Order Again

Popular Items

SHRIMP & GRITS
STEAK & EGGS
HOME FRIES

ALWAYS EGGSCELLENT

TWO EGGS YOUR WAY

$12.00

Free range eggs, choice of meat, toast, served with home fries

OMLETTE YOUR WAY

OMLETTE YOUR WAY

$13.00

Choose up to 3 toppings, served with home fries and toast

STEAK & EGGS

STEAK & EGGS

$18.00

Skirt steak, 2 eggs your way, home fries, glazed with chimichurri sauce

EGG & CHEESE ON A ROLL

EGG & CHEESE ON A ROLL

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, american cheese on a brioche bun served with home fries

BOASTFUL BREAKFAST

'BRUNCH N BLUES' CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$16.00

Blueberry belgian waffle, fried chicken tenders, spicy maple butter

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, turkey sausage, avocado, bell peppers served with home fries

SHRIMP & GRITS

SHRIMP & GRITS

$17.00

Cheese grits, turkey bacon, scallions, served in a white wine sauce

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.00

Multigrain bread, tomato, cucumber, chili flakes

BISCUIT 'WAFFLE & EGG' SANDWICH

BISCUIT 'WAFFLE & EGG' SANDWICH

$14.00

Turkey bacon, american cheese on waffled biscuit drizzled with spicy maple butter served with home fries

SWEET TREATS

GOLDEN BELGIAN WAFFLE

$8.00

Single fluffed golden waffle

FLUFFY BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

FLUFFY BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$8.00+

Butter & maple syrup

SWEET CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST

$10.00

Full stacked cinnamon french toast

GOLDEN PLATTER

$17.00

Half order pancakes, french toast, or waffle, 2 eggs your way, and choice of meat

SALADS

BRUNCH N SALAD

BRUNCH N SALAD

$7.00+

House salad, baby lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions

CEASAR SALAD

CEASAR SALAD

$8.00+

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese

SPICY SHRIMP TACO SALAD BOWL

SPICY SHRIMP TACO SALAD BOWL

$16.00

Romaine, corn, black beans, salsa, cheddar, crispy tortilla

LUNCH N BOWLS

CHICKEN MAC N CHEESE

$15.00

Tomato relish, chimichurri sauce under grilled chicken mac n cheese

SKIRT STEAK FRIED RICE BOWL

SKIRT STEAK FRIED RICE BOWL

$16.00

Jasmine rice, broccoli, mushrooms, spicy soy

BOURBON SALMON FRIED RICE

$17.00

Jasmine rice, bourbon salmon, spinach glazed in house made teryaki sauce

HAND HELDS

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, spicy lime aioli, on a soft roll

BRUNCH N BURGER

BRUNCH N BURGER

$17.00

Two beef patties, american cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, turkey bacon on a soft roll

BLACKENED SALMON TORTILLA WRAP

BLACKENED SALMON TORTILLA WRAP

$17.00

Pineapple, tomato salsa, avocado, smoking grilled salmon

OPEN FACE TUNA MELT

$15.00

Swiss cheese, tomato, toasted english muffin

SMOKED TURKEY CLUB

SMOKED TURKEY CLUB

$17.00

Turkey bacon , provolone, lettuce, tomato, herb aioli

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Buffalo hot sauce, coleslaw, honey, on a soft roll

GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA

GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.00

Red peppers, corn, mozzarella, spicy lime aioli

SLAMMING SIDES

BAGEL

$3.50

CREAMY GRITS

$4.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

MAC N CHEESE

$6.00

TOAST

$1.25

HOME FRIES

$4.50

ONE EGG YOUR WAY

$1.50

TURKEY SAUSAGE

$5.00

BEEF BACON

$5.25

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$6.00

TURKEY BACON

$5.00

COLE SLAW

$2.50

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Salmon

$6.00

APPLE SAUCE

$3.00

KOOL KIDS

SALAH'S WAFFLE KABOB

SALAH'S WAFFLE KABOB

$6.00

Fluffy mini waffles, strawberries & blueberries, on a kabob stick

IZZY'S PB&J ROLLS

$4.00

PB&J on white bread handrolled

SAJI'S TENDER & POP'S FRY COMBO

$8.00

Crispy chicken tenders served with fries

SUFI'S GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

BEVERAGES

12 oz can soda

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

LEMONADE

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

MILK

$2.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

Water

Orange Juice Jar

$8.00

Kids Apple

$2.00

Kids Orange

$2.00

Kids lemonade

$2.00

Kids Cranberry

$2.00

Cranberry Jar

$8.00

WARM BREWS

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.50

HOT TEA

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

SMOOTHIE

BRUNCH N BLUE'S

$9.50

Oat milk, banana, pineapple, blueberries, almond butter, blue algae powder, chia seeds

CACAO BLISS

$9.00

Oat milk, banana, cacao, cinnamon, almond butter

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$9.00

Coconut water, banana, vanilla, pineapple, blueberries

STRAWBERRY BANANA

$9.00

Oat milk, banana, orange juice, strawberries

GREEN MACHINE

$9.50

Orange juice, banana, spinach, kale, chia seeds

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Join us for a luxury homemade brunch in a welcoming and rejuvenating atmosphere. A place where delicious taste better

Website

Location

1301 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Directions

