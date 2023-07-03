A map showing the location of Brunch CedarburgView gallery

Brunch Cedarburg

review star

No reviews yet

W62N535 Washington Avenue

Cedarburg, WI 53012

FOOD

Sharables

Bacon Flight

Bacon Flight

$13.00
Breakfast Egg Rolls

Breakfast Egg Rolls

$13.00

cheddar, scrambled eggs, chopped crispy bacon, maple chili dipping sauce

Croissant Beignets

Croissant Beignets

$13.00

Buttery & flaky fried croissants sprinkled with cinnamon sugar - choose raspberry or chocolate dipping sauce!

French Toast Stix

French Toast Stix

$13.00

Benedicts

Poached Eggs are always a good idea.
Biscuit and Gravy Benedict

Biscuit and Gravy Benedict

$14.00
Brunch Benedict

Brunch Benedict

$13.00

poached eggs, Canadian bacon, English muffin, hollandaise, chive oil, chives

Chorizo Benedict

Chorizo Benedict

$15.00

poached eggs, avocado spread, chorizo patty, chorizo sausage gravy. - add side of pico $1

Fried Green Tomato Benedict

Fried Green Tomato Benedict

$14.00

poached eggs, fried green tomatoes, pesto mayo, english muffins, hollandaise

Ala Carte

2 Eggs

2 Eggs

$3.00
Bacon - Applewood

Bacon - Applewood

$5.00
Bacon - Cherry

Bacon - Cherry

$5.00
Bacon - Jalapeno

Bacon - Jalapeno

$5.00
Breakfast Potatoes

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00
Brunch Pancakes

Brunch Pancakes

$10.00

Croissant

$4.50

Sausage - Chicken Links (3)

$6.00

Sausage - Links (3)

$6.00

Sausage - Pork Patties (3)

$6.00

Sausage - Turkey (3)

$6.00

Side Canadian Bacon (3)

$5.00

Side Fruit

$6.00

Side Ham

$5.00
Side of Sauce

Side of Sauce

Single Brunch Pancake

Single Brunch Pancake

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00
Toast - English Muffin

Toast - English Muffin

$2.00
Toast - Sourdough

Toast - Sourdough

$2.00

Toast - Wheat

$2.00

Veggie Sausage (3)

$6.00
Waffle

Waffle

$5.00
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Omelettes

honey ham, roasted red pepper, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese
BYO Omelette

BYO Omelette

$10.00
Cheesesteak Omelette

Cheesesteak Omelette

$13.00

Philly cheesesteak, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, muenster cheese

Denver Omlette

Denver Omlette

$13.00

honey ham, roasted red pepper, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese

Egg White Omelette

Egg White Omelette

$13.00

Egg whites, spinach, roasted red peppers, goat cheese

Kat’s Omelette

Kat’s Omelette

$14.00

Chicken links, feta, tomato, olives, pepperoncini.

Margarita Egg White

Margarita Egg White

$13.00

Mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic glaze.

Milwaukee Street

Milwaukee Street

$14.00

sausage links, bacon, onions, cheddar cheese

Favorites

Avocado Egg BLT

Avocado Egg BLT

$14.00

honey bacon, avocado, sunny up egg, lettuce, tomato, sriracha aioli, sourdough toast, side of waffle fries

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00

choice of toast with avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chive oil

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

chorizo, pico de gallo, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, side of waffle fries

Brunchkin

Brunchkin

$12.00

2 English muffin breakfast sandwiches with sausage patty or bacon, sriracha aioli, over hard egg, American cheese.

Chicken & Waffle

$15.00

house breaded and marinated crispy chicken, Belgian waffle, sriracha aioli, whipped maple honey butter, spicy. side of waffle fries

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$14.00

House-made chicken salad over a bed of lettuce on a croissant.

Dad Bod

Dad Bod

$16.00

two eggs any style, two strips of bacon, two sausage patties, honey ham, side of breakfast potatoes, side pancake

Hot Ham and Cheese Croissant

Hot Ham and Cheese Croissant

$13.00

Ham, scrambled egg and cheddar on a croissant.

Not Chicken Burrito

Not Chicken Burrito

$16.00

Plant-based chicken, quinoa, sriracha aioli, garlic, pepperoncini, parmesan.

Quinoa Power Bowl

Quinoa Power Bowl

$15.00

potatoes, quinoa, brown rice, mushrooms, red pepper, turkey sausage, avocado, two eggs, sweet chili sauce

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Toast

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Toast

$13.00

Hummus, roasted red peppers, crispy habanero chickpeas over sourdough - add a side of house chimichurri $1

The Perfect Breakfast

The Perfect Breakfast

$11.00

two eggs any style, choice of breakfast meat (see a la carte), side of breakfast potatoes

Scramble It Up

Brunch Scramble

Brunch Scramble

$14.00

Sausage links, bacon, scrambled eggs, onions, tomato, cheddar cheese.

Carnitas Scramble

Carnitas Scramble

$14.00

Carnitas, scrambled eggs, cilantro, lime, pico, chihuahua cheese - add a side of the house chimichurri $1

Chicken & Feta Scramble

Chicken & Feta Scramble

$14.00

Scrambled egg whites, chicken sausage, pesto, feta.

Chorizo Scramble

Chorizo Scramble

$14.00

Chorizo, scrambled eggs, onions, jalapeños, red pepper, pepper jack cheese.

Veggie Scramble

Veggie Scramble

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, garlic, mushrooms, spinach, peppercinis, tomato, and parmesan.

Sweets

Brioche French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$11.00

cinnamon maple sprinkle, fresh berries

Brunch Pancakes

Brunch Pancakes

$10.00
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$12.00

cinnamon sugar swirl, topped with maple cream cheese and cinnamon sprinkle

Lemonberry Pancakes

Lemonberry Pancakes

$12.00

blueberry pancakes topped with lemon curd, blueberry syrup and whipped cream

Single Cinnamon Roll Pancake

Single Cinnamon Roll Pancake

$7.00
Single Lemonberry Pancake

Single Lemonberry Pancake

$7.00
Single Pancake

Single Pancake

$5.00
Single S'mores Pancake

Single S'mores Pancake

$7.00
S’mores Pancakes

S’mores Pancakes

$12.00

chocolate chip pancakes with toasted marshmallow, graham crackers and chocolate syrup

Kids Menu

Kids Brunch Pancake

Kids Brunch Pancake

$4.00

one giant pancake served with butter and syrup

Kids Brunchkin Platter

Kids Brunchkin Platter

$5.00

2 eggs, bacon and potatoes

Kids French Toast

Kids French Toast

$4.00

thick cut brioche with cinnamon sugar and berries

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

choice of bread and cheese with waffle fries

Kids S’mores Pancake

Kids S’mores Pancake

$5.00

a kids version of our s’mores pancake. Toasted marshmallow, chocolate chips, graham crackers

Kids Waffle

Kids Waffle

$4.00

Belgian waffle served with butter and syrup

PB & J

$6.00

peanut butter and jelly sandwich served with waffle fries

The Link

$5.00

mini pancakes and sausage links

Specials

Bloody Mary Burger

Bloody Mary Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb burger, bacon, cheese curds, Bloody Mary aioli on a sesame bun.

Pancakes of the Month

Pancakes of the Month

$12.00

For July, we're serving up Cotton Candy Swirl Pancakes! Raspberry buttermilk pancakes topped with brandy infused whipped cream & garnished with fluffy, cotton candy.

Pancakes of the Month - GF

$14.00
Single Pancake of the Month

Single Pancake of the Month

$6.00

Single Pancake of the Month - GF

$8.00

Strawberry Zeppole

$7.00

Catering

Prices Per Person. Minimum 10 People.
Coffee For 20

Coffee For 20

$79.00

160 oz. of Coffee in a thermal container, 20 to go cups, sleeves, and lids, creamers, and sugars.

Scrambled Eggs For 10

$22.00

Scrambled Eggs for your Catering. The minimum order for 10ppl.

Egg White Scramble For 10

$28.00

Scrambled Egg whites for catering. Minimum of 10 people to order.

Brunch Scramble For 10

$40.00

Brunch Scramble for your next event, Whole Eggs, Sausage Links, Bacon, Tomatoes, and Cheddar Cheese.

Chorizo Scramble For 10

$75.00

Chorizo Scramble for Catering Chorizo, Pico de Gallo, Chihuahua Cheese

Veggie Scramble for 10

$50.00

Whole Eggs, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Parmesan Cheese.

Bacon For 10

$32.00

Sausage Links For 10

$30.00

Vegetarian Breakfast Patty For 10

$45.00

Breakfast Potatoes For 10

$40.00

Crispy Potatoes with Sauteed Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, and Tomatoes.

Hash Browns For 10

$32.00

Crispy Hash Browns for Catering. Minimum order 10 People

Tator Tots For 10

$37.00

Crispy Tots for your catering event.

Waffle & French Toast Bar For 10

$190.00

Waffle and French Toast Bar for your catering event. Comes with PC syrups, Jams, Butter, and a Fresh Berry Medley.

Waffles For 10

$15.00

Sweet Buttermilk Waffles for your catering event. Comes with PC syrup, Jams and, Butter.

French Toast For 10

$25.00

Our Sweet French Toast for your catering event. Comes with PC Syrup, Jams and, Butter.

Croissant Beignets For 10

$32.00

Our Fluffy Beignets cover in Maple Cinnamon Sprinkle for your next catering event. Choice of Chocolate or Raspberry Syrup.

BYOB: Build Your Own Burrito For 10

$150.00

Priced for 10 People

Nacho Bar For 10

$175.00

Waffle/ Pancake Bar For 10

$25.00

Brunch it Up Salad For 10

$38.00

Cucumber Salad For 10

$50.00

Chicken Salad For 10

$85.00

Fruit Salad For 10

$50.00

DRINKS

Mimosas & Cocktails

Bloody Mary Package

Bloody Mary Package

$35.00

Choice of House Infused Vodka and Bloody Mary Mix

Bottled Service Mimosas

Bottled Service Mimosas

$30.00

makes 5-7 mimosas

Brunch Blast

Brunch Blast

$10.00
Brunch Michelada

Brunch Michelada

$8.00

Our signature Bloody Mary Mix with beer and lime garnish.

Brunch Palmer

Brunch Palmer

$9.00
Hazelnut Coffee

Hazelnut Coffee

$7.00

Hot Coffee with Frangelico and Chila Orchata Liquor.

Infused Vodka Bottle

Infused Vodka Bottle

$25.00

Flavors: Bacon, Citrus, Horseradish, Pickle, 3 Pepper, and Basil & Garlic

Salty Dog

$9.00

Spiked Hot Cocoa

$6.00
Sunny Side Up

Sunny Side Up

$9.00
Toffee Coffee

Toffee Coffee

$7.00

Coffee with Toffee Liquor and Creme.

Beer, Wine, and Champagne

Carbliss - Black Raspberry

$7.00
Carbliss - Cranberry

Carbliss - Cranberry

$7.00
Carbliss - Lemon Line

Carbliss - Lemon Line

$7.00
Champagne Brut - Bottle

Champagne Brut - Bottle

$24.00
Champagne Brut - Glass

Champagne Brut - Glass

$7.00

House Red

$5.00

House White

$5.00
Leinenkugel Seasonal

Leinenkugel Seasonal

$5.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$4.00
Spotted Cow

Spotted Cow

$5.00

Veuve Cliquot Bottle

$90.00

NA Drinks

12oz Bag of Coffee

12oz Bag of Coffee

$12.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50
Coffee

Coffee

$3.25

Coke

$3.50
Cold Brew Coffee (Valentine)

Cold Brew Coffee (Valentine)

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

French Press Coffee

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Rishi Tea - Chamomile

$3.50

Rishi Tea - Earl Grey

$3.50

Rishi Tea - Jade Cloud

$3.50

Rishi Tea - Peppermint

$3.50

Rishi Tea - Turmeric

$3.50

Rishi Tea- English Breakfast

$3.50

Rishi Tea- Ginger

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50
Virgin Bloody

Virgin Bloody

$4.00

MERCH

Chimichurri Saucde - Brunch

$5.00

Hot Sauce - Brunch

$5.00

Maple Chili Sauce - Brunch

$5.00

Mug

$10.00

T-shirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

W62N535 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg, WI 53012

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

