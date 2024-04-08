Bruno's Italian House & Pizzeria 4910 Tamiami Trail North Ste 124
No reviews yet
4910 Tamiami Trail North Ste 124
Naples, FL 34103
Food
Appetizers
- Bruschetta$10.99
diced plum tomatoes, onions, basil, & olive oil on toasted bread
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.99
6 pieces served with a side of tomato sauce
- Fried Ravioli$11.99
8 pieces
- Wings$15.00
12 pieces
- Chicken tenders w/ French Fries$13.99
4 tenders
- French Fries$4.50
- Mussels Marinara APP$19.99
sauteed mussels served in a red or white sauce
- Shrimp Cocktail$15.99
5 shrimp
- Fried Calamari$18.99
served with marinara sauce
- Mozzarella Caprese$15.00
sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, drizzled with garlic & olive oil
Cold Subs
- Italian sub$13.99
10 inches. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, & oil/vinegar or mayo
- Ham & cheese$12.99
10 inches. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, & oil/vinegar or mayo
- Tuna & cheese$10.99
10 inches. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, & oil/vinegar or mayo
Hot Subs
- Chicken parm sub$12.99
10 inches
- Veal parm sub$15.99
10 inches
- Meatball parm sub$10.99
10 inches
- Sausage parm sub$10.99
10 inches
- Eggplant parm sub$10.99
10 inches
- Sausage & peppers sub$12.99
10 inches
- Cheesesteak$14.99
10 inches
- Chicken cheesesteak$12.99
10 inches
- Pizza steak$15.99
10 inches. steak, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo chicken cheesesteak$14.99
10 inches. chicken steak, American cheese, buffalo sauce, & ranch
- Grilled Chicken Italiano$15.99
10 inches. Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, basil, garlic & olive oil, provolone cheese
- Blacked Chicken sub$14.99
10 inches
- Grilled Chicken sub$13.99
10 inches
Salads
- Italian Antipasto Salad$19.99
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Italian meats, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, cheese
- Greek Salad$14.99
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese
- Caesar Salad$9.99
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
- House Salad$8.99
iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers