Brunches-Mayfaire

Popular Items

Shirley Temple
Biscuits & Gravy

NA Beverages

Coffee / Tea

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf

$3.50

1/2 & 1/2 Coffee

$3.50

Coldbrew

$3.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Soft Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Gingerale

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Mr Pibb

$2.95

WATER

Juice / Milk

Small OJ

$2.50

Large OJ

$4.50

Small Apple

$2.50

Large Apple

$4.50

Small Cranberry

$2.50

Large Cranberry

$4.50

Small Pineapple

$2.50

Large Pineapple

$4.50

Small Grapefruit

$2.50

Large Grapefruit

$4.50

Small Milk

$2.50

Large Milk

$4.50

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Large Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Classics

All American

$12.95

Two pancakes served with bacon, eggs* and homefries or grits

Classic Breakfast

$10.95

Two eggs*, your choice of meat, your choice of toast, with grits or homefries

Chicken & Waffle

$13.95

Waffle topped with 2 pieces fried chicken breasts

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.95

Two biscuits topped with sausage gravy, served with eggs* & bacon

Chicken Biscuit Supreme

$13.95

Open faced biscuits topped with 2 pieces of fried chicken, eggs* & sausage gravy

Shrimp & Grits

$12.95

Grilled shrimp over grits with a tomato-based cajun sauce

Breakfast Tacos

$12.95

Two tacos with bacon, eggs* cheese, pico, & guac with grits or homefries

Hippie Hash

$11.95

Riced cauliflower, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, spinach, guacamole, & eggs*

Avocado Toast

$9.95

Wheat toast topped with guacamole, avocado slices and an egg* served with spring mix and lemon vinigarette

Steak & Eggs

$19.95

Sirlion steak* with eggs* and grits or homefries

BYO American

$12.95

Benedicts

Classic Ham Benedict

$11.95

Canadian bacon, poached eggs* & hollandaise

Californian Benedict

$13.95

Spinach, tomato, avocado, poached eggs* & hollandaise

Blackened Shrimp Benedict

$14.95

Blackened shrimp, mixed greens, poached eggs* & hollandaise

Crab Cake Benedict

$15.95

Housemade crab cakes, poached eggs* & hollandaise

Breakfast Sandwiches

Notorious BLT

$10.95

Bacon, bacon mayo, bacon jam, eggs*, lettuce, fried green tomatoes with grits or homefries

Monte Cristo

$10.95

Ham, Swiss cheese, and egg* sandwich with French toast "bread" topped with powdered sugar and a side of raspberry sauce with grits or homefries

Bacon Egg Cheese

$4.50

Bacon, egg*, cheese biscuit

Sausage Egg Cheese

$4.50

Sausage, egg*, cheese biscuit

Canadian Bacon Egg Cheese

$4.50

Canadian bacon, egg*, cheese biscuit

Turkey Sausage Egg Cheese

$4.50

Turkey sausage , egg*, cheese biscuit

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$4.50

Fried chicken biscuit

Egg Biscuit

$4.00

Egg* Biscuit

Cakes

Berry Belgium Waffle

$9.95

Waffle with strawberries, blueberries & whipped cream

Plain Belgium Waffle

$8.95

Belgium Waffle

Nutella French Toast

$10.95

French toast topped with nutella, bananas, & strawberries

Plain French Toast

$8.95

French toast

1 French Toast

$4.95

1 Pancake

$3.95

One pancake

2 Pancakes

$4.95

Two pancakes

3 Pancakes

$6.95

Three pancakes

Kids Menu

Kid American

$7.00

Kid Nutella

$7.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid Chicken Bites

$7.00

Lunch

Handhelds

Classic Burger

$10.95

Burger* topped with lettuce & tomato

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.95

Burger* topped with bacon, carmalized onions, American cheese, lettuce & tomato

Cowboy Burger

$12.95

Burger* topped with crispy onion rings, BBQ sauce, & cheddar cheese

Mushroom Truffle Burger

$12.95

Burger* topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato

Hangover Burger

$14.95

Burger* topped with bacon, egg* & American cheese served on a waffle bun

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Wrap with grilled chicken, lettuce, caesar dressing, and parmesan

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce & tomato

The T.A.B.

$13.95

Sliced turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss & cheddar cheese & an herb aiolo

French Dip

$13.95

Roast beef, melted Swiss, onions, & a creamy horseradish sauce with a side of au jus

Ultimate Philly Wrap

$13.95

Regular BLT

$9.95

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Salads

House Salad

$7.95

Romaine, spring mix, cucumbers, carrots, carrots, onions, tomatoes, & cheese

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Romaine tossed with dressing, parmesan cheese, & croutons

Pear & Gorgonzola

$8.95

Romaine, spring mix, pears, gorgonzola, & candied nuts

Side Salad

$4.95

Romaine, spring mix, cucumbers, carrots, carrots, onions, tomatoes, & cheese

Lunch Classics

Mac N Cheese Bowls

Large bowl of creamy macaroni & cheese

Hibachi Bowl

$14.95

Sauteed zucchini, mushrooms, and onions over rice or noodles with choice of protein

Fire Cracker Bowl

$12.95

Crispy chicken or shrimp tossed in a spicy island sauce served with rice, jalapenos, & pineapple chunks

Chicken Bites

$11.95

Chicken nuggets served with fries choice of sauce

Brunches Bangin' Tacos

$13.95

Two tacos stuffed with fried chicken or shrimp tossed in a creamy chipotle sauce, cabbage, & pico served with chips & salsa

Fajita Quesadilla

$10.95

Chicken, cheese, sauteed peppers and onions. Served with pico, guac, & sour cream

Kids Menu

Kid American

$7.00

Kid Nutella

$7.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid Chicken Bites

$7.00

A La Carte

A La Carte

Bread

$2.50

One Egg

$2.95

Two Eggs

$3.95

Three Eggs

$4.95

Sd Homefries

$2.95

Sd Grits

$2.95

Sd Grits Cheese

$3.75

Sd Grits Cheese Bacon

$4.50

Sd Grits Cheese Bacon Fried Japs

$4.50

Sd Homefries Cheese

$3.75

Sd Homefries Onions

$3.75

Sd Homefries Cheese & Onions

$4.50

Sd Homefries Onions & Peppers

$4.50

Sd Fries

$2.95

Sd Bacon

$3.95

Sd Sausage

$3.95

Sd Turkey Sausage

$3.95

Sd Ham

$3.95

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Sd Mac & Cheese

$4.50

1 Biscuit & Gravy

$3.95

Sd Sliced Avocado

$2.95

Sd Fried Jalapenos

$0.75

Sd Sliced Tomatoes

$2.95

Sd Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.95

Sd Rice

$2.95

Sd Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sd Hibachi Veggies

$3.95

Share Plate

$2.95

2 oz Sausage Gravy

$1.95

Side Teriyaki Noodles

$3.95

Dressings/Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Lemon VIniagrette

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Awesome Sauce

$0.50

Hollaindaise

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Pico

$0.75

Queso 2 oz

$1.50

Guac 2 oz

$1.50

Bang Bang Sauce

$0.50

Fire Cracker Sauce

$0.50

Lobster Grit Sauce

$1.95

Sd 50/50 cheese

$0.75

Bacon Jam

$0.75

Red Pepper Aioli

$0.75

Herb Aioli

$0.75

Meat Sides

A La Carte Chicken Fried

$4.95

A La Carte Chicken Grilled

$4.95

A La Carte Chicken Blackened

$4.95

A La Carte Shrimp Fried

$6.95

A La Carte Shrimp Grilled

$6.95

A La Carte Shrimp Blackened

$6.95

A La Carte 4oz Sirloin

$6.95

A La Carte 8oz Sirloin

$10.95

A La Carte Braised Beef

$12.95

A La Carte Burger

$4.95

A La Carte Chorizo

$4.95

A La Carte Crab Cake Mini

$8.95

A La Carte Crab Meat

$6.95

Staff & Merch

Brunches Swag

Tshirts

$20.00

Tanktop

$25.00

Long Sleeve

$25.00

Sweatshirts

$38.00

Beanie

$13.00

Glassware

$10.00

Stickers

$3.00

Saint Patty's shirt

$17.00

Staff

Employee TShirts

$8.00

Employee Tanktop

$12.00

Employee Sweatshirt

$25.00

Employees Beanie

$10.00

Kitchen Protein

$5.00

Bartender Shift

$0.01

Shift Drink

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fun and vibrant Brunch establishment known for creating good eats, positive energy and lots of smiles. Come in and enjoy!

Location

6800 Parker Farm Dr #150,, Wilmington, NC 28405

Directions

