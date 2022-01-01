Bruncheese

- Home
No reviews yet
35 Jefferson Ave
Spring Valley, NY 10977
Popular Items
Spreads
Tuna Sandwich
$7.00
Spicy Tuna Sandwich
$7.25
Scrambled Egg Sandwich
$6.50
Egg Salad Sandwich
$6.75
Avocado Sandwich
$7.00
Butter Sandwich
$2.75
Cream Cheese Sandwich
$5.75
Butter With Veg. Sandwich
$5.00
Lox Spread Sandwich
$7.50
White Fish Sandwich
$7.50
Avocado Sliced Egg Sandwich
$7.50
Grilled Tilapia Fish
$12.00
Flounder Fish
$12.00
Tuna (No Vegetables)
$5.00
Spicy Tuna (No Veg)
$5.50
Egg Salad (No Vegetables)
$4.75
Cream Cheese (No Vegetables)
$4.50
Butter (No Vegetables)
$2.50
Avocado (No Vegetables)
$5.50
2 Plain Scrambled Eggs
$3.50
1 Hard Boild Egg
$1.25
Sandwich To Go
$5.00
1/2 Spicy 1/2 Tuna
$7.25
Muffin
Main Dish With 2 Sides
9x13 Pans
SALADS IN CONTAINER
32oz Caeser Salad
$12.00
32 oz Nish Nosh Salad
$12.00
32oz Euro Salad
$12.00
32oz Greek Salad
$12.00
32oz Cabbage Salad
$12.00Out of stock
Israeli Salad
$4.00+
Tuna Salad
$7.00+
Egg Salad
$5.50+
Avocado
$7.00+
Avocado Salad
$6.50+
Cream Cheese
$5.00+
Lox Spread
$6.50+
Fried Onion
$3.25+
Sour Pickles
$2.00+
4 Compartment
$16.00
Melba Toast- Egg-Israeli salad
$4.99
Melba Toast-Tuna- Israeli Salad
$4.99
Melba Toast-Lox-Israeli Salad
$4.99
Hot Pepper 4 Oz
$2.00
Lunch Combo
Fish Main
Side Dishes
Sweet Stir-Fry
$4.50+
Baked Stir-Fry
$4.50+
Fried Stir- Fry
$4.00+
Chinese Vegetables Lomain
$4.00+
Yellow Rice
$4.00+
Vegetable Rice
$4.00+
Broccoli Muffin S/F G/F
$4.50
Vegetable Muffins S/F G/F
$4.50
Cabbage Noodle
$4.00+
Mashed Potatoes
$4.00+
Home Fried Potatoes
$4.00+
Potato Blintzes (mushroom sauce)
$4.00
Vegetable Blintzes (mushrooms sauce)
$4.00
Steamed Broccoli & Cauliflower
$4.50+
Broccoli salad
$4.50+
Green Beans
$4.50+
Potato Knish (mushroom sauce)
$4.00
Shlishkes
$4.00+
Letcho
$5.00+
Baked Ziti
$4.00+
Penne Alla Vodka
$4.00+
Eggplant Parmasan
$9.00
Alfredo Fettuccine
$4.50+
Potato Latkes
$3.50Out of stock
Cheese Blintz w/Chocolate
$4.50
Platters
Cheese Blintzes Platter (18) +Yogard
$60.00
Muffin Platter (12)
$45.00
Danish & Rugelach (15-20 people)
$55.00
Mini Sandwich Platter (20)
$50.00
Muffin Cheese Assorted Platter (12)
$50.00
Wrap Platter Assorted
$60.00
Mini Cheese Cake Platter (10)
$60.00
Assorted Bagel's Roll's & Mini
$35.00
Rugelach Platter
$45.00
Fruit Platter (12")
$45.00
Fruit Platter ( Large)
$60.00
Cookie Platter
$45.00
Danish Platter (12)
$50.00
Potato Latkes Platter ( 18 )
$60.00Out of stock
Muffins & Danishes
Double Chocolate Cheese Muffin
$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cheese Muffin
$3.00
Carrot Cheese Muffin
$3.00
Cappuccino Cheese Muffin
$3.00
Cheese Honey Muffin
$3.00
Chocolate Danish
$4.00
Cinnamon Danish
$4.00
Chocolate Cheese Danish
$5.00
Cinnamon Cheese Danish
$5.00
Chocolate Rugelach
$0.80
Cinnamon Rugelach
$0.80
Raspberry Rugalach
$0.80Out of stock
Desserts
Cheese Blintzes (2)
$6.50
Fresh Cut Up Fruits
$6.50
Yogurt Cup
$5.00
Cheese Soft Bite
$5.75
Cheesecake
$5.50
Cheese Garlic Pretzel
$4.50
Garlic knot
$0.80
Chocolate & Vanilla Pudding
$5.50
Fresh Cut Mango & Pomegranate
$8.00
Fresh Pomegranate & Mango
$8.00
Cheese snack Coffe Swirl
$4.00
Cheese Cake Round
$30.00
Fresh Pomegranate
$6.99Out of stock
Fresh Cut Pineapple
$5.99Out of stock
Fresh Cut Vegetables
$5.00Out of stock
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
Bottled
Bottle Water
$2.00
Coke Can
$2.99
Coke Zero Can
$2.99
Diet Coke Can
$2.99
Sprite Can
$2.99
Diet Sprite Can
$2.99
1/2 Gal. Cappuccino French Vanilla
$15.00
1/2 Gal Orange Juice
$8.00
1/2 Gal Pink Lemonade
$6.00
Lemonade Water
$2.99
Orange Juice
$3.00
Fruit Punch
$2.99
Pink Lemonade
$2.99
1/2 Gal Fruit Punch
$6.00
1/2 Gal Lemonade
$7.00
Fanta Can
$2.99
Pomegranate (100%)
$3.99
Sheki Berry Bomb
$4.69
Sheki Strawberry
$4.69
Sheki Orange Carrot
$4.69
Aloe Vera Apple
$3.50
Aloe Vera Peach
$3.50
Tuscanini Blood Oragne
$3.00
XL Energy Drink
$2.75
XL Diet Energy Drink
$2.75
Canada Dry Giger Ale
$2.50Out of stock
Seltzer Can
$2.00Out of stock
Tuscanini Flaverd Seltzer
$2.25Out of stock
J & J Cappuccino Diet
$2.75Out of stock
Jump Grapefruit
$2.75Out of stock
Jump Grape
$2.75Out of stock
Aloe Vera Grape
$3.25Out of stock
J & J Cappuccino French Vanilla
$2.50Out of stock
J & J Cappuccino Original
$2.50Out of stock
J & J Cappuccino Decaf
$2.50Out of stock
Coke Mango
$2.50Out of stock
Jump Diet Grapefruit
$2.50Out of stock
Jump Orange
$2.75Out of stock
Fruit Water
$2.50Out of stock
Ginger Ale
$2.25Out of stock
Jump Strawberry Banana
$2.75Out of stock
Specialty Cold Drinks 16 oz
Bruncheese Smoothies 16 oz
CATERING PLATTERS
Eggplant Parmesan
$35.00+
Potato Kugel
$30.00+
Rovyoly
$45.00+Out of stock
Cabbage Noodles
$40.00+
Chulent
$0.00+Out of stock
Penne ala Vodka
$35.00+
Baked Ziti
$30.00+
Home Fries
$45.00+
Veg. Kugel
$45.00+
Veg. Lomin
$45.00+
Home Fried W/Cheese
$45.00+
Cheese Kreplach
$60.00+Out of stock
Stir Fry Veg Grilled
$45.00+
Stir Fry Baked
$45.00+
Stir Fry Sweet
$45.00+
Alfredo Fettuccini
$35.00+
Sweet Noodle Kugel
$0.00+
Scramble Egg
$40.00+
Broccli Salad
$50.00+
Rice Veg
$40.00+
Rice Yellow
$40.00+
Mashed Potatoes
$40.00+
French Fries
$25.00+
Green Beans
$40.00+
Onion Rings
$30.00+
Sesame Fish
$60.00+
Spicy Fries
$60.00
Baket Salmon Side
$110.00
CATERING SALADS
Caesar Salads (FEEDS 10 - 15 PEOPLE)
$50.00Out of stock
Greek Salad (FEEDS 10 - 15 PEOPLE)
$50.00Out of stock
Euro Salad (FEEDS 10 - 15 PEOPLE)
$50.00Out of stock
Cabbage Salad (15 -20)
$45.00Out of stock
Isreali Salad (FEEDS 15-20 PEOPLE)
$50.00
Nish Nash Salad (15-20 ppl)
$45.00
Round Spreads Platter
$60.00
Salad Platter Small
$25.00
Fruit Platter
$45.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
Location
35 Jefferson Ave, Spring Valley, NY 10977
