Bruff's Bar & Grill
2640 W 18TH AVE
Emporia, KS 66801
Food
Apps
- Chips and Salsa$3.00
- Potato Skins$8.00
baked potato skins loaded with cheese and bacon,and chives
- Cheddar Cheeseballs$8.00
- Spicy Cheeseballs$8.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
- Onion Rings$8.00
- Fried Green Beans$8.00
- Fried Pickles$8.00
- Fried Mushrooms$8.00
- Queso Blanco$9.00
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$9.00
- Pin Taco$3.00
fried stuffed taco with lettuce cheese and tomato
- Bruff's Sampler$26.00
spicy green beans,onion rings,mozz sticks,mushrooms with ranch *no subsitutions
- 8 Piece Bone-In Wings$10.00
Burbon,teriyaki,bbq, hot,sin city, Bruffs dust
- 8 Piece Boneless Wings$10.00
Burbon,teriyaki,bbq, hot,sin city, Bruffs dust
- 24 Piece Wing Sampler$26.00
3 orders of 8 peice wingsBurbon,teriyaki,bbq, hot,sin city, Bruffs dust
- French Fries$2.00
- Tots$2.00
- Sweet Fries$2.00
- Home Fries$2.00
- Cheese Fries$3.00
- Cheese Tots$3.00
- Spicy Cheese Fries$3.50
- Spicy Cheese Tots$3.50
- Spicy Tots$2.50
- Spicy Fries$2.50
Salad
- Cobb Salad$14.00
mixed greens grilled chicken blue cheese crumbs bacon eggs and tomatoe
- Fried Chicken Salad$12.00
mixed greens with tomatoes shredded cheese and croutons topped with fried chicken
- Beef and Bleu$15.00
romaine topped with steak bites and red onion with tomatoes and red onions
- Chicken Caesar$12.00
classic Cesar with romaine with sliced grilled chicken
- Chicken Fajita$13.00
tortilla bowl with shredded lettuce toped with tomato cheese and chicken
- Chef Salad$9.00
club mix with mixed greens topped with eggs cheese tomatoes
- House Salad$3.00
mixed greens with tomato and shredded cheese
- Cottage Cheese$2.00
- Side House Caesar$2.00
small classic Cesar
- Grilled Chix Salad$13.00
Baskets
- Chicken Strip Basket$15.00
four breaded fried chicken strips come with fries, sweet fries, home fries additional cost tator tots
- Popcorn Shrimp$13.00
basket of popcorn shrimp comes with fries, sweet fries, home fries additional cost tator tots
- Fish N Chips 1 Piece$12.00
come with fries, sweet fries, home fries additional cost tator tots
- Fish N Chips 2 Piece$15.00
come with fries, sweet fries, home fries additional cost tator tots
Dinners
- Steak Bites$17.00
14 oz of steak with onion and mushrooms no side
- 16oz Ribeye$33.00
- 14oz KC Strip$30.00
- 8oz Filet$27.00
- Hamburger Steak$16.00
2/3 lbs hamburger steak
- Ultimate Hamburger Steak$19.00
2/3 lbs hamburger steak topped with Swiss American and bacon onions and mushrooms
- Grilled Chicken Breast$14.00
- Smothered Chicken$16.00
grilled chicken topped with swiss and mushroooms
- Salmon Steak$23.00
seared salmon topped with lemon pepper
- Chicken Fried Steak$17.00
served with mash potatoes and gravy
- Chicken Fried Chicken$17.00
served with mash potatoes and gravy
- Breaded Shrimp Dinner$15.00
served with your choice of veggie or mash potato
- Prime Rib$24.99+Out of stock
Burgers and Sandwiches
- Southwestern$13.00
pepper jack with jalapeno topped with bacon and chipotle ranch
- Bleuger$13.00
baccon and bluecheese
- Bruff's BA Burger$16.00
2/3 lbs withjalapeno and cheyanne in the burger topped with swiss onions and mushrooms and bacon
- Veggie Burger$11.00
- Build-A-Burger$11.00
- Patty Melt$12.00
grilled onion and swiss
- Ribeye Steak Sandwich$15.00
- Pork Tender$13.00
- Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
Ribeye meat shavet thin topped with grilled onions and green peppers with swiss cheese
- Sourdough Club$13.00
turkey and ham with bacon with swiss and american topped with tomato and letuce
- Turkey and Swiss$10.00
on a hoagie with turkey and Swiss cheese topped with onion and tomatoes,lettuce leaf
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
grilled chicken topped with swiss and mushroooms
- Club Wrap$14.00
club mix with ranchlettuce and bacon with tomatoes and shreddd heese
- BLT$10.00
- Ham and Cheese$10.00
- CFS Sandwich$13.00
- CFC Sandwich$13.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$14.00
grilled chicken with ranch and bacon,tomatoes lettuce and shredded cheese
turkey and ham with bacon with swiss and american topped with tomato and letuce
Kids Menu
Sides
Desserts
Specials
Liquor
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey
- Well Bourbon$3.50
- Four Roses$5.00
- Angel's Envy$14.00
- Basil$4.50
- Bookers$12.00
- Buffalo Tres$4.00
- Bulleit Rye$3.50
- Canadian Club$5.00
- Crown Apple$5.00
- Crown Caramel$5.00
- Crown Peach$5.00
- Crown$10.00
- Devil's Cut Jim Beam$4.50
- Gentleman Jack$4.00
- Horse Soldier$6.00
- Jack Daniels Barrel$5.50
- Jack Daniels$3.50
- Jefferson$4.50
- Knob Creek$3.50
- Makers Mark$3.75
- Pendleton$3.75
- Skrewball Peanut Butter$3.50
- Templeton Rye$5.00
- Wild Turkey 101$7.00
- Woodford$4.75
- Yellowstone$7.50
Liqueurs/Cordials
Scotch
Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$5.00
- Bahama Mama$6.00
- Bailey's Coffee$6.50
- Bay Breeze$4.00
- Black Russian$6.00
- Bloody Maria$5.00
- Bloody Mary$5.00
- Blue Hawaiian$6.00
- Cape Cod$4.00
- Chocolate Devil$7.00
- Chocotini$7.50
- Cloud 9$6.00
- Comfortable Screw$5.00
- Corpse Bride$7.00
- Cosmopolitan$6.00
- Day at the Beach$5.50
- Fuzzy Navel$4.00
- Gimlet$4.00
- Hurricane SoCo$5.00
- Irish Coffee$5.00
- Irish Mule$8.00
- Irish Trashcan$9.50
- John Collins$5.00
- Kamikazi$5.00
- Kiwi Kiss$7.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$7.00
- Lime Daiquiri$2.00
- Long Beach$5.25
- Love Potion$6.50
- Mahome's Magic$7.00
- Mai Tai$7.00
- Manhattan$5.00
- Margarita$6.00
- Margarita Perf$9.00
- Martini Gin$4.00
- Martini Vodka$4.00
- Mary Jane$6.00
- Midori Sour$7.00
- Mimosa$4.00
- Moscow Mule$8.00
- Old Fashioned$6.00
- Orange Mule$8.00
- Paradise Bound$7.00
- Pineapple Margarita$6.50
- Pink Lace$5.50
- Purple People Eater$6.00
- RedBull Vodka$7.00
- Screwdriver$4.00
- Sex on the Beach$5.50
- Smooth Ending$7.00
- Southern Temper$7.00
- Sports Legend$8.50
- Tequila Sunrise$4.00
- Tidal Wave$6.00
- Tom Holland$5.00
- Vodka Collins$5.00
- doo dew$5.00
- Whiskey Sour$5.00
- White Russian$5.00
- Long Island$8.00
Beer
Draft Beer
- Blue Moon$4.50+Out of stock
- Bud Light$3.50+
- Busch Light$3.50+
- Coors Light$3.50+
- Corona Premier$5.50+
- Gravel City$5.50+
- holiday shiner$4.00+
- Michelob Ultra$3.50+
- sam octoberpint$5.50+
- sam pint$5.00+
- Shiner Bock$6.00+Out of stock
- Stella Artois$5.50+
- StormChaser$5.50+
- Warbeard Irish Red$5.50+
- Yakimaniac$6.00+
- Yuengling Flight$3.50+
- Yuengling Lager$3.50+
Bottles
- All Day IPA$5.00
- Alley-Oop Dunkel$7.00
- Amstel Light$1.00
- Angry Orchard$5.00
- Blue Moon$4.50
- Bud Light$4.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Burnout Brown Ale$6.00
- Busch Light$4.00
- Busch Light Peach$4.50
- Cayman Jack Margarita$2.00
- Centennial IPA$5.00
- Coors Banquet$4.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Corona$5.50
- Corona Famila$10.00
- Corona Premier$5.50
- Dos Equis$5.50
- Fat Tire$5.50
- FreeState Ad Astra$5.00
- FreeState Copperhead Pale Ale$5.00
- FreeState Hoptic Nerve IPA$5.00
- FreeState Lager$5.00
- FreeState Oatmeal Stout$5.00
- FreeState StormChaser IPA$5.00
- Guiness$5.50
- Heineken$5.50
- Iowa IPA$5.00
- Kona Big Wave$4.50
- Lagunitas IPA$5.00
- Lagunitas Max$7.00
- Landshark$5.50
- Leinenkugel Peach$5.50
- Michelob Ultra$4.50
- Mike's Hard Lemonade$5.00
- Miller Light$4.00
- Modelo$5.00
- Modelo Negro$5.25
- Modelo Oro$5.50
- Monaco$5.00
- New Castle$5.00
- Nutcracker Winter$5.25
- O'Douls$4.00
- Pabst Blue Ribbon$3.00
- Red Stripe$5.00
- Sam Adams Summer Ale$5.00
- Space Camper IPA$5.50
- Stella Artois$5.50
- Tank 7$7.00
- Tecate$5.00
- Torpedo$5.50
- Tropic Slam Sour$5.50
- Two-Hearted IPA$5.50
- Vanilla Porter$6.00
- Victoria$4.50
- Voodoo Ranger IPA$5.50
- White Claw$4.50
- Yuengling Flight$5.00
- Yuengling Lager$5.00
- Yuengling Light Lager$5.50
Wine
Glass Wine
- Beringer Pink Moscato$6.00
- Beringer White Zinfandel$6.00
- Beringer Cabernet$7.50
- Beringer Moscato$6.00
- Moscato$4.00
- Blackstone Merlot$6.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon$6.00
- Chat St. Michelle Chardonnay$6.00
- Chat St. Michelle Riesling$6.00
- Fat Bastard Shiraz$7.00
- Fr Cabernet$4.00
- Fr Chardonnay$4.00
- Fr Merlot$4.00
- Fr Sangria$4.00
- Fr White Zinfandel$4.00
- If You See Kay$5.00
- Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$8.50
- Fat Bastard Chardonnay$7.00
- Kris Pinot Grigio$7.00
- Menage A Trois$6.50
- Pinot Noir$6.50
- Prosecco$6.00
- Relax Riesling$5.00
- Robert Mondavi Cabernet$7.00
- Sauvignon Blanc$6.50
- Rose$6.00
- Uno Malbec$7.50
- Yellowtail Chardonnay$5.00
- Yellowtail Shiraz$5.00
Bottle Wine
- BTL Beringer Pink Moscato$15.00
- BTL Beringer White Zinfandel$12.00
- BTL Beringer Cabernet$27.00
- BTL Beringer Moscato$15.00
- BTL Blackstone Merlot$21.00
- BTL Fat Bastard Shiraz$25.00
- BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$33.00
- BTL Fat Bastard Chardonnay$25.00
- BTL Kris Pinot Grigio$25.00
- BTL Menage A Trois$22.00
- BTL Relax Riesling$14.00
- BTL Uno Malbec$28.00
- BTL Yellowtail Chardonnay$15.00
- BTL Yellowtail Shiraz$15.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2640 W 18TH AVE, Emporia, KS 66801