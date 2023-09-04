ONLINE ORDERING

Breakfast Classics

Big Breakfast Special

$12.99

2 Eggs and Hash & toast

$8.99

2 Eggs Any Style & toast

$7.99

2 Eggs, Hash and Meat & toast

$11.99

2 Eggs and Meat & toast

$10.99

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.99+

Corned Beef Hash

$12.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.99

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Country Biscuit Bowl

$14.99

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

Steak and Eggs

$17.99Out of stock

Gyro Burrito

$12.99

Breakfast Signatures

Carnitas Enchilada

$14.99

Berry 'Licious Pound Cake French Toast

$14.99

The Finest Chicken & Waffles

$14.99

Greektown Skillet

$14.99

Breakfast Street Tacos

$14.99

Bonfire Waffle

$14.99

Crab Cake Benedict

$16.99

Cannoli Pancakes

$14.99

Chicken & Waffles

$16.99

Country Style Chicken & Waffles

$16.99

Country Fried Steak & Waffles

$16.99

Breakfast Sides

Side Ham

$5.99

Side Bacon

$5.99

Side Sausage Links

$5.99

Side turkey-sausage

$6.99

Side sausage-patty

$6.99

Side Toast

$3.50

Side Cinnamon Raisin Toast

$4.50

Side Sausage Gravy

$5.99

Side Hash Browns

$5.99

Side Skillet Potatoes

$7.99

Southwest Skillet Potatoes

$9.99

Side tater tots

$7.99

Side Corned Beef Hash

$9.99

Oatmeal

$4.99

Side fruit Cup

$4.99

Omelettes

Substitute mini Pancakes for hash-browns and toast. + Egg white omelettes available, add 1.99

Cheese Omelette

$8.99+

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$10.99+

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$10.99+

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$10.99+

Turkey & spinach Omelette

$13.99+

Smoked Salmon Omelette

$19.99+

Farmers Omelette

$11.99+

Mushroom & Swiss Omelette

$11.99+

Broccoli & Cheese Omelette

$10.99+

Spinach & Feta Omelette

$11.99+

The Greek Omelette

$12.99+

Western Omelette

$11.99+

Detroit Finest Omelette

$13.99+

Wigley's Corned Beef Omelette

$12.99+

Mexican Town Omelette

$11.99+

Chorizo Omelette

$14.99+

Southern Omelette

$12.99+

Veggie Omelette

$11.99+

Grilled Chicken & Spin Omelette

$13.99+

The Big Omelette

$16.99+

Scrambles

Detroit's Finest Scramble

$14.99

Midtown Scramble

$14.99

Greektown Scramble

$14.99

Smoked Salmon Scramble

$21.99

Carnitas Scramble

$16.99

Henry Ford Scramble

$15.99

Corktown Scramble

$14.99

Chorizo

$16.99

Skillets

Grand Circus

$14.99

Campus Martius

$14.99

Broadway

$14.99

The Ren-Cen

$14.99

Vernor Street

$15.99

Motor City Skillet

$16.99

Ranchero

$16.99

Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$7.99

Candied Pecan Waffle

$10.99

Bananas Foster

$12.99

Sundae Morning Waffle

$12.99

French Toast

French Toast

$7.99+

Cinnamon Raisin

$8.99+

Stuffed French Toast

$12.99

Cinnamon Raisin Stuffed French Toast

$12.99

Crunchy Stuffed French Toast

$12.99

Bananas Foster FrenchToast

$12.99

Cookies & Cream French Toast

$12.99

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.99+

Blueberry Pancakes

$9.99+

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.99+

Candied Pecan Pancakes

$9.99+

Cinna-Bun Cakes

$9.99+

Boston Creme

$10.99+

Cookies and Creme Pancakes

$9.99+

Bananas Foster Pancakes

$10.99+

Sandwiches, Pitas and Wraps

Detroit's Finest Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Three Little Pigs

$14.99

The Finest Club

$14.99

BLT & A

$11.99

Twisted Chicken

$13.99

Philly Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Corned Beef Reuben

$14.99

Corned Beef and Swiss

$13.99

Tuna Melt

$12.99

Crispy Cod

$12.99

Chicken Asiago

$13.99

Chicken Italiano

$13.99

Sante Fe Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Spicy Street Tacos

$13.99

Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Detroit Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Gyro or Chicen gyro

$14.99

Detroit Delight

$13.99

Smokey BBQ Pork Sandwich

$15.99

Shrimo Tacos

$15.99

Chicken Marciano

$14.99

Chicken Fajita

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Detroit's Finest Coney Classics

Coney Island

$4.69

Coney Special

$5.99

Loose Burger

$4.69

Coney Taco

$6.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Chili Fries

$6.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Chili Sidewinders

$9.99

Chili Cheese Sidewinders

$10.99

Appetizers

Saganaki

$10.99

Cheese Sticks 6 pc.

$9.99

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Bavarian Pretzel Bites

$11.99

Buffalo Sauce & Bleu-cheese sweet potato puffs

$11.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Motown Sidewinders

$11.99

Cauliflower Bites

$10.99

Boneless Wings 15 pc.

$11.99

Sidewinder Rancheros

$11.99

Detroit Sampler

$23.99

Crispy Shrimp

$16.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.99

Reg Caesar Salad

$8.99

Lg Caesar Salad

$10.99

Reg Salmon Salad

$17.99

Lg Salmon Salad

$18.99

Reg Greek Salad

$9.99

Lg Greek Salad

$10.99

Reg Detroits's Finest

$13.99

Lg Detroit's Finest Salad

$14.99

Reg Chef Salad

$13.99

Lg Chef Salad

$14.99

Reg Crispy Chicken Delight Salad

$13.99

Lg Crispy Chicken Delight Salad

$14.99

Reg Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.99

Lg Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.99

Reg Strawberry Walnut Salad

$10.99

Lg Strawberry Walnut Salad

$11.99

Reg Traverse City Salad

$9.99

Lg Traverse City Salad

$11.99

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$4.99+

Chicken Lemon Rice

$4.99+

Soup Du Jour

$4.99+

Bean Chili

$5.99+

Coney Style Chili

$5.99+

Burgers

DF's Angus Burger

$12.99

Double Trouble

$15.99

Patty Melt

$13.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Flaming OPA Burger

$16.99

The Hangover

$14.99

Southwest

$14.99

Rowdy Reuben

$15.99

Rodeo Burger

$15.99

Hog Wild

$16.99

Pizza Burger

$14.99

DF Signature Burger

$14.99

Sides

French Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Coleslaw

$3.60

Cottage Cheese

$3.60

Veggies

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.99

Rice Pilaf

$4.99

N/A Beverages

Soft Drinks

Juice

Hot Drinks

Entrees and Pasta

12 OZ NY Strip

$22.99Out of stock

14OZ Rib Eye

$31.99

North Atlantic Salmon

$23.99

Fish Chips

$12.99+

Lake Perch

$22.99

St Louis Ribs

$21.99+

Short Ribs

$26.99

Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

Baked Pasta

$14.99

Shrimp Pasta

$17.99

DF's Signature Pasta

$19.99

Fajitas

Stir Fry

$12.99

Bourbon Sriracha Chicken

$16.99

Knife & Fork Pot Roast Sandwich

$15.99

Lemon Chicken Pasta

$17.99

Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Chrispy Shrimp Dinner

$18.99

Festive Cocktails

Cocktails

KENTUCKY MULE

$9.00

APPLE CIDER MULE

$10.00

CHERRY LIMEADE

$9.00

SPIKED HOT COCO

$10.99

FALL WARMER

$10.00

GRAY SONIC

$9.00

DETROITS FINEST TEA

$10.00

THE PANTHER

$9.00

FORBIDDEN SOUR

$9.00

PAMA MULE

$10.00

CANDY APPLE

$9.00

DUTCH CARAMAEL COFFEE

$10.99

TRADITIONAL MIMOSA

$12.99

SUNRISE MIMOSA

$12.99

PAMA MIMOSA

$12.99

CARAMEL APPLE MIMOSA

$12.99

Omelets

Farmers Omelet

$16.00

Mushroom Omelet

$17.00

Goat Cheese Omelet

$17.00

Veggie Omelet

$14.00

Cevapi Omelet

$17.00

Classic Plates

American Breakfast

$13.00

Fina's Breakfast

$14.00

Balkan Breakfast

$18.00

Crab Benedict

$20.00

Balkan Benedict

$21.00