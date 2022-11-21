Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Brushfire Taco y Tapas

review star

No reviews yet

8395 West Thunderbird

Peoria, AZ 85381

Popular Items

L - Steak Burrito
L - Chicken Bowl
L - Steak Bowl

Tacos

L - 2 Chicken Tacos

L - 2 Chicken Tacos

$9.99

Pico, Queso Cheese & Guacamole on Flour Tortilla

L - 2 Steak Tacos

L - 2 Steak Tacos

$9.99

Pico, Queso Cheese & Guacamole on Flour Tortilla

L - 2 Pork Taco

L - 2 Pork Taco

$8.99

Pico, Queso Cheese & Pineapple on Flour Tortilla

L - 2 Fish Taco

L - 2 Fish Taco

$9.99

Pico & Slaw on Flour Tortilla

L - 2 Veggie Taco

L - 2 Veggie Taco

$8.99

Sautéed Mushroom, Onions & Green Peppers Veggie Mix, Pico, Queso Cheese & Guacamole on Flour Tortilla

L - 2 Shrimp Taco

L - 2 Shrimp Taco

$9.99

Pico & Slaw on Flour Tortilla

L- Make it a meal

L- Make it a meal

$4.99

Make its meal and add a Spanish Tapa side + Chips & salsa + Reg size drink

Al La Carte Taco

$4.99

Al la carte individual tacos with salsa

Burritos

L - Steak Burrito

L - Steak Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Beans, Romaine, Pico, Queso Cheese, Guacmole & Lime Dressing

L - Chicken Burrito

L - Chicken Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Beans, Romaine, Pico, Queso Cheese, Guacmole & Lime Dressing

L - Pork Burrito

L - Pork Burrito

$8.99

Rice, Beans, Romaine, Pico, Queso Cheese, Pineapple & Lime Dressing

L - Veggie Burrito

L - Veggie Burrito

$8.99

Veggie Mix, Rice, Beans, Romaine, Pico, Queso Cheese, Guacmole & Lime Dressing

L - Shrimp Burrito

L - Shrimp Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Beans, Romaine, Pico, Cilantro lime Slaw & Lime Dressing

L - Bean & Cheese Burrito

L - Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Beans & Cheddar Cheese

L- Make it a meal

L- Make it a meal

$4.99

Make its meal and add a Spanish Tapa side + Chips & salsa + Reg size drink

L - Build Your Own Burrito

L - Build Your Own Burrito

$9.99

choice your protein and ingredients + your choice of salsa.

L-Fish Burrito

$9.99

Bowls

L - Steak Bowl

L - Steak Bowl

$9.99

rice, beans, lettuce, pico, guac, cheese, lime dressing, grilled peppers + your choice of salsa

L - Chicken Bowl

L - Chicken Bowl

$9.99

rice, beans, lettuce, pico, guac, cheese, lime dressing, grilled peppers + your choice of salsa

L - Pork Bowl

L - Pork Bowl

$8.99

rice, beans, lettuce, pico, pineapple, cheese, lime dressing, grilled peppers + your choice of salsa

L - Veggie Bowl

L - Veggie Bowl

$8.99

rice, beans, lettuce, pico, guac, cheese, lime dressing, grilled peppers + your choice of salsa

L - Shrimp Bowl

L - Shrimp Bowl

$9.99

rice, beans, lettuce, pico, slaw, red potatoes, lime dressing, grilled peppers + your choice of salsa

L- Fish Bowl

L- Fish Bowl

$9.99

rice, beans, lettuce, pico, slaw, red potatoes, lime dressing, grilled peppers + your choice of salsa

L- 1/2 size Steak Bowl

L- 1/2 size Steak Bowl

$5.49

rice, beans, lettuce, pico, guac, cheese, lime dressing & grilled peppers + your choice of salsa

L- 1/2 size Chicken Bowl

L- 1/2 size Chicken Bowl

$5.49

rice, beans, lettuce, pico, guac, cheese, lime dressing & grilled peppers + your choice of salsa

L- 1/2 size Pork Bowl

L- 1/2 size Pork Bowl

$5.49

rice, beans, lettuce, pico, pineapple, cheese, lime dressing & grilled peppers + your choice of salsa

L- 1/2 size Veggie Bowl

L- 1/2 size Veggie Bowl

$5.49

rice, beans, lettuce, pico, guac, cheese, lime dressing & grilled peppers + your choice of salsa

L- 1/2 size Shrimp Bowl

L- 1/2 size Shrimp Bowl

$5.49

rice, beans, lettuce, pico, slaw, lime dressing & grilled peppers + your choice of salsa

L- 1/2 size BYO Bowl

L- 1/2 size BYO Bowl

$5.49

Pick your proteins & ingredients + your choice of salsa

Tapas

Spanish Elote

Spanish Elote

$4.49

Seasoned corn with cotija cheese, spicymayo & lime

Croquetas

Croquetas

$4.99

Potato, Ham, Cheese & Jalapeño Poppers W/ Spicy Mayo

Empanada

Empanada

$4.99

Chicken & Veggies filled Puff Pastry W/ Spicy Mayo

Papas Bravas

Papas Bravas

$4.49

Seasoned Roasted Red Potatoes w/ Spicy Mayo

Extras

Cheddar cheese + sour cream
Large Quesadilla

Large Quesadilla

$5.49

Cheddar cheese + sour cream

L- Steak Fries

L- Steak Fries

$4.99

Roasted Seasoned Red Potatoes, Pico, Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole & Spicy Mayo

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$4.49

Cheddar cheese & sour cream + Juice box

Kids Burrito

Kids Burrito

$4.49

Beans & cheddar cheese + Juice Box

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Ice cold soft drink

Horchata

Horchata

cinnamon sugar agua fresca drink

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.95Out of stock

Tropicana orange juice

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.29

Dasani bottled water

32oz Pumpkin Pie Horchata

$3.99

24oz Pumpkin Pie Horchata

$3.49

Sides

Churro w/ chocolate sauce

Churro w/ chocolate sauce

$4.29

cinnamon sugar churros

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.29

Chips + salsa

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$4.29

Chips + Guacamole

Cilantro Rice

Cilantro Rice

$2.29

Cilantro lime rice

Pinto Beans

Pinto Beans

$2.29

Pinto beans w/ queso cheese

Colesalw

$2.29

Cilantro lime slaw

Side of Salsa

Side of Salsa

$0.50+

House made salsa made daily

Side of Guacamole

Side of Guacamole

$1.99+

Fresh made Guacamole

Chips

$2.29

Lime salted chips

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Experience our handcrafted flavors: marinated and grilled tacos, authentic Spanish style tapas, zesty spices, all through a convenient drive through and casual walk-up / walk-in venues, redefining and elevating the fast food experience!

Website

Location

8395 West Thunderbird, Peoria, AZ 85381

Directions

P83 image
P83 image
P83 image
Main pic

