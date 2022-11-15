Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bru Grill & Market

2,732 Reviews

$$

23730 El Toro Rd

Lake Forest, CA 92630

Order Again

Popular Items

Beet Salad
Chicken Pesto

For The Table

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$14.00

Scratch made and served with homemade tortilla chips

Bru & Cru

$10.00

Authentic German Pretzel bread (not salt covered) served with both our Tillamook craft beer cheese fondue and Red Wine Fig Mustard.

Bru Hot Wings

$14.00

Served with blue cheese and celery. Choose from six levels, mild to OMGWT#%!!! (Made with real ghost chilies.)

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Deep fried, with homemade Tamarind sauce and pancetta

Cheese & Charcuterie

$25.00

Selection of artisanal cured meats and cheeses, served with seasonal garnishes and house made crostinis. (Boschetto al Tartufo, Humbolt Fog, Barely Buzzed, St Andre Brie Triple Cream & Barolo Italian Salami)

Fried Green Beans

$7.00

Served with a side of Bru aioli

Mac & Cheese Skillet

$12.00

Scratch made to order our own five cheese Mac+Cheese

Sausage Bites

$9.00

Jalapeno + Bacon + Cheddar Sausage Bites. My Favorite combination. Served with our house made honey mustard

$10.00

mozzarella cheese, jalapeno, puff pastry, applewood smoked bacon served with ranch

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Shishito peppers, miso aioli, togarashi spice

Cheesy Pretzel Skillet

$12.00

toasted pretzel bread, our cheddar fondue, gouda, parmesan + garlic, served in a hot skillet

Crab Cakes

$17.00

Crab cakes pan seared, Bru aioli, mini arugula salad with lemon basil vinaigrette

Ahi Poke Tacos

$17.00

3 Mini Ahi Poke Taco's with wonton shells, miso cabbage slaw, ahi tuna, sambal soy, garlic sriracha aioli

Soups & Salads

Beet Salad

$10.00+

Heirloom beets, raspberry walnut vinaigrette, petite greens, haricot verts, crumbled chevre, and micro basil.

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Crispy romaine heart lettuce, shaved parmesan, herb crostini, and our house-made Caesar dressing.

Chef's Soup

$6.00+

Scratch made soup inspired by the season and our local farmer's markets

Chopped Salad

$12.00+

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, red onion, crumbled bleu cheese, and applewood smoked bacon tossed in a house vinaigrette.

Field Green Salad

$7.00+

Mixed field greens, cucumber, sliced Kalamata olives, tomato

Kabocha & Burrata Salad

$12.00+

kabocha squash, candied pecans, Burrata cheese, mix greens, golden raisins, pink peppercorn yuzu vinaigrette

Flatbreads & Pastas

Flatbread: BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Killer BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, Gouda cheese and applewood bacon.

Flatbread: Cali

$15.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, arugula, tomato, lemon zest, and shaved parmesan.

Flatbread: Fig & Arugula

$14.00

Arugula, fig, gouda, bacon, onions, and balsamic reduction.

Flatbread: Margherita

$13.00

Mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, roasted garlic, and fresh basil.

Lobster Mac & Cheese Pasta

$34.00

Five cheese, lobster, arugula, cherry tomato, garlic, shallots, and chili flakes. Served with toasted garlic bread.

Short Rib Pasta

$32.00

red wine braised short rib, wild mushrooms, roasted baby carrots & an herb demi-glace

Stir Fry Zoodles

$22.00

(Vegan) garlic shallots, wild mushroom, carrots, pepper, red and green onion, soy, sambal, sesame seeds

From The Sea

Ahi, Togarashi Crusted

$32.00

seared rare, fried rice, garlic sesame green beans, eel sauce

Fish And Chips

$21.00

Wild caught Alaskan Cod, cole slaw, malt vinegar, tar tare sauce, with house made tempura batter and sea salt

Salmon, Cedar Plank

$32.00

roasted Romanesco, quinoa, hazelnuts, honey hibiscus gastrique

Shrimp & Grits, Carolina

$28.00

black tiger shrimp, Cajun butter sauce, green onion

Between the Bread

Bru Burger

$17.00

Our award-winning brü burger served on an Amish bun accompanied by 3-year aged cheddar, drunken onions, arugula, house-cured pickles, and served with our brü aioli.

TB3 Burger

$19.00

Our half pound burger with truffle aioli, applewood smoked bacon, St Andre Brie cheese, arugula and roasted tomatoes

French Dip Au Jus

$20.00

Sliced prime rib with Gruyere on a french roll and side of horseradish with fries or side salad.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Buttermilk fried chicken sandwich on an artisanal bun, coleslaw, and butter pickles, and brü aioli. Served with choice of fries or side salad.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Nashville style buttermilk fried chicken sandwich on artisanal bun, cole slaw, our famous bread n butter pickles and Bru aioli. Served with choice of fries or side salad.

Chicken Pesto

$17.00

Sliced chicken breast with arugula, provolone, red onion, avocado, and a basil aioli atop our ciabatta bun. Served with choice of fries or side salad.

Hippie Burger

$17.00

Our tree-hugging portabella burger with roasted bell peppers, red onions, mixed market greens, tomato, provolone cheese, and brü aioli served on an artisanal bun.

South of the Border

Bru Tacos

$18.00+

shredded romaine, pico de gallo, spanish rice, black beans, and avocado aioli

From The Farm

Filet Mignon

$42.00

Center Cut Filet Mignon served with grilled asparagus and scalloped potatoes and our au poivre sauce

Prime Rib (Friday-Sunday ONLY)

$40.00

Available Friday - Sunday only!!!!! 14 oz, Angus premium cut Prime Rib. Served with a loaded baked potato, haricot verts, au jus, & horseradish cream.

Ribeye

$40.00

12oz, Served with scalloped potatoes and broccolini

Sweet Thai Chilli Chicken

$28.00

deboned whole chicken, marinated and topped with our Sweet Thai Chili baste and served with coconut rice and broccolini

Tour de Sau'sage

$28.00

Nuremberg bratwurst, pork andouille & savory Italian all braised in local IPA then grilled to perfection. Served with German potato salad, house-made sauerkraut and a trio of signature mustards including maple chili, honey mustard & horseradish double stout.

Hippie Veg Risotto - Fall

$25.00

parmesan risotto, spinach, diced winter squash, mushrooms, baby carrots, brown butter sage sauce, toasted almonds (can be prepared vegan)

Family Style Meals

Bru for Two

$64.00

Choose from Filet Mignon or Atlantic Salmon. Includes sides + cheesecake for dessert

Bacon Mac & Cheese (Family Pack)

$44.95

Our signature Mac + Cheese with bacon and grilled chicken. Served with Caesar Salad and Italian Lemon Cream Cake.

Chicken Alfredo (Family Pack)

$39.95

Served with Caesar Salad, Italian Lemon cream cake and garlic cheese bread....

Sweet Thai Chili Chicken (Family Meal)

$44.95
Tour de Sausage (Family Pack)

$39.95

Our house favorite Tour de Sau'sage served our signature house made mustards, with potato salad, caesar salad and lemon cream cake. Delicious.

Wing & Flatbreads (Family Pack)

$38.95

Two Flatbreads, & Family Size Hot WIngs served with Choice of our signature Wing sauces, Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery

Sides & Sauces

Asparagus, Sauteed

$8.00
Baked Potato Loaded

$6.00

Fries

$5.00

Fries, Sweet Potato

$5.00

Fries, Garlic Parmesan

$6.00
Haricots Verts, Sauteed

$7.00
Mushrooms, Sauteed

$8.00
Mac & Cheese Skillet

$12.00

Scratch made to order our own five cheese Mac+Cheese

Desserts

Bru Cake

$12.00

Awarded BEST CHOCOLATE CAKE by CBS Los Angeles! Our famous flourless chocolate whiskey cake, served with bourbon gelato and whiskey chantilly cream.

Bread Pudding

$11.00
Chocolate Decadent Cake

$10.00

Flourless (gluten free) Chocolate Decadent Cake

Creme Brulee

$8.00
Italian Lemon Creme Cake

$7.50

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

Cheesecake

$8.00

Traditional Cheesecake with housemade caramel sauce

Gelato & Sorbet

$5.00

Kids Entrees

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$7.50

Kids Pepperoni Flatbread

$7.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Kids Mini Burgers

$7.50

Kids Spaghetti

$7.50

Kids Steak Tips+Fries

$12.50

Kids Steak Tips & Fries

Soda, Tea & Coffee

Mkt Coffee

$3.00

Locally roasted by Succulent Coffee Roasters on Balboa Island, Newport Beach, CA... "The Ninth"

Mkt Coffee-Decaf

$3.00

Locally roasted by Succulent Coffee Roasters on Balboa Island, Newport Beach, CA... "Lights Out Decaf Coffee"

Mkt Lemonade

$2.50
Mkt Iced Tea

$3.25
Mkt Coca Cola

$2.50
Mkt Diet Coke

$2.50
Mkt Dr Pepper

$2.50
Mkt Sprite

$2.50

Cocktails

Pint Size Cocktail Special To Go

$19.50

16 oz. (Pint Size) cocktail Click here to select the cocktail of your choice.

Quart Size Cocktail to Go

$34.95

32 oz. (Quart Size) cocktail Click here to select the cocktail of your choice.

C-Absinthe Soür

$12.00

Straight from the pharmacist… this one will cure your ills…Absinthe, Vodka, lemon & egg white

C-Blushing Bubbles

$11.00

Beefeater gin, Aperol and fresh citrus topped with sparkling white wine and an edible flower

C-Boulevardier

$12.00

This Negroni variation first appeared around 1930 by swapping out gin for rye whisky we create this warmer and equally delicious classic. Perfect for Fall and Winter

C-Brü Basil Gimlet

$12.00

Muddled Basil from our garden with your choice of Seagram’s Gin or New Amsterdam Vodka, fresh lime

C-Brü-klyn Cocktail

$11.00

Masterson’s Rye Whiskey, Vermouth, Torani Amer, Luxardo Maraschino Liquor, and with a homemade brandied cherry

C-Classic Daiquiri

$10.00

Never blended, this cocktail was first created on a Cuban beach of the same name The Daiquiri combines white rum, lime juice and cane sugar for a sweet, citrusy, tropical cocktail that was a favorite of the likes of Ernest Hemingway and President John F. Kennedy

C-Corpse Reviver #2

$12.00

Guaranteed to revive those still living. Gin, Cointreau, Lillet Blanc, and fresh lemon Shaken and served up in an absinthe rinsed glass

C-Cucumber Collin

$10.00

New Amsterdam Gin, yellow chartreuse, cucumber water, cane sugar syrup and soda water

C-Margarita

$10.00

Our classic Margarita served traditional or Cadillac

C-Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita

$11.00

Cool & Spicy, we use a house infused jalapeno agave syrup and fresh cucumber water to create this refreshing twist on the world’s most popular cocktail

C-French 75

$11.00

Dating back to WWI and said to have a kick like getting hit with a French 75 cannon, our version combines gin, lemon, cane sugar and champagne for a effervescent citrus finish

C-Inside Job

$12.00

A variation on the classic Old Fashioned. The Inside Job introduces a touch of Maraschino cherry liqueur and a dash of absinthe for a slightly sweeter booze forward cocktail with a nose of anise

C-Last Word

$12.00

This prohibition era cocktail combines gin, lime, Luxardo maraschino liqueur and green chartreuse for a little sharp, little sweet, little sour and little pungent flavor!

C-Lavender Lemondrop

$12.00

Homemade lavender sugar rim…Yvette Lavender Liquor, Ketel One Vodka, Elixir and sweet lemon juice

C-Manhattan

$12.00

Bulleit Rye, Antica Formula vermouth, bitters and our house brandied cherry.

C-Mule

$11.00

With fresh lime and Bundaberg ginger beer served 6 ways Moscow Mule: with New Amsterdam Vodka ‘Gin Gin’ Mule: with Seagram’s Extra Dry Gin Irish Mule: with Jameson Irish Whiskey Kentucky Mule: with Old Grand Dad Lavender Mule: Vodka, Lemon & Lavender Mexican Mule: with Arette Tequila

C-Old Fashioned

$12.00

Its origins said to have been at the Pendennis Club, a gentlemen's club founded in 1881 in Louisville, Kentucky. The Brü Old Fashioned is served with Bulliet Rye, angostura bitters and turbinado syrup.

C-Paper Plane

$12.00

“Fly like paper, get high like planes…” named after the song by M.I.A. with Rye whiskey, Amaro, Aperol and lemon juice

C-Penicillin

$12.00

Simply the cure for Scotch lovers. Blended scotch, lemon, ginger syrup, honey and Laphroig 10yr

C-Pink Lady

$12.00Out of stock

Named after a Broadway play this 1930’s cocktail combines gin, applejack, brandy, lemon, cane sugar, egg white and grenadine. The Pink Lady expresses a soft sweetness with a touch of warmth and velvety mouthfeel

C-Sidecar

$11.00

Thought to be created at the end of World War I by an American Army Captain stationed in France this cocktail uses brandy, Cointreau and lemon juice for a warm, slightly sweet classic emphasized by citrus. Served with a sugar rim

C-Bees Knees

$11.00

Soothe your soul, with Bar Hill Gin, fresh lemon juice and honey, garnished with a lemon twist

C-Whiskey Eclipse

$10.00

Irish whiskey, lemon, blackberries, splash of simple syrup, shaken and served on the rocks

C-Whiskey Sour

$12.00

This classic first appeared in the 1870’s, mixture of bourbon, lemon, egg white and cane sugar for a fantastic cocktail that won’t leave you sour

CB-Bloody Beer

$9.00

“Bloody Beer” Bloody Mary and a lager

CB-Bloody Mary

$10.00

New Amsterdam Vodka, and with a special chili lemon salted rim (ask for spicy or mild)

CB-Blushing Bubbles

$9.00

Beefeater gin, Aperol and fresh citrus topped with sparkling white wine and an edible flower

CB-Bru-Rita

$9.00

~ ½ Brü ½ Margarita! Skinny Margarita with blanco tequila & Craft Beer Pilsner served in a tulip glass w salted rim

CB-Champagne Cocktail

$11.00

Sugar cube, brandy, champagne and peach bitters

CB-Cuppa Joe

$12.00

just like your iced coffee but amped up with vodka, Kahlua, full shot of espresso, and a splash of milk!!

CB-Mango Mosa

$12.00

this one can sneak up on you... Champagne, vodka, peach schnapps and fresh mango puree, served in a red wine glass with an edible flower

CB-Red Eye

$9.00

Vodka, Bloody Mary and a lager.

CB-Tease

$9.00

Wake up, refresh, and have your vitamin C. Aperol, St. Germain, and Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit juice

Market Wine Bottles

VB-CAB Educated Guess

$35.00Out of stock

CAB, Educated Guess. Napa Valley.

MKT Chardonnay Cambria, Katherine's Vineyard

$18.00

Cambria Chardonnay, Katherine's Vineyard, Santa Maria, California

MKT Chardonnay Chamisal Stainless

$18.00

Chamisal Stainless, Central Coast California

MKT Chardonnay Chardy Pardy

$24.00

Chardy Pardy Chardonnay, Santa Barbara, California

MKT Chardonnay Far Niente

$98.00

Far Niente, Chardonnay, Napa Valley, California

MKT Chardonnay Hartford Court

$30.00

Hartford Court, Russian River Chardonnay, California

MKT Chardonnay Kendall Jackson Grand Reserve

$24.00

Chardonnay, Kendall Jackson Grand Reserve, Santa Barbara, CA

MKT Chardonnay La Crema Russian River

$26.00

Chardonnay La Crema Russian River California

MKT Chardonnay Lasorda

$25.00

Chardonnay, Lasorda, Monterey California

MKT Chardonnay Nickel Nickel Truchard

$41.00

Chardonnay, Nickel Nickel Truchard, Carneros, Napa Valley, CA

MKT Chardonnay William Hill

$22.00

CHA, William Hill. Central Coast, California.

MKT Moscato Canyon Road

$14.00

Moscato, Canyon Road. Northern California.

MKT Pinot Grigio Benvolio

$18.00

Pinot Grigio, Benvolio, Fruili, Italy

MKT Pinot Grigio Scarpetta

$18.00

PNG, Scarpetta. Friuli, Italy.

MKT Riesling August "R"

$26.00

Riesling, August "R," Columbia Valley

MKT Rose Miraval

$30.00

Rose, Miraval. Cotes de Provence, France

MKT Rose Vanderpump

$21.00

Rose, Vanderpump. Cotes de Provence, France

MKT Sauvignon blanc Mohua

$22.00

MKT Sauvignon blanc Rochioli

$46.00

MKT Sauvignon blanc Toy Box

$28.00

Sauvignon blanc Toy Box, Napa Valley, California

MKT Sauvignon blanc Twomey

$24.00

Sauvignon blanc, Twomey. Napa & Sonoma

MKT Sauvignon blanc Whitehaven

$22.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Whitehaven. Marlborough, New Zealand

VB-CAB Anakota

$110.00

CAB, Anakota, Knights Bridge, Sonoma

Fruits, Butters, Jam & Syrups

Apple Butter (16oz)

$7.50

Not really a jelly or jam, butters are a class of their own. Apple butter is a highly concentrated form of apple sauce produced by long, slow cooking of apples with cider to a point where the sugar in the apples caramelizes, turning the apple butter a deep brown. Perfect to simply spread on toast, mix in oatmeal, or yogurt. It's even in BBQ sauce, on chicken, or carnitas! Enjoy!

Apricot Preserves (16oz)

$8.00

Wonderful, flavorful Apricot preserves.

Blackberry Preserves (16oz)

$8.00

This decadent preserve is wonderful on any type of bread. Great as an ice cream topper too!

Blueberry Jalapeno Preserves (8oz)

$6.50Out of stock

The fresh taste of blueberries merried with the heat of the jalapeno is guaranteed to keep you coming back for more.

Blueberry Preserves (16oz)

$10.50
Blueberry Syrup (12oz)

$7.50

A Gourmet Syrup bursting with flavor. Excellent on pancakes, muffins, and even over vanilla ice cream or gelato!

Fig Preserves (16oz)

$8.00

Crafted with fresh figs, these preserves are made slowly in small batches using traditional copper pans to condense its outstanding sweet flavor. Impress your guests by pairing it with smooth, strong brie and white wine.

Peach Butter (16oz)

$7.50Out of stock

Peach cobblers nemesis. Fresh peaches made into a beautiful butter. Perfect for breads, yogurt or steel cut oatmeal.

Peach Halves (32oz)

$11.00

A sweet southern delight. Vanilla ice cream has never tasted soooo good!

Peach Jalapeno Preserves (8oz)

$6.50Out of stock

Peach Preserves (16oz)

$8.00Out of stock

If you love preserves and pecans, this is for you. A perfect blend of fresh peach preserves and pecans. Fantastic!

Pecan Syrup (12oz)

$7.50

The one that started it all! This Delicious Syrup is made with Roasted Pecans and is sure to become your favorite too.

Pumpkin Butter (16oz)

$8.50
Raspberry Preserves 16oz

$9.50

Fresh raspberry preserves... the color, texture, and flavor of this preserve is heavenly!

Strawberry Jalapeno Preserves (8oz)

$6.50

This sweet and spicy combination is perfect topped on a cream cheese bagel, on toast, or served over warmed cream cheese spread on crackers.

Strawberry Pecan Preserves (12oz)

$8.50Out of stock

If you love preserves and pecans, this is for you. A perfect blend of fresh strawberry preserves and pecans. Fantastic!

Strawberry Preserves (16oz)

$7.50

Fresh market strawberries! These easy to spread strawberry preserves are great on toast, bagels, or just by itself. The best strawberry preserves you will have.

Strawberry Syrup (12oz)

$7.50

Fresh market strawberries! A classic sweet flavor. Served with pancakes, waffles, or stirred into a milk shake. You will love this!

Sweet Potato Butter (16oz)

$9.00

Honey 100% Pure Organic

$10.50

Honey Organic Wildflower Spun

$22.50

Veg, Pickles, Beets, Olives, Etc

Asparagus Spears (16oz)

$8.50

Great for Bloody Mary's, Salads or as a side dish. Delicious!

BRU Bloody Mary Mix (Mild)

$8.50

Our super fresh, signature mild Bloody Mary mix.

BRU Bloody Mary Mix (Spicy)

$8.50

Our super fresh, and super spicy signature Bloody Mary mix. Want to step up your bloody mary? Add in pickled asparagus, candied jalapenos, green beans, carrots, even pickled eggs to create something truly your own and amazing.