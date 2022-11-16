Bruno's Bar and Grill 230 Mt Hermon Road G

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bruno's Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

230 Mt Hermon Road G

Scotts Valley, CA 95066

Bruno's Wings
Baby Back Ribs
Bruno Burger

Starters TOGO

Bruno's Wings

Bruno's Wings

$14.00

WARNING eat at your own risk, they're addicting...choose either English Wings infused with sea salt & vinegar or spicy Buffalo Wings

Sliders

Sliders

$12.00

Choose three tender marinated tri-tip sliders with avocado garlic aioli guacamole, or three pulled pork sliders topped with coleslaw or three brisket with grilled onions and BBQ sauce.

Deep Fried Artichoke Hearts

$14.00
Naughty Fries

Naughty Fries

$14.00

It's OK to be a little naughty sometimes! Seasoned wedge potatoes topped with cheddar and jack cheese, grilled onions & jalapeños and our secret naughty sauce.

Mac 'N Cheese Skins

Mac 'N Cheese Skins

$14.00

Crispy deep fried potato skins loaded with Bruno's mac 'n cheese and topped with bacon and green onions. Served with sour cream.

Mozarella Sticks

Mozarella Sticks

$14.00

Choose deep-fried pickles, zucchini or jalapeño poppers with ranch, mozzarella with warm marinara, or calamari with cocktail or tarter sauce.

Coconut Prawns

$14.00
Feisty Tots

Feisty Tots

$16.00

Tator tots with jack and cheddar cheese, honey mustard pulled pork, pico de gallo, bourbon bacon jam, and grilled jalapenos with sour cream.

Soups & Salads TOGO

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

Bruno's housemade soup to warm your insides up! Available daily, while supplies last.

Bruno's Garden Salad

Bruno's Garden Salad

$8.00

A mix of crispy lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, kidney beans, cherry tomatoes and croutons.

New York Steak Salad

New York Steak Salad

$18.00

Grilled USDA Choice, served on a bed of fresh lettuce, drizzled with herbal Italian dressing and topped with smoked gouda. Served with toasted baguette with butter.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$15.00

Crispy tortilla bowl layered with lettuce, choice of ground beef or chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, olives, kidney beans, sour cream, and avocado. Served with creamy salsa dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Fresh crisp romaine hearts with creamy Caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, and freshly ground pepper.

Pear Gorgonzola Salad

Pear Gorgonzola Salad

$14.00

Our crispy spring mix sprinkled with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, crumbled gorgonzola, freshly diced pears and tossed in house-made pear vinaigrette.

The Wedge Salad

The Wedge Salad

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce dressed with bleu cheese dressing and sprinkled with sliced cherry tomatoes, apples, blue cheese crumbles and topped with caramelized bacon. Served with a slice of toasted baguette with butter.

Ahi Salad

$18.00

Bruno's Burgers TOGO

Bruno Burger

Bruno Burger

$14.00

1/3 burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.

The S.O.B.

The S.O.B.

$16.00

1/3 lb burger with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, bacon, mushrooms, lettuce and tomato.

Prime Time Burger

Prime Time Burger

$18.00

Real prime rib ground into a 1/2 lb patty with our creamy horseradish dressing on the side.

The Notorious BLT

The Notorious BLT

$17.00

1/3 lb burger with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado with 1000 island dressing.

The Wrangler

The Wrangler

$16.00

1/3 lb burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, a crispy onion ring, and our famous BBQ sauce.

Keto Burger

$18.00
Fire in the Hole

Fire in the Hole

$16.00

1/3 lb burger with habanero aioli, pepperjack cheese, chipotle peppers, caramelized bacon, onions, lettuce, and tomato.

The Rowdy

The Rowdy

$14.00

1/3 lb burger with pepper jack, teriyaki sauce, grilled pineapple, and grilled jalapeños.

The Bad Boy

The Bad Boy

$16.00

1/3 lb burger with smoked gouda, bourbon bacon jam, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and naughty sauce.

The Heat Meister

$18.00
Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$16.00

The Beyond Burger is the world's first plant- based burger that looks, cooks, and satisfies like beef. It packs 20g of plant-based protein and has no GMOs, soy, or gluten. You can substitue our regular bun for a gluten free bun for $3, please let your server know.

Sammies TOGO

The Philly

The Philly

$16.00

Thinly sliced beef or chicken with sautéed onions and bell peppers, topped off with a kick of pepper jack cheese on a soft French roll.

Tri-Tip Sammie

Tri-Tip Sammie

$18.00

Slices of marinated tri-tip steak with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion with avocado jalapeño aioli on a French roll.

Brisket Sammie

Brisket Sammie

$18.00

Tender 12 hour smoked beef brisket topped with sautéed onions and Bruno's tangy BBQ sauce on a French roll.

Pulled Pork Sammie

Pulled Pork Sammie

$15.00

Tender shredded pork drenched with Bruno's BBQ sauce and topped with our homemade coleslaw.

BBQ Chicken Sammie

BBQ Chicken Sammie

$16.00

Seasoned chicken breast with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onions, and tomato served on a brioche bun.

The Valley Dip

The Valley Dip

$16.00

Prime Rib, sliced thin and layered on a French baguette roll and topped with pepper jack cheese with au jus and horseradish cream.

The Meeting Place TOGO

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$22.00+

Whether you like our ribs dry (sauce on the side) or wet, we've got you covered! We season our ribs with a special rub and slow smoke them prior to firing them on the grill adding your favorite Bruno's sauce. Choose 1/2 rack (6 ribs) or a full rack (13 ribs), you'll love them! With a choice of sauce to compliment your ribs, choose Bruno's BBQ, Raspberry Chipotle, or Pineapple Jalapeño. If you can't decide, ask for an extra sauce in a different flavor! Includes 1 small side dish.

Beef Ribs - WEEKENDS ONLY

Beef Ribs - WEEKENDS ONLY

$24.00+

Slow roasted and grilled to perfection! Choose 1/2 rack (3 ribs) or full rack (6 ribs) and choose either Bruno's BBQ, Raspberry Chipotle sauce, or Pineapple Jalapeño glaze. Includes 1 small side dish.

NY Strip

NY Strip

$32.00

Our 12 oz USDA Angus choice steak, hand-cut and topped with gorgonzola cream and mushrooms. Served with sauteed vegetables and choice of baked potato or mashed potatoes.

Rib Eye

Rib Eye

$38.00

Juicy 14 oz USDA Angus choice hand-cut and marbled to perfection (this means there's fat in it), topped with a gourmet onion ring and served with sauteed vegetables and choice of baked potato or mashed potatoes.

The Big Shot

The Big Shot

$28.00

Choice of 2 meats: tri-tip, BBQ chicken breast, BBQ pork, smoked brisket, plus 2 sides and corn bread or garlic bread.

Chicken, Pasta & Veggies TOGO

Pasta

Pasta

$14.00

Penne Pasta with your choice of marinara or alfredo sauce, and your choice of salad or garlic bread. Please specify if you would like gluten-free pasta.

Chicken Dinner

Chicken Dinner

$20.00

Succulent BBQ chicken, a garden salad with ranch dressing, baked beans and garlic bread.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$16.00

The Beyond Burger is the world's first plant- based burger that looks, cooks, and satisfies like beef. It packs 20g of plant-based protein and has no GMOs, soy, or gluten. You can substitue our regular bun for a gluten free bun for $3, please let your server know.

Seafood TOGO

Salmon Dinner

$26.00Out of stock

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Delicious Icelandic cod served with potato wedges and homemade tartar sauce.

Salmon Burger

$18.00

Kid's Menu TOGO

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Lil' Baby Back Ribs

$10.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Sides TOGO

Side Salad

$5.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

Potato Salad

Fries (Basket)

$6.00

Garlic Fries (Basket)

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries (Basket)

$8.00

Tater Tots (Basket)

$6.00

Onion Rings (Basket)

$9.00

Mac 'N Cheese

Baked Beans

Chili

Out of stock

Coleslaw

Sautéed Vegetables

$6.00

Cornbread (1 slice)

$4.00

Garlic Bread (1 slice)

$2.00

Garlic Bread Basket

$6.00

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Bacon

$3.00

Avocado

$3.00

Desserts TOGO

Peach Bread Pudding

Peach Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Drop Raspberry

$10.00

Tuxedo Bomb Cake

$10.00

Red Velvet Cake

$10.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.00

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$5.00

Dessert of the Week

$9.00

Dog's Menu TOGO

Dog Grilled Beef Hamburger Patty

$4.00

Dog Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.00

Dog 1 Beef Rib (Weekends Only)

$4.00

Dog Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Cocktails TOGO

Bloody Mary TOGO

Bruno's Margarita TOGO

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Texas Mule

$16.00

Wine by the Bottle TOGO

Arinzano Tempranillo

$34.00

Austin Paso Robles Cabernet

$45.00

Cuvaison Sauvignon Blanc

$43.00

Mer Soleil Chardonay

$43.00

Outerbound Pinot Noir

$48.00

St. Francis Sonoma Zinfandel

$36.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing Bruno's!

Location

230 Mt Hermon Road G, Scotts Valley, CA 95066

Directions

Gallery
Bruno's Bar and Grill image
Banner pic
BG pic
Bruno's Bar and Grill image

