Brushes & Beans Cafe 4550 William Penn Highway

review star

No reviews yet

4550 William Penn Highway

Murrysville, PA 15668

Order Again

Popular Items

Croissant
Latte
Eggo Waffle Latte

Seasonal Favorites

Apple Cider Chai

Equal parts Chai concentrate and apple juice make this taste like the best apple cider ever. Can be served hot or iced.

Butterscotch Cold Brew

Our famous Cold Brew with Butterscotch Syrup. Add cold foam if you want to make it pretty!

Eggo Waffle Latte

Traditional Latte with Brown Sugar Cinnamon and Butter Pecan Syrup, topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of Maple Syrup.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

A fall classic. Choose hot or iced and your favorite milk, and we will do the rest.

Coffee Bar

Americano

Espresso shot with water added. This drink originated in Italy to serve WWII American soldiers who were looking for brewed coffee. Served hot or iced.

Brewed Coffee

La Prima beans, freshly roasted, ground on-site and brewed daily. Choose Medium or Dark roast.

Cappuccino

Espresso shot with steamed milk. La Prima beans. Whole milk unless otherwise specified.

Chai

Chai spice concentrate with steamed milk. Whole milk unless otherwise specified. Served hot or iced.

Cold Brew

La Prima beans. Freshly Brewed on-site. Best around. Hands down. Top it off with some cold foam and a flavor shot (or two)!

Espresso

It's Espresso. It's amazing. You had me at La Prima. Need we say more?

Flavor Shot

Can be added to any drink. We've even seen it added to Macchiato. Truth.

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Freshly Brewed on-site. When we say fresh, we mean it! Our Harney & Sons iced teas are unmatched and definitely not from a bottle. You'll taste the difference!

Hot Chocolate

Made with whole milk unless otherwise specified.

Hot Tea

We brew Harney & Sons Teas for you in a number of different flavors.

Italian Soda

How can something so simple be so lovely on a hot summer day? You pick your favorite flavor(s), and we add the soda water. Price varies with number of flavors.

Latte

La Prima espresso shot with steamed milk. Whole milk unless otherwise specified. Served hot or iced.

Macchiato

A traditional Italian style macchiato, not like the one served at that other place. If you like it with lots of steamed milk and flavoring, we'd suggest a Latte instead. Equal parts La Prima espresso and frothed milk. Whole milk unless otherwise specified.

Milk & Steamers

If you like just plain milk, we can do that.... or you can jazz it up by making it steamy and adding a flavor shot. Whole milk unless otherwise specified

Cooler

20 oz. Coke

$2.00

20 oz. Diet Coke

$2.00

Apple Juice

$1.50

Body Armor

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

Peace Tea

$2.50

Sarris Milkshake

$2.25

Smart Water

$2.00

Tummy Yummies

$1.50

Sprite

$2.25

33.8 oz. Coke

$5.00

Bakery

Bagel

$2.25

Biscotti

$1.75Out of stock

In this town, Enrico Biscotti is known to be the best.... save yourself the trip downtown and enjoy every bite!

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Our partnership with D's Murrysville brings you egg and cheese on an English muffin with your choice to add bacon or sausage. Freshly toasted.

Broken Biscotti

$1.75Out of stock

Cookie

$2.75

Our conventional cookies are baked fresh by Mediterra Bakehouse.... we highly recommend!

Croissant

Sweet or savory, croissants by Mediterra Bakehouse pair perfectly with our La Prima. coffee

Modern Oats

$4.50

Muffin

$3.75

Baked fresh and delivered to our door by Mediterra Bakehouse. Choose a flavor or try them all!

Scone

$3.75

Mediterra Bakehouse has mastered the perfect balance of sweet and not-too-sweet. Cinnamon is the fan favorite, but why not try them all?

Truly Wize Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

We are pleased to serve you the best gluten free baked goods from Truly Wize Bakery in Greensburg!

Truly Wize Gluten Free Cookie

$5.00

We are pleased to serve you the best gluten free baked goods from Truly Wize Bakery in Greensburg! Our flavors vary with the season, so you can just pop in and pick one or let us surpriZe you!

Truly Wize Gluten Free Cupcake

$4.25

We are pleased to serve you the best gluten free baked goods from Truly Wize Bakery in Greensburg! Our flavors vary with the season, so you can just pop in and pick one or let us surpriZe you!

Truly Wize Gluten Free Gob

$3.75

We are pleased to serve you the best gluten free baked goods from Truly Wize Bakery in Greensburg! Gluten Free gobs are chocolate cookie with delicious vanilla icing inside.

Truly Wize Gluten Free Iced Sugar Cookie

$6.00

We are proud to offer iced sugar cookies from Truly Wize Bakery in Greensburg!

Truly Wize Gluten Free Muffin

$4.00

We are pleased to serve you the best gluten free baked goods from Truly Wize Bakery in Greensburg! Our flavors vary with the season, so you can just pop in and pick one or let us surpriZe you!

Truly Wize Gluten Free Scone

$4.00

We are pleased to serve you the best gluten free baked goods from Truly Wize Bakery in Greensburg! Our flavors vary with the season, so you can just pop in and pick one or let us surpriZe you!

Truly Wize Pumpkin Roll

$10.00

Chocolates

Fudge

$3.50

Remember when your Grandma used to make fudge from scratch? It's like that. Only individually packaged. To travel more easily. They're called Spectrum Fudge for a reason.

Marshmallow Stack

$2.25

Spectrum Fudge takes three marshmallows and dips them in your favorite chocolate. Then skewers them so they are easy to eat in your car.

Oreos - 3 pk.

$3.00

Three perfect little cookies. Dipped in chocolate. One white. One dark. One milk. Spectrum Fudge, you did it again!

Peanut Butter Meltaway - 3 pk.

$3.50

Meltaway Spectrum Fudge style is more like a whole peanut butter cup! Three of them in a pack takes the game up a notch.

Pretzel Rods

$2.00

Feeling a little salty? Two pretzel rods. Dipped in your favorite chocolate. The perfect blend of salty and sweet. Thank you Spectrum Fudge!

Rice Krispies

$2.50

Yes, we said Rice Krispies. Yes, we mean dipped in Spectrum Fudge dark chocolate. You can't possibly go wrong with this. Promise.

Classes

Stevo Mosaic Class Deposit

$20.00

Event

MWC Lunch from Panera

$12.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Caffeinate & Create!

4550 William Penn Highway, Murrysville, PA 15668

