Brutopia
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Here at Brutopia, we aim to provide world-class beers influenced by a traditional brewery style, while also tapping into the rich diversity of artisan craft beers and amazing local products found in our state of Rhode Island. Our brews are inspired from these local crafts and we use only the finest and freshest hops & grains, leaving each beer bursting with sensational aromas & flavors to perfectly compliment our dishes.
Location
505 Atwood Ave., Cranston, RI 02920
