Bryan Park Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

5516 Lakeside Ave

Lakeside, VA 23228

Main Menu

Starters

Soft Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$10.00

Bavarian soft pretzel with our creamy beer cheese for dipping

Spring Rolls

$9.00

Vegetarian spring rolls with a Thai chili dipping sauce

Potato Skins

$10.00

Filled with cheddar jack cheese and bacon. Served with salsa and sour cream

Wings

$8.00

Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing. Choice of hot, mild, BBQ, garlic parmesan or Old Bay

Spiced Shrimp

$10.00

EZ peel shrimp with cocktail sauce

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$11.00

Sushi grade tuna, pepper encrusted and lightly seared. Served with soy sauce and wasabi

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Served with marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$9.00

Basket of beer-battered onion rings

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Basket of regular fries

Tater Tots

$9.00

Choice of regular or buffalo style

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Served with a Cajun ranch dipping sauce

Side of fries

$4.00

Salads

House Salad - Side

$6.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, cheese and croutons

House Salad - Full

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, cheese and croutons

Caesar Salad - Side

$6.50

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan and croutons with Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad - Full

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan and croutons with Caesar dressing

Chef Salad - Full

$12.00

Romaine, smoked turkey, honey ham, bacon, tomato, cheese and cucumber

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

NY style with a chocolate or strawberry drizzle

Lava Cake

$9.00

Chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate!

Sandwhiches & More

BP Burger

$12.00

8-ounce premium beef patty with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served on a brioche bun

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

A classic with shaved steak, grilled green peppers, onions, and melted provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato any mayo. Jalapenos upon request

Reuben

$12.00

Pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing on NY style rye bread

Sailor

$12.00

Richmond’s most famous sandwich! Knockwurst, pastrami, swiss cheese and deli style mustard

Club

$13.00

Honey ham, oven-roasted turkey breast, bacon, Swiss and American cheese on Texas toast with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Deluxe Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Texas toast, 3 cheeses, tomato and choice of bacon or ham

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Marinated chicken breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken salad on Texas toast with lettuce and tomato

Flatbread Pizzas

$11.50

Crispy crust, marinara, mozzarella cheese and choice of 2 toppings: Pepperoni, chicken, bacon, ham, mushrooms, green peppers or onions

Pickle Pizza

$11.00

Trust us on this one!!! Pesto, mozzarella cheese, dill pickles and basil

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Shredded cheddar jack cheese and grilled peppers and onions. Jalapenos upon request

Corn Dog Plate

$11.00

2 corndogs, French fries and yellow mustard

Chicken Tender Plate

$11.50

Served with French fries. Choice of honey mustard or BBQ

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Baseball Hat (Embroidered)

$20.00

New Hat with Leather Logo

$30.00

Miscellanous

Cover Charge

$5.00

Door Cover Charge

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$5.00

Red Bull - Regular

$5.00

Coffee - regular

$2.50

Coffee - decaf

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pieapple Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Lakeside sports bar and local music. Local eats and great drinks.

Location

5516 Lakeside Ave, Lakeside, VA 23228

Directions

