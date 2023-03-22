  • Home
Brunch House of Augusta 573 Greene Street

No reviews yet

573 Greene Street

Augusta, GA 30901

Popular Items

Rise & Shine Platter
Brunch House Platter
French Toast

Breakfast

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Your sandwich made just for you with two eggs on toast, biscuit, or wrap!

Broad St. Biscuits

Broad St. Biscuits

$7.50

Get ready to indulge in some comfort food! Our jumbo biscuits served with your choice of homemade gravy

Brunch House Benedict

Brunch House Benedict

$15.99

Our take on the classic dish features grilled biscuits topped with poached eggs, salmon croquettes, and two jumbo shrimp. It's all drizzled with our homemade lemon cream sauce for a truly unique and mouthwatering experience

Brunch House Platter

Brunch House Platter

$9.70

Includes two eggs any style with your choice of grits or home fries, protein, and bread.

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$14.99Out of stock

Our boneless chicken thigh is crispy and juicy, which pairs perfectly with a fluffy Belgian waffle SERVED WITH TWO EGGS ANY STYLE

Garden City Breakfast Bowl

Garden City Breakfast Bowl

$10.80

Our delicious Open-faced omelet is served over yellow stone ground grits or home fries. You can choose your favorite Protein, vegetables, and bread.

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$7.50

Creamy, Greek yogurt with fresh seasonal berries, honey and our house granola

Rise & Shine Platter

Rise & Shine Platter

$10.99

Includes two eggs any style with your choice of (2)Pancakes, (1)Waffle, (4)French toast ($2.08) and choice of protein

Salmon Croquettes & Grits

$14.99

Includes two eggs any style served with two salmon croquettes, yellow stone ground Grits, and bread

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$14.99

Yellow stone ground grits, andouille sausage, Jumbo shrimp, peppers, and onions served with a cream sauce and bread

Low Country Shrimp & Grits

Low Country Shrimp & Grits

$15.99

Fried Jumbo Shrimp, andouille sausage, peppers, and onions smothered with a rich brown gravy over yellow stone ground grits

Add-Ons

(2) Egg

(2) Egg

$3.00
(3) Eggs

(3) Eggs

$3.50
Beef Sausage

Beef Sausage

$3.25Out of stock
Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$5.25Out of stock

Biscuit

$2.00
Brown Sugar Pepp Bacon (Candied Bacon)

Brown Sugar Pepp Bacon (Candied Bacon)

$4.50

Chicken

$6.00
French Toast

French Toast

$4.50

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Gravy

$2.00
Home Fries

Home Fries

$3.00
Pancake

Pancake

$1.75
Pancakes (2)

Pancakes (2)

$3.25
Pork Bacon

Pork Bacon

$3.25
Pork Sausage

Pork Sausage

$3.25

Salmon Croquette

$3.75

Salmon Fillet

$8.00
Smoked Ham

Smoked Ham

$3.25
Toast

Toast

$1.50
Turkey Sausage

Turkey Sausage

$3.75

Yellow Stone Grits

$3.00

Shrimp

$4.25

French Fries

$3.00
Chicken Wings (4ct)

Chicken Wings (4ct)

$7.00Out of stock

Little Bites

Kids Brunch House Platter

$4.85

Includes two eggs any style with your choice of grits or home fries, protein, and bread.

Kids Rise & Shine Platter

$5.55

Includes two eggs any style with your choice of (2)Pancakes, (1)Waffle, (4)French toast ($2.08) and choice of protein

Kids Broad St. Biscuits

$3.75

Get ready to indulge in some comfort food! Our jumbo biscuits served with your choice of homemade gravy

Lunch

Burgers/Sandwiches

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$10.00

Your Burger Built Your Way! It can also BE MADE AS A WRAP. Served with fries or substitute as a side salad for $2.08

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.00

1/2 lb burger or chicken breast with cheese, onions, brown sugar pepper bacon served on Texas Toast

BLT

BLT

$7.99

Your choice of Bacon, with lettuce and tomatoes

Pasta Bowl

BYO Pasta

BYO Pasta

$8.00

CREATE YOUR ITALIAN MASTERPIECE! Served with GARLIC BREAD or substitute for a side salad for $2.08

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$13.00

Cavatappi pasta with our house marinara sauce topped with our crispy fried chicken breast smoked provolone and parmesan cheese served with garlic bread

Salads

Brunch House Salad

Brunch House Salad

$10.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, mixed cheese, red onions, eggs, bacon bits

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, and homemade croutons

Side Salad

$4.25

Mixed greens topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and cheese

Drinks

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.75
Coffee

Coffee

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$2.25
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00
Milk

Milk

$3.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.25
Sprite

Sprite

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.75
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.25
Unsweetend Tea

Unsweetend Tea

$2.25

Water

Flavor Boosters

Condiment Collection

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Honey

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Salmon Croquette Sauce

$3.00

Shrimp & Grits Sauce

$3.00

Special Sauce

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayonnaise

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
The Brunch House of Augusta is a bustling brunch spot located on the corner of 6th and Greene St. We specialize in serving delicious breakfast dishes to families in the community. Our motto is "families feeding families," which is evident in everything we do. Despite operating during a pandemic, our team is fully dedicated to providing quality food and service to our brunch guests. Join us as part of our brunch family at The Brunch House of Augusta!

573 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901

