Brunch House of Augusta 573 Greene Street
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
The Brunch House of Augusta is a bustling brunch spot located on the corner of 6th and Greene St. We specialize in serving delicious breakfast dishes to families in the community. Our motto is "families feeding families," which is evident in everything we do. Despite operating during a pandemic, our team is fully dedicated to providing quality food and service to our brunch guests. Join us as part of our brunch family at The Brunch House of Augusta!
573 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901
