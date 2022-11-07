Restaurant header imageView gallery

BRUNCH

945 Reviews

$$

521 Fayette St

Conshohocken, PA 19428

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Omelette
Avocado BLT

Coffees

Coffee ICED

Coffee ICED

$3.00

Our delicious Bean2Bean coffee served over iced cubes for a refreshing touch.

Coffee LG TO GO

Coffee LG TO GO

$3.00

Bean2Bean Schuylkill Select

Coffee QUART

Coffee QUART

$5.00

Bring home some delicious cold Bean2Bean Schuylkill Select Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.50

Our Cold Brew is a mix of Bean2Bean 76 Espresso & Schuylkill Select Coffee brewed & filtered into a delicious blend.

Cold Brew QUART

Cold Brew QUART

$7.00

Our Cold Brew is a mix of Bean2Bean 76 Espresso & Schuylkill Select cold brewed & filtered into a delicious blend.

Espressos

Americano

Americano

$5.00

Bean2Bean 76 Espresso & hot water

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00

Bean2Bean 76 espresso topped with steamed and foamed milk.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Double shot of 76 Espresso

Flat White

Flat White

$5.00

A flat white is a coffee drink consisting of espresso with microfoam. It is comparable to a latte, but smaller in volume and with less microfoam, therefore having a higher proportion of coffee to milk,

Latte

Latte

$5.00

Caffe latte is a coffee drink made with espresso and steamed milk.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$5.00

Caffè macchiato, sometimes called espresso macchiato, is an espresso coffee drink with a small amount foam.

Red-Eye

Red-Eye

$5.00

Red eye is a cup of coffee with a shot of espresso in it.

Cordato

Cordato

$5.00

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Juices

Apple

Apple

$3.50

Chilled & delicious.

Cranberry

Cranberry

$3.50

ice cold & hits the spot

Grapefruit

Grapefruit

$3.50

Rich in vitamin C and ranges from sweet-tart to very sour.

OJ

OJ

$6.00

Fresh squeezed valencia OJ

OJ Quart to go (32oz)

OJ Quart to go (32oz)

$12.00

Stock your fridge with this delicious fresh orange juice.

Pineapple

Pineapple

$3.50

Rich in nutrients. ... May suppress inflammation. ... May boost your immunity. ... May help your digestion. ... May promote heart health. ...

Tomato Juice

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Tomato juice is rich in nutrients like vitamin C, B vitamins, and potassium.

More Drinks

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Half iced tea, half fresh squeezed lemonade.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Can Soda

Can Soda

$2.50
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Pennsylvania's own Hershey's!

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$5.00

Made to order with a rich blend of cocoa & sugar.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50

Assorted teas

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

House made tea comes unsweetened

Iced Tea Quart

Iced Tea Quart

$4.00

Take home & share

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Homemade Ice Cold Lemonade

Milk

Milk

$3.00

So many choices!

AUTUMN Specials

Fall Frittata

Fall Frittata

$15.00

An open faced omelet with roasted butternut squash, peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach and three cheese blend. Served with roasted potatoes.

Farmhouse Fall Salad

Farmhouse Fall Salad

$15.00

Spring mix, blue cheese, roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries, pickled red onion and spiced pecans served with a housemade apple cider vinaigrette.

Pumpkin French Toast

Pumpkin French Toast

$15.00

Pumpkin battered brioche french toast topped with bananas, spiced pecans and caramel.

One Slice Pumpkin French Toast

One Slice Pumpkin French Toast

$7.50

Pumpkin battered brioche french toast topped with bananas, spiced pecans and caramel.

Breakfast

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.00

Warm buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage gravy, eggs any style & scallions +

Biscuits & Gravy 1/2

Biscuits & Gravy 1/2

$7.00

Warm buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage gravy, eggs any style & scallions +

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Two over easy eggs, american cheese & your choice of bacon, pork roll, ham or sausage on a Conshohocken Bakery potato roll. Served with roasted potatoes or greens.

Egg White Omelette

Egg White Omelette

$14.00

Egg white only with your choice of three fillings

Farm Fresh Eggs

Farm Fresh Eggs

$10.00

Three farm fresh eggs any style served with roasted potatoes.

Garden Frittata

Garden Frittata

$15.00

Fresh spinach, bell peppers, sautéed onions, tomatoes, mushrooms & swiss cheese served with roasted potatoes.

Gavazoli

Gavazoli

$13.00

Throwback favorite includes sunny eggs, bacon, spinach, onions, feta, spicy aiol on top of multi toast.

Loaded Scramble

Loaded Scramble

$15.00

Pork sausage, bacon, ham & pork roll scrambled with farm fresh eggs and Vermont sharp cheddar cheese served with roasted potatoes.

Omelette

Omelette

$12.00

Three farm fresh eggs withyour choice of three fillings.

Scrambled Tofu

Scrambled Tofu

$11.00

Sauteed bell peppers, tomatoes, scallions & spinach tossed with firm tofu & tumeric spice blend. Served with roasted potatoes.

CHURRO French Toast

CHURRO French Toast

$14.00

Batter dipped LeBus brioche bread tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with Nutella & fresh strawberries.

Half order Churro French Toast

Half order Churro French Toast

$7.00

Batter dipped LeBus brioche bread tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with Nutella & fresh strawberries.

French Toast

French Toast

$12.00

Cinnamon battered LeBus Brioche french toast served with a shake of powered sugar.

ONE Slice French Toast

ONE Slice French Toast

$6.00

Cinnamon battered LeBus Brioche french toast served with a shake of powered sugar.

BIRTHDAY Pancakes

BIRTHDAY Pancakes

$5.00

Small festive stack of buttermilk pancakes for your celebration!

CINNAMON BUN Pancakes

CINNAMON BUN Pancakes

$14.00

Homemade buttermilk pancakes swirled with brown sugar and cinnamon. Topped with old fashioned Danish glaze.

Pancakes

Pancakes

$12.00

Three house made buttermilk pancakes, delicious!

ONE High Pancake

ONE High Pancake

$5.00

One lonely house made buttermilk pancake.

TWO High Pancakes

TWO High Pancakes

$8.00

Two house made buttermilk pancakes

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

Slow cooked oats made fresh everyday.

Parfaits

Parfaits

$9.00

Choose between our mixed Berry Parfait with Yogurt & house made Granola OR our Banana Walnut with Bananas and Walnuts. Better yet get them both!

Avocado

Avocado

$4.00

Sliced

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$5.00

Smashed

Bacon

Bacon

$3.00

Cooked crispy & to perfection

Bagel

Bagel

$3.00

LeBus Bagel

Banana

Banana

$1.00
Biscuits

Biscuits

$1.50
Cup of Oatmeal

Cup of Oatmeal

$4.00
English Muffin

English Muffin

$2.00
Fruit Bowl

Fruit Bowl

$8.00

Made Daily

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Made Daily

GLUTEN FREE Bagel

GLUTEN FREE Bagel

$4.00
GLUTEN FREE Toast

GLUTEN FREE Toast

$2.50
Ham

Ham

$3.00
House Preserves

House Preserves

$0.50

Flavor vary with the seasons

Pennsylvania Pure Maple Syrup

Pennsylvania Pure Maple Syrup

$2.00

Pennsylvania made 100% pure Emerick's Maple Syrup

Pork Roll

Pork Roll

$3.00
Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$2.00
Sausage

Sausage

$3.00
Scrapple

Scrapple

$3.00

Scrapple, also known by the Pennsylvania Dutch name Pannhaas or "pan rabbit", is traditionally a mush of pork scraps and trimmings combined with cornmeal and wheat flour, often buckwheat flour, and spices.

Side Egg

Side Egg

$1.00
Sliced Tomato

Sliced Tomato

$1.50
Toast

Toast

$1.50
Turkey Bacon

Turkey Bacon

$3.00

Lunch

Arugula Toast

Arugula Toast

$13.00

Toasted LeBus multigrain bread with herbed cream cheese, baby arugula toosed in lemon vinegarette, vine ripe tomato & fresh avocado. Topped with two sunny eggs & tomato relish. Served with roasted potatoes.

Spinach Avocado Toast

Spinach Avocado Toast

$14.00

Smashed avocado on LeBus grilled onion pumpernickel bread with blanched spinach, marinated chickpeas, red quinoa, roasted butternut squash, dried cherries, crispy sweet potatoes and orange balsamic gastrique'.

Avocado BLT

Avocado BLT

$12.00

Fresh avocado, vine ripe tomato, bacon & leaf lettuce on toasted LeBus multigrain bread with roasted garlic aioli. Served with french fries. Vegetarian if you hold the bacon.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Poached chicken breast, green apple & purple onion served on toasted LeBus multigrain bread with honey mustard, cheddar cheese & smoked bacon. Served with julienne fries.

Country Chicken Sandwich

Country Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried chicken breast topped with house-made ranch dressing. Served on a Conshohocken Bakery potato roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle and julienne fries.

Julienne Fries

Julienne Fries

$3.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

With Lemon Vinaigrette on the side

Kids Menu

Kids Scrambled Eggs

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$6.00

Farm fresh eggs served with roasted potatoes

Kids Pancakes

Kids Pancakes

$6.00

House made buttermilk pancakes, yum

Kids French Toast

Kids French Toast

$6.00

Cinnamon battered brioche french toast. Comes with a shake of powered sugar.

Kids Oatmeal

Kids Oatmeal

$4.00

Creamy slow cooked oats

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

LeBus Broiche bread with american cheese

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Served golden brown with french fries or fresh fruit salad.

Kids Bagel

Kids Bagel

$3.00

LeBus bagels

Bear Bear Toast

Bear Bear Toast

$4.00

Adorable bear face with peanut butter, chocolate chips & bananas. Served on multigrain toast.

Kids Monkey Parfait

Kids Monkey Parfait

$4.00

Bananas, walnuts & chocolate chips layered with crisp house made granola & vanilla yogurt.

Kids Berry Parfait

Kids Berry Parfait

$4.00

Fresh strawberries & blueberries layered with crisp homemade granola & vanilla yogurt.

Kids Fresh Fruit Cup

Kids Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00

Cutlery & Condiments

Butter

Butter

Creamers

Creamers

Cutlery

Cutlery

Equal

Equal

Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

Ketchup

Ketchup

Mayo

Mayo

Hellmann's of course!

Napkins

Napkins

NO cutlery & condiments

Salt & Pepper

Salt & Pepper

Splenda

Splenda

Stevia

Stevia

Straws

Straws

Sugar

Sugar

Sugar Free Syrup

Sugar Free Syrup

Syrup

Syrup

Doggie Menu

Pup Cup

Pup Cup

$1.00

Special treat of whipped cream and dog bone for your pup

Pup Platter

Pup Platter

$6.00

Two scrambled eggs & two turkey sausage links.

MARKET

4 oz Brunch Preserves

4 oz Brunch Preserves

$3.00

House-made preserves in a variety of flavors, with just four ingredients!

8 oz. Emerick's Pure Maple Syrup

8 oz. Emerick's Pure Maple Syrup

$8.00

Delivered from a farm in Pennsylvania, Emerick's Pure Maple Syrup is absolutely delicious!

Bean to Bean Mug

Bean to Bean Mug

$15.00
Brunch Babe Mug

Brunch Babe Mug

$15.00
Brunch Beanies

Brunch Beanies

$12.00
Brunch Champagne Flute

Brunch Champagne Flute

$12.00
Brunch Shirt

Brunch Shirt

$22.00
Coffee SYRUPS 8 oz

Coffee SYRUPS 8 oz

$4.00

Assorted House Made Syrups for your coffee, cocoa and ice cream!

Cold Brew Glass

Cold Brew Glass

$15.00
Granola

Granola

$5.00

House made crispy Granola

Ground Espresso

Ground Espresso

$13.00
Schuylkill Select 12 oz Bag

Schuylkill Select 12 oz Bag

$11.99

Bean2Bean locally owned & operated from Philly.

SPONSORSHIP

Donate $50

Donate $50

$50.00

Phonexville Hospital recieved 30 Boxed Brunches as a thank you!

Donate $100

Donate $100

$100.00

A $100 donation sends about six Boxed Brunches to first responders of your choice.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy a delicious Brunch right here in the heart of Conshohocken! We are locally owned & operated. Known for a super friendly staff in a clean & pretty cafe. Dine inside or enjoy outside seating in the garden. See you soon!

Website

Location

521 Fayette St, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Directions

Gallery
Brunch image
Brunch image
Brunch image
Brunch image

Map
More near Conshohocken
Bryn Mawr
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Norristown
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Havertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
