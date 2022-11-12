Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Pizza
Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant HYLAN BLVD
951 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Italian cafe serving appetizers, panini, salads, pasta, pizza, entrees and desserts. One stop shop to satisfy your craving/s!
Location
1650 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stewart's All American Restaurant - Bay Ridge
No Reviews
8518 5th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11209
View restaurant
La Casa Del Taco. - 1368 Forest Avenue
No Reviews
1368 Forest Avenue Staten Island, NY 10302
View restaurant
More near Staten Island