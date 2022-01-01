Brutopia imageView gallery

Brutopia

review star

No reviews yet

505 Atwood Ave.

Cranston, RI 02920

Starts

Buttermilk Tenders

$9.00

Chili Nachos

$13.00

Chili Soup W/ Chips & Sour Cream

$7.00

House Smoked Wings

$9.00Out of stock

Hush Puppies

$8.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.00

Baked Pretzel

$6.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.00

Tito's Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Salads

Arugula

$9.00

Caesar

$9.00

Garden

$9.00

Salt Roasted Beets

$10.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Breast

$13.00

Crispy Fried Cod

$14.00

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Burgers

Black Angus Burger

$10.00

Brutopia Burger

$17.00

Smokestack Burger

$13.00

VEGGIE BURGER

$10.00

BBQ Plates

Carolina Style Pulled Pork Shoulder Plate

$15.00

Smoked Brisket

$17.00

HALF Rack Baby Back Ribs

$15.00

FULL Rack Baby Back Ribs

$27.00

Hot Sausage Link

$9.00Out of stock

BBQ Combo

$25.00

Entrees

Big Bowl Of Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Flat Iron Steak

$16.00Out of stock

Jambalaya

$18.00

Pan Roasted Atlantic Salmon

$19.00

Sides

BBQ Baked Beans

$4.00

Broccoli, Garlic Butter

$4.00

Roasted Heirloom Carrots

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Cornbread

$4.00

Creamy Yukon mashed Potatoes

$5.00

HandCut Fries

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tacos

TACOS Grilled Chicken

$12.00

TACOS Mahi Mahi

$14.00

TACOS Pork Belly

$14.00Out of stock

TACOS Pulled Pork

$12.00

TACOS Shrimp

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kid Buttermilk Tender

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid Mac & Cheeze

$7.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$6.00

Sweetz

Bacon Wrapped Fried Oreos

$9.00

Ice cream

$3.25

Old Fashioned Root Beer Float

$6.00

White Electric Stout Float

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Here at Brutopia, we aim to provide world-class beers influenced by a traditional brewery style, while also tapping into the rich diversity of artisan craft beers and amazing local products found in our state of Rhode Island. Our brews are inspired from these local crafts and we use only the finest and freshest hops & grains, leaving each beer bursting with sensational aromas & flavors to perfectly compliment our dishes.

505 Atwood Ave., Cranston, RI 02920

