Brumby's Coffeehouse

Popular Items

Latte
Cappuccino
Iced Latte

Specialty Pizza’s

Hot Honey Pizza (Brumby's Original)

Bacon, Pepperoni, and Chile oil infused Honey pizza. Flavors combined blend with the salty and smokiness of the bacon and the spicy and sweetness of the honey! The spice is a mild bite and a back end of the sweet!

Chicken Bacon Ranch

BBQ Chicken Pizza

The Maui (Hawaiian Pizza)

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, onions, gr. peppers, & a generous amount of pineapple.

Dill Pickle Pizza

Enjoy this popular trend of specialty pizza featuring a creamy dill white sauce, topped with pickles and mozzarella cheese, and garnished with dill.

The Never, Never (Veggie Pizza)

Mushrooms, onions, tomato, gr. peppers, mild banana peppers with gr. & bl. olives.

The Carnivore (All Meat)

Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, Bacon, & ham.

The Incredible Mr. Ed (Deluxe Pizza)

Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, gr. peppers, onions, gr. olives, bl. olives, & mild banana peppers.

Over The Boarder (Taco Pizza)

Zingy salsa, taco style beef with cool sour cream, lettuce, tomato, Bl. olives & cheddar cheese.

Cheeseburger Pizza

Create-A-Pizza

8” Cheese Pizza

$6.10

10” Cheese Pizza

$9.45

12” Cheese Pizza

$12.85

16” Cheese Pizza

$16.20

18” Cheese Pizza

$18.85

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$13.10

Pizza Bowl

$5.99

Calzones

8" Calzones

$6.50

12" Calzones

$8.90

18" Calzones

$15.50

Wings

8 Boneless Wings

$6.80

10 Boneless Wings

$8.50

12 Boneless Wings

$10.20

14 Boneless Wings

$11.90

8 Wild Wings (loaded)

$9.80

10 Wild Wings (loaded)

$11.50

12 Wild Wings (loaded)

$13.20

14 Wild Wings (loaded)

$14.90

Specialty Subs

8" Italian Sub

$6.99

Ham, lettuce, tomato, cheese, & creamy Italian dressing.

12" Italian Sub

$10.85

8" BLT Sub

$6.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, & mayo.

12" BLT Sub

$10.85

8" Veggie Sub

$6.99

Mushrooms, onions, gr. peppers, gr. olives, bl. olives, mild peppers, lettuce, tomato, cheese, & your choice of pizza sauce, mayo, or creamy Italian dressing.

12" Veggie Sub

$10.85

8" Chicken Tender Sub

$6.99

Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, choice of pizza sauce, mayo, or honey mustard.

12" Chicken Tender Sub

$10.85

Pizza Subs

8" Ham & Cheese

$5.95

Ham, cheese, pizza sauce, or mayo

12" Ham & Cheese

$8.95

Ham, cheese, pizza sauce, or mayo

8" Regular Pizza Sub

$6.85

Ham, pepperoni, pizza sauce, & cheese

12" Regular Pizza Sub

$9.25

Ham, pepperoni, pizza sauce, & cheese

8" Deluxe Pizza Sub

$7.20

Ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, pizza sauce, and cheese

12" Deluxe Pizza Sub

$10.20

Ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, pizza sauce, and cheese

8" Super Pizza Sub

$7.60

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, gr. peppers, gr. olives, bl. olives, mild peppers, pizza sauce, cheese

12" Super Pizza Sub

$10.75

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, gr. peppers, gr. olives, bl. olives, mild peppers, pizza sauce, cheese

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.95+

Crispy lettuce topped with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, &amp; cheddar cheese

Chef Salad

$8.25+

A bed of fresh lettuce topped with ham, pepperoni, mild peppers, onions, gr. peppers, tomatoes, &amp; cheddar &amp; mozzarella cheese

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.85

4 sticks served with a side of pizza sauce

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

4 strips with your choice of sauce

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$6.75+

Ten inch dough topped with garlic butter & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of pizza sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Generous portion served w/house zesty sauce

Toasted Cheese Garlic Bread

$6.99+

Desserts

Cinnamon Sticks

$6.25+

Hot fresh baked pastry with butter, cinnamon, & brown sugar, drizzled with vanilla glaze

8" Cookie Brownie

$7.99

Enjoy a rich double chocolate cookie brownie with your favorite pizza or sub!

Chips & Drinks

Wild Bill's

$3.00+

Bottles

$2.99+

Jones BBQ Chips

$4.49

Jones Original Chips

$4.49

Jones Sour Cream

$4.49

Extras

Extra Pizza Sauce

$1.50

Extra Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Coupons

$2 OFF 16" Pepperoni

$16.24

$1 Off CB

$4.95

Hot Drink

Steamer

$3.25+

Steamed milk with your choice of flavors.

Hot Tea

$3.25+

Latte

$3.75+

Espresso with a generous portion of steamed milk and rich silky foam {syrup added to create desired flavor}.

Mocha

$3.95+

Espresso,  gourmet chocolate syrups, with a generous portion of steamed milk and rich silky foam. Breve

Breve

$4.25+

Espresso with a generous portion of steamed half & half & flavored syrup.

Espresso

$1.75+

A highly concentrated extraction of finely ground Arabica coffee beans with a thick head of crema.

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Equal parts of espresso, steamed milk, and foam. NOTE: Traditional Italian Cappuccino

Americano

$2.50+

Half of a normal espresso.

Red Eye

$2.99+

Fresh Brewed Coffee with a double shot of espresso.

Machiato

$3.75+

Freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup marked with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle.

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.00+

Cold Drink

Iced Mocha

$3.95+

Brewed coffee served cold over ice or with cold milk.

Iced Latte

$3.75+

Cold espresso poured over our special “coffee cubes” with a generous portion of milk and your choice of flavoring.

Cold Brew

$4.50+Out of stock

Blitz Mocktail

$4.69+

A whole can of Redbull blended with our special recipe. Pick your flavor Strawberry, Raspberry or Orange.

Soft Drink

$2.50

Coca Cola products: Barq's, Fanta, Sprite, Coke, Diet Coke,

Iced Coffee

$2.95+

Iced Machiato

$3.75+

Frozen

Fruit Smoothie

$4.55+

Blended ice drink with your choice of real strawberry, mango, peach, wild berry, banana, or lemonade.

Frozen Frappe

$4.55+

Breakfast

Bagels

$2.49
Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.49

Danish

$2.49
Muffin

Muffin

$1.99

3 Delicious Flavors: Double Chocolate, Blueberry & Banana nut

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$2.49

Delicious cinnamon roll treat that is Light and airy with full blast of buttery cinnamon flavor, Unique cinnamon flavor from Saigon cinnamon & Perfect for breakfast on-the-go or as a dessert.

Turnover

$2.49

Snacks

Skinny Pop

$1.50

3 Seasonal Delicious Holiday Flavors: Gingerbread Cookie, Snicker Doodle, & White Chocolate Peppermint!

Cookie

$0.75

Retail Coffee Beans

Dark Roast Men In Black

$11.51+

Dark Side of the Moon Dark Roast

$11.51+

Bean Me Up Light Roast

$9.51+

Warp Speed Light Roast

$9.51+

Swamp Gas Medium Roast

$10.51+

Take Me To Your Leader Medium Roast

$10.51+

Weather Balloon DECAF Dark Roast

$11.51+

Sumatra

$11.51+

Retail Tea

Irish Breakfast Tea

$6.00+

Earl Grey

$6.00+

English Breakfast

$6.00+

Green Tea

$6.00+

special event

Hot choc

$2.00

2 cookies

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

96 Main St., Bellville, OH 44813

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

