Brun 203 N. Lombardy St.

Restaurant info

BRUN offers the best experiences in the cross sections of fine dining, whiskey, and cigars. Located in the heart of The Historic Fan District of Richmond, Virginia, patrons are offered an environment of consistent quality service with a sense of approachable sophistication. The BRUN Experience invites you to indulge in exceptional cuisines, engaging conversation, live music and educational seminars that create long-lasting memories with new and existing friends. Once you’ve been in our, “Den of Vulnerability,” consider yourself the newest member of our BRUN Village.