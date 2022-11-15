- Home
- /
- Lake Forest
- /
- Bru Grill & Market
Bru Grill & Market
2,732 Reviews
$$
23730 El Toro Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
For The Table
Artichoke Spinach Dip
Scratch made and served with homemade tortilla chips
Bru & Cru
Authentic German Pretzel bread (not salt covered) served with both our Tillamook craft beer cheese fondue and Red Wine Fig Mustard.
Bru Hot Wings
Served with blue cheese and celery. Choose from six levels, mild to OMGWT#%!!! (Made with real ghost chilies.)
Brussels Sprouts
Deep fried, with homemade Tamarind sauce and pancetta
Cheese & Charcuterie
Selection of artisanal cured meats and cheeses, served with seasonal garnishes and house made crostinis. (Boschetto al Tartufo, Humbolt Fog, Barely Buzzed, St Andre Brie Triple Cream & Barolo Italian Salami)
Fried Green Beans
Served with a side of Bru aioli
Mac & Cheese Skillet
Scratch made to order our own five cheese Mac+Cheese
Sausage Bites
Jalapeno + Bacon + Cheddar Sausage Bites. My Favorite combination. Served with our house made honey mustard
Bacon Bombs!
mozzarella cheese, jalapeno, puff pastry, applewood smoked bacon served with ranch
Shishito Peppers
Shishito peppers, miso aioli, togarashi spice
Cheesy Pretzel Skillet
toasted pretzel bread, our cheddar fondue, gouda, parmesan + garlic, served in a hot skillet
Crab Cakes
Crab cakes pan seared, Bru aioli, mini arugula salad with lemon basil vinaigrette
Ahi Poke Tacos
3 Mini Ahi Poke Taco's with wonton shells, miso cabbage slaw, ahi tuna, sambal soy, garlic sriracha aioli
Soups & Salads
Beet Salad
Heirloom beets, raspberry walnut vinaigrette, petite greens, haricot verts, crumbled chevre, and micro basil.
Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine heart lettuce, shaved parmesan, herb crostini, and our house-made Caesar dressing.
Chef's Soup
Scratch made soup inspired by the season and our local farmer's markets
Chopped Salad
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, red onion, crumbled bleu cheese, and applewood smoked bacon tossed in a house vinaigrette.
Field Green Salad
Mixed field greens, cucumber, sliced Kalamata olives, tomato
Kabocha & Burrata Salad
kabocha squash, candied pecans, Burrata cheese, mix greens, golden raisins, pink peppercorn yuzu vinaigrette
Flatbreads & Pastas
Flatbread: BBQ Chicken
Killer BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, Gouda cheese and applewood bacon.
Flatbread: Cali
Grilled chicken, avocado, arugula, tomato, lemon zest, and shaved parmesan.
Flatbread: Fig & Arugula
Arugula, fig, gouda, bacon, onions, and balsamic reduction.
Flatbread: Margherita
Mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, roasted garlic, and fresh basil.
Lobster Mac & Cheese Pasta
Five cheese, lobster, arugula, cherry tomato, garlic, shallots, and chili flakes. Served with toasted garlic bread.
Short Rib Pasta
red wine braised short rib, wild mushrooms, roasted baby carrots & an herb demi-glace
Stir Fry Zoodles
(Vegan) garlic shallots, wild mushroom, carrots, pepper, red and green onion, soy, sambal, sesame seeds
From The Sea
Ahi, Togarashi Crusted
seared rare, fried rice, garlic sesame green beans, eel sauce
Fish And Chips
Wild caught Alaskan Cod, cole slaw, malt vinegar, tar tare sauce, with house made tempura batter and sea salt
Salmon, Cedar Plank
roasted Romanesco, quinoa, hazelnuts, honey hibiscus gastrique
Shrimp & Grits, Carolina
black tiger shrimp, Cajun butter sauce, green onion
Between the Bread
Bru Burger
Our award-winning brü burger served on an Amish bun accompanied by 3-year aged cheddar, drunken onions, arugula, house-cured pickles, and served with our brü aioli.
TB3 Burger
Our half pound burger with truffle aioli, applewood smoked bacon, St Andre Brie cheese, arugula and roasted tomatoes
French Dip Au Jus
Sliced prime rib with Gruyere on a french roll and side of horseradish with fries or side salad.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken sandwich on an artisanal bun, coleslaw, and butter pickles, and brü aioli. Served with choice of fries or side salad.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Nashville style buttermilk fried chicken sandwich on artisanal bun, cole slaw, our famous bread n butter pickles and Bru aioli. Served with choice of fries or side salad.
Chicken Pesto
Sliced chicken breast with arugula, provolone, red onion, avocado, and a basil aioli atop our ciabatta bun. Served with choice of fries or side salad.
Hippie Burger
Our tree-hugging portabella burger with roasted bell peppers, red onions, mixed market greens, tomato, provolone cheese, and brü aioli served on an artisanal bun.
South of the Border
From The Farm
Filet Mignon
Center Cut Filet Mignon served with grilled asparagus and scalloped potatoes and our au poivre sauce
Prime Rib (Friday-Sunday ONLY)
Available Friday - Sunday only!!!!! 14 oz, Angus premium cut Prime Rib. Served with a loaded baked potato, haricot verts, au jus, & horseradish cream.
Ribeye
12oz, Served with scalloped potatoes and broccolini
Sweet Thai Chilli Chicken
deboned whole chicken, marinated and topped with our Sweet Thai Chili baste and served with coconut rice and broccolini
Tour de Sau'sage
Nuremberg bratwurst, pork andouille & savory Italian all braised in local IPA then grilled to perfection. Served with German potato salad, house-made sauerkraut and a trio of signature mustards including maple chili, honey mustard & horseradish double stout.
Hippie Veg Risotto - Fall
parmesan risotto, spinach, diced winter squash, mushrooms, baby carrots, brown butter sage sauce, toasted almonds (can be prepared vegan)
Family Style Meals
Bru for Two
Choose from Filet Mignon or Atlantic Salmon. Includes sides + cheesecake for dessert
Bacon Mac & Cheese (Family Pack)
Our signature Mac + Cheese with bacon and grilled chicken. Served with Caesar Salad and Italian Lemon Cream Cake.
Chicken Alfredo (Family Pack)
Served with Caesar Salad, Italian Lemon cream cake and garlic cheese bread....
Sweet Thai Chili Chicken (Family Meal)
Tour de Sausage (Family Pack)
Our house favorite Tour de Sau'sage served our signature house made mustards, with potato salad, caesar salad and lemon cream cake. Delicious.
Wing & Flatbreads (Family Pack)
Two Flatbreads, & Family Size Hot WIngs served with Choice of our signature Wing sauces, Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery
Sides & Sauces
Desserts
Bru Cake
Awarded BEST CHOCOLATE CAKE by CBS Los Angeles! Our famous flourless chocolate whiskey cake, served with bourbon gelato and whiskey chantilly cream.
Bread Pudding
Chocolate Decadent Cake
Flourless (gluten free) Chocolate Decadent Cake
Creme Brulee
Italian Lemon Creme Cake
Italian Lemon Cream Cake
Cheesecake
Traditional Cheesecake with housemade caramel sauce
Gelato & Sorbet
Kids Entrees
Soda, Tea & Coffee
Mkt Coffee
Locally roasted by Succulent Coffee Roasters on Balboa Island, Newport Beach, CA... "The Ninth"
Mkt Coffee-Decaf
Locally roasted by Succulent Coffee Roasters on Balboa Island, Newport Beach, CA... "Lights Out Decaf Coffee"
Mkt Lemonade
Mkt Iced Tea
Mkt Coca Cola
Mkt Diet Coke
Mkt Dr Pepper
Mkt Sprite
Cocktails
Pint Size Cocktail Special To Go
16 oz. (Pint Size) cocktail Click here to select the cocktail of your choice.
Quart Size Cocktail to Go
32 oz. (Quart Size) cocktail Click here to select the cocktail of your choice.
C-Absinthe Soür
Straight from the pharmacist… this one will cure your ills…Absinthe, Vodka, lemon & egg white
C-Blushing Bubbles
Beefeater gin, Aperol and fresh citrus topped with sparkling white wine and an edible flower
C-Boulevardier
This Negroni variation first appeared around 1930 by swapping out gin for rye whisky we create this warmer and equally delicious classic. Perfect for Fall and Winter
C-Brü Basil Gimlet
Muddled Basil from our garden with your choice of Seagram’s Gin or New Amsterdam Vodka, fresh lime
C-Brü-klyn Cocktail
Masterson’s Rye Whiskey, Vermouth, Torani Amer, Luxardo Maraschino Liquor, and with a homemade brandied cherry
C-Classic Daiquiri
Never blended, this cocktail was first created on a Cuban beach of the same name The Daiquiri combines white rum, lime juice and cane sugar for a sweet, citrusy, tropical cocktail that was a favorite of the likes of Ernest Hemingway and President John F. Kennedy
C-Corpse Reviver #2
Guaranteed to revive those still living. Gin, Cointreau, Lillet Blanc, and fresh lemon Shaken and served up in an absinthe rinsed glass
C-Cucumber Collin
New Amsterdam Gin, yellow chartreuse, cucumber water, cane sugar syrup and soda water
C-Margarita
Our classic Margarita served traditional or Cadillac
C-Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita
Cool & Spicy, we use a house infused jalapeno agave syrup and fresh cucumber water to create this refreshing twist on the world’s most popular cocktail
C-French 75
Dating back to WWI and said to have a kick like getting hit with a French 75 cannon, our version combines gin, lemon, cane sugar and champagne for a effervescent citrus finish
C-Inside Job
A variation on the classic Old Fashioned. The Inside Job introduces a touch of Maraschino cherry liqueur and a dash of absinthe for a slightly sweeter booze forward cocktail with a nose of anise
C-Last Word
This prohibition era cocktail combines gin, lime, Luxardo maraschino liqueur and green chartreuse for a little sharp, little sweet, little sour and little pungent flavor!
C-Lavender Lemondrop
Homemade lavender sugar rim…Yvette Lavender Liquor, Ketel One Vodka, Elixir and sweet lemon juice
C-Manhattan
Bulleit Rye, Antica Formula vermouth, bitters and our house brandied cherry.
C-Mule
With fresh lime and Bundaberg ginger beer served 6 ways Moscow Mule: with New Amsterdam Vodka ‘Gin Gin’ Mule: with Seagram’s Extra Dry Gin Irish Mule: with Jameson Irish Whiskey Kentucky Mule: with Old Grand Dad Lavender Mule: Vodka, Lemon & Lavender Mexican Mule: with Arette Tequila
C-Old Fashioned
Its origins said to have been at the Pendennis Club, a gentlemen's club founded in 1881 in Louisville, Kentucky. The Brü Old Fashioned is served with Bulliet Rye, angostura bitters and turbinado syrup.
C-Paper Plane
“Fly like paper, get high like planes…” named after the song by M.I.A. with Rye whiskey, Amaro, Aperol and lemon juice
C-Penicillin
Simply the cure for Scotch lovers. Blended scotch, lemon, ginger syrup, honey and Laphroig 10yr
C-Pink Lady
Named after a Broadway play this 1930’s cocktail combines gin, applejack, brandy, lemon, cane sugar, egg white and grenadine. The Pink Lady expresses a soft sweetness with a touch of warmth and velvety mouthfeel
C-Sidecar
Thought to be created at the end of World War I by an American Army Captain stationed in France this cocktail uses brandy, Cointreau and lemon juice for a warm, slightly sweet classic emphasized by citrus. Served with a sugar rim
C-Bees Knees
Soothe your soul, with Bar Hill Gin, fresh lemon juice and honey, garnished with a lemon twist
C-Whiskey Eclipse
Irish whiskey, lemon, blackberries, splash of simple syrup, shaken and served on the rocks
C-Whiskey Sour
This classic first appeared in the 1870’s, mixture of bourbon, lemon, egg white and cane sugar for a fantastic cocktail that won’t leave you sour
CB-Bloody Beer
“Bloody Beer” Bloody Mary and a lager
CB-Bloody Mary
New Amsterdam Vodka, and with a special chili lemon salted rim (ask for spicy or mild)
CB-Blushing Bubbles
Beefeater gin, Aperol and fresh citrus topped with sparkling white wine and an edible flower
CB-Bru-Rita
~ ½ Brü ½ Margarita! Skinny Margarita with blanco tequila & Craft Beer Pilsner served in a tulip glass w salted rim
CB-Champagne Cocktail
Sugar cube, brandy, champagne and peach bitters
CB-Cuppa Joe
just like your iced coffee but amped up with vodka, Kahlua, full shot of espresso, and a splash of milk!!
CB-Mango Mosa
this one can sneak up on you... Champagne, vodka, peach schnapps and fresh mango puree, served in a red wine glass with an edible flower
CB-Red Eye
Vodka, Bloody Mary and a lager.
CB-Tease
Wake up, refresh, and have your vitamin C. Aperol, St. Germain, and Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit juice
Market Wine Bottles
VB-CAB Educated Guess
CAB, Educated Guess. Napa Valley.
MKT Chardonnay Cambria, Katherine's Vineyard
Cambria Chardonnay, Katherine's Vineyard, Santa Maria, California
MKT Chardonnay Chamisal Stainless
Chamisal Stainless, Central Coast California
MKT Chardonnay Chardy Pardy
Chardy Pardy Chardonnay, Santa Barbara, California
MKT Chardonnay Far Niente
Far Niente, Chardonnay, Napa Valley, California
MKT Chardonnay Hartford Court
Hartford Court, Russian River Chardonnay, California
MKT Chardonnay Kendall Jackson Grand Reserve
Chardonnay, Kendall Jackson Grand Reserve, Santa Barbara, CA
MKT Chardonnay La Crema Russian River
Chardonnay La Crema Russian River California
MKT Chardonnay Lasorda
Chardonnay, Lasorda, Monterey California
MKT Chardonnay Nickel Nickel Truchard
Chardonnay, Nickel Nickel Truchard, Carneros, Napa Valley, CA
MKT Chardonnay William Hill
CHA, William Hill. Central Coast, California.
MKT Moscato Canyon Road
Moscato, Canyon Road. Northern California.
MKT Pinot Grigio Benvolio
Pinot Grigio, Benvolio, Fruili, Italy
MKT Pinot Grigio Scarpetta
PNG, Scarpetta. Friuli, Italy.
MKT Riesling August "R"
Riesling, August "R," Columbia Valley
MKT Rose Miraval
Rose, Miraval. Cotes de Provence, France
MKT Rose Vanderpump
Rose, Vanderpump. Cotes de Provence, France
MKT Sauvignon blanc Mohua
MKT Sauvignon blanc Rochioli
MKT Sauvignon blanc Toy Box
Sauvignon blanc Toy Box, Napa Valley, California
MKT Sauvignon blanc Twomey
Sauvignon blanc, Twomey. Napa & Sonoma
MKT Sauvignon blanc Whitehaven
Sauvignon Blanc, Whitehaven. Marlborough, New Zealand
VB-CAB Anakota
CAB, Anakota, Knights Bridge, Sonoma
Fruits, Butters, Jam & Syrups
Apple Butter (16oz)
Not really a jelly or jam, butters are a class of their own. Apple butter is a highly concentrated form of apple sauce produced by long, slow cooking of apples with cider to a point where the sugar in the apples caramelizes, turning the apple butter a deep brown. Perfect to simply spread on toast, mix in oatmeal, or yogurt. It's even in BBQ sauce, on chicken, or carnitas! Enjoy!
Apricot Preserves (16oz)
Wonderful, flavorful Apricot preserves.
Blackberry Preserves (16oz)
This decadent preserve is wonderful on any type of bread. Great as an ice cream topper too!
Blueberry Jalapeno Preserves (8oz)
The fresh taste of blueberries merried with the heat of the jalapeno is guaranteed to keep you coming back for more.
Blueberry Preserves (16oz)
Blueberry Syrup (12oz)
A Gourmet Syrup bursting with flavor. Excellent on pancakes, muffins, and even over vanilla ice cream or gelato!
Fig Preserves (16oz)
Crafted with fresh figs, these preserves are made slowly in small batches using traditional copper pans to condense its outstanding sweet flavor. Impress your guests by pairing it with smooth, strong brie and white wine.
Peach Butter (16oz)
Peach cobblers nemesis. Fresh peaches made into a beautiful butter. Perfect for breads, yogurt or steel cut oatmeal.
Peach Halves (32oz)
A sweet southern delight. Vanilla ice cream has never tasted soooo good!
Peach Jalapeno Preserves (8oz)
Peach Preserves (16oz)
If you love preserves and pecans, this is for you. A perfect blend of fresh peach preserves and pecans. Fantastic!
Pecan Syrup (12oz)
The one that started it all! This Delicious Syrup is made with Roasted Pecans and is sure to become your favorite too.
Pumpkin Butter (16oz)
Raspberry Preserves 16oz
Fresh raspberry preserves... the color, texture, and flavor of this preserve is heavenly!
Strawberry Jalapeno Preserves (8oz)
This sweet and spicy combination is perfect topped on a cream cheese bagel, on toast, or served over warmed cream cheese spread on crackers.
Strawberry Pecan Preserves (12oz)
If you love preserves and pecans, this is for you. A perfect blend of fresh strawberry preserves and pecans. Fantastic!
Strawberry Preserves (16oz)
Fresh market strawberries! These easy to spread strawberry preserves are great on toast, bagels, or just by itself. The best strawberry preserves you will have.
Strawberry Syrup (12oz)
Fresh market strawberries! A classic sweet flavor. Served with pancakes, waffles, or stirred into a milk shake. You will love this!
Sweet Potato Butter (16oz)
Honey 100% Pure Organic
Honey Organic Wildflower Spun
Veg, Pickles, Beets, Olives, Etc
Asparagus Spears (16oz)
Great for Bloody Mary's, Salads or as a side dish. Delicious!
BRU Bloody Mary Mix (Mild)
Our super fresh, signature mild Bloody Mary mix.
BRU Bloody Mary Mix (Spicy)
Our super fresh, and super spicy signature Bloody Mary mix. Want to step up your bloody mary? Add in pickled asparagus, candied jalapenos, green beans, carrots, even pickled eggs to create something truly your own and amazing.