Brunch Cedarburg
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
W62N535 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg, WI 53012
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Union House Cedarburg | Restaurant & Bar
5.0 • 7
W62N559 Washington Ave Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurant