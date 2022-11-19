Bru Coffee House
54 Reviews
14539 E 116th St N
Owasso, OK 74055
Popular Items
Drip Coffee
Specialty Coffee
Cold Bru
Frappuccino
Non-Coffee Beverages
Hawaiian Paradise
Custom Lotus
Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Croissant
Sausage Rolls
Egg bites
Cake Balls (set of 2)
Macaron
SEC Pocket
Pumpkin scone
Apple Scone
White Chocolate Cranberry Scone
Top O' the Mornin'
Pumpkin Cheesecake Chai Latte
Hot Small Pumpkin Cheesecake Chai
$5.00
Hot Medium Pumpkin Cheesecake Chai
$5.50
Hot Large Pumpkin Cheesecake Chai
$6.00
Iced Small Pumpkin Cheesecake Chai
$5.00
Iced Medium Pumpkin Cheesecake Chai
$5.50
Iced Large Pumpkin Cheesecake Chai
$6.00
Small Blended Pumpkin Cheesecake Chai
$5.25
Medium Blended Pumpkin Cheesecake Chai
$5.75
Large Blended Pumpkin Cheesecake Chai
$6.25
Thanksgiving Crumble Latte
Hot Small Thanksgiving Crumble
$4.50
Hot Medium Thanksgiving Crumble
$5.00
Hot Large Thanksgiving Crumble
$5.50
Iced Small Thanksgiving Crumble
$4.50
Iced Medium Thanksgiving Crumble
$5.00
Iced Large Thanksgiving Crumble
$5.50
Small Blended Thanksgiving Crumble
$4.85
Medium Blended Thanksgiving Crumble
$5.35
Large Blended Thanksgiving Crumble
$5.85
Cranberry Fizz Lotus
Caramel Apple Butter Chai Tea
Candy Corn Frappuccino
Poison Apple Lotus
Monster Mash
Sweatshirt
T-Shirt
New Year Kiss
Ball Drop
Love Doctor
Girls Night Out
Galentine
Pot of Gold
Leprechaun Juice
Toasted Irishman
First Bloom
Honeycomb
Banana Split
Leia's Latte
Yoda
Tatooine Sunset
Almond Joy Latte
Rocky Road
Birthday Cake
Confetti Cake
Birthday Candles
Espresso Soft Serve
Clear Skies
Sunny Sweet
Summer Fun
Pumpkin Please
Harvest Sunset
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
14539 E 116th St N, Owasso, OK 74055
Gallery
