Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant HYLAN BLVD

951 Reviews

$$

1650 Hylan Blvd

Staten Island, NY 10305

APPETIZER

FRITTO MISTO

$20.00

fried calamari, zucchini, shrimp with marinara sauce

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$13.95

ham, cheese, breadcrumbs & parmesan with tomato sauce

CALAMARI FRITTO

$18.00

crispy calamari served with marinara sauce

ARANCINI

$16.00

traditional rice balls with meat, peas & mozzarella

SPICY CALAMARI

$21.00

tossed in a chili sauce with celery, carrots, raisins and toasted pine nuts

FRIED ARTICHOKES

$15.00

fried long stem artichokes served with a lemon aioli

NONNA MEATBALLS

$16.00

beef meatballs served in a marinara sauce with side of ricotta cream

SALADS

CHOPPED SALAD

$20.95

romaine lettuce, tomato, chickpeas, kalamata olives, fresh basil, red onions, CRISPY chicken, & shaved parmesan cheese with Bruno's chopped dressing

FRESCA SALAD

$16.95

assorted mixed greens with seasonal fresh fruits, dry cranberries, crunchy walnuts, goat cheese, & white balsamic mint dressing

CAESAR SALAD

$12.95

classic Caesar salad with croutons & shaved parmesan cheese

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$15.95

baby greens, celery, shaved carrots, citrus vinaigrette with grilled chicken

MIXED GREEN SALAD

$9.95

mixed greens with red onions, cucumbers & tomatoes with house dressing

APPLE SPINACH SALAD

$14.95

sliced apples, spinach, toasted walnuts, feta cheese, cranberries, & red onion with honey vinaigrette dressing

SALMON SALAD

$24.95

grilled salmon, baby greens, cucumbers, hard boiled egg & salsa verde

PEAR SALAD

$13.95

pears, walnuts, goat cheese, olive oil & balsamic mixed with arugula & spinach

TULUM SALAD

$15.95

quinoa, cherry tomato, avocado, mozzarella, mango, cucumber & cilantro

PANINI

CLASSIC AMERICANO

$15.95

chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, lettuce, tomato & creamy balsamic on ciabatta

PADRINO

$15.95

prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, sundried tomato pesto & balsamic vinaigrette on ciabatta

PANELLE PANINI

$14.00

chickpea fritters served with ricotta on brioche roll

STEAK PANINI

$21.95

hanger steak served on Italian hero with caramelized onions, mushrooms & Swiss cheese

VEGETABLE PANINI

$15.95

grilled seasonal vegetables with pickled onions & swiss cheese on a hero

DANNY WRAP

$15.95

crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella & chipotle mayp

BROCCOLI RABE & SAUSAGE

$15.95

with provolone on Italian hero

SMOKED SALMON PANINI

$19.95

smoked salmon, avocado, dill aioli on whole wheat bread

CHICKEN PANINI

$15.95

grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted peppers & pesto mayo on semolina

RUSTICO PANINI

$15.95

hot soppressata, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & arugula on semolina

L'ITALIANO

$15.95

salami, prosciutto, provolone, roasted peppers, lettuce & tomato with creamy balsamic on Italian hero

BURGERS

SEVENS BURGER

$16.95

black angus burger topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce & Swiss cheese topped with chipotle mayo

CHICKEN BURGER

$16.95

avocado, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard

VEGGIE BURGER

$16.95

brown & wild rice, quinoa, millet, spinach, feta cheese, artichokes, & sun-dried sweet peppers

PASTA

PENNE VODKA

$19.95

light tomato cream & vodka sauce

RIGATONI NORMA

$21.95

fresh tomato sauce with sauteed eggplant & ricotta salata

GNOCCHI CAPRESE

$21.95

served with roasted cherry tomatoes, arugula & burrata cheese

LASAGNA

$21.95

house made lasagna with bolognese & bechamel sauce

PENNE PRIMAVERA

$19.95

served with seasonal vegetables, garlic & olive oil

SPAGHETTI POMODORO

$19.95

fresh tomato sauce with roasted cherry tomato & basil

RIGATONI ALLA BRUNO

$21.95

mezzi rigatoni with calamari, black olives & cherry tomato

PAPPARDELLE BOSCAIOLA

$21.95

porcini mushrooms & sausage

RIGATONI CASARECCIO

$21.95

puree of broccoli & potato with sausage & scamorza cheese

RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

$19.95

mezzi rigatoni pasta with meat sauce

CONDIMENTS

EXTRA CHIPOTLE

$0.50

EXTRA CREAMY BALSAMIC

$0.50

EXTRA MARINARA SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA CHOPPED DRESSING

$0.50

KIDS MENU

GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES

$12.00

CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES

$12.00

PENNE POMODORO

$12.00

PENNE WITH MEATBALLS CHILD

$12.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS & FRIES

$12.00

PIZZA

MARGERITA PIZZA

$18.00

classic pie with fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella & basil

BIANCA PIZZA

$19.00

fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, ricotta & parmigiano cheese

DIAVOLA PIZZA

$19.00

tomato sauce, jalapeno, hot soppressata

ARUGULA & PROS PIZZA

$19.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula & prosciutto

BURRATA PIZZA

$19.00

tomato sauce, pepperoni & burrata topped with Mike's Hot Honey

CAMPANIA PIZZA

$19.00

tomato sauce, broccoli rabe, sausage, fior di latte & ricotta

FAMILY DINNER TO GO

FAMILY DINNER

$75.95

SIDES

BROCCOLI RABE SIDE

$7.95

MASHED POTATO SIDE

$5.95

FRENCH FRIES SIDE

$4.95

SWEET FRIES SIDE

$5.95

ROASTED POTATO SIDE

$5.95

SPINACH SIDE

$7.95

DESSERT SPECIAL

NUTELLA PIZZA

$12.00

DESSERT

APPLE TART

$5.95

BABA RUM

$4.75

CANNOLI VANILLA

$4.75

CAPPUCCINO MOUSSE

$5.95

CARROT CAKE

$5.95

CHOCOLATE CANNOLI

$5.95

CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

$3.00

CHOCOLATE FLOURLESS CAKE

$5.95

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$5.95

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CHEESECAKE

$5.95

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER TART

$5.95

CUPCAKE

$3.00

ECLAIR

$4.75

FAVORI

$5.95

FRENCH MACARONS

$2.50

FRENCH NAPOLEON

$4.75

HAZELNUT LOBSTER TAIL

$5.95

ITALIAN NAPOLEON

$4.75

KEYLIME TART

$5.95

LINZER TART COOKIE

$3.50

MANGO MOUSSE

$5.95

MINI PASTRY

$2.50

MINI SFOGLIATELLA

$2.50

MINI SUGAR FREE SFOGLIATELLE

$2.75

MIXED BERRY TART

$5.95

NY CHEESECAKE

$5.95

PASTICCIOTTO

$5.00

PECAN TART

$6.00

RASPBERRY TART

$5.95

RICOTTA PEAR

$5.95

ROCHER

$5.95

SFOGLIATELLA

$4.75

SHOOTER

$3.00

TIRAMISU CUP

$5.95

TRES LECHE CUP

$5.95

VANILLA LOBSTER TAIL

$5.95

BREAKFAST

EGGS ANY STYLE

$14.95

LORRAINE OMELETTE

$14.95

WESTERN OMELETTE

$14.95

AVOCADO TOAST

$14.95

BEC

$14.95

FRANCESINO

$14.95

CLASSIC EGGS BENEDICT

$14.95

ORTLANA OMELETTE

$14.95

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$14.95

PANCAKES

$14.95

FRENCH TOAST

$14.95

DANISH

$3.50

ADD ONE EGG

$0.75

SIDES (Copy)

CANADIAN BACON

$5.95

COUNTRY HAM

$5.95

HOME FRIES

$5.95

BACON

$5.95

POLENTA

$3.95

PORK SAUSAGE

$5.95

TURKEY SAUSAGE

$5.95

TURKEY BACON

$5.95

TSHIRTS

Black Bruno's Short Sleeve

$25.00
Red Panettone Short Sleeve

Red Panettone Short Sleeve

$25.00

White Panettone Short Sleeve

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Italian cafe serving appetizers, panini, salads, pasta, pizza, entrees and desserts. One stop shop to satisfy your craving/s!

Website

Location

1650 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305

Directions

Gallery
Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant image
Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant image
Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant image

