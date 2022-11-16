- Home
- Bruno's Bar and Grill - 230 Mt Hermon Road G
Bruno's Bar and Grill
230 Mt Hermon Road G
Scotts Valley, CA 95066
Popular Items
Starters TOGO
Bruno's Wings
WARNING eat at your own risk, they're addicting...choose either English Wings infused with sea salt & vinegar or spicy Buffalo Wings
Sliders
Choose three tender marinated tri-tip sliders with avocado garlic aioli guacamole, or three pulled pork sliders topped with coleslaw or three brisket with grilled onions and BBQ sauce.
Deep Fried Artichoke Hearts
Naughty Fries
It's OK to be a little naughty sometimes! Seasoned wedge potatoes topped with cheddar and jack cheese, grilled onions & jalapeños and our secret naughty sauce.
Mac 'N Cheese Skins
Crispy deep fried potato skins loaded with Bruno's mac 'n cheese and topped with bacon and green onions. Served with sour cream.
Mozarella Sticks
Choose deep-fried pickles, zucchini or jalapeño poppers with ranch, mozzarella with warm marinara, or calamari with cocktail or tarter sauce.
Coconut Prawns
Feisty Tots
Tator tots with jack and cheddar cheese, honey mustard pulled pork, pico de gallo, bourbon bacon jam, and grilled jalapenos with sour cream.
Soups & Salads TOGO
Soup of the Day
Bruno's housemade soup to warm your insides up! Available daily, while supplies last.
Bruno's Garden Salad
A mix of crispy lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, kidney beans, cherry tomatoes and croutons.
New York Steak Salad
Grilled USDA Choice, served on a bed of fresh lettuce, drizzled with herbal Italian dressing and topped with smoked gouda. Served with toasted baguette with butter.
Taco Salad
Crispy tortilla bowl layered with lettuce, choice of ground beef or chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, olives, kidney beans, sour cream, and avocado. Served with creamy salsa dressing.
Caesar Salad
Fresh crisp romaine hearts with creamy Caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, and freshly ground pepper.
Pear Gorgonzola Salad
Our crispy spring mix sprinkled with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, crumbled gorgonzola, freshly diced pears and tossed in house-made pear vinaigrette.
The Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce dressed with bleu cheese dressing and sprinkled with sliced cherry tomatoes, apples, blue cheese crumbles and topped with caramelized bacon. Served with a slice of toasted baguette with butter.
Ahi Salad
Bruno's Burgers TOGO
Bruno Burger
1/3 burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.
The S.O.B.
1/3 lb burger with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, bacon, mushrooms, lettuce and tomato.
Prime Time Burger
Real prime rib ground into a 1/2 lb patty with our creamy horseradish dressing on the side.
The Notorious BLT
1/3 lb burger with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado with 1000 island dressing.
The Wrangler
1/3 lb burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, a crispy onion ring, and our famous BBQ sauce.
Keto Burger
Fire in the Hole
1/3 lb burger with habanero aioli, pepperjack cheese, chipotle peppers, caramelized bacon, onions, lettuce, and tomato.
The Rowdy
1/3 lb burger with pepper jack, teriyaki sauce, grilled pineapple, and grilled jalapeños.
The Bad Boy
1/3 lb burger with smoked gouda, bourbon bacon jam, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and naughty sauce.
The Heat Meister
Beyond Burger
The Beyond Burger is the world's first plant- based burger that looks, cooks, and satisfies like beef. It packs 20g of plant-based protein and has no GMOs, soy, or gluten. You can substitue our regular bun for a gluten free bun for $3, please let your server know.
Sammies TOGO
The Philly
Thinly sliced beef or chicken with sautéed onions and bell peppers, topped off with a kick of pepper jack cheese on a soft French roll.
Tri-Tip Sammie
Slices of marinated tri-tip steak with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion with avocado jalapeño aioli on a French roll.
Brisket Sammie
Tender 12 hour smoked beef brisket topped with sautéed onions and Bruno's tangy BBQ sauce on a French roll.
Pulled Pork Sammie
Tender shredded pork drenched with Bruno's BBQ sauce and topped with our homemade coleslaw.
BBQ Chicken Sammie
Seasoned chicken breast with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onions, and tomato served on a brioche bun.
The Valley Dip
Prime Rib, sliced thin and layered on a French baguette roll and topped with pepper jack cheese with au jus and horseradish cream.
The Meeting Place TOGO
Baby Back Ribs
Whether you like our ribs dry (sauce on the side) or wet, we've got you covered! We season our ribs with a special rub and slow smoke them prior to firing them on the grill adding your favorite Bruno's sauce. Choose 1/2 rack (6 ribs) or a full rack (13 ribs), you'll love them! With a choice of sauce to compliment your ribs, choose Bruno's BBQ, Raspberry Chipotle, or Pineapple Jalapeño. If you can't decide, ask for an extra sauce in a different flavor! Includes 1 small side dish.
Beef Ribs - WEEKENDS ONLY
Slow roasted and grilled to perfection! Choose 1/2 rack (3 ribs) or full rack (6 ribs) and choose either Bruno's BBQ, Raspberry Chipotle sauce, or Pineapple Jalapeño glaze. Includes 1 small side dish.
NY Strip
Our 12 oz USDA Angus choice steak, hand-cut and topped with gorgonzola cream and mushrooms. Served with sauteed vegetables and choice of baked potato or mashed potatoes.
Rib Eye
Juicy 14 oz USDA Angus choice hand-cut and marbled to perfection (this means there's fat in it), topped with a gourmet onion ring and served with sauteed vegetables and choice of baked potato or mashed potatoes.
The Big Shot
Choice of 2 meats: tri-tip, BBQ chicken breast, BBQ pork, smoked brisket, plus 2 sides and corn bread or garlic bread.
Chicken, Pasta & Veggies TOGO
Pasta
Penne Pasta with your choice of marinara or alfredo sauce, and your choice of salad or garlic bread. Please specify if you would like gluten-free pasta.
Chicken Dinner
Succulent BBQ chicken, a garden salad with ranch dressing, baked beans and garlic bread.
Seafood TOGO
Kid's Menu TOGO
Sides TOGO
Side Salad
Baked Potato
Loaded Baked Potato
Mashed Potatoes
Potato Salad
Fries (Basket)
Garlic Fries (Basket)
Sweet Potato Fries (Basket)
Tater Tots (Basket)
Onion Rings (Basket)
Mac 'N Cheese
Baked Beans
Chili
Coleslaw
Sautéed Vegetables
Cornbread (1 slice)
Garlic Bread (1 slice)
Garlic Bread Basket
Side of Sauce
Grilled Chicken
Bacon
Avocado
Desserts TOGO
Dog's Menu TOGO
Cocktails TOGO
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thank you for choosing Bruno's!
230 Mt Hermon Road G, Scotts Valley, CA 95066