Brues Alehouse Brewing Company Pueblo

120 Riverwalk Pl

Pueblo, CO 81003

4 Packs

Probation (4 Pack)

$15.00

Brues Especial Mex. (4 Pack)

$16.00

Bruweisse White (4-Pack)

$16.00

Exp. 472 IPA (4 Pack)

$19.00

Mr. Bear (4 Pack)

$20.00Out of stock

Grand Brux (4 Pack)

$25.00

Saison Blanc 4 Pack

$19.00Out of stock

Munich Lager 4 Pack

$16.00

Beechwood Smoke (4-Pack)

$16.00Out of stock

Black Vinyl Vanilla (4 Pack)

$16.00Out of stock

Haus IPA (4 Pack)

$17.00Out of stock

Craft Cocktails

Monster Mule

$14.50

A Very Generous Pour of Your Choice of Spirit, Fresh Lime Juice, and Real Sugar Ginger Beer.

Specialty Mule

$15.50

Lose Your Rind

$12.00

Milagro Silver, Watermelon Liqueur, Lime Juice, Agave.

Cosmic Cowgirl

$12.00

Soft Drinks

Shirley Temple

$4.50

San Pellegrio (8.45oz)

$3.50Out of stock

San Pellegrino (16.9oz)

$5.50

San Pellegrino (Blood Orange)

$3.75

San Pellegrino (Prickly Pear + Orange)

$3.75

San Pellegrino (Grapefruit)

$3.75

Cane Cola

$3.75

Diet Cane Cola

$3.75

Doctor Doctor

$3.75

Milk

$3.75

Spritz

$3.75

Vintage Root Beer

$3.75

Real Sugar Lemonade

$3.75

Cane Ginger Beer

$3.75

Unsweetened Tea

$3.75

Peach Tea

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Tomato Juice

$3.75

Natural Tonic Water

$3.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Soda Water

Grapefruit Juice

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Driven by craft beer, sustainable food, and live music, Brues Alehouse is proud to celebrate and harmonize new and old world arts. We embrace our cultural roots with a shared ambition to foster creativity, expression, and innovation within the brewing and culinary realm. Look for us and follow our progress as we convert Pueblo’s old police building into the new Brues Alehouse Brewing Co. on the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk.

120 Riverwalk Pl, Pueblo, CO 81003

Directions

