Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
Chicken

Bruxie Santa Monica

2,042 Reviews

$$

1412 3rd Street Promenade

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Popular Items

3 TENDERS & FRIES
5 TENDERS & FRIES
2 "KID-SIZE" TENDERS & FRIES

Limited Time Offerings!

PUMPKIN SPICE SHAKE

PUMPKIN SPICE SHAKE

$7.72

Homemade pumpkin spice puree mixed with Wisconsin frozen custard topped with whipped cream and cinnamon

FLIGHT OF TENDERS

FLIGHT OF TENDERS

$18.66

Spice things up with a flavorful tasting of Bruxie’s chicken tenders with 3 new flavors in the mix. Flight flavors in order: Original Seasoned, Honey Hot, Kickin “Nashville,” Szechuan Chili, Habanero Fire. Served with 4oz Ranch and Dill Pickle pieces.

Fried Chicken & Waffle Sandwiches

THE ORIGINAL

THE ORIGINAL

$14.21

Original Seasoned Chicken Breast, Chili Honey Glaze, Cider Slaw

THE CRISPY

THE CRISPY

$14.44

Shredded Romaine, Sliced Tomato, Pickles, Bruxie Sauce

KICKIN' "NASHVILLE" HOT

KICKIN' "NASHVILLE" HOT

$14.44

Spicy & Smoky, Tangy Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles

BUFFALO CHICKEN

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$15.56

Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Celery Slaw & Blue Cheese Dressing

Gourmet Waffle Sandwiches

BRUXIE BURGER

BRUXIE BURGER

$13.33

1/3 pound Angus Beef Patty, Cheddar, Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Pickle, Bruxie Sauce

ROASTED TURKEY CLUB

ROASTED TURKEY CLUB

$15.56

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Romaine, Pesto Aioli

NY DELI-STYLE HOT PASTRAMI & SWISS

NY DELI-STYLE HOT PASTRAMI & SWISS

$17.21Out of stock

Boar's Head Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Cider Slaw, Spicy Brown Mustard, Pickle

ROASTED MUSHROOM & GOAT CHEESE

ROASTED MUSHROOM & GOAT CHEESE

$15.00

Crimini Mushroom, Sun-Dried Tomato, Herb Goat Cheese, Arugula, Lemon Vinaigrette & Balsamic-Reduction (Vegetarian)

Breakfast Waffle Sandwiches

HOLY CHICKEN!

HOLY CHICKEN!

$16.11

Maple Glazed Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Sriracha Mayo, Sunny-Side Up Egg

BACON, EGG & CHEDDAR

BACON, EGG & CHEDDAR

$11.67

2 Large Overhard Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Melted Cheddar, Mayo

COUNTRY SAUSAGE & EGG

COUNTRY SAUSAGE & EGG

$11.10

2 Large Overhard Eggs, Breakfast Sausage Patty, Melted Cheddar, Mayo

GREEN EGGS & HAM

GREEN EGGS & HAM

$11.67

2 Large Overhard Eggs, Sliced Ham, Melted Cheddar, Arugula Pesto, Mayo

Chicken Tenders

3 TENDERS & FRIES

3 TENDERS & FRIES

$14.44

Choose type of tenders and up to 2 sauces

5 TENDERS & FRIES

5 TENDERS & FRIES

$18.89

Choose type of tenders and up to 3 sauces

TENDERS BY THE 10

TENDERS BY THE 10

$25.56

Choose type of tenders and up to 3 sauces

Chicken & Waffle

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$18.33

Boneless Fried Chicken, Bruxie Waffle, Butter, Pure Vermont Maple Syrup

NAKED BRUXIE WAFFLE

NAKED BRUXIE WAFFLE

$10.00

Traditional Breakfast Waffle, Pure Vermont Maple Syrup, Butter, Powder or Cinnamon Sugar

Salads

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN

$16.67

Fried Chicken, Romaine, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Egg, Tomato, Cheddar, Chives, Homemade Ranch Dressing

GRILLED CHICKEN & ROASTED MUSHROOM

GRILLED CHICKEN & ROASTED MUSHROOM

$16.67

Grilled Chicken Breast, Crimini Mushrooms, Sun-Dried, Tomato, Herb Goat Cheese, Romaine & Arugula, Chives, Lemon Vinaigrette & Balsamic Reduction

Sweet Waffle Sandwiches

NUTELLA & BANANA

NUTELLA & BANANA

$8.89

Nutella, Sweet Cream, Sliced Bananas

CREME BRULEE & STRAWBERRIES

CREME BRULEE & STRAWBERRIES

$8.89

Vanilla Pastry Cream, Bruleed Sugar, Fresh Strawberries

LEMON CREAM & BERRIES

LEMON CREAM & BERRIES

$8.89

Homemade Lemon Cream, Seasonal Berries

KIDS Meal

2 "KID-SIZE" TENDERS & FRIES

2 "KID-SIZE" TENDERS & FRIES

$10.00

Original Seasoned or Unseasoned Tenders

BRUXIE KIDS WAFFLE

BRUXIE KIDS WAFFLE

$8.89

Maple Syrup or Berries & Whipped Cream

KIDS MAC & CHEESE & FRIES

KIDS MAC & CHEESE & FRIES

$8.89

Creamy Kids Mac & Cheese

WAFFLE SANDWICH & FRIES

WAFFLE SANDWICH & FRIES

$8.89

Choose between PB&J, Cheesy or Nutella

Sides & Extra

WAFFLE-CUT FRIES

WAFFLE-CUT FRIES

$5.00

Seasoned with Salt and Pepper

SPICED TOTS

SPICED TOTS

$5.00

Premium Tots tossed in Carnitas Seasoning

LOADED WAFFLE-CUT FRIES

LOADED WAFFLE-CUT FRIES

$11.67

Bruxie Cheese Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sour Cream, Chives

LOADED TOTS

LOADED TOTS

$11.10

Bruxie Cheese Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sour Cream, Chives

ANGRY MAC & CHEESE (Reg)

ANGRY MAC & CHEESE (Reg)

$8.33

Spiced Cheese Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Chives

ANGRY MAC & CHEESE (Lg)

ANGRY MAC & CHEESE (Lg)

$13.89

Spiced Cheese Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Chives

HOMEMADE SLAW

HOMEMADE SLAW

$5.00

Homemade Slaw with Creamy Honey Mustard Dressing

PURE VERMONT MAPLE SYRUP

PURE VERMONT MAPLE SYRUP

$1.50

Pure Vermont Maple Syrup in a bottle.

DIPPING SAUCES

DIPPING SAUCES

Homemade Ranch Buffalo Honey Mustard Carolina BBQ Chili Honey Cheese Sauce Bruxie Sauce Sriracha Aioli Chipotle Mayo

Frozen Custard

SHAKE IT!

SHAKE IT!

$7.78

Bruxies Famous Shakes. Vanilla - Chocolate - Fresh Strawberry - Cookies & Cream - Nutella - Seasonal

FOLD IT!

FOLD IT!

$7.22

Frozen Custard (enriched Ice cream) with your pick of the following folded in: Oreo Cookie - Reese's Peanut Butter Cups - Cookie Dough - Cap'n Crunch - Fresh Fruit - Chocolate Chip - Roasted Peanuts

TOP IT!

$6.67

Frozen Custard Cup. Top It With - Chocolate Sauce - Roasted Peanuts - Whipped Cream

FROZEN CUSTARD PINT

FROZEN CUSTARD PINT

$10.56

Hard-packed Wisconsin Frozen Custard. Enjoy at home or on-the-go!

Drinks

SOFT DRINKS

SOFT DRINKS

$4.44

Coca Cola - Diet Coke - Sprite - Barq's Root Beer - Fanta Strawberry - Pibb Xtra - Dasani Black Cherry Sparkling Water

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.44

Fresh Homemade

ICED TEA

ICED TEA

$4.44

Unsweetened

STRAWBERRY "PALMER"

STRAWBERRY "PALMER"

$4.44

Mix of Unsweetened Iced Tea And Strawberry Lemonade

ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$5.11

Fresh Orange Juice

ICED COFFEE

ICED COFFEE

$4.44

Brewed & Chilled

HOT COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

$4.44

Freshly Brewed

PREMIUM DRINKS (BOTTLE)

$4.75

Single-Use Serveware

Need Utensils? Just Ask! As an effort to reduce waste, California law requires single-use serve ware to be offered only when requested. Bruxie Team Members can no longer include single-use straws, spoons, forks, and knives with your orders unless requested. We are more than happy to provide you with the utensils you need, please just ask! (Reference California Assembly Bill No. 1276 for more information)
ADD SERVEWARE

ADD SERVEWARE

Need Utensils? Just Ask! As an effort to reduce waste, California law requires single-use serve ware to be offered only when requested. Bruxie Team Members can no longer include single-use straws, spoons, forks, and knives with your orders unless requested. We are more than happy to provide you with the utensils you need, please just ask! (Reference California Assembly Bill No. 1276 for more information)

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Famous for our bold, fun and unconventional gourmet waffle sandwiches you've come to know and love!

Website

Location

1412 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Directions

