Bruno's Pizzeria 3218 S Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118

No reviews yet

3218 South Atlantic Avenue

Daytona Beach, FL 32118

Small 10" Pizza

SM Build Your Own Pizza

$9.99

Mozzarella, Marinara and your choice of toppings for an additional charge

SM Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Mozzarella, Marinara. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

SM Chicken Buffalo Pizza

$12.99

Mozzarella, marinara. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

SM Extra Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Mozzarella, Mozarella, Marinara. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

SM Four Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Mozzarella, Marinara. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

SM Hawaiian Pizza

$12.99

Mozzarella, Ham, Marinara, Pineapple. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

SM Margarita Pizza

$10.99

Parmesan, Marinara, Tomatoes. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

SM Margarita Prosciutto Pizza

$12.99

Prosciutto, Fresh Tomato, Paremsan Cheese. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

SM Meat Lover Pizza

$12.99

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, Itlaian Sausage, Marinara. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

SM Meatball Pizza

$12.99

Mozzarella, Slice Meatballs, Marinara. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

SM Pepperoni Pizza

$10.99

Mozzarella, Marinara, Pepperoni. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

SM Shrimp Pizza

$12.99

Marinara, Shrimp. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

SM Supreme Pizza

$12.99

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, Itlaian Sausagage, Marinara, Onions, Garlic, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

SM Vegetarian Pizza

$12.99

Mozzarell, Marinara, Onions, Garlci, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

Medium 12" Pizza

MED Build Your Own Pizza

$11.99

Mozzarella, Marinara and your choice of toppings for an additional charge

MED Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Mozzarella, Marinara. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

MED Chicken Buffalo Pizza

$15.99

Mozzarella, marinara. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

MED Extra Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Mozzarella, Mozarella, Marinara. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

MED Four Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Mozzarella, Marinara. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

MED Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Mozzarella, Ham, Marinara, Pineapple. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

MED Margarita Pizza

$12.99

Parmesan, Marinara, Tomatoes. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

MED Margarita Prosciutto Pizza

$15.99

Prosciutto, Fresh Tomato, Paremsan Cheese. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

MED Meat Lover Pizza

$15.99

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, Itlaian Sausage, Marinara. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

MED Meatball Pizza

$15.99

Mozzarella, Slice Meatballs, Marinara. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

MED Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99

Mozzarella, Marinara, Pepperoni. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

MED Shrimp Pizza

$15.99

Marinara, Shrimp. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

MED Supreme Pizza

$15.99

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, Itlaian Sausagage, Marinara, Onions, Garlic, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

MED Vegetarian Pizza

$15.99

Mozzarell, Marinara, Onions, Garlci, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

Large 14" Pizza

LG Build Your Own Pizza

$13.99

Mozzarella, Marinara and your choice of toppings for an additional charge

LG Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Mozzarella, Marinara. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

LG Chicken Buffalo Pizza

$17.99

Mozzarella, marinara. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

LG Extra Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Mozzarella, Mozarella, Marinara. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

LG Four Cheese Pizza

$17.99

Mozzarella, Marinara. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

Mozzarella, Ham, Marinara, Pineapple. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

LG Margarita Pizza

$14.99

Parmesan, Marinara, Tomatoes. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

LG Margarita Prosciutto Pizza

$17.99

Prosciutto, Fresh Tomato, Paremsan Cheese. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

LG Meat Lover Pizza

$17.99

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, Itlaian Sausage, Marinara. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

LG Meatball Pizza

$17.99

Mozzarella, Slice Meatballs, Marinara. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

LG Pepperoni Pizza

$14.99

Mozzarella, Marinara, Pepperoni. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

LG Shrimp Pizza

$17.99

Marinara, Shrimp. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

LG Supreme Pizza

$17.99

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, Itlaian Sausagage, Marinara, Onions, Garlic, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

LG Vegetarian Pizza

$17.99

Mozzarell, Marinara, Onions, Garlci, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

X-Large 18" Pizza

XL Build Your Own Pizza

$18.99

Mozzarella, Marinara and your choice of toppings for an additional charge

XL Cheese Pizza

$18.99

Mozzarella, Marinara. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

XL Chicken Buffalo Pizza

$24.99

Mozzarella, marinara. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

XL Extra Cheese Pizza

$20.99

Mozzarella, Mozarella, Marinara. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

XL Four Cheese Pizza

$24.99

Mozzarella, Marinara. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

XL Hawaiian Pizza

$24.99

Mozzarella, Ham, Marinara, Pineapple. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

XL Margarita Pizza

$20.99

Parmesan, Marinara, Tomatoes. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

XL Margarita Prosciutto Pizza

$24.99

Prosciutto, Fresh Tomato, Paremsan Cheese. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

XL Meat Lover Pizza

$24.99

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, Itlaian Sausage, Marinara. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

XL Meatball Pizza

$24.99

Mozzarella, Slice Meatballs, Marinara. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

XL Pepperoni Pizza

$20.99

Mozzarella, Marinara, Pepperoni. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

XL Shrimp Pizza

$24.99

Marinara, Shrimp. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

XL Supreme Pizza

$24.99

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, Itlaian Sausagage, Marinara, Onions, Garlic, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

XL Vegetarian Pizza

$24.99

Mozzarell, Marinara, Onions, Garlci, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Mozzarella. Add more toppings for an additional charge.

Half and Half Specialty Pizzas

SM Half & Half Specialty Pizza

M Half & Half Specialty Pizza

L Half & Half Specialty Pizza

XL Half & Half Specialty Pizza

SM Half Specialty/Build your Own

M Half Specialty/Build your Own

L Half Specialty/Build your Own

XL Half Specialty/Build your Own

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$6.99Out of stock

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$8.99

French Fries

$4.99

Chicken Basket

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$14.99

Salad

Italian Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, Mozzarella, Italian Dressing, Tomato, Onions, Black Olives

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, Parmesan, Crouton, Caeasar Dressing

Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, Mozzarella, Tomato, Onions, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham

House Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, Glaze Balsamic, Pear, Walnuts, Gargonzola

Greek Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, Feta, Oil & Vinegar, Tomato, Onion, Black Olive, Pepperoncini Peppers

Bruno Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olives, Provolone, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Oil & Balsamic Dressing

Sub

Chicken Sub

$13.99

Grlled Chicken, mozzarella, Parmesan

Ham & Cheese Sub

$11.99

Ham and Mozzarella

Italian Combo Sub

$13.99

Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$13.99

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Lettuce

Meatball Sub

$13.99

Slice Meatball, Mozzarella, Marinara, Parmesan

Italian Sub

$11.99

Salami, Ham, Cheese

Cheese Steak Sub

$13.99

Green Peppers, Mushroom, Onions

Pasta

Spaghetti with Marinara

$12.99

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$14.99

Vegan Ravioli with Marinara

$14.99

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$11.99

Soda

Cherry Code

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Diet Fanta

$2.25

Fanta

$2.25

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Root Beer

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Water Bottle

$2.00

Alcohol

Dom Beer

$4.00

Inter Beer

$5.00

Wine Red Glass

$5.00

Wine Red Bottle

$25.00

Wine White Glass

$5.00

Wine White Bottle

$25.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Under New Management from the Red Bud Cafe Indulge your senses at Bruno's Pizzeria, a culinary haven where passion, flavor, and hospitality merge to create an unforgettable dining experience. Located in the heart of town, Bruno's Pizzeria has recently undergone a remarkable transformation under the new management from the acclaimed Red Bud Cafe. At Bruno's Pizzeria, we celebrate the art of pizza-making with a deep-rooted commitment to quality ingredients, traditional recipes, and a modern twist. Our team of skilled chefs, led by our visionary head chef, harnesses their expertise to craft mouthwatering pizzas that surpass expectations. Every pizza is handcrafted with love, utilizing the finest ingredients sourced locally and imported from Italy, ensuring an authentic and tantalizing taste with every bite.

3218 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118

Directions

