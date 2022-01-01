American
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
The Breakfast Shoppe
656 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
552 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD 21146
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Garry's Grill & Catering
4.4 • 1,259
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Severna Park, MD 21146
View restaurant
Uber Bagels & Deli - Severna Park
4.3 • 436
147 Governor Ritchie Hw Severna Park, MD 21146
View restaurant
Bar & Food Truck (DenaEats.com) - Pasadena, MD
No Reviews
9001 Fort Smallwood Rd Riviera Beach, MD 21122
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Severna Park
More near Severna Park