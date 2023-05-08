  • Home
  Brunch Problems - 2603 n central ave, Phoenix AZ 85004
2603 n central ave, Phoenix AZ 85004

Brunch Problems 2603 n central ave, Phoenix AZ 85004

No reviews yet

2603 n central ave, Phoenix AZ 85004

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Brunch Menu

Brunch

All American Breakfast

$17.99

Choice of sausage or bacon eggs grits or house potatoes buttery toast

Fish & Grits

$20.99

Deep fried fish over a bed of white cheesy grits finished with a cream sauce

Chicken Fried Lobster & Tail Cheddar Bay Waffle

$30.99

Battered Fried Lobster over a cheddar bay waffle and warm butter.

Salmon Croquettes

$17.99

Salmon mixed with diced bell peppers, onions, blended with our house seasoning pan seared served with white butter rice eggs and toast.

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$22.99

A bagel & lox-inspired open-faced sandwich combines avocado and smoked salmon, cut through with tomatoes, capers and, and thinly sliced rounds of red onion.

Biscuits & Gravy

$16.99

Freshly baked butter buttermilk biscuits topped with a scratched gravy

Problematic Pork Chops

$22.99

Two twin center cut cork chops deep fried until gold brown served with scrambled eggs toast house potatoes or grits.

Southern Fried Chicken Benny

$18.99

Hand-battered crispy fried chicken, served over a buttermilk biscuit, scrambled eggs, finished with our scratch gravy served with our house potatoes.

Vegan All American Breakfast

$22.99

Vegan sausage patties, just egg scrambled, garnished with vegan cheese

Chicken & Waffle Salad

$14.99

Romaine, deep fried chicken, waffle croutons

Salmon Cesar Salad

$18.99

Seared Salmon, romaine, Parmesan reggiano

Problematic Sweets

Peach Cobbler Waffles

$17.99

Sweet cream waffles topped with our homemade peach cobbler drizzled with caramel in house whipped butter served with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.

Strawberry Crunch Shortcake Explosion Waffles

$17.99

Sweet cream waffles with fresh cut strawberries and homemade strawberry shortcake crunch think of your favorite ice cream made into a waffle paradise.

French Toast

$15.99

Brioche bread dipped in our vanilla in house batter dusted with powdered sugar.

Banana Creme Brulee French

$16.99

Banana creme brulee french toast with salted caramel sauce.

Chicken & Waffle

$22.99

Crispy fried chicken wings, sweet cream waffle

Butter Cake

$12.00

Plant Power & Greens

Vegan All American House Breakfast

$20.00

All American house breakfast, vegan sausage patties just egg scramble pepper jack cheese and house potatoes with toast.

Vegan Fench Toast

$15.00

French bread dip in almond milk with cinnamon sugar netmeg grilled topped with powdered sugar and berries.

Chicken And Waffles Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens with fried chicken and seasoned waffle croutons.

Salmon Caesar Salad

$16.00

A La Carte

Sausage

$3.99

Bacon

$5.99

Toast

$4.99

House Potatoes

$6.99

Eggs

$5.99

Seasonal Mix Fruit Bowl

$8.99

Turkey Sausage

$5.99

Grits

$7.99

Vegan Sausage

$8.50

Single Waffle

$7.99

French Toast A La Carte

$9.99

Vegan Eggs

$7.00

Side Lobster Tail

$18.99

1 Chicken Wing

$4.99

2 Salmon Croquette Side

$11.99

Catfish Filet

$9.99

Smoked Salmon

$12.99

Biscuit

$5.99

Gravy Side

$4.99

Grits Side

$5.99

Waffle Side

$8.99

Peaches Side

$4.99

Berry Sauce Side

$4.99

Butter Side

$1.99

Lobster Side

$17.99

Pork Chops Only

$12.99

Banana Sauce

$4.99

Salmon Filet

$13.99

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Draft Beer

Wild Berry Truley

$8.00

Dos XX

$8.00

Summer Shandy

$8.00

Lagunitas

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Coors Light

$8.00

Kilt Lifer

$8.00

Church Music

$8.00

Wow Wheat

$8.00

Bottle/Can Beer