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Pizzeria Bruciato

review star

No reviews yet

236 Winslow Way East

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Order Again

Antipasti

Olives e Focaccia

Olives e Focaccia

$6.00

marinated olives, wood-fired flatbread

Caesar

Caesar

$16.00

Shady Acres red romaine, pine nuts, croutons, grana padano

Contorno

Contorno

$14.00

wood fired seasonal vegetables, salsa verde, fresh oregano

Focaccia di acciughe

Focaccia di acciughe

$8.00

anchovies, castelvetrano olives, garlic oil, chili flakes, parsley

Insalata di tonno

$15.00

radicchio, sweet gem lettuce, oregano, fried almonds, castelvetrano olives, lemon vinaigrette, potatoes, l'isola d'or tuna

Insalata Verde

$16.00

Wintercreek Farm mixed greens, watermelon radish, pickled cauliflower, ricotta salata, red wine vinaigrette

Polpettine

Polpettine

$16.00

pork & beef meatballs, pomodoro, grana padano

Prosciutto Plate

Prosciutto Plate

$16.00

San Daniele 20-month aged prosciutto, giardiniera, olive oil

Insalata Cavolo

$14.00

Shady Acres kales, Gorgonzola, apple, red onion, walnut, pumpkin seed, balsamic honey vinaigrette

Pizze

Datteria e Prosciutto

$20.00

dates, mozzarella, grana padano, basil, San Daniele prosciutto, balsamic

Cipolla

Cipolla

$19.00

Shady Acres delicata squash, mozzarella, sweet onion, garlic, grana padano, pumpkin seed pesto, aged balsamic, mixed herbs

Funghi

Funghi

$22.00

Foraged and Found cultivated mushrooms, mozzarella, grana padano, garlic, thyme

Marinara

Marinara

$12.00

pomodoro, garlic, olive oil, Italian oregano

Margherita

Margherita

$16.00

pomodoro, mozzarella, olive oil, basil, grana padano

Proscuitto Crudo

Proscuitto Crudo

$20.00

pomodoro, San Daniele prosciutto, mozzarella, basil, olive oil

Puttanesca

Puttanesca

$18.00

pomodoro, anchovies, taggiasca olives, Italian oregano, capers, Calabrian chili oil

Quattro Formaggi

Quattro Formaggi

$19.00

grana padano, gorgonzola, mozzarella, asiago, seasonal greens, garlic

Salsiccia

Salsiccia

$19.00

pomodoro, Italian sausage, mozzarella, basil, olive oil

Soppressata e Pepe

Soppressata e Pepe

$20.00

pomodoro, soppressata, mozzarella, asiago, basil, mama lil’s peppers, red onion, grana padano

Zucca e Speck

$21.00

Delicata squash, speck (smoked pork), buffalo milk mozzarella, parsley pesto

Dolci

Mezzaluna

Mezzaluna

$12.00

hazelnut-chocolate calzone

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00

mascarpone, lady fingers, Caffe Vita espresso, marsala

Sides

Half Order Polpettine

Half Order Polpettine

$8.00
Side of Anchovies

Side of Anchovies

$4.00
Side of Boquerones

Side of Boquerones

$4.00
Side of Focaccia

Side of Focaccia

$3.00
Side of Giardeniera

Side of Giardeniera

$5.00
Side of Grana Padano

Side of Grana Padano

$1.00

Side Of Calabrian

$2.00
Side of Olives

Side of Olives

$3.00
Side of Pomodoro

Side of Pomodoro

$2.00
Side of Proscuitto

Side of Proscuitto

$4.00

Side of Caesar Dressing

$2.00

Vegan Parm

$2.00

Side l'sola d'or tuna

$4.00

Side Honey-lemon Vinaigrette

$2.00

Side Fresh Oregano

$1.00

Side Of Olive Oil

$2.00

Side Of Arugula

$3.00

Side Lemon Vinaigrette

$2.00

Beverage Specials

Ramona Spritz

Ramona Spritz

$7.00+

RAMONA is the first-of-its-generation collection of award-winning, lightly sparkling, organic Italian beverages for any time, anywhere. Certified organic, low-calorie, all natural, vegan, gluten-free, low-sulfates. Easy to snag in a 250ml go-anywhere, do-anything can. Blood Orange: Citrus zest, raspberries, blood orange & hibiscus. (7%ABV) Ruby Grapefruit: Bright ruby grapefruit zest, tart lime blossom, light stone fruit. (7%ABV) Meyer Lemon: Fresh squeezed lemons, green apple, cactus flower & lime blossom. (7%ABV) Rosato: Lightly sparkling organic rose from Abruzzo, Italy made from Montepulciano and Sangiovese grapes. (12%ABV)

Orizzante Sangiovese (9oz To-Go)

Orizzante Sangiovese (9oz To-Go)

$10.00

Take a glass to-go! Enjoy a special 9oz Bruciato glass pour safely transported in a sealed, plastic cup. This flavorful Sangiovese boasts intense aromas of cherry and raspberry with hints of exotic spice and white pepper. On the palate it's juicy, ripe and spicy with a dry finish.

Solea Falanghina (9oz To-Go)

Solea Falanghina (9oz To-Go)

$10.00

Take a glass to-go! Enjoy a special 9oz Bruciato glass pour safely transported in a sealed, plastic cup. Falanghina is one of the most typical white wines to sip in Napoli, on the beach or in a pizzeria. Well-balanced and refreshing with citrus fruits, herbs, and a clean salinic finish. 21+ (must show ID).

Pico Maccario Rosato (9oz To-Go)

Pico Maccario Rosato (9oz To-Go)

$10.00

Take a glass to-go! Enjoy a special 9oz Bruciato glass pour safely transported in a sealed, plastic cup. Aromas of wild strawberry, watermelon, cranberry, fresh-cut grass, and river stone. A refreshing backbone of acidity supports a round mouthfeel. The dry and balanced finish leaves the palate feeling clean and ready for another sip!

Single Classic Cocktails To-Go

Single Classic Cocktails To-Go

$14.00+

Come on in and ask about our single cocktail selections to-go. Campari & soda, Lemon Drop, Moscow Mule, Old Fashioned? We have a full bar waiting for you! Come check it out! We will provide you with a sealed cup for safe travel. *Must be purchased with an entree. We can easily add this on to your online food order when you come to pick up your order at the garage door.

NA Beverages

San Pellegrino Aranciata 330ml can

San Pellegrino Aranciata 330ml can

$4.00
San Pellegrino Limonata 330ml can

San Pellegrino Limonata 330ml can

$4.00

Wine: By the Bottle & Single Portions

Ramona Spritz

Ramona Spritz

$7.00+

RAMONA is the first-of-its-generation collection of award-winning, lightly sparkling, organic Italian beverages for any time, anywhere. Certified organic, low-calorie, all natural, vegan, gluten-free, low-sulfates. Easy to snag in a 250ml go-anywhere, do-anything can. Blood Orange: Citrus zest, raspberries, blood orange & hibiscus. (7%ABV) Ruby Grapefruit: Bright ruby grapefruit zest, tart lime blossom, light stone fruit. (7%ABV) Meyer Lemon: Fresh squeezed lemons, green apple, cactus flower & lime blossom. (7%ABV) Rosato: Lightly sparkling organic rose from Abruzzo, Italy made from Montepulciano and Sangiovese grapes. (12%ABV)

Millesimato Brut Prosecco

Millesimato Brut Prosecco

$55.00

Made in the 'Italian Method', which boosts freshness in the sparkling wines the Prosecco zone has made famous worldwide. Delicate, fruity, and aromatic, this is perfect for salads, seafood, and especially with more Prosecco! 21+ (must show ID).

Pico Maccario barbera Rosato

Pico Maccario barbera Rosato

$50.00+

Aromas of wild strawberry, watermelon, cranberry, fresh-cut grass, and river stone. A refreshing backbone of acidity supports a round mouthfeel. The dry and balanced finish leaves the palate feeling clean and ready for another sip!

Poggio Raphael Rosato

Poggio Raphael Rosato

$70.00

A beautiful Sicilian rosato blend: 85% Zibibbo and 15% Syrah. 'Raphael' is known as the “patron saint of travelers and ‘happy meetings’.” Salmon pink. Spices, flowers and herbs complement red berries. Firm acid holds it all together to make it the perfect glass of rosé.

Fondo Bozzole ‘Foxi’ Trebbiano

Fondo Bozzole ‘Foxi’ Trebbiano

$75.00

‘Foxi’ is 100% Trebbiano and lightly sparkling. Jasmine tea, lemongrass & peach blossom. Minerality for DAYS. Grapes are hand harvested and organic. Brothers Franco and Mario Accorsi are farmers at heart, more specifically they primarily cultivate orchards filled with local varieties of pears and apples. The farm was run by their grandfather Ezio who raised cows and produced cheese sold in the local markets around south eastern Lombardy. Today Franco and Mario have integrated orchard fruit production with several small parcels of old vineyards and focus on producing wines from near-lost indigenous varieties of lambrusco. All the vineyard work is done organically, yields are limited and natural fermentations and low sulfur additions are key to their production.

Denavolo 'Catavela' (orange)

Denavolo 'Catavela' (orange)

$26.00

A wonderful introduction to skin-fermented wine: grapefruit peel, limestone and a touch of white and yellow flowers. Surprising acid and a little bit of tannin allow this to pair perfectly with hearty seafood like clams or squid, or lighter vegetable dishes.

Solea Falanghina

Solea Falanghina

$50.00+

Falanghina is one of the most typical white wines to sip in Napoli, on the beach or in a pizzeria. Well-balanced and refreshing with citrus fruits, herbs, and a clean salinic finish. 21+ (must show ID).

Contrada Salandra Falanghina, Campi Flegrei

Contrada Salandra Falanghina, Campi Flegrei

$75.00

On the nose the wine is redolent of sea brine, thyme and herbs drying in the kitchen. The palate adds lemon zest, yellow apple and just ripe white peach with a light almond note on the finish. Campi Flegrei - fields of fire. The Romans believed this area to be the mythological home of Vulcan, the god of fire, because of the craters, hot springs and fumaroles that dot the landscape. Giuseppe and wife Sandra live here, just around the bay to the north of the city of Naples on the flank of an ancient volcano where they care for honeybees and make some of the most traditional and thoughtful Falanghina.

Kandea Anais Grecco

Kandea Anais Grecco

$55.00

100% “Greco di Tufo" from Puglia, Italy. A truly delightful southern Italian white produced entirely from Greco grapes. It’s origin is declared in its name, derived from the Latin “Aminea Gemina”, meaning the People of Aminea, who came from Ancient Greece. This grape variety creates wines with minerality, freshness and integrates floral scents and delicate citrus and grapefruit. Wonderfully elegant with a perfect balance of mature fruit notes.

Orrizonti Sangiovese

Orrizonti Sangiovese

$50.00+

This flavorful Sangiovese d’Abruzzo boasts intense aromas of cherry and raspberry with hints of exotic spice and white pepper. On the palate it's juicy, ripe and spicy with a dry finish.

Fidora Rosato Brut Prosecco, Veneto 2020

Fidora Rosato Brut Prosecco, Veneto 2020

$65.00

This Biodynamic bubbly is as fresh as it gets. A blend of Glera and Pinot Nero, it’s dry with soft, fine bubbles, notes of raspberries, under-ripe strawberries, pink flowers and just-baked pastries. The bunches of Glera and Pinot Nero grapes from the Civranetta estate are nourished by layers of “caranto”, an ancient Pleistocene stratification composed of compact loamy-clayey soils with calcareous nodules. Located nearby Venice Lagoon, this soil is rich in minerality and conveys a complex aromatic balance to every single grape. The proximity of the sea and the sea breezes gives the grapes a characteristic flavor that enhances the aromas. The first fermentation takes place after the grapes are pressed in order to create a “base wine”. In this phase Glera and Pinot are separated. Once the wine has stabilized and the blend has been created, the second fermentation is started with the Charmat method.

Poggio Anima 'Raphael' Rosato, Sicily 2020

Poggio Anima 'Raphael' Rosato, Sicily 2020

$60.00

This organic, savory Rosato is blend of 85% Zibibbo - 15% Syrah. Raphael is known as the “patron saint of travelers and ‘happy meetings’.” There are not many wines more fitting to drink while one travels nor to share in happy meetings than a chilled glass of rosé. It is a wine meant to be shared with good company and sharing in the great times that spring and summer so often bring. Salmon pink. Spices, flowers and herbs complement red berries on the nose and in the mouth. At once dense and juicy, with the light red fruit flavors and floral notes carrying through on the persistent finish, which features an underbrush nuance. Firm acid holds it all together to make it the perfect glass of rosé.

Mary Taylor Sicilia Rosso, Nero d’Avola

Mary Taylor Sicilia Rosso, Nero d’Avola

$75.00

We suggest this Italian red for fans of Burgundy. From the Contrada San Nicola vineyard outside the village of Mazara del Vallo in western Sicily, we find Nero d’Avola vines tended to by the ever thoughtful Sala sisters. The vines are just 15 years old on average but the wine is ever complex. While some Nero d’Avola wines can be on the dense and fruity side, the Sala sisters and the terroir make this wine a somewhat translucent red with bright acidity, tension, and elegant fruit.

Campo alle Comete Cabernet Sauvignon

Campo alle Comete Cabernet Sauvignon

$105.00

100% Cabernet Sauvignon from Tuscany. The Campo alle Comete estate is located in Tuscany and practices organic farming. Campo alle Comete, with its magical name (Cometa means “guiding star” or “Comet” in Italian), wants to bring the consumer into a dream world. Aged in stainless steel for 8 months and showcases an intense ruby red color. Cedar, black currant and fragrant blue-flower aromas take center stage on this polished red. The elegantly structured palate presents dried Marasca cherry and licorice alongside silky tannins. Perfectly paired with the Salsiccia and Funghi pizza.

Solea Rosso Merlot/Cabernet

Solea Rosso Merlot/Cabernet

$70.00

A beautiful wine from Campania, Italy. Garnet red, medium bodied, tart cherry, and dusty earth makes this a great table wine to be shared and enjoyed by all. Perfect companion for our pizze and antipasti.

Devium French Creek Red

Devium French Creek Red

$100.00

Looking for a Washington wine? This 2018 organic crowd pleaser comes from Yakima Valley and is composed of 65% Mourvedre, 33% Syrah, 2% Grenache Blanc. GSM wines are known for their bright fruit, extroverted aromas of ripe fruit, dried sage and herbs, firm tannins and a grippy, pepper-and-herb finish that echoes the wines' aroma. This medium bodied wine is made with neutral oak, native yeast, dry farming and minimum intervention.

Josetta Saffirio Nebbiolo

Josetta Saffirio Nebbiolo

$80.00

The winery is located on family owned land for two centuries and began with Grandfather Ernesto’s love of this land. He spread passion to his daughter, Josetta, through stories of gnomes, whom he said populated the forests helping the farmers. With this perspective- of working with nature- Josetta began a winery and honored the land through sustainable, organic practices. Josetta, author of the original label designs which showcases the gnomes, kept alive these stories for her children Sara and Alessio. The torch is passed through the female line, and Sara now runs the winery. Aged in oak barrels for 12 months and grown in mineral and limestone rich soils. Bright garnet red with a very characteristic nose of dried fruit and raspberries. Beautiful balance on the palate with round tannins. Good structure- perfect pairing for main courses of red or braised meats, pizza and…grana padano!

Cider

Incline Dry Hopped Cider 12oz Can

Incline Dry Hopped Cider 12oz Can

$6.00

Incline’s flagship apple cider. Lightly dry hopped with a blend of Citra, Cascade, and Galaxy hops to pull out citrus aromas. Balanced, bright, refreshing, and certainly not too sweet. 6.5% ABV

Washington Gold Cider: Golden Delicious Apple

Washington Gold Cider: Golden Delicious Apple

$6.00

An award winning cider produced with 100% apples. Bright, semi-sweet, crisp and refreshing. Farm fresh. Family-owned. Proudly made in Washington State. Chelan, WA. 5.5%ABV.

Locust Cider: Honey Pear 12oz Can

Locust Cider: Honey Pear 12oz Can

$7.00

A semi-sweet cider from Woodinville, WA. Washington apples & pears blended with wildflower honey. Floral honey flavor in a sweet apple pear blend. GLUTEN FREE. SEMI-SWEET 6.0% ABV

Merchandise

Bruciato Hooded Sweater

Bruciato Hooded Sweater

$45.00+
Bruciato Long Sleeve

Bruciato Long Sleeve

$30.00+
Bruciato T-Shirt

Bruciato T-Shirt

$25.00+
Pizza & Root Beer Kid's T-Shirt

Pizza & Root Beer Kid's T-Shirt

$17.00

Bruciato Beanie

$20.00
Bruciato Black Cap

Bruciato Black Cap

$25.00
Bruciato Grey Cap

Bruciato Grey Cap

$25.00
Bruciato Hat White Circle

Bruciato Hat White Circle

$25.00

Bruciato Tote Bag

$15.00
Pizza Scissors

Pizza Scissors

$35.00
Wine + Food Book

Wine + Food Book

$30.00
Seattle Cooks Book

Seattle Cooks Book

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Bruciato is open for dine-in and limited take-out. Due to dine-in volume and available staffing, take-out may not be available at all times. We look forward to serving you!

Pizzeria Bruciato image
Pizzeria Bruciato image
Pizzeria Bruciato image

