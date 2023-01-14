Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brunch Factory 1111 Milwaukee Avenue

1111 Milwaukee Avenue

Riverwoods, IL 60015

Order Again

STARTERS

CINNAMON ROLLS

$9.99

FLUFFLY BISCUITS

$8.99

EGGS YOUR WAY

2 EGGS

$11.99

BACON W/2 EGGS

$14.99

SAUSAGE LINKS W/2 EGGS

$13.99

SAUSAGE PATTIES W/2 EGGS

$12.99

TURKEY PATTIES W/2 EGGS

$13.99

COUNTRY HAM W/2 EGGS

$13.99

CORN BEEF HASH W/2 EGGS

$13.99

SKIRT STEAK W/2 EGGS

$24.99

OH MY OMELET

OMELET YOUR WAY

$13.99

OMELET YOUR WAY W/PROTEIN

$14.99

MEATY OMELET

$14.99

FIESTA OMELET

$14.99

DENVER OMELET

$14.99

MEDITTEREANIAN OMELET

$14.99

SOUTH OF THE BORDER

CHILAQUILES

$13.99

SKIRT STEAK CHILAQUILES

$23.99

FAJITA VEGGIE BURRITO

$14.99

BACON BURRITO

$14.99

SAUSAGE BURRITO

$14.99

TURKEY BURRITO

$14.99

CHORIZO BURRTIO

$14.99

PLANT BASE CHORIZO BURRITO

$15.99

SPANISH BUSCUIT & GRAVY

$12.99

BREAKFAST LITES

CREAMY ROLLED OATS

$6.99

YOGURT PARFAIT

$9.99

SKILLETS FACTORY

CAMPFIRE SKILLET

$16.99

FIESTA SKILLET

$15.99

PLANT-BASED FIESTA SKILLET

$18.50

VEGGIE SKILLET

$14.99

IRISH SKILLET

$15.99

SWEET POTATO SKILLET

$14.99

STEAK SKILLET

$19.99

BENNIES

CLASSIC BENNIE

$14.99

CRAB CAKE BENNIE

$16.99

ROYALE BENNIE

$17.99

FLORENTINE BENNIE

$14.99

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

BACON BISCUIT SANDWICH

$14.99

SAUSAGE PATTIES BISCUIT SANDWICH

$14.99

TURKEY PATTIES BISCUIT SANDWICH

$14.99

EGG AND CHEESE BISCUIT SANDWICH

$13.99

BACON BAGEL SANDWICH

$14.99

SAUSAGE PATTIE BAGEL SANDWICH

$14.99

TURKEY PATTIE BAGEL SANDWICH

$14.99

EGG AND CHEESE BAGEL SANDWICH

$13.99

& MORE

AVOCADO TOAST

$13.99

AVOCADO TOAST W/EGG

$16.49

LOX AND SCHMEARS

$17.99

BISCUIT & GRAVY

$11.99

BISCUIT & GRAVY W/EGG

$14.49

GRIDDLE

FRENCH TOAST

$10.99

BANANA FOSTER FRNCH TST

$13.99

CINNAMON TOAST STICKS

$13.99

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$10.99

GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$13.99

OATMEAL CHOC CHIP COOKIE PNCKES

$13.99

OREO PANCAKES

$13.99

CREPES

STRAWBERRY & BANANA CREPES

$13.99

MIXED BERRY CHEESECAKE CREPES

$13.99

SPINACH CREAM CHEESE W/BACON

$14.99

HAM & CHEESE CREPES

$14.99

WAFFLE HEAVEN

CLASSIC WAFFLES

$10.99

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$14.99

SIDES BRKFST

GREEK TOAST

$2.50

WHITE TOAST

$2.50

WHEAT TOAST

$2.50

MULTI-GRAIN TOAST

$2.50

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.50

RYE BREAD

$3.50

SOUR DOUGH BREAD

$3.50

BAGEL

$2.99

BAGEL W/CREAM CHEESE

$3.50

SMALL STCK PANCAKES

$5.99

SIDE BACON

$6.99

SIDE SAUSAGE LINKS

$4.99

SIDE SAUSAGE PATTIES

$4.99

SIDE TURKEY PATTIES

$4.99

SIDE CORN BEEF HASH

$4.99

SIDE COUNTRY HAM

$4.99

SIDE HM STYLE POTATOES

$4.50

SIDE HASHBROWNS

$4.50

SIDE FRESH FRUIT

$4.50

SIDE HMSTYLE SWEET POTATOES

$4.99

SIDE GLUTEN FREE PC

$7.99

SIDE EGGS

$1.99

SIDE CHORIZO

$4.99

LUNCH STARTERS

SPINACH DIP

$12.99

CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.99

HUMMUS HMMADE W/PITA CHIPS

$9.99

CRAB CAKE W/FACTORY SAUCE

$13.99

ONION RINGS

$8.99

SANDWICHES BRUNCH

TRIPLE DECKER

$15.99

DBLE BACON BLT

$15.99

GRILLED CHEESE ADLT

$14.99

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.99

CRISPY FALAFEL PITA

$15.99

CRISPY FALAFEL WRAP

$15.99

CITRUS GRILLED CHICKEN PITA

$15.99

CITRUS GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$15.99

GRINDER

$15.99

SKIRT STEAK SANDWICH

$21.99

MONTE CRISTO

$15.99

REUBEN

$15.99

BURGERS FACTORY

CLASSIC BURGER

$12.99

CLASSIC CHEESE BURGER

$14.99

BRUNCH FACTORY BURGER

$15.99

BBQ BURGER

$16.99

HANGRY MAN

$16.99

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$12.99

FROM THE GARDEN

CAESAR SALAD

$13.99

GODDESS SALAD

$14.99

ASIAN SALAD

$14.99

SOUTHWESTRN SALAD

$14.99

ROASTED BEETS

$14.99

CALIFORNIA GRILL CHICKN SALAD

$17.99

KIDDY KORNER

ONE EGG YOUR WAY W/PROTEIN

$8.99

MICKEY MOUSE PANCAKE

$8.99

KIDS FRNCH TOAST

$8.99

KIDS OREO PANCAKES

$8.99

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS W/WAFFLE FRIES

$8.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE W/WAFFLE FRIES

$8.99

KIDS PB& J W/APPLE SLICES

$8.99

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.99

KIDS PROTEIN

$1.99

KIDS DRINK REFILL

$1.99

DRINKS

COFFEE

$3.99

SODA

$3.99

ICED TEA

$3.49

HOT TEA

$3.49

MILK

$4.50

FRSH JUICES 9OZ

$5.99

OJ / GRPEFRT 9oz

$3.99

OJ / GRPEFRT 16oz

$5.99

DBLE ESPRESSO

$2.50

MACCHIATO

$3.29

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.99

AMERICANO

$3.50

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

LATTE

$4.50

APPLE JUICE 9OZ

$3.99

APPLE JUICE 16OZ

$5.99

OATMILK

$1.49

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.29

MIMOSAS

$8.99

MIMOSAS FOR 4

$35.99

PEACH BELLINI

$8.99

TRADITIONAL BLOODY MARY

$12.99

BRUNCH MARY

$15.99

WINES

$7.99

SOUPS

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$6.99

CUP SOUP OF THE DAY

$3.99

BOWL SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.99

SIDES LUNCH

WAFFLE FRIES

$4.49

CRISPY BUTTERY POTATOES

$4.49

SAUTEED GREEN BEANS

$3.99

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$3.99

SIDE COLESLAW

$3.49

EGGS

1/2 TRAY VEGGIE FRITTATA

$89.99

POTATOES

1/2 TRAY HOMESTYLE POTATOES

$49.99

PROTEIN

BACON BY PIECES

$2.25

SAUSAGE LINK BY PIECE

$1.99

FRUIT PLATTER

FRUIT PLATTER

$59.99

WAFFLE PLATTER

SM WAFFLE PLATTER

$78.00

BAGEL PLATTERS

SM BAGLE & LOX PLATTER

$99.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1111 Milwaukee Avenue, Riverwoods, IL 60015

Directions

