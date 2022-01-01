Main picView gallery

Brun 203 N. Lombardy St.

203 N. Lombardy St.

Richmond, VA 23220

Order Again

*SPECIALS*

MUSSELS & SHRIMP PASTA SPECIAL

$35.00

Pork Chop Special

$18.00

Salmon Dish

$27.00Out of stock

Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Steak Dinner

$26.00

APPETIZERS

Chicken Wings

$17.00

Spring Rolls

$16.00Out of stock

Egg Rolls

$16.00

Potstickers

$16.00Out of stock

Stuffed Mushroom

$15.00Out of stock

Salmon Cakes

$18.00

SIDES

French Fries

$5.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$5.00Out of stock

Glazed Carrots

$5.00

Garlic Mashed

$5.00

Sauteed Asparagus

$5.00

Braised Greens

$5.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

Brun Burger

$20.00

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Club Sandwich

$16.00

ENTREES

Braised Airline Chicken

$27.00

Lamb Rack

$38.00

Shrimp (Scallops Entree)

$26.00

Hanger Steak

$45.00Out of stock

Seafood Pasta

$40.00Out of stock

Orange Salmon

$28.00

SOUPS & SALADS

Side Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad

Out of stock

Summer Salad

Out of stock

COBB SALAD

Out of stock

Black & Bleu Salad

$17.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

Seasonal Cobbler

$10.00

Snickerdoodle Cheesecake Bars

$10.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$10.00Out of stock

Lemon Bars

$10.00Out of stock

BRUNCH

Steak & Eggs

$23.00

Salmon/Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

French Toast Platter

$20.00

Chicken and Waffles

$20.00

Western Omelette

$18.00

Lox Bagel

$16.00

S - 2 Eggs

$3.00

S - Bacon

$3.00

S - Home Fries

$5.00

Carrot Souflee

$8.00

Lemon Bars

$7.00

S-waffle

$5.00

BISTRO MENU

Cauliflower Wings

$6.00

Egg Rolls

$16.00

Spring Rolls

$16.00Out of stock

Caprese Skewers

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Brun Burger

$20.00

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Strawberry Feta Salad

$16.00

Black & Bleu Salad

$18.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Pesto Pasta Salad

$5.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$5.00

Braised Greens

$5.00

Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

ART SHOW

WINE OR WHISKEY TASTING

$10.00

KINGS COLLABORATIVE

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Strawberry Feta Salad

$16.00

Club Sandwich

$16.00

Shrimp Po' Boy

$17.00

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Exclusive Black List

EBL/ Head Food

$30.00

BAD THURSDAY

Entry

$15.00

NA Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Coffee

$6.00

FAN LEMONADE

$5.00

Soda

$4.00

Oj

$3.00

Cocktails

WINE OR WHISKEY TASTING

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$12.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Green Derby

$12.00

Sin Cyn

$12.00

Penicillin

$12.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Corpse Reviver

$12.00

Dark and Stormy

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Vieux Carre

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

MIMOSA

$10.00

Long Island

$15.00

TOP SHELF LONG ISLAND

$20.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Beer

Corona

$6.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

RVA Lager

$8.00

Fluffy Hazy IPA

$11.00

Allagash White

$10.00

Rothaus Pils

$9.00Out of stock

Wine Glass

Charles Roux Blanc

$12.00

Ilauri Prosecco

$12.00

Ilauri Rose

$9.00

Illi Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Exclusive White Blend

$9.00

Witness Mark Chardonnay

$8.00

Intercept Chardonnay

$13.00

Maui Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Bernard Magrez Rose

$10.00

Sorbonne Pinot Noir

$8.00

Intercept Pinot Noir

$14.00

Intercept Red Blend

$13.00

Shockoe Red Blend

$14.00

Crios Malbec

$9.00

Highway 12 Merlot

$12.00

Intercept Cabernet

$13.00

In Sheep's Clothing

$15.00

Shoe Crazy Sweet Harmony

$7.00

Shoe Crazy Sweet Bella

$7.00

Cadao Ruby Port

$10.00

Wine Bottle

Charles Roux Blanc

$39.00

Ilauri Prosecco

$39.00

Ilauri Rose

$32.00

Ace of Spades

$675.00

Brut

$39.00

Illi Pinot Grigio

$29.00

Exclusive White Blend

$32.00

Witness Mark Chardonnay

$29.00

Intercept Chardonnay

$42.00

Maui Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Bernard Magrez Rose

$34.00

Sorbonne Pinot Noir

$60.00

Intercept Pinot Noir

$60.00

Intercept Red Blend

$60.00

Shockoe Red Blend

$60.00

Crios Malbec

$60.00

Highway 12 Merlot

$60.00

Intercept Cabernet

$60.00

In Sheep's Clothing

$60.00

The Sentinel

$110.00

Rattlesnake

$96.00

Shoe Crazy Sweet Harmony

$25.00

Shoe Crazy Sweet Bella

$25.00

Cadao Ruby Port

$34.00

Cadao 10yr

$76.00

Liquor

Balcones Texas

$23.00

Barrell Dovetail

$30.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Belle Meade

$14.00

Bib & Tucker

$18.00

Blade & Bow

$15.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Four Roses

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$20.00

Jack Daniel's Honey

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jefferson Twin Oak

$26.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$28.00

Jim Beam BLK

$8.00

John J Bowman

$16.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Knob Creek Single Barrel

$20.00

Makers 46

$14.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Michter's Bourbon

$15.00

Michters Small Batch

$16.00

Old Forester 1897 B.I.B.

$13.00

Old Forester 1910

$18.00

Old Forester Bourbon

$8.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$18.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$15.00

Woodford Bourbon

$12.00

Woodford Double Oak

$19.00

Dickel Rye

$10.00

Jack Daniel's Rye

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

Michter's Rye

$15.00

Old Overholt

$8.00

Woodford Rye

$13.00

Ardbeg 10

$19.00

Balvenie 14

$16.00

Glenfarclas

$81.00

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Laphroig 10

$19.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Oban 14

$28.00

Speyburn 10

$11.00

Talisker - Distiller's Edition

$33.00

Talisker 10

$20.00

Jameson

$10.00

Redbreast 12

$18.00

Teeling Small Batch

$15.00

Nikka

$13.00

Suntory

$23.00

Yamazaki

$49.00

Tenjaku

$13.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Whistlepig Rye

$59.00

Barrell Whiskey

$82.00

Dusse

$20.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Laird's Applejack

$7.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$14.00

Pierre Ferrand Ambre

$15.00

Bloom

$12.00

Empress

$13.00

Hendricks

$13.00

New Amsterdam

$8.00

Nolet's

$18.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bacardi Superior

$8.00

Barcardi 8

$10.00

Flor de cana

$6.00

Gosling

$7.00

Plantation Double Aged

$9.00

Plantation Pineapple

$9.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$16.00

1800 Blanco

$12.00

CasAmigoa Blanco

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Casamigos Anejo

$19.00

Clase Azul

$40.00

Deleon Blanco

$14.00

Deleon Reposado

$16.00

El Jimador Blanco

$8.00

El Jimador Anejo

$10.00

Hussong's Reposado

$16.00

Metoro Mescal

$15.00

Milago Reposado

$14.00

Milago Silver

$12.00

New Amsterdam

$8.00

Tito's

$11.00

Ciroc

$12.00

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

Mimosa

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

"Bellini"

$10.00

CIGAR

Entry Cigar

$10.00

Medium Cigar

$15.00

Premium Cigar

$20.00

Premium+ Cigar

$25.00

Rare Cigar

$40.00

Fan Cut Fee

$5.00

$10 Non-Member Access Fee

$10.00

$15 Non-Member Access Fee

$15.00

BUYOUTS

WR Man Ex Event Deposit

$2,000.00

Griffen N

$10.00

Art Event

$25.00

Show

$35.00

Brunch Drink

STARTERS

Egg Rolls

$16.00

Spring Rolls

$16.00

Potstickers

$16.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$15.00

Chicken Wings

$17.00

Salmon Cakes

$18.00

Side Fries

SANDWICHES & ENTREES

Brun Burger

$20.00

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Club Sandwich

$16.00

Lamb Rack

$38.00

MERCH

BRUN PACKAGE

$150.00

BRUN ASHTRAY

$45.00

BRUN TORCH

$40.00

BRUN ROCKS GLASS

$35.00

BRUN GLENCARIN GLASS

$25.00

BRUN CUTTER

$15.00

BRUN BALL CAP

$25.00

BRUN STICK

$15.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

BRUN offers the best experiences in the cross sections of fine dining, whiskey, and cigars. Located in the heart of The Historic Fan District of Richmond, Virginia, patrons are offered an environment of consistent quality service with a sense of approachable sophistication. The BRUN Experience invites you to indulge in exceptional cuisines, engaging conversation, live music and educational seminars that create long-lasting memories with new and existing friends. Once you’ve been in our, “Den of Vulnerability,” consider yourself the newest member of our BRUN Village.

Location

203 N. Lombardy St., Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

