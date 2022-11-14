Bruno's Italian Bruno's Italian Cedar City

Bruno's Italian imageView gallery

Popular Items

Linguine Alfredo and Chicken
Build Your Own Pasta
Spaghetti Meatball

Pasta

Baked Mostaccioli

$12.45

Penne noodles tossed in house made marinara, topped with mozzarella, and baked.

Build Your Own Pasta

$11.45

A catch-all for any of our noodles with any house sauce and meat

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.45

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.45

Breaded eggplant patties covered in fresh marinara and mozzarella cheese, served with pasta

Lasagna

$13.45

Fresh marinara with beef and pork sausage, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Linguine Alfredo and Chicken

$11.45

Sautéd house chicken served over our house alfredo and linguine

Linguine Shrimp

$16.45

Sautéd shrimp seasoned with fresh garlic and white pepper over linguine and your choice of sauce

Pasta Primavera

$14.45

Spring v4eggie mix of sautéd carrots, squash and zucchini served with penne noodles and your choice of sauce5

Ravioli

$14.45

Beef or cheese ravioli served with our choice of sauce

Spaghetti Meatball

$13.45

Fresh marinara spaghetti and two meatballs

Salad

Antipasto Salad

$12.45

Lettuce, tomato, salami, egg, green olives and provolone

Chef Salad

$12.45

Lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, ham, turkey and a hardboiled egg

Chicken Salad

$12.45

Lettuce, tomato, mozzarella and our house chicken

Dinner Salad

$4.30

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber and carrot

Bread

Garlic Bread (1 pc.)

$1.10Out of stock

Garlic Bread Order

$3.30Out of stock

Cheese Bread Order

$4.95Out of stock

Cheese Bread Upgrade

$0.75Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti and Meatball

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Linguine

$6.00

Pizza Bread

$6.00

Kids Penne

$6.00

Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Panini

$11.95

Toasted French roll topped with mayo, provolone cheese, and a chicken breast cooked in barbecue sauce.

Capicollo Panini

$10.95

Toasted French roll topped with Capicollo, an Italian spiced ham, mayo, provolone, lettuce, and tomato.

Chicken Panini

$11.95

Toasted French roll topped with mayo, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and a pan seared chicken breast.

Chicken Parm Panini

$11.95

Toasted French roll topped with a chicken breast that is baked with marinara and mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Parm Panini

$11.95

Eggplant baked with marinara and mozzarella served on a toasted French roll.

Ham Panini

$10.95

Toasted French roll topped with mayo, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and a pan seared sliced ham.

Italian Combo Panini

$12.95

Toasted French roll topped with mayo, Italian dressing, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and a trio of meat; salami, capicollo, and mortadella.

Meatball Panini

$10.95

Four meatballs slow cooked in marinara, placed in a French roll, topped with mozzarella, and baked.

Mortadella Panini

$10.95

Toasted French roll topped with mayo, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and a mortadella.

Pastrami Panini

$12.95

Toasted French roll topped with mustard, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and a hot pastrami.

Philly Steak Panini

$12.95

Steak sautéed with green peppers, onions, marinara, placed in a French roll, and baked with mozzarella.

Salami Panini

$10.95

Toasted French roll topped with mayo, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and sliced salami.

Spicy Chicken Panini

Spicy Chicken Panini

$11.95

Toasted French roll topped with mayo, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and chicken breast cooked in a spicy buffalo sauce.

Turkey Panini

$10.95

Toasted French roll topped with mayo, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and sliced turkey breast.

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.50

Spumoni (per scoop)

$1.75

Tiramisu

$3.00

Drinks

16 oz Drink

$1.89

Sides

Extra Dressing

$0.75

4 oz. Sauce

$1.25

8 oz. Sauce

$3.00

16 oz. Sauce

$5.75

Dough Ball

$3.50

Pickle

$0.75

Additional Meats

Full Portion Chicken

$4.50

Half Portion Chicken

$2.50

Meatball (1)

$1.50

Shrimp (1)

$1.50

Clams

$5.00

Toasted Eggplant (Side)

$4.00

14" Pizzas

14" Cheese Pizza

$10.25

Our house made dough is handtossed, topped with fresh marinara, mozzarella and your choice of toppings

14" Supreme Combo

$17.75

14" Veggie

$16.25

14" Hawaiian

$13.25

14" Meat

$16.25

16" Pizzas

Our house made dough is handtossed, topped with fresh marinara, mozzarella and your choice of toppings

16" Cheese Pizza

$11.95

16" Supreme Combo

$21.95

16" Veggie

$19.95

16" Hawaiian

$15.25

16" Meat

$19.95

14" Gourmet Pizza

M BBQ

$17.75

BBQ base with chicken and onion

M White

$17.75

Ricotta based sauce with artichoke heart, green olive and onions

M Alfredo

$17.75

M Pesto

$17.75

Pesto base with chicken, onions and fresh tomatoes

16" Gourmet Pizza

L BBQ

$21.95

BBQ base with chicken and onion

L White

$21.95

Ricotta based sauce with artichoke hearts, green olive and onion

L Alfredo

$21.95

Alfredo base with sausage, mushroom and onion

L Pesto

$21.95

Pesto base with chicken, onions and fresh tomatoes

Calzone

Meat Calzone

$12.95

Veggie Calzone

$12.95

Supreme Calzone

$12.95

Custom Calzone

$12.95

12" Cauliflower Pizza

12" Cauliflower

$11.75

12" Gourmet Cauliflower

12" Cauliflower Alfredo

$15.95

12" Cauliflower BBQ

$15.95

12" Cauliflower Pesto

$15.95

12" Cauliflower White

$15.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bruno’s Italian, Serving up fresh, delicious food; made to order using only quality ingredients. Come join the family.

Website

Location

1744 W Royal Hunt Drive, Cedar City, UT 84720

Directions

Gallery
Bruno's Italian image

