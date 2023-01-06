Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brumbys Pizza 96 Main St

96 Main St

Bellville, OH 44813

Popular Items

Hot Honey Pizza (Brumby's Original)
16” Cheese Pizza
18” Cheese Pizza

Specialty Pizza’s

Hot Honey Pizza (Brumby's Original)

Bacon, Pepperoni, and Chile oil infused Honey pizza. Flavors combined blend with the salty and smokiness of the bacon and the spicy and sweetness of the honey! The spice is a mild bite and a back end of the sweet!

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch

The Maui (Hawaiian Pizza)

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, onions, gr. peppers, & a generous amount of pineapple.

Dill Pickle Pizza

Enjoy this popular trend of specialty pizza featuring a creamy dill white sauce, topped with pickles and mozzarella cheese, and garnished with dill.

The Incredible Mr. Ed (Deluxe Pizza)

Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, gr. peppers, onions, gr. olives, bl. olives, & mild banana peppers.

The Carnivore (All Meat)

Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, Bacon, & ham.

The Never, Never (Veggie Pizza)

Mushrooms, onions, tomato, gr. peppers, mild banana peppers with gr. & bl. olives.

Over The Boarder (Taco Pizza)

Zingy salsa, taco style beef with cool sour cream, lettuce, tomato, Bl. olives & cheddar cheese.

Cheeseburger Pizza

Create-A-Pizza

8” Cheese Pizza

$6.10

10” Cheese Pizza

$9.45

12” Cheese Pizza

$12.85

16” Cheese Pizza

$16.20

18” Cheese Pizza

$18.85

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$13.10

Pizza Bowl

$5.99

Calzones

8" Calzones

$6.50

12" Calzones

$8.90

18" Calzones

$15.50

Wings

8 Boneless Wings

$6.80

10 Boneless Wings

$8.50

12 Boneless Wings

$10.20

14 Boneless Wings

$11.90

8 Wild Wings (loaded)

$9.80

10 Wild Wings (loaded)

$11.50

12 Wild Wings (loaded)

$13.20

14 Wild Wings (loaded)

$14.90

Specialty Subs

8" Italian Sub

$6.99

Ham, lettuce, tomato, cheese, & creamy Italian dressing.

12" Italian Sub

$10.85

8" BLT Sub

$6.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, & mayo.

12" BLT Sub

$10.85

8" Steak & Cheese Sub

$7.99

Steak, cheese, gr. peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, choice of pizza sauce, A-1 steak sauce, or mayo.

12" Steak & Cheese Sub

$10.85

8" Veggie Sub

$6.99

Mushrooms, onions, gr. peppers, gr. olives, bl. olives, mild peppers, lettuce, tomato, cheese, & your choice of pizza sauce, mayo, or creamy Italian dressing.

12" Veggie Sub

$10.85

8" Meatball Sub

$6.99

Meatballs, cheese, pizza or bbq. sauce, & choice of one topping.

12" Meatball Sub

$10.85

8" Chicken Tender Sub

$6.99

Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, choice of pizza sauce, mayo, or honey mustard.

12" Chicken Tender Sub

$10.85

Pizza Subs

8" Ham & Cheese

$5.95

Ham, cheese, pizza sauce, or mayo

12" Ham & Cheese

$8.95

Ham, cheese, pizza sauce, or mayo

8" Regular Pizza Sub

$6.85

Ham, pepperoni, pizza sauce, & cheese

12" Regular Pizza Sub

$9.25

Ham, pepperoni, pizza sauce, & cheese

8" Deluxe Pizza Sub

$7.20

Ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, pizza sauce, and cheese

12" Deluxe Pizza Sub

$10.20

Ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, pizza sauce, and cheese

8" Super Pizza Sub

$7.60

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, gr. peppers, gr. olives, bl. olives, mild peppers, pizza sauce, cheese

12" Super Pizza Sub

$10.75

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, gr. peppers, gr. olives, bl. olives, mild peppers, pizza sauce, cheese

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.95+

Crispy lettuce topped with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, &amp; cheddar cheese

Chef Salad

$8.25+

A bed of fresh lettuce topped with ham, pepperoni, mild peppers, onions, gr. peppers, tomatoes, &amp; cheddar &amp; mozzarella cheese

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.85

4 sticks served with a side of pizza sauce

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

4 strips with your choice of sauce

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$6.75+

Ten inch dough topped with garlic butter & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of pizza sauce

Jalapeño Poppers – Cream Cheese

$4.75

4 poppers served with a side of pizza sauce

Jalapeño Poppers - Cheddar

$4.75

4 poppers served with a side of pizza sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Generous portion served w/house zesty sauce

Desserts

Cinnamon Sticks

$6.25+

Hot fresh baked pastry with butter, cinnamon, & brown sugar, drizzled with vanilla glaze

8" Cookie Brownie

$7.99

Enjoy a rich double chocolate cookie brownie with your favorite pizza or sub!

Chips & Drinks

Wild Bill's

$3.00+

Bottles

$2.99+

Jones BBQ Chips

$4.49

Jones Original Chips

$4.49

Jones Sour Cream

$4.49

12oz Can

$1.00

Extras

Extra Pizza Sauce

$1.50

Extra Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Coupons

$2 OFF 16" Pepperoni

$16.24

$1 Off CB

$4.95

Retail

Mike's Hot Honey - 12oz Bottle

$15.00

Mike's Hot Honey - .5oz

$1.00

Cold Drink

Iced Mocha

$3.95+

Iced Latte

$3.75+

Cold espresso poured over our special “coffee cubes” with a generous portion of milk and your choice of flavoring.

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Pick Me Up

$4.69+

Soft Drink

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.95+

Iced Machiato

$3.75+

Frozen

Fruit Smoothie

$4.55+

Blended ice drink with your choice of real strawberry, mango, peach, wild berry, banana, or lemonade.

Frozen Frappe

$4.55+

Hot Drink

Steamer

$3.25+

Hot Tea

$3.25+

Latte

$3.75+

Espresso with a generous portion of steamed milk and rich silky foam {syrup added to create desired flavor}.

Mocha

$3.95+

Espresso,  gourmet chocolate syrups, with a generous portion of steamed milk and rich silky foam. Breve

Breve

$4.25+

Espresso with a generous portion of steamed half & half & flavored syrup.

Espresso

$1.75+

A highly concentrated extraction of finely ground Arabica coffee beans with a thick head of crema.

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Equal parts of espresso, steamed milk, and foam. NOTE: Traditional Italian Cappuccino

Americano

$2.50+

Red Eye

$2.99+

Machiato

$3.75+

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.00+

Retail Coffee Beans

Dark Roast Men In Black

$11.51+

Dark Side of the Moon Dark Roast

$11.51+

Bean Me Up Light Roast

$9.51+

Warp Speed Light Roast

$9.51+

Swamp Gas Medium Roast

$10.51+

Take Me To Your Leader Medium Roast

$10.51+

Weather Balloon DECAF Dark Roast

$11.51+

Retail Tea

Irish Breakfast Tea

$6.00+

Earl Grey

$6.00+

English Breakfast

$6.00+

Green Tea

$6.00+

Pizza

BTS - HOT HONEY

$3.50

BTS - MAUI

$3.50

BTS - PEP

$2.75

BTS - CHEESE

$2.75

BTS - CBR

$3.50

BTS - CARN

$4.00

BTS - PEP SAUSAGE

$3.50

BTS - BALSAMIC

$3.50

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 2000, Brumby's has been serving up wildly good food and unique flavors. Experience the adventure for yourself!

Website

Location

96 Main St, Bellville, OH 44813

Directions

