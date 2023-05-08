Brunch Problems 2603 n central ave, Phoenix AZ 85004
Brunch Menu
All American Breakfast
Choice of sausage or bacon eggs grits or house potatoes buttery toast
Fish & Grits
Deep fried fish over a bed of white cheesy grits finished with a cream sauce
Chicken Fried Lobster & Tail Cheddar Bay Waffle
Battered Fried Lobster over a cheddar bay waffle and warm butter.
Salmon Croquettes
Salmon mixed with diced bell peppers, onions, blended with our house seasoning pan seared served with white butter rice eggs and toast.
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
A bagel & lox-inspired open-faced sandwich combines avocado and smoked salmon, cut through with tomatoes, capers and, and thinly sliced rounds of red onion.
Biscuits & Gravy
Freshly baked butter buttermilk biscuits topped with a scratched gravy
Problematic Pork Chops
Two twin center cut cork chops deep fried until gold brown served with scrambled eggs toast house potatoes or grits.
Southern Fried Chicken Benny
Hand-battered crispy fried chicken, served over a buttermilk biscuit, scrambled eggs, finished with our scratch gravy served with our house potatoes.
Vegan All American Breakfast
Vegan sausage patties, just egg scrambled, garnished with vegan cheese
Chicken & Waffle Salad
Romaine, deep fried chicken, waffle croutons
Salmon Cesar Salad
Seared Salmon, romaine, Parmesan reggiano
Peach Cobbler Waffles
Sweet cream waffles topped with our homemade peach cobbler drizzled with caramel in house whipped butter served with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.
Strawberry Crunch Shortcake Explosion Waffles
Sweet cream waffles with fresh cut strawberries and homemade strawberry shortcake crunch think of your favorite ice cream made into a waffle paradise.
French Toast
Brioche bread dipped in our vanilla in house batter dusted with powdered sugar.
Banana Creme Brulee French
Banana creme brulee french toast with salted caramel sauce.
Chicken & Waffle
Crispy fried chicken wings, sweet cream waffle
Butter Cake
Vegan All American House Breakfast
All American house breakfast, vegan sausage patties just egg scramble pepper jack cheese and house potatoes with toast.
Vegan Fench Toast
French bread dip in almond milk with cinnamon sugar netmeg grilled topped with powdered sugar and berries.
