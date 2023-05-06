Brushfire tacos y tapas- Happy valley location
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3650 West Happy Valley Road, Glendale, AZ 85383
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade - Happy Valley
4.9 • 53
3890 W Happy Valley Rd, #167 Glendale, AZ 85310
View restaurant
Kitchen+Bar - Happy Valley - Drury #147
No Reviews
2335 West Pinnacle Peak Road Phoenix, AZ 85027
View restaurant