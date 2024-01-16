Avo Bravo

$10.00 Out of stock

If you ever wondered how Johnny Bravo got that physique, I'm not saying it was from eating avocado toast every morning… but I'm not saying it wasn't … our house made beetroot focaccia, avocado mash, cherry tomato, a sliced hard boiled egg, pickled veggies, topped with our ‘Whack-A-Mole’ sauce and seedy mix.