Bruno's Bar & Grill / Deano's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

102 E Higham Street

St. Johns, MI 48879

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Bread Nugget Pillows
14" Pizza
18" Pizza

Starters

Bread Nugget Pillows

Bread Nugget Pillows

$5.39

OUR HOUSE FAVORITE! Tender bite size pieces of dough topped with you choice of cinnamon or garlic butter & parmesan cheese! Served with Ranch or pizza sauce.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$5.39

Lightly battered and deep fried!

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Stringy mozzarella cheese battered and fried golden. Served with ranch dressing or marinara sauce.

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.99+

Soft warmed pizza dough covered with our special sauce and seasonings, smothered in mozzarella cheese, toasted to a golden brown!

Artichoke Dip & Chips

Artichoke Dip & Chips

$7.59

A rich dip of spinach, artichokes and cream cheese served with corn tortilla chips.

Battered Pickle Spears

Battered Pickle Spears

$5.99

Spicy dill pickle lightly coated then deep fried to a golden brown!

French Fries - Basket

French Fries - Basket

$3.99

Golden traditional cut fries.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99

Sweet onions beer battered fried golden brown!

Pretzel Balls/ Cheese

Pretzel Balls/ Cheese

$6.29

Warmed little bite size pretzel balls served with choice of beer or bar cheese!

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Breaded jalapeño peppers stuffed with cream cheese filling deep fried to a beautiful golden brown!

Loaded Cheese Fries

Loaded Cheese Fries

$6.99

Cheddar, mozzarella, onions & bacon melted on top of our golden French fries. Then topped with sour cream (on the side) if you so desire!

Garlic Toast & Bar Cheese

Garlic Toast & Bar Cheese

$4.99

Pieces of golden brown toast served with our traditional bar cheese.

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$5.29

Soft warm bread dough, smothered in a garlic buttery sauce, sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Served with ranch or marinara sauce.

Chips and salsa

Chips and salsa

$4.39

Corn tortilla chips with Chi-Chi style of salsa. Enough of two!

Tex-Mex

Taco Only

Taco Only

$1.99

Choice of soft flour or crunchy corn tortilla shell with seasoned ground beef, cheddar, lettuce and tomatoes!

Nacho Supreme

Nacho Supreme

$9.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with cheddar and mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, onions, black olives and jalapeños then finished with lettuce, more cheddar cheese, and tomatoes.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

10" grilled flour tortilla shell stuffed with cheddar, onions, seasoned chicken and pepper jack cheese!

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$9.99

10" flour tortilla shell stuffed with refried beans, seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese and enchilada sauced then topped with onions and black olives with lettuce tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream on the side.

Salads

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$8.39

Shredded lettuce mixed with mozzarella cheese, topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, seasoned ground beef and Dorito chips.

House Salad

House Salad

$6.79

Shredded lettuce mixed with mozzarella cheese, topped with cheddar cheese, and tomatoes.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$8.59

Shredded lettuce mixed with mozzarella cheese, topped with ham, turkey, onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and bacon.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.79

Shredded lettuce mixed with mozzarella cheese, topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and marinated grilled chicken.

Wraps

Ham & Cheese Wrap

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$8.29

10" flour tortilla shell stuffed with ham, lettuce, cheddar cheese and miracle whip dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.99

10" flour tortilla shell stuffed with marinated chicken, bacon, lettuce, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.99

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$6.19

Real bacon, lettuce, tomato, miracle whip set between two slices of our buttermilk white bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$5.79

Ham and American cheese between two slices of grilled buttermilk white bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.79

American cheese between two slices of grilled buttermilk white bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$7.99

Deli sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing on tow grilled pieces of marbled rye bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.

Turkey Reuben Sandwich

Turkey Reuben Sandwich

$7.79

Sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, 1000 island dressing on tow grilled pieces of marbled rye bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.

Super Club Sandwich

Super Club Sandwich

$8.99

Ham, Turkey, REAL bacon, American cheese, Swiss American cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and miracle whip on three toasted buttermilk white bread! Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.

Tuna Melt Sandwich

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$7.19Out of stock

Warm tuna, miracle whip, American and Swiss American cheese on two pieces of grilled buttermilk white bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.

Turkey Melt Sandwich

Turkey Melt Sandwich

$6.79

Warm turkey, American and Swiss American cheese on two grilled buttermilk white pieces of bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.

Patty Melt Sandwich

Patty Melt Sandwich

$7.79

6oz FRESH ground beef, onions, American & Swiss American cheese, on two grilled marbled rye bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.

Tuna Salad Sandwich Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich Sandwich

$6.79Out of stock

Refreshingly cold tuna, miracle whip, lettuce and soft buttermilk white bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$7.99

6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato pickle, served on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$8.59

6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato pickle, served on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato pickle, served on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.

Western Burger

Western Burger

$8.99

6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef smothered in sweet BBQ sauce, REAL crispy bacon, and beer battered onion rings on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.

Bacon Mushroom Melt

Bacon Mushroom Melt

$9.89

6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef topped with mushrooms, REAL crispy bacon, Swiss American cheese, served on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.

3 Alarm

3 Alarm

$8.79

6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef topped with 3 layers of SPICE!!! Jalapeño, pepper jack cheese, and Frank's HOT sauce on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.

Olive Burger

Olive Burger

$8.29

6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef topped with our blend of green olives and a special sauce, and lettuce on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.

Bar Burger

Bar Burger

$8.99

6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef topped with bar cheese, REAL crispy bacon, served on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.

Double Decker

Double Decker

$12.99

TWO 6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef topped with American cheese, onions, lettuce, pickle, and a special sauce on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.

Beer Cheese

$0.75

Bar Cheese

$0.75

Entrées

...WINGS

...WINGS

$1.29+

Traditional or boneless wings deep fried with your choice of... "naked" with aside of your favorite sauce or "saucy" dripping in your favorite choice of one of our 9 different sauces!

..BRAIDS

..BRAIDS

$11.31

18" long and about 15-18 pieces in our original version of Stromboli. Home made dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese and toppings of your choosing wrapped together to form a loaf style shared appetizer. Easily dipped in our pizza sauce if you so choose!

..STROMBOLI.

..STROMBOLI.

$7.25

14" long and about 12-14 pieces of our smaller version of our Braid. Home made dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese and toppings of your choosing wrapped together to form a loaf style shared appetizer. Easily dipped in our pizza sauce if you so choose!

.2pc FISH Basket w/French fries

.2pc FISH Basket w/French fries

$6.99

2 Lightly battered cod fillets deep fried to a golden brown accompanied with traditional French fries. Served with tartar sauce.

.3pc FISH Basket W/ French fries

.3pc FISH Basket W/ French fries

$8.99

3 Lightly battered cod fillets deep fried to a golden brown accompanied with traditional French fries. Served with tartar sauce.

.FISH Sandwich w/ French fries

.FISH Sandwich w/ French fries

$8.99

2 Lightly battered cod fillets deep fried to a golden brown... placed on a Grilled 8" hoagie bun topped with tarter sauce. Traditional French fries accompanied with it.

.SHRIMP BASKET (includes Fries)

.SHRIMP BASKET (includes Fries)

$8.99

Golden, deep fried, butterfly shrimp and cocktail sauce accompanied with our traditional style French fries.

BBQ PULLED PORK

BBQ PULLED PORK

$7.99

Tender pulled pork in a hickory smoked BBQ sauce piled high on a grilled brioche bun. Served with creamy coleslaw, kettle potato chips and a dill pickle spear.

CALZONE

CALZONE

$4.55

Our own home made dough wrapped around our home made sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and up to 5 toppings of your choosing. Cooked to a golden brown brushed with a garlic butter and parmesan cheese!

Chic Bacon Ranch PITA

Chic Bacon Ranch PITA

$10.99

10" pizza dough covered with mozzarella then topped with seasoned chicken, onions and bacon... cooked to a soft pita shaped bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato and buttermilk ranch. Served with kettle potato chips and a dill pickle.

CHICKEN FAJITA

CHICKEN FAJITA

$8.99

Caramelized onions, green peppers and red peppers combined with sizzling marinated chicken! Served with three flour tortilla shells, lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and salsa.

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET (includes fries)

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET (includes fries)

$9.79

Tender deep fried boneless chicken breast cooked to a golden crisp accompanied with our traditional French fries.

Chix. tender (only)

$7.59

Four tender deep fried boneless chicken breast cooked to a golden crisp!

HAM & CHEESE ROLLOVER

HAM & CHEESE ROLLOVER

$8.44

10" pizza dough folded in half, stuffed with ham and mozzarella. Baked to a golden brown and brushed with a garlic butter add parmesan cheese.

LOADED MAC & CHEESE

LOADED MAC & CHEESE

$8.99

Tender penne pasta mixed with a blend of mozzarella, cheddar and beer cheese. Tossed with bacon pieces, covered again with more mozzarella cheese and baked until bubbling golden color!

PENNE PASTA ( alfredo sauce )

$7.29

PENNE PASTA ( butter sauce )

$7.29

PENNE PASTA ( olive oil )

$7.29
PENNE PASTA ( red sauce )

PENNE PASTA ( red sauce )

$6.29

Tender penne pasta with your choice of marinara or alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Put your own touch on it by adding chicken, sausage, onions or green peppers at an additional cost.

PHILY STEAK & CHEESE w\ fries

PHILY STEAK & CHEESE w\ fries

$11.59

Grilled lean beef, onions, red and green peppers piled high on a grilled 8" hoagie bun topped with mouthwatering Swiss American cheese! Served with kettle potato chips and a dill pickle spear!

Subs

Ham Sub

Ham Sub

$7.89

8" grilled hoagie bun stuffed with mozzarella cheese, onions, sliced ham, toasted. Topped off with lettuce, tomatoes and miracle whip. Served with kettle potato chips and a dill pickle spear.

Turkey Sub

Turkey Sub

$7.89

8" grilled hoagie bun stuffed with mozzarella cheese, onions, sliced turkey, toasted. Topped off with lettuce, tomatoes and miracle whip. Served with kettle potato chips and a dill pickle spear.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$8.19

8" grilled hoagie bun stuffed with mozzarella cheese, onions, black olives, mild peppers, salami, pepperoni, sliced ham, toasted. Topped off with lettuce, tomatoes and Italian dressing. Served with kettle potato chips and a dill pickle spear.

Chicken Sub

Chicken Sub

$8.19

8" grilled hoagie bun stuffed with mozzarella cheese, onions, marinated chicken, toasted. Topped off with lettuce, tomatoes and miracle whip. Served with kettle potato chips and a dill pickle spear.

Club Sub

Club Sub

$8.19

8" grilled hoagie bun stuffed with mozzarella cheese, onions, sliced ham, bacon, and turkey toasted. Topped off with lettuce, tomatoes and miracle whip. Served with kettle potato chips and a dill pickle spear.

Phily Steak & Cheese sub w/ French fries

Phily Steak & Cheese sub w/ French fries

$11.59

Grilled lean beef, onions, red and green peppers piled high on a grilled 8" hoagie bun topped with mouthwatering Swiss American cheese! Served with kettle potato chips and a dill pickle spear!

Make your own Sub

$6.75

PIZZA... Make your own

Pick your size of our home made dough and we will top it with our home made sauce! We will slide it thru the oven until the cheese begins to bubble and you just can't wait to get home before you take that first bite!
10" Pizza

10" Pizza

$7.25

Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Leave it plain cheese or choose from our 21 items!

14" Pizza

14" Pizza

$9.99

Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Leave it plain cheese or choose from our 21 items!

18" Pizza

18" Pizza

$12.99

Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Leave it plain cheese or choose from our 21 items!

PIZZA... Specialty

Deano's Deluxe 10"

Deano's Deluxe 10"

$14.39

Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, and mild pepper rings.

Deano's Deluxe 14"

Deano's Deluxe 14"

$19.53

Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, and mild pepper rings.

Deano's Deluxe 18"

Deano's Deluxe 18"

$24.93

Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, and mild pepper rings.

Supreme 10"

Supreme 10"

$16.77

Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mild pepper rings, bacon and green peppers.

Supreme 14"

Supreme 14"

$22.71

Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mild pepper rings, bacon and green peppers.

Supreme 18"

Supreme 18"

$28.91

Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mild pepper rings, bacon and green peppers.

Meat Lovers 10"

Meat Lovers 10"

$13.20

Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, and ground beef.

Meat Lovers 14"

Meat Lovers 14"

$17.94

Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, and ground beef.

Meat Lovers 18"

Meat Lovers 18"

$22.94

Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, and ground beef.

10" Chix Bac Ranch Pizza

10" Chix Bac Ranch Pizza

$12.01

Start with Deano's home made dough, buttermilk ranch sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with marinated chicken, bacon, onions, and green peppers!

14" Chix Bac Ranch Pizza

14" Chix Bac Ranch Pizza

$16.35

Start with Deano's home made dough, buttermilk ranch sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with marinated chicken, bacon, onions, and green peppers!

18" Chix Bac Ranch Pizza

18" Chix Bac Ranch Pizza

$20.95

Start with Deano's home made dough, buttermilk ranch sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with marinated chicken, bacon, onions, and green peppers!

Veggie Pizza 10"

Veggie Pizza 10"

$13.20

Start with Deano's home made dough, our home made sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives!

Veggie Pizza 14"

Veggie Pizza 14"

$17.94

Start with Deano's home made dough, our home made sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives!

Veggie Pizza 18"

Veggie Pizza 18"

$22.94

Start with Deano's home made dough, our home made sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives!

Ranch Vegi Pizza 10"

Ranch Vegi Pizza 10"

$13.20

Start with Deano's home made dough, buttermilk ranch sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives!

Ranch Vegi Pizza 14"

Ranch Vegi Pizza 14"

$17.94

Start with Deano's home made dough, buttermilk ranch sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives!

Ranch Vegie Pizza 18"

Ranch Vegie Pizza 18"

$22.94

Start with Deano's home made dough, buttermilk ranch sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives!

BBQ Chicken 10"

BBQ Chicken 10"

$13.20

Start with Deano's home made dough, sweet BBQ sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with marinated chicken, onions, green peppers, and bacon!

BBQ Chicken 14"

BBQ Chicken 14"

$17.94

Start with Deano's home made dough, sweet BBQ sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with marinated chicken, onions, green peppers, and bacon!

BBQ Chicken 18"

BBQ Chicken 18"

$22.94

Start with Deano's home made dough, sweet BBQ sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with marinated chicken, onions, green peppers, and bacon!

BLT Pizza 10"

BLT Pizza 10"

$10.82

Start with our homemade 10" dough. Brushed with a special sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese and bacon... baked until it is bubbling golden brown then topped with lettuce, miracle whip, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.

BLT Pizza 14"

BLT Pizza 14"

$14.76

Start with our homemade 14" dough. Brushed with a special sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese and bacon... baked until it is bubbling golden brown then topped with lettuce, miracle whip, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.

BLT Pizza 18"

BLT Pizza 18"

$18.96

Start with our homemade 18" dough. Brushed with a special sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese and bacon... baked until it is bubbling golden brown then topped with lettuce, miracle whip, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.

Buffalo Chic Ranch 10"

Buffalo Chic Ranch 10"

$12.01

Start with our homemade 10" dough. Cover with Frank's Hot buffalo sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese, marinated chicken, bacon, onions... baked until it is golden brown then drizzled with buttermilk ranch sauce!

Buffalo Chix Ranch 14"

Buffalo Chix Ranch 14"

$16.35

Start with our homemade 14" dough. Cover with Frank's Hot buffalo sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese, marinated chicken, bacon, onions... baked until it is golden brown then drizzled with buttermilk ranch sauce!

Buffalo Chix Ranch 18"

Buffalo Chix Ranch 18"

$20.95

Start with our homemade 18" dough. Cover with Frank's Hot buffalo sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese, marinated chicken, bacon, onions... baked until it is golden brown then drizzled with buttermilk ranch sauce!

Hawaiian 10"

Hawaiian 10"

$10.82

Start with our homemade 10" dough. Cover with our home made pizza sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese, ham, green peppers and pineapple... baked until it is golden brown!

Hawaiian 14"

Hawaiian 14"

$14.76

Start with our homemade 14" dough. Cover with our home made pizza sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese, ham, green peppers and pineapple... baked until it is golden brown!

Hawaiian 18"

Hawaiian 18"

$18.96

Start with our homemade 18" dough. Cover with our home made pizza sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese, ham, green peppers and pineapple... baked until it is golden brown!

Flat Bread Pizzas

Buffalo Chicken flat bread

Buffalo Chicken flat bread

$8.69

14" long rectangle shaped, thin crust sauced in Frank's Hot sauce. Topped with a light covering of mozzarella cheese then marinated chicken and chicken. To add a little more heat, jalapeños can be added if requested! Cooked nice and crisp with a drizzling of ranch sauce.

Tomato Basil flat bread

Tomato Basil flat bread

$7.99

14" long rectangle shaped, thin crust sauced in pizza sauce. Topped with a light covering of mozzarella cheese then tomatoes, onions and basil (fresh when it is in season). Cooked nice and crisp.

Western flat bread

Western flat bread

$8.49

14" long rectangle shaped, thin crust sauced in sweet BBQ sauce. Topped with a light covering of mozzarella cheese then ham and bacon. Cooked nice and crisp.

Build Your Own flat bread

$6.99

14" long rectangle shaped, thin crust sauced in your choice of sauce. Topped with a light covering of mozzarella, or your choice of cheese then your choice of toppings. Cooked nice and crisp.

veggie flat bread

veggie flat bread

$8.19

14" long rectangle shaped, thin crust lightly covered with pizza sauce. Topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives. Cooked nice and crisp.

Chicken Bacon Ranch flat bread

$8.79

Garlic Cheese Bread

10" GCB Cheesy Bread

10" GCB Cheesy Bread

$6.99

Start with our homemade 10" dough. Brushed with butter and special garlic seasoning! Top with real mozzarella cheese and baked until it is bubbling golden brown. Served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch sauce.

14" GCB Cheesy Bread

14" GCB Cheesy Bread

$8.99

Start with our homemade 14" dough. Brushed with butter and special garlic seasoning! Top with real mozzarella cheese and baked until it is bubbling golden brown. Served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch sauce.

18" GCB Cheesy Bread

18" GCB Cheesy Bread

$11.99

Start with our homemade 18" dough. Brushed with butter and special garlic seasoning! Top with real mozzarella cheese and baked until it is bubbling golden brown. Served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch sauce.

Pop ... Can & 2 Liter /water

Water

Water

$1.50
Coke

Coke

$1.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50
Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.50
Rootbeer

Rootbeer

$1.50
Vernors

Vernors

$1.50
Caffeine Free Diet Coke

Caffeine Free Diet Coke

$1.50

2 Liter ( any in stock)

$2.79

*Extra sauces / dressings

Pizza

$0.45

Ranch

$0.45

Uncle Bob's Hot

$0.45

Uncle Bob's Mild

$0.45

Frank's Hot

$0.45

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.45

Chipotle

$0.45

Hickory Smoked BBQ

$0.45

Sweet Baby Rays BBQ

$0.45

Teriyaki

$0.45

Tangy Gold mustard

$0.45

Honey Garlic

$0.45

Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

$0.55

Fat Free Italian Dressing

$0.55

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.55

Royal Red/ French Dressing

$0.55

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.55

Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.55

1000 Island Dressing

$0.45

Salsa

$0.45

Sour Cream

$0.45

Beer Cheese

$0.79

Bar cheese

$0.79

Kettle Chips

Extra bag of Kettle Chips

$0.89
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

​​Welcome to Bruno’s Bar & Grill and Deano’s Pizzeria! We are a pizzeria with an attached bar located in the second block of downtown St. Johns, Michigan. With a very diverse menu, we have appetizers, large salads, sandwiches, subs, wraps, burgers, wings, tacos, nachos, quesadillas and wet burritos. Our entrees include pastas, pitas, chicken tenders, BBQ pulled pork, fajitas. And of course... we feature our notorious PIZZA ! We would love for you to join us at our family owned and operated business! Visit downtown St. Johns which offers a wonderful, friendly atmosphere. Come on in and feel like family!

Website

Location

102 E Higham Street, St. Johns, MI 48879

Directions

Gallery
Bruno's Bar & Grill / Deano's Pizza image
Bruno's Bar & Grill / Deano's Pizza image
Bruno's Bar & Grill / Deano's Pizza image
Bruno's Bar & Grill / Deano's Pizza image

