Bru Coffee House imageView gallery

Bru Coffee House

54 Reviews

14539 E 116th St N

Owasso, OK 74055

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Caramel Macchiato
Red Lotus
White Chocolate Mocha

Latte

Latte Plain

$4.15+

Latte Flavored

$4.40+

Caramel Latte

$4.80+

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$4.80+

Americano

Americano Unflavored

$3.15+

Americano Flavored

$3.40+

Americano with Sauce

$3.80+

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$1.65+

Specialty Coffee

Mocha

$4.30+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.80+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Shots of espresso

$0.50+

Doppio

$1.00

Cortado

$1.25

Cold Bru

Cold Bru

$3.90+

Frappuccino

Create Your Own Frappuccino

$4.60+

Mocha Frappuccino

$5.25+

Caramel Frappuccino

$5.25+

White Chocolate Frappuccino

$4.60+

Tea/Tea Latte

Chai Tea

$4.25+

Matcha Green Tea

$4.25+

Herbal Tea/Black Tea

$2.65+

Non-Coffee Beverages

Redbull Spritizer

$4.35+

Smoothie

$5.00+

Italian Soda

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Juice/Chocolate Milk

$2.00+

Blended Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Lemonade

$2.50+

Root Juice

$8.00+

Peach Tea Lotus Lemonade

$3.50+

Sea Side

16 oz Sea Side

$4.90

24 oz Sea Side

$5.90

32 oz Sea Side

$6.90

Cherry Bomb

16 oz Chery Bomb

$4.90

24 oz Cherry Bomb

$5.90

32 oz Cherry Bomb

$6.90

Fruity Bliss

16 oz Fruity Bliss

$4.90

24 oz Fruity Bliss

$5.90

32 oz Fruity Bliss

$6.90

Hawaiian Paradise

16 oz Hawaiian Paradise

$4.90

24 oz Hawaiian Paradise

$5.90

32 oz Hawaiian Paradise

$6.90

Jamaican Daze

16 oz Jamaican Daze

$4.90

24 oz Jamaican Daze

$5.90

32 oz Jamaican Daze

$6.90

Rosie

16 oz Rosie

$4.90

24 oz Rosie

$5.90

32 oz Rosie

$6.90

The 808

16 oz 808

$4.90

24 oz 808

$5.90

32 oz 808

$6.90

Stargazer

16 oz Stargazer

$4.90

24 oz Stargazer

$5.90

32 oz Stargazer

$6.90

Custom Lotus

Red Lotus

$4.90+

Blue Lotus

$4.90+

Pink Lotus

$4.90+

Lemonade Lotus

$4.90+

Diet Blue Lotus

$4.90+

Diet Pink Lotus

$4.90+

Flower Power

16 oz Flower Power

$4.90

24 oz Flower Power

$5.90

32 oz Flower Power

$6.90

Bagels

Asiago Cheese

$3.10

Blueberry

$3.10

Everything

$3.10

Plain

$3.10

Breakfast Burrito

SEC Breakfast Burrito

$4.25

BEC Breakfast Burrito

$4.25

Breakfast Croissant

Sausage, Egg, Cheese Croissant

$4.95

Ham, Egg, Cheese Croissant

$4.95

Sausage Rolls

Jalapeno Sausage Roll

$3.50

Regular Sausage Roll

$3.50

Egg bites

Egg bites

$4.75

Cake Balls (set of 2)

Strawberry

$3.50

Chocolate

$3.50

Red Velvet

$3.50

Vanilla

$3.50

Lemon

$3.50

Muffin

Double Chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Macaron

Macaron

$2.50

SEC Pocket

SEC Pocket

$4.50

Pumpkin scone

Pumpkin scone

$4.75

Apple Scone

Apple Scone

$4.75

White Chocolate Cranberry Scone

White Chocolate Cranberry Scone

$4.75

Tuxedo

Hot Tuxedo

$5.05+

Iced Tuxedo

$5.05+

Blended Tuxedo

$5.50+

Top O' the Mornin'

Iced Top O' the Mornin'

$5.05+

Hot Top O' the Morning'

$5.05+

Blended Top O' the Mornin'

$5.50+

Fireside

Hot Fireside

$5.05+

Iced Fireside

$5.05+

Blended Fireside

$5.50+

Minty Mocha

Iced Minty Mocha

$5.05+

Hot Minty Mocha

$5.05+

Blended Minty Mocha

$5.50+

Twisted Snickerz

Iced Twisted Snickerz

$5.05+

Hot Twisted Snickerz

$5.05+

Blended Twisted Snickerz

$5.50+

Honey Bee

Iced Honey Bee

$5.05+

Hot Honey Bee

$5.05+

Blended Honey Bee

$5.50+

Pumpkin Cheesecake Chai Latte

Hot Small Pumpkin Cheesecake Chai

$5.00

Hot Medium Pumpkin Cheesecake Chai

$5.50

Hot Large Pumpkin Cheesecake Chai

$6.00

Iced Small Pumpkin Cheesecake Chai

$5.00

Iced Medium Pumpkin Cheesecake Chai

$5.50

Iced Large Pumpkin Cheesecake Chai

$6.00

Small Blended Pumpkin Cheesecake Chai

$5.25

Medium Blended Pumpkin Cheesecake Chai

$5.75

Large Blended Pumpkin Cheesecake Chai

$6.25

Thanksgiving Crumble Latte

Hot Small Thanksgiving Crumble

$4.50

Hot Medium Thanksgiving Crumble

$5.00

Hot Large Thanksgiving Crumble

$5.50

Iced Small Thanksgiving Crumble

$4.50

Iced Medium Thanksgiving Crumble

$5.00

Iced Large Thanksgiving Crumble

$5.50

Small Blended Thanksgiving Crumble

$4.85

Medium Blended Thanksgiving Crumble

$5.35

Large Blended Thanksgiving Crumble

$5.85

Cranberry Fizz Lotus

Small Cranberry Fizz

$4.90

Medium Cranberry Fizz

$5.90

Large Cranberry Fizz

$6.90

Caramel Apple Butter Chai Tea

Hot Small Caramel apple chai

$3.90

Hot Medium Caramel Apple Chai

$4.40

Hot Large Caramel Apple Chai

$4.90

Iced Small Caramel Apple Chai

$4.40

Iced Medium Caramel Apple Chai

$5.00

Iced Large Caramel Apple Chai

$5.50

Candy Corn Frappuccino

Small Candy Corn Frappe

$4.85

Medium Candy Corn Frappe

$5.35

Large Candy Corn Frappe

$5.85

Poison Apple Lotus

Small Caramel Apple Lotus

$4.90

Medium Caramel Apple Lotus

$5.90

Large Caramel Apple Lotus

$6.90

Monster Mash

Small Hot Monster Mash

$5.05

Medium Monster Mash

$5.55

Large Hot Monster Mash

$6.05

Small Iced Monster Mash

$5.05

Medium Iced Monster Mash

$5.55

Large Iced Monster Mash

$6.05

Small Blended Monster Mash

$5.50

Medium Blended Monster Mash

$6.00

Large Blended Monster Mash

$6.50

Sweatshirt

Blue

$30.00

Grey

$30.00

T-Shirt

Bru T-Shirt

$25.00

Snowflake

Small Snowflake

$4.90

Medium Snowflake

$5.90

Large Snowflake

$6.90

New Year Kiss

Iced Small New Year Kiss

$5.05

Iced Medium New Year Kiss

$5.55

Iced Large New Year Kiss

$6.05

Hot Small New Year Kiss

$5.05

Hot Med New Year Kiss

$5.55

Hot Lrg New Year Kiss

$6.05

Frappe Small New Year Kiss

$5.50

Frappe Medium New Year Kiss

$6.00

Frappe Large New Year Kiss

$6.50

Ball Drop

Iced Small Ball Drop

$5.05

Iced Medium Ball Drop

$5.55

Iced Large Ball Drop

$6.05

Hot Small Ball Drop

$5.05

Hot Medium Ball Drop

$5.55

Hot Large Ball Drop

$6.05

Frappe Small Ball Drop

$5.50

Frappe Medium Ball Drop

$6.00

Frappe Large Ball Drop

$6.50

Love Doctor

S Iced Love Dr

$5.05

M Iced Love Dr

$5.50

L Iced Love Dr

$6.05

S Hot Love Dr

$5.05

M Hot Love Dr

$5.50

L Hot Love Dr

$6.05

S Blended Love Dr

$5.50

M Blended Love Dr

$6.00

L Blended Love Dr

$6.50

Girls Night Out

S Girls Night Out

$4.35

L Girls Night Out

$7.95

Galentine

S Iced Galentine

$5.05

M Iced Galentine

$5.50

L Iced Galentine

$6.05

S Hot Galentine

$5.05

M Hot Galentine

$5.50

L Hot Galentine

$6.05

S Blended Galentine

$5.50

M Blended Galentine

$6.00

L Blended Galentine

$6.50

Star Bru

S Star Bru

$4.90

M Star Bru

$5.90

L Star Bru

$6.90

Pot of Gold

Pot of Gold 16oz

$4.35

Pot of Gold 32oz

$7.95

Leprechaun Juice

S Leprechaun

$4.90

M Leprechaun

$5.90

L Leprechaun

$6.90

Toasted Irishman

S Iced Irishman

$5.05

M Iced Irishman

$5.50

L Iced Irishman

$6.05

S Hot Irishman

$5.05

M Hot Irishman

$5.50

L Hot Irishman

$6.05

S Blended Irishman

$5.50

M Blended Irishman

$6.00

L Blended Irishman

$6.50

First Bloom

S Iced Bloom

$5.05

M Iced Bloom

$5.50

L Iced Bloom

$6.05

S Hot Bloom

$5.05

M Hot Bloom

$5.50

L Hot Bloom

$6.05

S Blended Bloom

$5.50

M Blended Bloom

$6.00

L Blended Bloom

$6.50

Honeycomb

S Iced Honeycomb

$5.05

M Iced Honeycomb

$5.50

L Iced Honeycomb

$6.05

S Hot Honeycomb

$5.05

M Hot Honeycomb

$5.50

L Hot Honeycomb

$6.05

S Blended Honeycomb

$5.50

M Blended Honeycomb

$6.00

L Blended Honeycomb

$6.50

Purple Daze

S Purple Daze

$4.90

M Purple Daze

$5.90

L Purple Daze

$6.90

Banana Split

S Iced Banana Split

$5.05

M Iced Banana Split

$5.50

L Iced Banana Split

$6.05

S Hot Banana Split

$5.05

M Hot Banana Split

$5.50

L Hot Banana Split

$6.05

S Blended Banana Split

$5.50

M Blended Banana Split

$6.00

L Blended Banana Split

$6.50

Leia's Latte

S Hot Leia

$5.05

M Hot Leia

$5.50

L Hot Leia

$6.05

S Iced Leia

$5.05

M Iced Leia

$5.50

L Iced Leia

$6.05

S Blended Leia

$5.50

M Blended Leia

$6.00

L Blended Leia

$6.50

Yoda

S Hot Yoda

$5.05

M Hot Yoda

$5.50

L Hot Yoda

$6.05

S Iced Yoda

$5.05

M Iced Yoda

$5.50

L Iced Yoda

$6.05

S Blended Yoda

$5.50

M Blended Yoda

$6.00

L Blended Yoda

$6.50

Tatooine Sunset

S Tatooine 16 oz

$4.35

L Tatooine 32 oz

$7.95

Jabba Juice

S Jabba Juice

$4.90

M Jabba Juice

$5.90

L Jabba Juice

$6.90

Almond Joy Latte

S Ice Almond Joy

$5.05

M Iced Almond Joy

$5.50

L Iced Almond Joy

$6.05

S Hot Almond Joy

$5.05

M Hot Almond Joy

$5.50

L Hot Almond Joy

$6.05

S Blended Almond Joy

$5.50

M Blended Almond Joy

$6.00

L Blended Almond Joy

$6.50

Rocky Road

S Iced Rocky Road

$5.05

M Iced Rocky Road

$5.50

L Iced Rocky Road

$6.05

S Hot Rocky Road

$5.05

M Hot Rocky Road

$5.50

L Hot Rocky Road

$6.05

S Blended Rocky Road

$5.50

M Blended Rocky Road

$6.00

L Blended Rocky Road

$6.50

Watermelon Crawl

S Watermelon Crawl

$4.90

M Watermelon Crawl

$5.90

L Watermelon Crawl

$6.90

Small

Small

$3.00

Birthday Cake

S Iced Birthday

$5.05

M Iced Birthday

$5.50

L Iced Birthday

$6.05

S Hot Birthday

$5.05

M Hot Birthday

$5.50

L Hot Birthday

$6.05

S Blended Birthday

$5.50

M Blended Birthday

$6.00

L Blended Birthday

$6.50

Confetti Cake

S Iced Confetti

$5.05

M Iced Confetti

$5.50

L Iced Confetti

$6.05

S Hot Confetti

$5.05

M Hot Confetti

$5.50

L Hot Confetti

$5.05

S Blended Confetti

$5.50

M Blended Confetti

$6.00

L Blended Confetti

$6.50

Party Time

Small Party

$4.90

Medium Party

$5.90

Large Party

$6.90

Birthday Candles

Small Candle

$4.35

Large Candle

$7.95

Espresso Soft Serve

Espresso soft serve

$3.50

Clear Skies

S Hot Clear Skies

$5.05

M Hot Clear Skies

L Hot Clear Skies

$6.05

S Iced Clear Skies

$5.05

M Iced Clear Skies

$5.50

L Iced Clear Skies

$6.05

S Blended Clear Skies

$5.50

M Blended Clear Skies

$6.00

L Blended Clear Skies

$6.50

Sunny Sweet

S Sunny Sweet

$4.35

L Sunny Sweet

$7.95

Summer Fun

S Hot Summer Fun

$5.05

M Hot Summer Fun

$5.55

L Hot Summer Fun

$6.05

S Iced Summer Fun

$5.05

M Iced Summer Fun

$5.55

L Iced Summer Fun

$6.05

S Blended Summer Fun

$5.50

M Blended Summer Fun

$6.05

L Blended Summer Fun

$6.50

Toasted Peach

S Toasty Peach

$4.90

M Toasty Peach

$5.90

L Toasty Peach

$6.90

Pumpkin Please

Small Iced pumpkin

$5.05

Medium Iced pumpkin

$5.55

Large Iced pumpkin

$6.05

Small Hot pumpkin

$5.05

Medium Hot pumpkin

$5.55

Large Hot pumpkin

$6.05

Small Blended pumpkin

$5.50

Medium Blended pumpkin

$6.00

Large Blended pumpkin

$6.50

Harvest Sunset

Small Lotus

$4.90

Medium Lotus

$5.90

Large Lotus

$6.90

Sweet Maple

Small Iced

$5.05

Medium Iced

$5.55

Large Iced

$6.05

Small Hot

$5.05

Medium Hot

$5.55

Large Hot

$6.05

Small Blended

$5.50

Medium Blended

$6.00

Large Blended

$6.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14539 E 116th St N, Owasso, OK 74055

Directions

Gallery
Bru Coffee House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Puerto del Sol - 5244 N Highway 167
orange starNo Reviews
5244 N Highway 167 Catoosa, OK 74015
View restaurantnext
Ah-Sigh-E Owasso - 9530 N 129th E Ave SUITE 104
orange starNo Reviews
9530 N 129th E Ave SUITE 104 OWASSO, OK 74055
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - Owasso
orange star4.5 • 75
12903-A E 96th Street North Owasso, OK 74055
View restaurantnext
Andolini's
orange starNo Reviews
12140 E 96th St N #106 Owasso, OK 74055
View restaurantnext
Oklahoma Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
408 W. Will Rogers Blvd. Claremore, OK 74017
View restaurantnext
Big Baby Rolls and Donuts
orange star4.5 • 281
3739 E 11th St Tulsa, OK 74112
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Owasso

Coney I-Lander - #4 Owasso
orange star4.5 • 1,137
12375 East 86th Street North Owasso, OK 74055
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - Owasso
orange star4.5 • 75
12903-A E 96th Street North Owasso, OK 74055
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Owasso
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston