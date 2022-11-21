Bruxie Santa Monica

Single-Use Serveware

Need Utensils? Just Ask! As an effort to reduce waste, California law requires single-use serve ware to be offered only when requested. Bruxie Team Members can no longer include single-use straws, spoons, forks, and knives with your orders unless requested. We are more than happy to provide you with the utensils you need, please just ask! (Reference California Assembly Bill No. 1276 for more information)