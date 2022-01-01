Bru's Public House imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Salad

Bru's Public House
5433 Wade Park Blvd - Suite 100

review star

No reviews yet

5433 Wade Park Blvd - Suite 100

Raleigh, NC 27607

Popular Items

Bru's Burger
Pepperoni Pizza
Adult Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque

Appetizers

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$13.00Out of stock

pancetta, balsamic glaze

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

six handmade coconut shrimp, fried, served with sweet thai chili sauce

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$12.00

house fries, white truffle oil, parmesan cheese

Bru's Wings

Bru's Wings

$11.00

five crispy wings, house sauce, sesame seeds, chives

Guac And Chips

$11.00

house guacamole with house chips

Crab Cake Eggrolls

$14.00

Salads

Burrata Salad

Burrata Salad

$15.00

burrata, heirloom tomatoes, peaches, arugula, vinaigrette, salt & pepper

Caesar Arugula

Caesar Arugula

$12.00

caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, house croutons

1/2 Caesar Arugula

$6.00

caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, house croutons

Traditional Wedge Salad

Traditional Wedge Salad

$13.00

blue cheese, bacon, diced red onions, diced tomatoes, balsamic drizzle

Fruit Salad

$15.00

spinach, fresh fruit, goat cheese, candied walnuts, strawberry poppy seed dressing

To Share

Bru's Sliders

$15.00

three pulled pork sliders, pickle, jalepeno, spicy slaw

Burnt Pork Ends

Burnt Pork Ends

$16.00

pork belly, sweet and smoky sauce, risotto

Poutine

$12.00

house fries, cheese curds, house gravy

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

3 corn tortillas, shrimp, pineapple serrano pico de gallo, kim chi, sriracha aioli

Bru's Schetta

$13.00

tomatoes, onions, cilantro, garlic olive oil, house crostini, shaved parmesan, balsamic glaze

Tuna Guac

$16.00

house chips, house guacamole, rare diced tuna

Not To Share

Adult Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque

Adult Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque

$15.00

array of blended cheeses, house tomato bisque, house croutons

Bru's Burger

Bru's Burger

$16.00

two patties, American cheese, onions, pickles, bacon, Bru’s house sauce, pretzel bun

Avocado Caprese Toast

Avocado Caprese Toast

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic olive oil, pesto, ciabatta

Cuban

Cuban

$16.00

pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, local Cuban loaf

French Dip

French Dip

$16.00

shaved ribeye, provolone, caramelized onions, horseradish cream sauce, local hoagie roll

Chipotle Chicken Pasta

$19.00

penne, chicken, asparagus, peas, chipotle cream sauce, tortilla strips

Hanger and Truffle Fries

$24.00

Alabama Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pizza

White Pizza

White Pizza

$15.00+

provolone, mozzarella, ricotta, garlic olive oil, crushed red pepper

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00+

pepperoni, house marinara, garlic olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.00+

roma tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic olive oil, fresh basil, salt & pepper

Classic Meat Pizza

Classic Meat Pizza

$16.00+

sliced house meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, pancetta, house marinara, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Cheese Pizza

$13.00+

house marinara, garlic olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00+

ranch, shredded buffalo chicken, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles, chives, hot sauce drizzle

PIZZA AND CRAFT GROWLER

$45.00

Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Pasta Salad

$5.00
Side Truffle Fries

Side Truffle Fries

$6.00

Cup Tomato Bisque

$4.00

Bowl Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Extra Crustini

$1.00

Extra Chips

$1.00

Side Cole Slaw

$3.50

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Dessert

Cheesecake of the Month

$8.00

locally made, rotating flavors

Tiramisu

$8.00

Kid’s Menu

Kids Cheeseburger and Fries

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sauces

SIDE RANCH

$0.50

SIDE BLEU CHEESE

$0.50

SIDE BBQ SAUCE

$0.25

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$0.25

SIDE HOUSE SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE BALSAMIC VIN

$0.50

SIDE HORSERADISH CREAM SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE BALSAMIC GLAZE

$0.50

SIDE WING SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE MAYO

SIDE GRAVY

$0.50

SIDE OLD BAY REMOULADE

$0.50
Sunday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

Raleigh, NC 27607

Bru's Public House image

