Bruncheese imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Bruncheese

review star

No reviews yet

35 Jefferson Ave

Spring Valley, NY 10977

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Baked Ziti
Alfredo Fettuccini
Sweet Chili Salmon

Spreads

Tuna Sandwich

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Sandwich

$7.25

Scrambled Egg Sandwich

$6.50

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.75

Avocado Sandwich

$7.00

Butter Sandwich

$2.75

Cream Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

Butter With Veg. Sandwich

$5.00

Lox Spread Sandwich

$7.50

White Fish Sandwich

$7.50

Avocado Sliced Egg Sandwich

$7.50

Grilled Tilapia Fish

$12.00

Flounder Fish

$12.00

Tuna (No Vegetables)

$5.00

Spicy Tuna (No Veg)

$5.50

Egg Salad (No Vegetables)

$4.75

Cream Cheese (No Vegetables)

$4.50

Butter (No Vegetables)

$2.50

Avocado (No Vegetables)

$5.50

2 Plain Scrambled Eggs

$3.50

1 Hard Boild Egg

$1.25

Sandwich To Go

$5.00

1/2 Spicy 1/2 Tuna

$7.25

WRAPS

Tuna Wrap

$8.99

Spicy Tuna Wrap

$8.99

Lox Spread Wrap

$8.99

White Fish Wrap

$8.99

Avocado Wrap

$8.99

Egg Salad Wrap

$8.99

Cream Cheese Wrap

$7.99

Scrambled Egg Wrap

$8.99

Bagel & Roll

Plain Roll

$1.25

Everything Bagel

$1.25

Plain Bagel

$1.25

Sesame Bagel

$1.25

Whole Wheat Bagel

$1.25

Sesame Stick

$2.00

Whole Wheat Stick

$2.00

Mini Rolls

$0.80

Muffin

Carrot Cheese Muffin

$2.99

Capuccino Cheese Muffin

$2.99

Double Chocolate Muffin

$2.99

Chocolate Chip Cheese Muffin

$2.99

Main Dish With 2 Sides

Garlic Salmon

$16.00

Teriyaki Salmon

$16.00

Sweet Chili Salmon

$16.00

Honey Mustard Salmon

$16.00

Grilled Salmon

$16.00

Grilled Tilapia Fish

$16.00

Flounder Fish

$16.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.00

Baked Ziti

$16.00

Penned Alla Vodka

$16.00

9x13 Pans

Penne Alla Vodka (9x13)

$35.00

Baked Ziti (9x13)

$35.00

Fettuccini (9x13)

$35.00

Eggplant Parmesan (9x13)

$40.00

SCOOPS

Tuna Salad

$3.25

Spicy Tuna Salad

$3.25

Egg Salad

$3.00

Avocado

$3.25

Cream Cheese

$3.00

Lox Spread

$3.50

White Fish

$3.50

Avocado Salad ~ Tomato Onion~

$3.50

Fried Onion

$3.00

Panini

Italian Panini ~ Italian sauce + mozzarella Cheese & Fresh Garlic

$9.50

Tuna Melt Panini ~ Tuna + Mozzarella Cheese

$11.00

SALADS IN CONTAINER

32oz Caeser Salad

$12.00

32 oz Nish Nosh Salad

$12.00

32oz Euro Salad

$12.00

32oz Greek Salad

$12.00

32oz Cabbage Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Israeli Salad

$4.00+

Tuna Salad

$7.00+

Egg Salad

$5.50+

Avocado

$7.00+

Avocado Salad

$6.50+

Cream Cheese

$5.00+

Lox Spread

$6.50+

Fried Onion

$3.25+

Sour Pickles

$2.00+

4 Compartment

$16.00

Melba Toast- Egg-Israeli salad

$4.99

Melba Toast-Tuna- Israeli Salad

$4.99

Melba Toast-Lox-Israeli Salad

$4.99

Hot Pepper 4 Oz

$2.00

Lunch Combo

Salmon Plate # 1

$16.00

Lunch Plate # 2

$16.00

Fish Main

Russian Garlic Salmon

$11.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$11.00

Salmon Sweet Chili

$11.00

Salmon Honey Mustard

$11.00

Salmon Sesame Nugget

$8.00+

Grilled Salmon

$11.00

Breaded Tilapia Fish

$8.00

Breaded Flounder

$8.00

Grilled Tilapia

$8.00

Baked Ziti

$8.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$9.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$8.00

Side Dishes

Sweet Stir-Fry

$4.50+

Baked Stir-Fry

$4.50+

Fried Stir- Fry

$4.00+

Chinese Vegetables Lomain

$4.00+

Yellow Rice

$4.00+

Vegetable Rice

$4.00+

Broccoli Muffin S/F G/F

$4.50

Vegetable Muffins S/F G/F

$4.50

Cabbage Noodle

$4.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00+

Home Fried Potatoes

$4.00+

Potato Blintzes (mushroom sauce)

$4.00

Vegetable Blintzes (mushrooms sauce)

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli & Cauliflower

$4.50+

Broccoli salad

$4.50+

Green Beans

$4.50+

Potato Knish (mushroom sauce)

$4.00

Shlishkes

$4.00+

Letcho

$5.00+

Baked Ziti

$4.00+

Penne Alla Vodka

$4.00+

Eggplant Parmasan

$9.00

Alfredo Fettuccine

$4.50+

Potato Latkes

$3.50Out of stock

Cheese Blintz w/Chocolate

$4.50

Calzones

Vegetable Cheese Calzone

$7.00

Garlic Cheese Calzone

$6.75

Broccoli Cheese Calzone

$7.00

Cheese Garlic Pretzel

$4.50

Mozzarella Stick (3)

$4.50

Mushroom Calzon

$7.00

Blintzes

Cheese Blintzes (2)

$6.50

Vegetable Blintz

$4.00

Potato Blintz

$4.00

Potato Knish

$4.50

Onion Knish

$4.00

Falafel Blintz

$4.00Out of stock

Soup

Vegetable Soup

$4.00+

Squash Broccoli Soup

$4.00+

French Onion Soup

$4.00+

Farina

$4.00+

1 Gal. Vegetable Soup

$30.00

1 Gal. Squash Broccoli Soup

$30.00

1 Gal. Onion Soup

$30.00

1 Gal. Farina

$25.00

Topping

Mozzarella Cheese

$0.75

Croutons

$0.80

Chulent

Chulent

$4.00+Out of stock

Onion Kugal

$4.00

Slice Kishka

$2.00Out of stock

Slice Potato Kugel

$4.00

Falafel

Falafel Pita

$7.00Out of stock

(includes: pita Israeli salad 3 falafel balls hummus tehina)

Falafel Plate

$10.00

(includes:pita Israeli salad hummus 6 falafel balls French Fry fresh cold lemonade)

6 Falafel Balls

$4.00

( includes: tehina hummus)

French Fry

Small Fries

$4.50

Large Fries

$7.75

Platters

Cheese Blintzes Platter (18) +Yogard

$60.00

Muffin Platter (12)

$45.00

Danish & Rugelach (15-20 people)

$55.00

Mini Sandwich Platter (20)

$50.00

Muffin Cheese Assorted Platter (12)

$50.00

Wrap Platter Assorted

$60.00

Mini Cheese Cake Platter (10)

$60.00

Assorted Bagel's Roll's & Mini

$35.00

Rugelach Platter

$45.00

Fruit Platter (12")

$45.00

Fruit Platter ( Large)

$60.00

Cookie Platter

$45.00

Danish Platter (12)

$50.00

Potato Latkes Platter ( 18 )

$60.00Out of stock

Muffins & Danishes

Double Chocolate Cheese Muffin

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cheese Muffin

$3.00

Carrot Cheese Muffin

$3.00

Cappuccino Cheese Muffin

$3.00

Cheese Honey Muffin

$3.00

Chocolate Danish

$4.00

Cinnamon Danish

$4.00

Chocolate Cheese Danish

$5.00

Cinnamon Cheese Danish

$5.00

Chocolate Rugelach

$0.80

Cinnamon Rugelach

$0.80

Raspberry Rugalach

$0.80Out of stock

Desserts

Cheese Blintzes (2)

$6.50

Fresh Cut Up Fruits

$6.50

Yogurt Cup

$5.00

Cheese Soft Bite

$5.75

Cheesecake

$5.50

Cheese Garlic Pretzel

$4.50

Garlic knot

$0.80

Chocolate & Vanilla Pudding

$5.50

Fresh Cut Mango & Pomegranate

$8.00

Fresh Pomegranate & Mango

$8.00

Cheese snack Coffe Swirl

$4.00

Cheese Cake Round

$30.00

Fresh Pomegranate

$6.99Out of stock

Fresh Cut Pineapple

$5.99Out of stock

Fresh Cut Vegetables

$5.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.75+

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.75+

Vanilla & Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.75+

Milkshakes

Milkshake 16 oz

$7.00

Razzle

Peanut Butter Razzle

$8.00

Hot Drinks

Colombian Coffee

Colombian Coffee

$1.62+

Stars morning blend

Hazelnut Coffee

$2.50+

Hot French Vanilla

$2.75+

Hot French Vanilla S\F

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Tea

$1.63+

Cold Drinks

Slush Cappuccino

$2.00+

Slush Mango

$2.00+

Slush Orange 16 oz

$6.00

Slush Passion Fruit 16 oz

$6.00

Slush Strawberry - Banana 16 oz

$6.00

Slush Strawberry 16 oz

$6.00

Slush Pinacolada 16 oz

$6.00

Slush Lemon Mint 16 oz

$6.00

Fruit Punch 16 oz

$6.00

Slush Pick Lemonade 16 oz

$6.00

Bottled

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coke Can

$2.99

Coke Zero Can

$2.99

Diet Coke Can

$2.99

Sprite Can

$2.99

Diet Sprite Can

$2.99

1/2 Gal. Cappuccino French Vanilla

$15.00

1/2 Gal Orange Juice

$8.00

1/2 Gal Pink Lemonade

$6.00

Lemonade Water

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

1/2 Gal Fruit Punch

$6.00

1/2 Gal Lemonade

$7.00

Fanta Can

$2.99

Pomegranate (100%)

$3.99

Sheki Berry Bomb

$4.69

Sheki Strawberry

$4.69

Sheki Orange Carrot

$4.69

Aloe Vera Apple

$3.50

Aloe Vera Peach

$3.50

Tuscanini Blood Oragne

$3.00

XL Energy Drink

$2.75

XL Diet Energy Drink

$2.75

Canada Dry Giger Ale

$2.50Out of stock

Seltzer Can

$2.00Out of stock

Tuscanini Flaverd Seltzer

$2.25Out of stock

J & J Cappuccino Diet

$2.75Out of stock

Jump Grapefruit

$2.75Out of stock

Jump Grape

$2.75Out of stock

Aloe Vera Grape

$3.25Out of stock

J & J Cappuccino French Vanilla

$2.50Out of stock

J & J Cappuccino Original

$2.50Out of stock

J & J Cappuccino Decaf

$2.50Out of stock

Coke Mango

$2.50Out of stock

Jump Diet Grapefruit

$2.50Out of stock

Jump Orange

$2.75Out of stock

Fruit Water

$2.50Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.25Out of stock

Jump Strawberry Banana

$2.75Out of stock

Specialty Cold Drinks 16 oz

French Vanilla

$3.00

French Vanilla Suger Free

$3.00

Bruncheese Smoothies 16 oz

Mango

$2.99

Lemonana

$2.99

Pinacolada

$2.99

Strawberry

$2.99

Passion Fruit

$2.99

Chocolate ~ Candies

Chocolate Bars

$2.00

Mints

$2.00

CATERING PLATTERS

Eggplant Parmesan

$35.00+

Potato Kugel

$30.00+

Rovyoly

$45.00+Out of stock

Cabbage Noodles

$40.00+

Chulent

$0.00+Out of stock

Penne ala Vodka

$35.00+

Baked Ziti

$30.00+

Home Fries

$45.00+

Veg. Kugel

$45.00+

Veg. Lomin

$45.00+

Home Fried W/Cheese

$45.00+

Cheese Kreplach

$60.00+Out of stock

Stir Fry Veg Grilled

$45.00+

Stir Fry Baked

$45.00+

Stir Fry Sweet

$45.00+

Alfredo Fettuccini

$35.00+

Sweet Noodle Kugel

$0.00+

Scramble Egg

$40.00+

Broccli Salad

$50.00+

Rice Veg

$40.00+

Rice Yellow

$40.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$40.00+

French Fries

$25.00+

Green Beans

$40.00+

Onion Rings

$30.00+

Sesame Fish

$60.00+

Spicy Fries

$60.00

Baket Salmon Side

$110.00

CATERING SALADS

Caesar Salads (FEEDS 10 - 15 PEOPLE)

$50.00Out of stock

Greek Salad (FEEDS 10 - 15 PEOPLE)

$50.00Out of stock

Euro Salad (FEEDS 10 - 15 PEOPLE)

$50.00Out of stock

Cabbage Salad (15 -20)

$45.00Out of stock

Isreali Salad (FEEDS 15-20 PEOPLE)

$50.00

Nish Nash Salad (15-20 ppl)

$45.00

Round Spreads Platter

$60.00

Salad Platter Small

$25.00

Fruit Platter

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

35 Jefferson Ave, Spring Valley, NY 10977

Directions

Gallery
Bruncheese image

Similar restaurants in your area

KC Grill House
orange starNo Reviews
481 NY-306 Monsey, NY 10952
View restaurantnext
Deli Central - Stony Point
orange star4.5 • 81
65 S Liberty Drive Stony Point, NY 10980
View restaurantnext
Brothers BBQ Group - Brothers Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
900 Route 17 North ramsey, NJ 07446
View restaurantnext
SQ Pizza
orange star4.7 • 180
380 Route 17 South Mahwah, NJ 07430
View restaurantnext
CARS Sandwiches & Shakes (Ramsey)
orange star4.6 • 5,287
114 E Main St Ramsey, NJ 07446
View restaurantnext
Harmon Deli
orange starNo Reviews
358 S Riverside Ave Croton On Hudson, NY 10520
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Spring Valley

Threefold Cafe
orange star4.6 • 82
285 Hungry Hollow Rd Chestnut Ridge, NY 10977
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Spring Valley
Monsey
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Montvale
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Ramsey
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Nyack
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Mahwah
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)
Tarrytown
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Wyckoff
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston