Bruno's Pizzeria 3218 S Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118

Restaurant info

Under New Management from the Red Bud Cafe Indulge your senses at Bruno's Pizzeria, a culinary haven where passion, flavor, and hospitality merge to create an unforgettable dining experience. Located in the heart of town, Bruno's Pizzeria has recently undergone a remarkable transformation under the new management from the acclaimed Red Bud Cafe. At Bruno's Pizzeria, we celebrate the art of pizza-making with a deep-rooted commitment to quality ingredients, traditional recipes, and a modern twist. Our team of skilled chefs, led by our visionary head chef, harnesses their expertise to craft mouthwatering pizzas that surpass expectations. Every pizza is handcrafted with love, utilizing the finest ingredients sourced locally and imported from Italy, ensuring an authentic and tantalizing taste with every bite.