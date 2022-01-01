Big shot Bobs- Evan City imageView gallery
Salad
Chicken
Sandwiches

Big shot Bobs- Evan City 312 E Main St

review star

No reviews yet

312 E Main St

Evans City, PA 16033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bone-in Wings (13)
Boneless Wings (8)
Bone-in Wings (6)

Wings

Bone-in Wings (6)

$8.99

Bone-in Wings (13)

$16.99

Bone-in Wings (50)

$54.99

Boneless Wings (8)

$7.99

Boneless Wings (15)

$14.99

Boneless Wings (50)

$54.99

Bone-in Wings (25)

$29.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.99

lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard,ketchup, pickles

Cheeseburger

$7.49

w/ provolone, American or swiss

3 Cheese Burger

$8.99

American, swiss, provolone &amp; mayo

Rodeo Burger

$10.99

bacon, mushrooms, onion rings provolone, BBQ

Big Shot Burger

$10.99

onion rings, mushrooms, bacon, American

Big Cheesy

$11.99

American &amp; mozzarella inside patty w/ bacon &amp; Touch of Gold BBQ sauce

Big Mick

$11.99

2 patties, American, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, 1000 Island

The Big Aristotle

$10.99

bacon, American, mayo, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, onion, pickle, &amp;2 grilled cheese

Hoagies

The Soldier

$12.99

sandwiches instead of a bun

Italian Hoagie

$10.99

ham, salami, cappicola, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing

Italian Stallion Hoagie

$12.99

Italian hoagie w/ double meat, banana peppers

Heart Attack Hoagie

$10.99

fried capacola, salami, pepperoni, ham, bacon, American, mayo

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$10.99

provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Mushroom Cheesesteak Hoagie

$10.99

mushroom, provolone, mayo

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

green peppers., mushroom, onion, provolone, mayo

Pepper Cheesesteak Hoagie

$10.99

green peppers, banana peppers, provolone, mayo

Beaver Falls Torpedo

$10.99

8oz steak, provolone, banana peppers, green peppers, marinara

The Jimmy Detillo

$13.99

12oz steak, 6 provolone sticks, mayo, provolone

Sloppy Broadway

$11.99

1lb ground.beef w/ onions, green peppers, sloppy joe, American

Tom Hardy

$11.99

Buffalo chicken, bacon, provolone, American, onions, banana peppers, lettuce, ranch

Double Cheeseburger Hoagie

$12.99

1lb ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard

Chicken Philly Hoagie

$10.99

grilled chicken, green peppers, mushroom, onion, provolone, mayo

Chicken, Steak and Cheese Hoagie

$10.99

grilled chicken, steak, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Ham and Cheese Hoagie

$10.99

Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo

Smitty Chicken Parm

$10.99

grilled w/ provolone, marinara

Hot Sausage Hoagie

$10.99

12oz Ricci’s hot sausage, provolone, green peppers, onions, marinara Ham &amp; Cheese - w/

Fish Sandwich Hoagie

$12.99

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$5.49

lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

O.P.T.B.L.T

$7.99

Bacon Lettuce and Tomato

Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Grilled chicken with your coice of Sauce

The Big Ern McCracken

$8.99

Grilled Peppercorn Chicken, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, tomato onion and Honey Mustard

Salads

House Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Green peppers, Onions and cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, fries, cheese, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, banan peppers and onions

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Crispy Chicken, fries, cheese, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, banan peppers and onions

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.49

Grilled Buffalo Chicken, fries, cheese, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, banan peppers and onions

Cajun Chicken Salad

$9.49

Grilled Cajun Chicken, fries, cheese, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, banan peppers and onions

Steak Salad

$9.99

Steak, fries, cheese, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, banan peppers and onions

Steak and Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, steak, fries, cheese, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, banan peppers and onions

Appetizers

Provolone Stix

$5.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

The Fries

Bed of Fries (under the wings)

$3.00

Small Fry

$3.49

Large Fry

$5.49

Bacon Ranch Cheese Fry

$7.49

Chicken Bacon Ranch Fry

$9.99

Philly Steak Fry

$9.99

Fire Fry ( Buffalo Sauce, Cajun and Nacho Cheese)

$7.49

Kids Meal

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$5.99

Boneless Wings and Fries

$5.99

Grilled Chees and Fries

$5.99

Extras

Side of Cheese

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Celery

$1.00

X Sauce on side

$1.00

Extra

$1.00

Drinks

Pint Marburger Tea

$1.25

Pint Marburger Blue Raz

$1.25

Pint Marburger Lemonade

$1.25

Pint Marburger Orange

$1.25

Pint Marburger Chocolate Milk

$1.25

Quart Marburger Tea

$2.00

1/2 Gallon Marburger Tea

$3.00

1/2 Gallon Marburger Chocolate Milk

$3.00

20oz Pepsi

$2.00

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.00

20oz Mt Dew

$2.00

20oz Code Red

$2.00

20oz orange Crush

$2.00

20oz Water

$1.25

2lt. Pepsi

$3.00

2lt. Diet Pepsi

$3.00

2lt. Mt Dew

$3.00

2lt. Code Red

$3.00

2lt. Orange Crush

$3.00

2lt. Grape Crush

$3.00

Team Danyelle Sarcoma Special

Team Danyelle is a special sauce and every 15 boneless wing ordered $5 will be donated to the Sarcoma Alliance in honor of our very own employee Danyelle.
15 Boneless Wings with Honey Mustard, and Hot Strawberry Sauce

15 Boneless Wings with Honey Mustard, and Hot Strawberry Sauce

$15.00

Team Danyelle is a special sauce and every 15 boneless wing ordered $5 will be donated to the Sarcoma Alliance in honor of our very own employee Danyelle.

Family Specials

Family Special

$37.73
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

BSB Home of the Soldier and the best Wings in the Burg!!!!! Eat in, Take Out or Delivery

Location

312 E Main St, Evans City, PA 16033

Directions

Gallery
Big shot Bobs- Evan City image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sir Pizza - Pine Twp. - Treesdale
orange starNo Reviews
619 Warrendale Rd. Pine Township, PA 15044
View restaurantnext
Donny B's BBQ
orange star4.0 • 19
255 New Castle Rd Butler, PA 16001
View restaurantnext
Thorn Hill Tap House
orange star4.7 • 93
105 VIP Dr. Wexford, PA 15090
View restaurantnext
Simply Subs
orange star4.8 • 158
4778 William Flinn Hwy Allison Park, PA 15101
View restaurantnext
Chive
orange star4.9 • 169
422 Lawrence Ave Ellwood City, PA 16117
View restaurantnext
Athens Family Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 1,170
1005 7th Ave Beaver Falls, PA 15010
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Evans City
Cranberry Twp
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Zelienople
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Mars
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Wexford
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Butler
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Monaca
review star
No reviews yet
Ellwood City
review star
Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Beaver
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston