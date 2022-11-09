- Home
- /
- Saint Johns
- /
- Bruno's Bar & Grill / Deano's Pizzeria
Bruno's Bar & Grill / Deano's Pizzeria
No reviews yet
102 E Higham Street
St. Johns, MI 48879
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Bread Nugget Pillows
OUR HOUSE FAVORITE! Tender bite size pieces of dough topped with you choice of cinnamon or garlic butter & parmesan cheese! Served with Ranch or pizza sauce.
Mushrooms
Lightly battered and deep fried!
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Stringy mozzarella cheese battered and fried golden. Served with ranch dressing or marinara sauce.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Soft warmed pizza dough covered with our special sauce and seasonings, smothered in mozzarella cheese, toasted to a golden brown!
Artichoke Dip & Chips
A rich dip of spinach, artichokes and cream cheese served with corn tortilla chips.
Battered Pickle Spears
Spicy dill pickle lightly coated then deep fried to a golden brown!
French Fries - Basket
Golden traditional cut fries.
Onion Rings
Sweet onions beer battered fried golden brown!
Pretzel Balls/ Cheese
Warmed little bite size pretzel balls served with choice of beer or bar cheese!
Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded jalapeño peppers stuffed with cream cheese filling deep fried to a beautiful golden brown!
Loaded Cheese Fries
Cheddar, mozzarella, onions & bacon melted on top of our golden French fries. Then topped with sour cream (on the side) if you so desire!
Garlic Toast & Bar Cheese
Pieces of golden brown toast served with our traditional bar cheese.
Bread Sticks
Soft warm bread dough, smothered in a garlic buttery sauce, sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Served with ranch or marinara sauce.
Chips and salsa
Corn tortilla chips with Chi-Chi style of salsa. Enough of two!
Tex-Mex
Taco Only
Choice of soft flour or crunchy corn tortilla shell with seasoned ground beef, cheddar, lettuce and tomatoes!
Nacho Supreme
Corn tortilla chips topped with cheddar and mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, onions, black olives and jalapeños then finished with lettuce, more cheddar cheese, and tomatoes.
Chicken Quesadilla
10" grilled flour tortilla shell stuffed with cheddar, onions, seasoned chicken and pepper jack cheese!
Wet Burrito
10" flour tortilla shell stuffed with refried beans, seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese and enchilada sauced then topped with onions and black olives with lettuce tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream on the side.
Salads
Taco Salad
Shredded lettuce mixed with mozzarella cheese, topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, seasoned ground beef and Dorito chips.
House Salad
Shredded lettuce mixed with mozzarella cheese, topped with cheddar cheese, and tomatoes.
Chef Salad
Shredded lettuce mixed with mozzarella cheese, topped with ham, turkey, onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and bacon.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Shredded lettuce mixed with mozzarella cheese, topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and marinated grilled chicken.
Wraps
Sandwiches
BLT Sandwich
Real bacon, lettuce, tomato, miracle whip set between two slices of our buttermilk white bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Ham and American cheese between two slices of grilled buttermilk white bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
American cheese between two slices of grilled buttermilk white bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
Reuben Sandwich
Deli sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing on tow grilled pieces of marbled rye bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
Turkey Reuben Sandwich
Sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, 1000 island dressing on tow grilled pieces of marbled rye bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
Super Club Sandwich
Ham, Turkey, REAL bacon, American cheese, Swiss American cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and miracle whip on three toasted buttermilk white bread! Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
Tuna Melt Sandwich
Warm tuna, miracle whip, American and Swiss American cheese on two pieces of grilled buttermilk white bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
Turkey Melt Sandwich
Warm turkey, American and Swiss American cheese on two grilled buttermilk white pieces of bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
Patty Melt Sandwich
6oz FRESH ground beef, onions, American & Swiss American cheese, on two grilled marbled rye bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
Tuna Salad Sandwich Sandwich
Refreshingly cold tuna, miracle whip, lettuce and soft buttermilk white bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
Burgers
Classic Burger
6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato pickle, served on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
Cheese Burger
6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato pickle, served on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
Bacon Cheeseburger
6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato pickle, served on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
Western Burger
6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef smothered in sweet BBQ sauce, REAL crispy bacon, and beer battered onion rings on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
Bacon Mushroom Melt
6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef topped with mushrooms, REAL crispy bacon, Swiss American cheese, served on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
3 Alarm
6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef topped with 3 layers of SPICE!!! Jalapeño, pepper jack cheese, and Frank's HOT sauce on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
Olive Burger
6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef topped with our blend of green olives and a special sauce, and lettuce on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
Bar Burger
6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef topped with bar cheese, REAL crispy bacon, served on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
Double Decker
TWO 6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef topped with American cheese, onions, lettuce, pickle, and a special sauce on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
Beer Cheese
Bar Cheese
Entrées
...WINGS
Traditional or boneless wings deep fried with your choice of... "naked" with aside of your favorite sauce or "saucy" dripping in your favorite choice of one of our 9 different sauces!
..BRAIDS
18" long and about 15-18 pieces in our original version of Stromboli. Home made dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese and toppings of your choosing wrapped together to form a loaf style shared appetizer. Easily dipped in our pizza sauce if you so choose!
..STROMBOLI.
14" long and about 12-14 pieces of our smaller version of our Braid. Home made dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese and toppings of your choosing wrapped together to form a loaf style shared appetizer. Easily dipped in our pizza sauce if you so choose!
.2pc FISH Basket w/French fries
2 Lightly battered cod fillets deep fried to a golden brown accompanied with traditional French fries. Served with tartar sauce.
.3pc FISH Basket W/ French fries
3 Lightly battered cod fillets deep fried to a golden brown accompanied with traditional French fries. Served with tartar sauce.
.FISH Sandwich w/ French fries
2 Lightly battered cod fillets deep fried to a golden brown... placed on a Grilled 8" hoagie bun topped with tarter sauce. Traditional French fries accompanied with it.
.SHRIMP BASKET (includes Fries)
Golden, deep fried, butterfly shrimp and cocktail sauce accompanied with our traditional style French fries.
BBQ PULLED PORK
Tender pulled pork in a hickory smoked BBQ sauce piled high on a grilled brioche bun. Served with creamy coleslaw, kettle potato chips and a dill pickle spear.
CALZONE
Our own home made dough wrapped around our home made sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and up to 5 toppings of your choosing. Cooked to a golden brown brushed with a garlic butter and parmesan cheese!
Chic Bacon Ranch PITA
10" pizza dough covered with mozzarella then topped with seasoned chicken, onions and bacon... cooked to a soft pita shaped bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato and buttermilk ranch. Served with kettle potato chips and a dill pickle.
CHICKEN FAJITA
Caramelized onions, green peppers and red peppers combined with sizzling marinated chicken! Served with three flour tortilla shells, lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and salsa.
CHICKEN TENDER BASKET (includes fries)
Tender deep fried boneless chicken breast cooked to a golden crisp accompanied with our traditional French fries.
Chix. tender (only)
Four tender deep fried boneless chicken breast cooked to a golden crisp!
HAM & CHEESE ROLLOVER
10" pizza dough folded in half, stuffed with ham and mozzarella. Baked to a golden brown and brushed with a garlic butter add parmesan cheese.
LOADED MAC & CHEESE
Tender penne pasta mixed with a blend of mozzarella, cheddar and beer cheese. Tossed with bacon pieces, covered again with more mozzarella cheese and baked until bubbling golden color!
PENNE PASTA ( alfredo sauce )
PENNE PASTA ( butter sauce )
PENNE PASTA ( olive oil )
PENNE PASTA ( red sauce )
Tender penne pasta with your choice of marinara or alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Put your own touch on it by adding chicken, sausage, onions or green peppers at an additional cost.
PHILY STEAK & CHEESE w\ fries
Grilled lean beef, onions, red and green peppers piled high on a grilled 8" hoagie bun topped with mouthwatering Swiss American cheese! Served with kettle potato chips and a dill pickle spear!
Subs
Ham Sub
8" grilled hoagie bun stuffed with mozzarella cheese, onions, sliced ham, toasted. Topped off with lettuce, tomatoes and miracle whip. Served with kettle potato chips and a dill pickle spear.
Turkey Sub
8" grilled hoagie bun stuffed with mozzarella cheese, onions, sliced turkey, toasted. Topped off with lettuce, tomatoes and miracle whip. Served with kettle potato chips and a dill pickle spear.
Italian Sub
8" grilled hoagie bun stuffed with mozzarella cheese, onions, black olives, mild peppers, salami, pepperoni, sliced ham, toasted. Topped off with lettuce, tomatoes and Italian dressing. Served with kettle potato chips and a dill pickle spear.
Chicken Sub
8" grilled hoagie bun stuffed with mozzarella cheese, onions, marinated chicken, toasted. Topped off with lettuce, tomatoes and miracle whip. Served with kettle potato chips and a dill pickle spear.
Club Sub
8" grilled hoagie bun stuffed with mozzarella cheese, onions, sliced ham, bacon, and turkey toasted. Topped off with lettuce, tomatoes and miracle whip. Served with kettle potato chips and a dill pickle spear.
Phily Steak & Cheese sub w/ French fries
Grilled lean beef, onions, red and green peppers piled high on a grilled 8" hoagie bun topped with mouthwatering Swiss American cheese! Served with kettle potato chips and a dill pickle spear!
Make your own Sub
PIZZA... Make your own
10" Pizza
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Leave it plain cheese or choose from our 21 items!
14" Pizza
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Leave it plain cheese or choose from our 21 items!
18" Pizza
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Leave it plain cheese or choose from our 21 items!
PIZZA... Specialty
Deano's Deluxe 10"
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, and mild pepper rings.
Deano's Deluxe 14"
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, and mild pepper rings.
Deano's Deluxe 18"
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, and mild pepper rings.
Supreme 10"
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mild pepper rings, bacon and green peppers.
Supreme 14"
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mild pepper rings, bacon and green peppers.
Supreme 18"
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mild pepper rings, bacon and green peppers.
Meat Lovers 10"
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, and ground beef.
Meat Lovers 14"
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, and ground beef.
Meat Lovers 18"
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, and ground beef.
10" Chix Bac Ranch Pizza
Start with Deano's home made dough, buttermilk ranch sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with marinated chicken, bacon, onions, and green peppers!
14" Chix Bac Ranch Pizza
Start with Deano's home made dough, buttermilk ranch sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with marinated chicken, bacon, onions, and green peppers!
18" Chix Bac Ranch Pizza
Start with Deano's home made dough, buttermilk ranch sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with marinated chicken, bacon, onions, and green peppers!
Veggie Pizza 10"
Start with Deano's home made dough, our home made sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives!
Veggie Pizza 14"
Start with Deano's home made dough, our home made sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives!
Veggie Pizza 18"
Start with Deano's home made dough, our home made sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives!
Ranch Vegi Pizza 10"
Start with Deano's home made dough, buttermilk ranch sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives!
Ranch Vegi Pizza 14"
Start with Deano's home made dough, buttermilk ranch sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives!
Ranch Vegie Pizza 18"
Start with Deano's home made dough, buttermilk ranch sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives!
BBQ Chicken 10"
Start with Deano's home made dough, sweet BBQ sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with marinated chicken, onions, green peppers, and bacon!
BBQ Chicken 14"
Start with Deano's home made dough, sweet BBQ sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with marinated chicken, onions, green peppers, and bacon!
BBQ Chicken 18"
Start with Deano's home made dough, sweet BBQ sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with marinated chicken, onions, green peppers, and bacon!
BLT Pizza 10"
Start with our homemade 10" dough. Brushed with a special sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese and bacon... baked until it is bubbling golden brown then topped with lettuce, miracle whip, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.
BLT Pizza 14"
Start with our homemade 14" dough. Brushed with a special sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese and bacon... baked until it is bubbling golden brown then topped with lettuce, miracle whip, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.
BLT Pizza 18"
Start with our homemade 18" dough. Brushed with a special sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese and bacon... baked until it is bubbling golden brown then topped with lettuce, miracle whip, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.
Buffalo Chic Ranch 10"
Start with our homemade 10" dough. Cover with Frank's Hot buffalo sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese, marinated chicken, bacon, onions... baked until it is golden brown then drizzled with buttermilk ranch sauce!
Buffalo Chix Ranch 14"
Start with our homemade 14" dough. Cover with Frank's Hot buffalo sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese, marinated chicken, bacon, onions... baked until it is golden brown then drizzled with buttermilk ranch sauce!
Buffalo Chix Ranch 18"
Start with our homemade 18" dough. Cover with Frank's Hot buffalo sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese, marinated chicken, bacon, onions... baked until it is golden brown then drizzled with buttermilk ranch sauce!
Hawaiian 10"
Start with our homemade 10" dough. Cover with our home made pizza sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese, ham, green peppers and pineapple... baked until it is golden brown!
Hawaiian 14"
Start with our homemade 14" dough. Cover with our home made pizza sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese, ham, green peppers and pineapple... baked until it is golden brown!
Hawaiian 18"
Start with our homemade 18" dough. Cover with our home made pizza sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese, ham, green peppers and pineapple... baked until it is golden brown!
Flat Bread Pizzas
Buffalo Chicken flat bread
14" long rectangle shaped, thin crust sauced in Frank's Hot sauce. Topped with a light covering of mozzarella cheese then marinated chicken and chicken. To add a little more heat, jalapeños can be added if requested! Cooked nice and crisp with a drizzling of ranch sauce.
Tomato Basil flat bread
14" long rectangle shaped, thin crust sauced in pizza sauce. Topped with a light covering of mozzarella cheese then tomatoes, onions and basil (fresh when it is in season). Cooked nice and crisp.
Western flat bread
14" long rectangle shaped, thin crust sauced in sweet BBQ sauce. Topped with a light covering of mozzarella cheese then ham and bacon. Cooked nice and crisp.
Build Your Own flat bread
14" long rectangle shaped, thin crust sauced in your choice of sauce. Topped with a light covering of mozzarella, or your choice of cheese then your choice of toppings. Cooked nice and crisp.
veggie flat bread
14" long rectangle shaped, thin crust lightly covered with pizza sauce. Topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives. Cooked nice and crisp.
Chicken Bacon Ranch flat bread
Garlic Cheese Bread
10" GCB Cheesy Bread
Start with our homemade 10" dough. Brushed with butter and special garlic seasoning! Top with real mozzarella cheese and baked until it is bubbling golden brown. Served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch sauce.
14" GCB Cheesy Bread
Start with our homemade 14" dough. Brushed with butter and special garlic seasoning! Top with real mozzarella cheese and baked until it is bubbling golden brown. Served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch sauce.
18" GCB Cheesy Bread
Start with our homemade 18" dough. Brushed with butter and special garlic seasoning! Top with real mozzarella cheese and baked until it is bubbling golden brown. Served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch sauce.
Pop ... Can & 2 Liter /water
*Extra sauces / dressings
Pizza
Ranch
Uncle Bob's Hot
Uncle Bob's Mild
Frank's Hot
Sweet Thai Chili
Chipotle
Hickory Smoked BBQ
Sweet Baby Rays BBQ
Teriyaki
Tangy Gold mustard
Honey Garlic
Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Fat Free Italian Dressing
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Royal Red/ French Dressing
Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing
1000 Island Dressing
Salsa
Sour Cream
Beer Cheese
Bar cheese
Kettle Chips
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Welcome to Bruno’s Bar & Grill and Deano’s Pizzeria! We are a pizzeria with an attached bar located in the second block of downtown St. Johns, Michigan. With a very diverse menu, we have appetizers, large salads, sandwiches, subs, wraps, burgers, wings, tacos, nachos, quesadillas and wet burritos. Our entrees include pastas, pitas, chicken tenders, BBQ pulled pork, fajitas. And of course... we feature our notorious PIZZA ! We would love for you to join us at our family owned and operated business! Visit downtown St. Johns which offers a wonderful, friendly atmosphere. Come on in and feel like family!
102 E Higham Street, St. Johns, MI 48879