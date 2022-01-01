Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brule Bistro

713 Reviews

$$

200 NE 2nd Ave

Ste 109

Delray Beach, FL 33444

Popular Items

Brule Burger
Crispy Broccoli
Caesar Salad

Drinks

Remy Martin VSOP

$12.00

Grappa

$11.00

Taylor Fladgate 20 Yr Tawny

$14.00

Fonseca Porto Siroco

$9.00

Croft Ruby Porto

$9.00

Fonseca Bin 27 Port

$9.00Out of stock

GLS 1998 Sauternes

$16.00

Lillet

$9.00

Inniskillin Icewine

$25.00

Inniskillin Gold Vidal

$35.00

Inniskillin Cab Franc

$65.00

GLS 1er Grand Cru Sauternes

$16.00

Penfold's Club

$9.00

Dona Antonia Reserva White

$7.00Out of stock

Ximenez 1927

$14.00Out of stock

Taylor 10 Yr

$12.00Out of stock

Hennessy

$14.00

Desserts

Pistachio Creme Brulee

$10.00

Cookies & Cream

$10.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00

Gelato

$12.00

Single Scoop Gelato

$4.00

PB Charlie

$11.00

Solo Cookie

$2.50

Panna Cotta

$12.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$11.00Out of stock

Small Plates

Tuna Poke

$18.00

Fish Dip

$12.00

Octopus

$18.00

Marrow

$16.00

Mussels

$16.00

Foie Gras

$18.00

Chicken Meatballs

$12.00
Grilled Avocado

$8.00

Grilled Avocado

$8.00

Crispy Broccoli

$12.00

Kale Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Cheese Board

$19.00

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Classic Taco

$18.00

Fried Tomatoes

$12.00

Fried Tomatoes Classic

$18.00

Tartare

$17.00

Soba

$19.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Oyster Sliders

$19.00

Panzanella

$13.00

Market Soup

$10.00

Crab Cake

$16.00

Banh Mi Sliders

$12.00

Banh Mi Sliders Classic

$18.00

Vegan Salad

$12.00

Lobster Roll

$26.00

Ceviche

$16.00

Squash Blossoms

$17.00

Nicoise

$29.00

Entrees

Brule Burger

$17.00

Lamb Burger

$17.00

Salmon

$32.00

Pork Chop

$30.00

Cioppino

$34.00

Vegan Entree

$20.00

Vegetarian Entree

$20.00

Scallops

$36.00

Snapper

$36.00

Sliders

$14.00

Classic Sliders

$21.00

Foie Mac

$25.00

Duck

$36.00Out of stock

Small Sirloin

$27.00

Large Sirloin

$36.00

Tenderloin

$42.00

Milanese

$28.00

Bolognese

$28.00

Sides

Baby Greens

$8.00

Fries

$8.00

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Roasted Vegetables

$8.00

Steamed Broccoli

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Side Pasta

$12.00

House Bread

$5.00

ADD Pasta

$6.00

Solo Chicken

$10.00

Solo Salmon

$15.00

Schmear

$7.00

Solo Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Brussels Carbonara

$17.00

Side Avo

$4.00

KIDS

Kid Cheeseburger

$12.00

Kid Fingers

$12.00

Kid Chick Sandwich

$12.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kid Pasta

$8.00

Kid Hamburger

$12.00

Kid French Toast

$8.00

Kid Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Kid Waffle

$8.00

Florida Disaster Fund

Florida Disaster Fund

$5.00

T-SHIRTS

T-SHIRT

$20.00

EMPLOYEE T-SHIRT

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

200 NE 2nd Ave, Ste 109, Delray Beach, FL 33444

Directions

Gallery
Brule Bistro image
Brule Bistro image

