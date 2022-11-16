Bruno's Bar and Grill 230 Mt Hermon Road G

Baby Back Ribs

$22.00 +

Whether you like our ribs dry (sauce on the side) or wet, we've got you covered! We season our ribs with a special rub and slow smoke them prior to firing them on the grill adding your favorite Bruno's sauce. Choose 1/2 rack (6 ribs) or a full rack (13 ribs), you'll love them! With a choice of sauce to compliment your ribs, choose Bruno's BBQ, Raspberry Chipotle, or Pineapple Jalapeño. If you can't decide, ask for an extra sauce in a different flavor! Includes 1 small side dish.