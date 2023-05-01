  • Home
Bryce Canyon Pines 2476 West HWY 12

No reviews yet

2476 West HWY 12

Bryce, UT 84764

Dinner Menu

Entrée

Tenderloin

$36.00

Eight ounces of our most tender cut of beef. Bryce Canyon Pines' fines steak. Pair with our Ruffino Chianti

Ribeye

$37.00

Sixteen ounce thick cut, mouthwatering steak. Pair with our Pacific Redwood Syrah

Porterhouse

$34.00

17 ounce delicious bone in steak. Pair with our Twisted Cedar Cabernet

New York Strip

$25.00

Eight ounce of finely cut strip loin steak Pair with our Twisted cedar Zinfandel

Hamburger Steak

$23.00

Fourteen ounces of locally raised hamburger topped with green peppers, mushrooms, onions and gravy. Pair with our Hoodoo Kolsch Ale

Country Fried Steak

$22.00

Ten ounces of breaded cube steak topped with gravy. Pair with our Cutthroat Pale Ale

Rainbow Trout

$26.00

Fresh Utah caught trout fillet, grilled and seasoned with lemon pepper and served with a side of tartar sauce. Pair with our Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio or Castle Rock Sauvignon Blanc

Halibut

$27.00

Eight ounce buttery deep sea fish steak lightly seasoned with lemon pepper Pair with our Organic Frey Sauvignon Blanc or Cavit Pinot Grigio

Shrimp Dinner

$20.00

Five succulent jumbo shrimp served with a side of cocktail sauce. Pair with our Twisted Cedar Chardonnay

Grilled Chicken

$21.00

Ten ounces of chicken breast grilled to perfection and seasoned with lemon pepper. Pair with our Kendal Jackson Sauvignon Blanc

Chicken Fried Chicken

$21.00

Eight ounce chicken breast, lightly breaded and smothered in country gravy

Pork Loin Chops

$23.00

Two boneless pork loin chops grilled with apple sauce on the side Pair with our Vintage Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Reserve

Ribs Special

$26.00

Ask if we have our special half rack topped with bbq sauce - the best around Pair with our Johnny's IPA

Burger

Burger

$15.00

Half pound of fresh, premium ground beef

Cheeseburger

$16.00

Half pound of fresh, premium ground beef topped with your choice of cheese

Hawaiian

$17.00

Half pound of fresh, premium ground beef topped with ham, grilled pineapple and your choice of cheese

Rusty's Rodeo Burger (The Rusty)

$17.00

Half pound of fresh, premium ground beef topped with bacon, ham, swiss and american cheese

Marty's Elk Burger (The Marty)

$16.00

Perfectly cooked third pound fresh, lean elk patty

Beyond Burger

$15.00

An impossible burger made of proteins, peas, mung beans, brown rice, coco butter, coconut oil sunflower oil and canola oil

Finger Foods

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Two perfectly breaded pieces of white cod served with house made tartar sauce on the side

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Two golden brown chicken tenders with your choice of sauce

Extra Sides

Extra Sides

$4.00

Your choice of Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Baked Potato, Coleslaw, Rice Pilaf, Beer Battered Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Asparagus, Broccoli

Soup & Salad

Cup of Soup

$4.00

One of our homemade soups of the day

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

One of our homemade soups of the day

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Iceberg and romaine lettuce tossed with swiss and american cheese, cucumber, crisp brocolli, tomatoes and grilled chicken breast

Chefs Salad

$14.00

Iceberg and romaine lettuce tossed with swiss and american cheese, cucumber, crisp brocolli, tomatoes, fresh ham and turkey

Side Salad

$6.00

Iceberg and romaine lettuce, cucumber, broccoli, tomatoes and croutons

Kids Meal

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

White bread, cheese, fries and a drink

Kids Corn Dog

$10.00

With fries and a drink

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Quarter pound house-made patty, american cheese, fries and a drink

Kids Hamburger

$11.00

Quarter pound house-made patty, fries and a drink

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

One chicken tender, fries and a drink

Kids Fish & Chips

$10.00

One piece of breaded cod, fries and a drink

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kraft macaroni and cheese, fries and a drink

Appetizer

Jumbo Shrimp

$12.00

Six breaded shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Green Bean Fries

$11.00

Fried green beans with a kick, served with ranch dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Eight cheese sticks served with warm marinara sauce

Wings

$12.00

Eight chicken wings served with ranch or bleu cheese

Zucchini Sticks

$11.00

Fried zucchini served with ranch dressing

Munchers

$10.00

Tater tots cheese and jalapenos, served with ranch dressing

Samplers

$22.00

Can't decide? Our sampler is in a larger plate that includes all of the appetizers above

Beverage

Coke Products

$4.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, Sprite or Orange Fanta

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Small Juice

$4.00

Orange, Apple, Cranberry, Grapefruit or Tomato

Large Juice

$5.00

Orange, Apple, Cranberry, Grapefruit or Tomato

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Flavor Shots

$0.50

Flavor syrup to add to fountain drinks, vanilla coconut, raspberry, strawberry, cherry and peach

Sandwiches

Patty Melt

$14.00

House-made beef patty cooked medium well topped with grilled onions on your choice bread with your choice of cheese

Turkey Melt

$15.00

Grilled turkey topped with your choice of cheese and cranberry sauces on grilled bread

Chicken Club (The Ethel)

$15.00

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken topped with bacon, your choice of chees and avocado

French Dip

$16.00

Nicely marinated roast beef on a toasted hoagie bun au jus

Hot Turkey

$15.00

Open-faced turkey smothered in gravy and served with cranberry sauce on the side

Hot Roast Beef

$15.00

Open-faced roast beef sandwhich smothered in gravy

Hot Hamburger

$15.00

Open-faced hamburger patty sandwhich somthered in gravy

Dessert

Carmel Apple Pie (with ice cream)

$7.50

Warm apple cinnamon pie on a dusting of graham crumble with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream

Lava cake

$7.50

Warm, individual chocolate cake with a gooey caramel interior laid on a graham crumble with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream

Banana Split

$8.50

Golden-brown, caramelized bananas paired with two scoops of creamy vanilla ice cream mingled with strawberries, raspberries, blueberries all bathed in a warm caramel sauce

Raspberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Semi-sweet, smooth, New-York style cheesecake on a dusting of graham crumble

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$11.00

(New) Cheesecake Factory -- Yum! Rich, robust and great to share with your neighbor or the whole table, or just keep to yourself

One Scoop of Ice cream

$3.00

Two Scoops of Ice cream

$5.00

Blueberry Pie

$7.00

Berry Apple Pie

$7.00

Specials

Specials

(3) Tacos

$15.00

3 tacos served with your choice of either flame broiled chicken or carne asada, with a side of rice and beans

Burrito

$17.00

1 large burrito served with your choice of either flame broiled chicken or carne asada, with a side of rice and beans

Quesadilla

$16.00

1 quesadilla served with your choice of either flame broiled chicken or carne asada, with a side of rice and beans

(3) Enchiladas

$15.00

3 enchiladas served with your choice of either flame broiled chicken or carne asada, with a side of rice and beans

Fish Special

Pan seared teriyaki salmon

$26.00

Group Menu

Group dinner

New york strip w/ apple pie

$45.22

Grilled chicken w/ apple pie

$45.22
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2476 West HWY 12, Bryce, UT 84764

Directions

