Brush Creek Saloon
No reviews yet
241 Broadway Street
Eagle, CO 81631
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Burgers
BC Avocado
Premium beef, avocado, pickles, regular or crispy onions, lettuce, tomato & homemade sauce
Patty Melt
Premium beef, swiss cheese, regular or crispy onion, thousand island dressing on rye marble bread
Bruiser
Premium beef, blackening seasoning, regular or crispy onions, bacon, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, & blue cheese dressing
Brush
Premium beef, bacon, mushrooms, regluar or crispy onions, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese
Cowboy
Premium beef, bacon, regular or crispy onions, pepper jack cheese, garlic sauce, lettuce & tomato
Dirty Chipotle
Premium beef, regular or crispy onions, bacon cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce & tomato
Fire Truck
Premium beef, bacon jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, pico de gallo
Green Chilli
Premium beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & smothered in pork green chilli
High Alttitude
Premium beef, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & homeade cilantro sauce
Hangover
Premium beef, fried egg, bacon, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese & house dressing
Plain Burger
Breakfast
Biscuits & Gravy
Two freshly baked biscuits served open with white sausage gravy, hash browns
Breakfast burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with sausage, bacon, two eggs, cheese, smothered in green chili, served with beans, sour cream & salsa and hash browns
Build your own burrito
Breakfast burrito with 2 scrambled eggs, hash browns on a flour tortilla
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
Chicken fried steak topped with white gravy, two eggs, hash browns and choice of toast
Chorizo buritto
Flour tortilla stuffed with chorizo, beans, two eggs, pepper jack cheese, smothered in green chili, hash browns, sour cream & salsa
Chorizo omelette
Two eggs, chorizo, onion, jalapeno, pepper jack cheese, hash browns
Denver omelette
Two eggs, ham, onion, jalapeno, pepper jack cheese, hash browns
Dirty Hash Browns
Hash browns, two eggs, pork green chili, melted cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa
French Toast
French toast, two eggs, hash browns, maple syrup
French Toast sandwich
Two eggs cooked medium, sausage or bacon, pepper jack cheese, hash browns, maple syrup
Huevos Rancheros
Crispy corn tortilla topped with cheese, two eggs, smothered in pork green chili, beans, hash browns, sour cream & salsa
Mexican breakfast
One chile relleno, one beef enchilada, smothered in green chili, cheddar jak cheese, two eggs, beans, hash browns
Mexican omelette
Two eggs, sausage, bacon, jalapeno, pepper jack cheese, smothered in green chili, hash browns
Traditional Brush Creek
Two eggs, hash browns, choice of meat & choice of toast
Veggie omelette
Two eggs, tomato, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, cheddar jack cheese, hash browns
Appetizers
Combo platter
Chicken tenders, potato-stuffed jalapeños, onion rings, mozzarella sticks & crispy shrimp
Crispy Fish & Chips
Three pieces of fish served with coleslaw,french fries & tartar sauce
Jumbo nachos
Onion, tomato, lettuce, jalapeño, pork green chili, with sour cream & salsa.
Deep fried Chicken wings
10 pcs. of chicken wings covered in your choice of sauce and dressing
Brush Quesadilla
Cheddar & jack mix cheese, onion, tomato, sour cream & salsa
Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders plain or tossed in buffalo sauce
Fried Calamari
Fried Calamari sided with coctail sauce and lemons
Mozzarella sticks
Served with marinara sauce & ranch dressing
Jalapeño poppers
Breaded jalapeño poppers stuffed with cream cheese, served with chili ranch dressing
Chips & Queso
Corn chips with homemade chorizo cheese
Onion Rings
Beer battered with side of ranch dressing
Chips & Mexican cabbage salsa
Homemade tortilla chips with cabbage salsa
Sweet potato fries
Served with side of ranch dressing
Chips & Salsa
Corn chips with homemade salsa
French fries
Served with side of ranch dressing
Home fries
Served with side of ranch dressing
Sliders
Two mini burgers with cheese, served with fries and 1000 island dressing
Steak quesadillas
Cheese fries
Salads & Chili
Salmon salad
6 oz Sockeye blackened grilled salmon, served on a bed of spring mix lettuce, cherry tomatoes, avocado, bell pepper mixx, red onion, corn, black beans, feta cheese, sided citrus dressing
BBQ Chicken salad
BBQ grilled chicken, served on a bed of spring mix lettuce,cherry tomatoes, avocado, bell pepper mix, red onion, corn,black beans, feta cheese, sided citrus dressing
Chef salad
Spring mix lettuce, turkey, ham, cherry tomatoes, swiss cheese, crutons, cucumber, hard boiled eggs, crispy bacon, choice of dressing
Greek salad
Spring mix lettuce, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumber & pepper with oregano & italian dressing
Crispy bufallo chicken salad
A crispy bed of romaine lettuce tossed in ranch or blue cheese dressing with peppers, tomato, cucumber, onion & parmesan cheese
Iceberg lettuce wedge
Fresh wedge of iceburge lettuce, crispy onions, tomato, bacon & blue cheese crumbles, topped with your choice of dressing
Caesar salad
A crispy bed of romaine lettuce tossed in our own creamy dressing with parmesan cheese & crutons
House salad small
A crispy bed of romaine lettuce tossed with fresno tomato, onion, crutons, cucumber & cheddar cheese with choice of dressing
Pork green chili cup
Homemade mexican speciality served with flour tortillas
House salad large
Pork green chili bowl
Chili cup solo
Sandwiches & Wraps
Philly cheese sandwich
Shredded beef, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms and swiss cheese on a hoagie roll
Blackened steak sandwich
Chopped black seasoned steak, pepperoncini, sauteed onions and mushrooms, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo on a hoagie roll
Classic Ruben sandwich
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing
BLT
1/4 lb wood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo.
BLT Avocado wrap
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & mayo wrapped in flour tortilla
Buffalo chicken tender wrap
Buffalo chicken tenders, choice of breaded or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, blue cheese or ranch dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Pork Green Chili Bowl
Pork Green Chili Cup
Entrees
Creamy cilantro pasta
Penne pasta with cilantro pesto, shrimp, topped with tomato, onion, spinach, peppers & parmesan cheese
Steak burrito
Chopped steak, refried beans, smothered with green chili, tomato, onion, lettuce, cheddar & jack mix cheese, sour cream & salsa
Creamy pasta
Penne pasta with chicken, blackened seasoning, spinach, tomato, parmesan cheese & toast
Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas stuffed with pulled pork, smothered in green chili, cheddar cheese with black beans, cilantro rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & salsa
Pulled pork tacos
3 pulled pork tacos, mexican cabbage salsa, served with cilantro rice and beans, choice of flour or corn tortilla
Blackened grilled shrimp tacos
Tilapia Taco
Chicken burrito
Beef burrito
Kids menu
Desserts
Extras
Avocado
Bacon
Bar chips
Beans
Cheese
Cheese fries
Chicken
Chorizo
Extra chips
Extra egg
Fresh jalapeños
Fried jalapeños
Gravy
Ham
Hush Browns
Lettuce wrap
Pickled jalapeños
Pickles
Queso
Salmon
Sausage
Shrimp
Steak
Tortilla
Veggies
Blue Cheese crumbs
Lettuce
Tomato
Onion
English Muffin
Biscuit
Small Sides
Side Sauce
Sauce No charge
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Tonic
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Club Soda
Ginger Ale
Sprite
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Lemonade
Pineapple Juice
Dr. Pepper
Red Bull
Tomato Juice
Virgin Bloody Mary
Employee Red Bull
Milk
water
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
Best menu, best prices, best people in town!!
241 Broadway Street, Eagle, CO 81631