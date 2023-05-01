Bryce Canyon Pines 2476 West HWY 12
2476 West HWY 12
Bryce, UT 84764
Dinner Menu
Entrée
Tenderloin
Eight ounces of our most tender cut of beef. Bryce Canyon Pines' fines steak. Pair with our Ruffino Chianti
Ribeye
Sixteen ounce thick cut, mouthwatering steak. Pair with our Pacific Redwood Syrah
Porterhouse
17 ounce delicious bone in steak. Pair with our Twisted Cedar Cabernet
New York Strip
Eight ounce of finely cut strip loin steak Pair with our Twisted cedar Zinfandel
Hamburger Steak
Fourteen ounces of locally raised hamburger topped with green peppers, mushrooms, onions and gravy. Pair with our Hoodoo Kolsch Ale
Country Fried Steak
Ten ounces of breaded cube steak topped with gravy. Pair with our Cutthroat Pale Ale
Rainbow Trout
Fresh Utah caught trout fillet, grilled and seasoned with lemon pepper and served with a side of tartar sauce. Pair with our Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio or Castle Rock Sauvignon Blanc
Halibut
Eight ounce buttery deep sea fish steak lightly seasoned with lemon pepper Pair with our Organic Frey Sauvignon Blanc or Cavit Pinot Grigio
Shrimp Dinner
Five succulent jumbo shrimp served with a side of cocktail sauce. Pair with our Twisted Cedar Chardonnay
Grilled Chicken
Ten ounces of chicken breast grilled to perfection and seasoned with lemon pepper. Pair with our Kendal Jackson Sauvignon Blanc
Chicken Fried Chicken
Eight ounce chicken breast, lightly breaded and smothered in country gravy
Pork Loin Chops
Two boneless pork loin chops grilled with apple sauce on the side Pair with our Vintage Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Reserve
Ribs Special
Ask if we have our special half rack topped with bbq sauce - the best around Pair with our Johnny's IPA
Burger
Burger
Half pound of fresh, premium ground beef
Cheeseburger
Half pound of fresh, premium ground beef topped with your choice of cheese
Hawaiian
Half pound of fresh, premium ground beef topped with ham, grilled pineapple and your choice of cheese
Rusty's Rodeo Burger (The Rusty)
Half pound of fresh, premium ground beef topped with bacon, ham, swiss and american cheese
Marty's Elk Burger (The Marty)
Perfectly cooked third pound fresh, lean elk patty
Beyond Burger
An impossible burger made of proteins, peas, mung beans, brown rice, coco butter, coconut oil sunflower oil and canola oil
Finger Foods
Extra Sides
Soup & Salad
Cup of Soup
One of our homemade soups of the day
Bowl of Soup
One of our homemade soups of the day
Grilled Chicken Salad
Iceberg and romaine lettuce tossed with swiss and american cheese, cucumber, crisp brocolli, tomatoes and grilled chicken breast
Chefs Salad
Iceberg and romaine lettuce tossed with swiss and american cheese, cucumber, crisp brocolli, tomatoes, fresh ham and turkey
Side Salad
Iceberg and romaine lettuce, cucumber, broccoli, tomatoes and croutons
Kids Meal
Kids Grilled Cheese
White bread, cheese, fries and a drink
Kids Corn Dog
With fries and a drink
Kids Cheeseburger
Quarter pound house-made patty, american cheese, fries and a drink
Kids Hamburger
Quarter pound house-made patty, fries and a drink
Kids Chicken Tenders
One chicken tender, fries and a drink
Kids Fish & Chips
One piece of breaded cod, fries and a drink
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kraft macaroni and cheese, fries and a drink
Appetizer
Jumbo Shrimp
Six breaded shrimp served with cocktail sauce
Green Bean Fries
Fried green beans with a kick, served with ranch dressing
Mozzarella Sticks
Eight cheese sticks served with warm marinara sauce
Wings
Eight chicken wings served with ranch or bleu cheese
Zucchini Sticks
Fried zucchini served with ranch dressing
Munchers
Tater tots cheese and jalapenos, served with ranch dressing
Samplers
Can't decide? Our sampler is in a larger plate that includes all of the appetizers above
Beverage
Coke Products
Coke, Diet Coke, Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, Sprite or Orange Fanta
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Milk
Small Juice
Orange, Apple, Cranberry, Grapefruit or Tomato
Large Juice
Orange, Apple, Cranberry, Grapefruit or Tomato
Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Flavor Shots
Flavor syrup to add to fountain drinks, vanilla coconut, raspberry, strawberry, cherry and peach
Sandwiches
Patty Melt
House-made beef patty cooked medium well topped with grilled onions on your choice bread with your choice of cheese
Turkey Melt
Grilled turkey topped with your choice of cheese and cranberry sauces on grilled bread
Chicken Club (The Ethel)
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken topped with bacon, your choice of chees and avocado
French Dip
Nicely marinated roast beef on a toasted hoagie bun au jus
Hot Turkey
Open-faced turkey smothered in gravy and served with cranberry sauce on the side
Hot Roast Beef
Open-faced roast beef sandwhich smothered in gravy
Hot Hamburger
Open-faced hamburger patty sandwhich somthered in gravy
Dessert
Carmel Apple Pie (with ice cream)
Warm apple cinnamon pie on a dusting of graham crumble with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream
Lava cake
Warm, individual chocolate cake with a gooey caramel interior laid on a graham crumble with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream
Banana Split
Golden-brown, caramelized bananas paired with two scoops of creamy vanilla ice cream mingled with strawberries, raspberries, blueberries all bathed in a warm caramel sauce
Raspberry Cheesecake
Semi-sweet, smooth, New-York style cheesecake on a dusting of graham crumble
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
(New) Cheesecake Factory -- Yum! Rich, robust and great to share with your neighbor or the whole table, or just keep to yourself
One Scoop of Ice cream
Two Scoops of Ice cream
Blueberry Pie
Berry Apple Pie
Specials
Specials
(3) Tacos
3 tacos served with your choice of either flame broiled chicken or carne asada, with a side of rice and beans
Burrito
1 large burrito served with your choice of either flame broiled chicken or carne asada, with a side of rice and beans
Quesadilla
1 quesadilla served with your choice of either flame broiled chicken or carne asada, with a side of rice and beans
(3) Enchiladas
3 enchiladas served with your choice of either flame broiled chicken or carne asada, with a side of rice and beans
Fish Special
Group Menu
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
2476 West HWY 12, Bryce, UT 84764