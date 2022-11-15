Bru Grill & Market

Apple Butter (16oz)

$7.50

Not really a jelly or jam, butters are a class of their own. Apple butter is a highly concentrated form of apple sauce produced by long, slow cooking of apples with cider to a point where the sugar in the apples caramelizes, turning the apple butter a deep brown. Perfect to simply spread on toast, mix in oatmeal, or yogurt. It's even in BBQ sauce, on chicken, or carnitas! Enjoy!