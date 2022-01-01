Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bruno's Tavern

811 Reviews

$

7538 Maple Street

New Orleans, LA 70118

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac and Cheese Bites
Chicken Finger Basket
Waffle Fries

Appetizers

Cheese Fries

$10.00
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$15.00

Debris Fries

$16.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.00
Mac and Cheese Bites

Mac and Cheese Bites

$12.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$10.00
Southwest Chicken Eggrolls

Southwest Chicken Eggrolls

$12.00

Waffle Fries

$7.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.00

12 Wings

$19.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Specialties

Chicken Finger Basket

Chicken Finger Basket

$15.00
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00
Cochon Nachos

Cochon Nachos

$15.00
Red Beans n' Rice

Red Beans n' Rice

$10.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$10.00
3-Cheese Burger

3-Cheese Burger

$12.00
Black n' Bluez Burger

Black n' Bluez Burger

$14.00
Hickory Bacon Burger

Hickory Bacon Burger

$15.00
One Eyed Jack Burger

One Eyed Jack Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches

Bacon-Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Black Jack Chicken Club

$11.00

Buffalo Bruno

$11.00
Classic Chicken Sandwich

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$10.00
Debris Poboy

Debris Poboy

$12.00Out of stock
Shrimp Poboy

Shrimp Poboy

$13.00Out of stock

Cochon de Lait Poboy

$12.00

Full Pan

Meat Pies

$110.00

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$85.00

Debris Fries

$115.00
check markCasual
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm, 11:31 pm - 12:30 am
Monday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm, 11:31 pm - 12:30 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm, 11:31 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm, 11:31 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm, 11:31 pm - 12:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm, 11:31 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm, 11:31 pm - 12:30 am
Cold drinks, great food and good times since 1934! At the corner of Hillary and Maple Street in Uptown New Orleans. ****Domestic Cases ONLY Available for Takeout; Not Delivery****

7538 Maple Street, New Orleans, LA 70118

