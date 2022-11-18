Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cuddlefish

316 Church St

Decatur, GA 30030

Order Again

Togo Chef Set

Lite-Togo Chef Set

$35.00

Black Pepper Edamame, Tuna Poke, Sushi: Fluke x1, Salmon x2, Bay Scallop, Tamago Brûlée, Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

Classic-Togo Chef Set

$48.00

Black Pepper Edamame, Tuna Poke, Sushi: Fluke x1, Salmon x2 Snow Crab Salad Hand Roll, Ume Shiso Hand Roll, Sushi: Sea Bream x1, Yellowtail x1, Bay Scallop x1, Tamago Brûlée, Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

Signature-Togo Chef Set

$62.00

Black Pepper Edamame, Tuna Poke, Sushi: Fluke x1, Salmon x2 Salmon, Citrus Hand Roll, Sushi: Sea Bream x1, Yellowtail x1, Bay Scallop, Snow Crab Salad Hand Roll, Negitoro Hand Roll Sushi: Kanpachi x1, Chutoro x1, Otoro x1, Tamago Brûlée, Kabayaki Unagi Hand Roll

Signature Plus-Togo Chef Set

$105.00

Black Pepper Edamame, Tuna Poke, Sushi: Fluke x1, Salmon x2, Snow Crab Salad Hand Roll, Sushi: Sea Bream x1, Yellowtail x1, Bay Scallop x1, Yellowtail Jalapeno Hand Roll, Negitoro Hand Roll, Sushi: Seasonal Daily Fish x2, Kanpachi x1 Hokkaido Uni Hand Roll Sushi: Chutoro x1, Otoro x1, Red Shrimp x1 Tamago Brûlée, Kabayaki Unagi Hand Roll, Momonoki Seasonal Dessert

Temaki Set-Togo Chef Set

$47.50

5 temaki: yellowtail jalapeno, salmon citrus, bay scallop mentaiko, tomato x3, sweet shiitake

Togo Dessert

Seasonal Cheesecake

$12.00

Apple Black Tea Cheesecake

Matcha Ice Cream Sandwich

$11.00

Match Ice Cream, Matcha Chocolate Chip Cookie

All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Location

316 Church St, Decatur, GA 30030

Directions

