Brush Creek Saloon

No reviews yet

241 Broadway Street

Eagle, CO 81631

Burgers

BC Avocado

$15.50

Premium beef, avocado, pickles, regular or crispy onions, lettuce, tomato & homemade sauce

Patty Melt

$15.50

Premium beef, swiss cheese, regular or crispy onion, thousand island dressing on rye marble bread

Bruiser

$16.50

Premium beef, blackening seasoning, regular or crispy onions, bacon, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, & blue cheese dressing

Brush

$17.50

Premium beef, bacon, mushrooms, regluar or crispy onions, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese

Cowboy

$17.50

Premium beef, bacon, regular or crispy onions, pepper jack cheese, garlic sauce, lettuce & tomato

Dirty Chipotle

$17.50

Premium beef, regular or crispy onions, bacon cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce & tomato

Fire Truck

$17.50

Premium beef, bacon jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, pico de gallo

Green Chilli

$17.50

Premium beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & smothered in pork green chilli

High Alttitude

$17.50

Premium beef, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & homeade cilantro sauce

Hangover

$17.50

Premium beef, fried egg, bacon, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese & house dressing

Plain Burger

$10.00

Breakfast

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.50

Two freshly baked biscuits served open with white sausage gravy, hash browns

Breakfast burrito

$14.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with sausage, bacon, two eggs, cheese, smothered in green chili, served with beans, sour cream & salsa and hash browns

Build your own burrito

$11.00

Breakfast burrito with 2 scrambled eggs, hash browns on a flour tortilla

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$15.00

Chicken fried steak topped with white gravy, two eggs, hash browns and choice of toast

Chorizo buritto

$14.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with chorizo, beans, two eggs, pepper jack cheese, smothered in green chili, hash browns, sour cream & salsa

Chorizo omelette

$14.50

Two eggs, chorizo, onion, jalapeno, pepper jack cheese, hash browns

Denver omelette

$14.50

Two eggs, ham, onion, jalapeno, pepper jack cheese, hash browns

Dirty Hash Browns

$14.50

Hash browns, two eggs, pork green chili, melted cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa

French Toast

$13.50

French toast, two eggs, hash browns, maple syrup

French Toast sandwich

$13.50

Two eggs cooked medium, sausage or bacon, pepper jack cheese, hash browns, maple syrup

Huevos Rancheros

$14.50

Crispy corn tortilla topped with cheese, two eggs, smothered in pork green chili, beans, hash browns, sour cream & salsa

Mexican breakfast

$14.50

One chile relleno, one beef enchilada, smothered in green chili, cheddar jak cheese, two eggs, beans, hash browns

Mexican omelette

$14.50

Two eggs, sausage, bacon, jalapeno, pepper jack cheese, smothered in green chili, hash browns

Traditional Brush Creek

$10.00

Two eggs, hash browns, choice of meat & choice of toast

Veggie omelette

$12.50

Two eggs, tomato, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, cheddar jack cheese, hash browns

Appetizers

Combo platter

$16.95

Chicken tenders, potato-stuffed jalapeños, onion rings, mozzarella sticks & crispy shrimp

Crispy Fish & Chips

$15.95

Three pieces of fish served with coleslaw,french fries & tartar sauce

Jumbo nachos

$16.50

Onion, tomato, lettuce, jalapeño, pork green chili, with sour cream & salsa.

Deep fried Chicken wings

$14.95

10 pcs. of chicken wings covered in your choice of sauce and dressing

Brush Quesadilla

$13.95

Cheddar & jack mix cheese, onion, tomato, sour cream & salsa

Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Chicken tenders plain or tossed in buffalo sauce

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Fried Calamari sided with coctail sauce and lemons

Mozzarella sticks

$10.50

Served with marinara sauce & ranch dressing

Jalapeño poppers

$9.50

Breaded jalapeño poppers stuffed with cream cheese, served with chili ranch dressing

Chips & Queso

$9.50

Corn chips with homemade chorizo cheese

Onion Rings

$9.50

Beer battered with side of ranch dressing

Chips & Mexican cabbage salsa

$8.50

Homemade tortilla chips with cabbage salsa

Sweet potato fries

$8.50

Served with side of ranch dressing

Chips & Salsa

$7.50

Corn chips with homemade salsa

French fries

$6.50

Served with side of ranch dressing

Home fries

$6.50

Served with side of ranch dressing

Sliders

$10.00

Two mini burgers with cheese, served with fries and 1000 island dressing

Steak quesadillas

$15.50

Cheese fries

$8.50

Salads & Chili

Salmon salad

$18.50

6 oz Sockeye blackened grilled salmon, served on a bed of spring mix lettuce, cherry tomatoes, avocado, bell pepper mixx, red onion, corn, black beans, feta cheese, sided citrus dressing

BBQ Chicken salad

$18.50

BBQ grilled chicken, served on a bed of spring mix lettuce,cherry tomatoes, avocado, bell pepper mix, red onion, corn,black beans, feta cheese, sided citrus dressing

Chef salad

$18.50

Spring mix lettuce, turkey, ham, cherry tomatoes, swiss cheese, crutons, cucumber, hard boiled eggs, crispy bacon, choice of dressing

Greek salad

$14.95

Spring mix lettuce, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumber & pepper with oregano & italian dressing

Crispy bufallo chicken salad

$13.95

A crispy bed of romaine lettuce tossed in ranch or blue cheese dressing with peppers, tomato, cucumber, onion & parmesan cheese

Iceberg lettuce wedge

$12.95

Fresh wedge of iceburge lettuce, crispy onions, tomato, bacon & blue cheese crumbles, topped with your choice of dressing

Caesar salad

$11.95

A crispy bed of romaine lettuce tossed in our own creamy dressing with parmesan cheese & crutons

House salad small

$6.50

A crispy bed of romaine lettuce tossed with fresno tomato, onion, crutons, cucumber & cheddar cheese with choice of dressing

Pork green chili cup

$6.50

Homemade mexican speciality served with flour tortillas

House salad large

$10.50

Pork green chili bowl

$8.95

Chili cup solo

$4.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Philly cheese sandwich

$16.50

Shredded beef, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms and swiss cheese on a hoagie roll

Blackened steak sandwich

$16.50

Chopped black seasoned steak, pepperoncini, sauteed onions and mushrooms, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo on a hoagie roll

Classic Ruben sandwich

$14.50

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing

BLT

$13.50

1/4 lb wood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo.

BLT Avocado wrap

$13.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & mayo wrapped in flour tortilla

Buffalo chicken tender wrap

$12.50

Buffalo chicken tenders, choice of breaded or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, blue cheese or ranch dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Pork Green Chili Bowl

$9.00

Pork Green Chili Cup

$6.00

Entrees

Creamy cilantro pasta

$17.95

Penne pasta with cilantro pesto, shrimp, topped with tomato, onion, spinach, peppers & parmesan cheese

Steak burrito

$17.50

Chopped steak, refried beans, smothered with green chili, tomato, onion, lettuce, cheddar & jack mix cheese, sour cream & salsa

Creamy pasta

$16.50

Penne pasta with chicken, blackened seasoning, spinach, tomato, parmesan cheese & toast

Enchiladas

$16.50

Three corn tortillas stuffed with pulled pork, smothered in green chili, cheddar cheese with black beans, cilantro rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & salsa

Pulled pork tacos

$16.50

3 pulled pork tacos, mexican cabbage salsa, served with cilantro rice and beans, choice of flour or corn tortilla

Blackened grilled shrimp tacos

$16.50

Tilapia Taco

$16.50

Chicken burrito

$15.95

Beef burrito

$15.95

Kids menu

Kids combo

$8.50

Chicken tenders with fries

Kids quesadilla

$7.50

Cheese quesadilla with fries

Cheese melt

$7.50

Toasted cheese sandwich with fries

Mini cheese burger

$7.50

Cheese burger with fries

French Toast

$6.00

Desserts

Fried ice cream cookie

$7.50

Cookie & cream with modifications of vanilla ice cream batteredwith eggs and corn flakes deep fried

Cookies & cream

$6.50

Chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream, chocolate topping and sprinkles on top

Kids ice cream

$5.50

Three scoops of vanilla ice in a bowl

Extras

Avocado

$2.50

Bacon

$3.50

Bar chips

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

Cheese

$2.50

Cheese fries

$8.50

Chicken

$4.00

Chorizo

$2.50

Extra chips

$1.00

Extra egg

$1.50

Fresh jalapeños

$1.00

Fried jalapeños

$2.00

Gravy

$3.00

Ham

$3.50Out of stock

Hush Browns

$2.75

Lettuce wrap

$3.00

Pickled jalapeños

$1.00

Pickles

$1.00

Queso

$6.00

Salmon

$6.00

Sausage

$3.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Steak

$5.00

Tortilla

$1.00

Veggies

$3.75

Blue Cheese crumbs

$2.00

Lettuce

$0.50

Tomato

$0.50

Onion

$0.50

English Muffin

$1.50

Biscuit

$1.50

Small Sides

Small home fries

$4.00

Small french fries

$4.00

Small Sweet potato fries

$4.00

Small Colesaw

$4.00

Small Onion rings

$4.00

Small Pasta salad

$4.00

Mashed potatoes

$4.50

Small salad

$3.25

Side beans

$2.50

Rice

$3.50

Side Sauce

1000 Isle

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Chilli

$0.75

Chipotle mayo

$0.75

Cilantro

$0.75

French

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Relish

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Teriaki

$0.75

Volcano

$0.75

Garlic

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75

Sauce No charge

Buffalo

Teryiaky

Volcano

BBQ

Hot honey

1000 Island

Caesar

Cilantro

Mayo

Garlic

Blue cheese

No Dressing

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Tonic

$3.50

Coffee

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Red Bull

$7.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Employee Red Bull

$7.00

Milk

$5.00

water

Footbal game day Special

Coors

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Mountain Time

$3.50

5 Coors Bucket

$17.00

5 Coors Light Bucket

$17.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Daily Special

Daily Special

$15.95

To Go Charge

To Go

$1.00

Extra Plate

Extra Plate

Halloween Special

Jameson Orange

$3.00

Jim Beam Apple

$3.00

Cider Apple

$3.00

Cider Raspberry

$3.00

Cider Pear

$3.00

Cider Off Dry

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Best menu, best prices, best people in town!!

Website

Location

241 Broadway Street, Eagle, CO 81631

Directions

