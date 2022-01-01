Pizzeria Bruciato

Fidora Rosato Brut Prosecco, Veneto 2020

$65.00

This Biodynamic bubbly is as fresh as it gets. A blend of Glera and Pinot Nero, it’s dry with soft, fine bubbles, notes of raspberries, under-ripe strawberries, pink flowers and just-baked pastries. The bunches of Glera and Pinot Nero grapes from the Civranetta estate are nourished by layers of “caranto”, an ancient Pleistocene stratification composed of compact loamy-clayey soils with calcareous nodules. Located nearby Venice Lagoon, this soil is rich in minerality and conveys a complex aromatic balance to every single grape. The proximity of the sea and the sea breezes gives the grapes a characteristic flavor that enhances the aromas. The first fermentation takes place after the grapes are pressed in order to create a “base wine”. In this phase Glera and Pinot are separated. Once the wine has stabilized and the blend has been created, the second fermentation is started with the Charmat method.