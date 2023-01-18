A map showing the location of Brunch House 3340 West Southern AvenueView gallery

Brunch House

3340 West Southern Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85041

Chef Specials

Mary Had A Little Lamb

$45.00

Pork Chops Breakfast

$22.00

Chilaquiles

$18.00

Lamb Chop Breakfast

$52.00

Brunch House All American

$15.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$16.00

Steak & Eggs

$20.00

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Salmon Bites

$16.00Out of stock

Surf N Turf

$55.00

Plants Need Luv

$18.00

American Grill

Vegan Buttered Toast

$18.00

Hangover Brisket Burger

$16.00

Vegan Burger

$18.00

"Crunch on This!" Salad

$18.00

Pancakes

Rabbit Cakes

$13.00

Pineapple Me Loco

$14.00

Bedrock ft. Pebbles Pancakes

$14.00

BH House Pancakes

$8.00

Single Pancake

$6.00

French Toast

Bam Bam & Pebbles

$16.00

Banana Foster French Toast

$16.00

BH Classic French Toast

$10.00

Waffles

Southern Red Velvet

$11.50

House Belgium Waffles

$7.00

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Lobster N Waffles

$32.00

Omelets

Brunch House Ole G

$14.00

Kids Corner

Chicken Littles

$10.00

American Shorties

$10.00

Sides

Bacon

$3.75

Vegan Sausage

$5.00

Gritts

$3.75

Eggs

$3.75

BH Potatoes

$4.00

Toast

$3.75

Breakfast Sausage

$3.75

Salmon Bites W/O Grits

$8.00Out of stock

Side Biscuit

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Bowl of Fruit

$7.00

Chicken Tenders (2)

$8.00

Single Waffle

$8.00

Side Of

$4.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.50

Vodka

Well Vodka

$10.00

Absolut

$12.00

Belvedere

Out of stock

Chopin

Out of stock

Ciroc

Firefly

Grey Goose

$14.00

Grey Goose Citron

$15.00

Titos

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00Out of stock

Effen Vodka

$13.00

Absolut Pepper

$13.00

DBL Well Vodka

DBL Absolut

DBL Belvedere

DBL Chopin

DBL Ciroc

DBL Firefly

DBL Grey Goose

DBL Grey Goose Citron

DBL Titos

DBL Ketel One

Gin

Well Gin

$10.00

Beefeater

Out of stock

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Gordons

Out of stock

Hendricks

$15.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

DBL Well Gin

DBL Beefeater

DBL Bombay Saphire

DBL Gordons

DBL Hendricks

DBL Tanqueray

Rum

Well Rum

$10.00

Admiral Nelson

Out of stock

Bacardi

$12.00

Bacardi Limon

Out of stock

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Gosling's

Out of stock

Meyers

Meyers Silver

Out of stock

Mount Gay

Out of stock

Malibu

$12.00

DBL Well Rum

DBL Admiral Nelson

DBL Bacardi

DBL Bacardi Limon

DBL Captain Morgan

DBL Gosling'S

DBL Meyers

DBL Meyers Silver

DBL Mount Gay

Tequila

Well Tequila

$12.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

Out of stock

Casa Noble

Corazon Reposado

Out of stock

Cuervo Silver

Out of stock

Don Julio Anejo

Out of stock

Patron Anejo

Out of stock

Patron Café

Patron Gran Platinum

Out of stock

Patron Reposado

Out of stock

Patron

$20.00

Patron Xo Café

Out of stock

Casa Repo

$20.00

Casa Blanco

$18.00

Casa Anejo

Don Julio 1942

$55.00

Don Julio Anejo

$50.00Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco

$20.00

Disarono

$15.00

Dusse

$25.00

DBL Well Tequila

DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco

DBL Casa Noble

DBL Corazon Reposado

DBL Cuervo Silver

DBL Don Julio Anejo

DBL Patron Anejo

DBL Patron Café

DBL Patron Gran Platinum

DBL Patron Reposado

DBL Patron Silver

$40.00

DBL Patron Xo Café

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Angels Envy

Out of stock

Basil Hayden

Bulliet Rye

Out of stock

Diabolique

Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Jim Beam

Out of stock

Knob Creek

Makers 46

Out of stock

Makers Mark

Out of stock

Wild Turkey

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Screwball

$13.00

DBL Well Whiskey

DBL Angels Envy

DBL Basil Hayden

DBL Bulliet Rye

DBL Diabolique

DBL Jack Daniels

DBL Jim Beam

DBL Knob Creek

DBL Makers 46

DBL Makers Mark

DBL Wild Turkey

DBL Woodford Reserve

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

Chivas Regal

Out of stock

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

$13.00

Dewars 12Yr

Out of stock

J & B

Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Black

Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Red

Out of stock

Crown Apple

$13.00

DBL Well Scotch

DBL Chivas Regal

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

DBL Dewars

DBL Dewars 12Yr

DBL J & B

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Mathilde Cassi

Henny

$8.00

$25 Brut Champagne Special

$25.00Out of stock

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

DBL Aperol

DBL Campari

DBL Chartreuse, Green

DBL Cointreau

DBL Drambuie

DBL Frangelico

DBL Godiva Chocolate

DBL Grand Marnier

DBL Irish Mist

DBL Jagermeister

DBL Kahlua

DBL Mathilde Cassi

Draft

Coors Light

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Papago Orange Blossom

$7.00

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Bottled

Budlight

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Model Negro

$8.00

Guiness

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Corona Premium

$8.00

White Claw

$7.00

Topo Chico

$8.00

Miller Light

$7.00

Red

GLS Troublemaker

$14.00

GLS J Lohr Merlot

$13.00

GLS Josh Cellars Sauv

$12.00

GLS Uno Malbec

$14.00

BTL Troublemaker

$42.00

BTL J Lohr

$39.00

BTL Josh Cellars Sauv

$36.00

BTL Uno Malbec

$42.00

White

GLS Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$12.00

GLS Kendall Jackson Chard

$8.00

GLS Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$12.00

GLS Ruffino Lumina Pinot

$11.00

GLS Stella Rosa Moscato

$12.00

BTL Kung Fu Girl

$36.00

BTL Kendall Jackson

$24.00

BTL Oyster Bay

$36.00

BTL Ruffino Lumina

$33.00

BTL Stella Rosa

$36.00

Rose

GLS Ste Chateau Michelle

$12.00

BTL Ste Chateau Michelle

$36.00

Sparkling

Mionetto Prosecco

$12.00

Cupcake Moscato D'asti

$10.00

Campo Viejo Cava Brut

$13.00

BTL Mionetto

$36.00

BTL Cupcake Moscato D'asti

$30.00

BTL Campo Viejo

$36.00

NA Bevs

Water

Red Bull

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Unsweetened Tea

$4.00

Raspberry Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.25

Small OJ

$3.50

Large OJ

$4.25

Small Apple Juice

$3.50

Large Apple Juice

$4.00

Large Milk

$4.00

Small Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso Shot

$3.00Out of stock

Latte

$4.00Out of stock

Cappuccino

$4.00Out of stock

Soda

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.50

Mimosas

AZ Baddies

$15.00

House Fizz

$15.00

Pineapple Poinsettia

$15.00

Coco Chanel

$15.00Out of stock

Flight

$20.00

BTL Bellaire Bleu

$200.00

BTL Bellaire Brut

$150.00

BTL Moet Rose

$250.00

BTL Moet Brut

Cocktails

Balencizaza

$15.00

Liquarita

$15.00

Suga Daddy

$13.00

Spanked & Screaming

$15.00

Black Out

$17.00

Let The Party Continue (Bloody Mary)

$16.00

Sangrias

$14.00

He For Hennybody

$17.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
3340 West Southern Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041

