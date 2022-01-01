The Breakfast Shoppe imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

The Breakfast Shoppe

656 Reviews

$$

552 Ritchie Hwy

Severna Park, MD 21146

Popular Items

Bacon
French Toast
Homefries

Classic Breakfast

Low Carb Breakfast

$12.95

3 Eggs Any Style

$8.95

3 Eggs w/ Fruit

$10.99

3 Eggs w/ Meat

$11.95

2 Eggs Any Style

$7.95

2 Eggs w/ Fruit

$10.99

2 Eggs w/ Meat

$11.15

1 Egg Any Style

$7.75

1 Egg w/ Meat

$10.25

2 Eggs Any Style

$7.95

Shoppe Specialties

Backpacker's Pie

$14.99

Benny's B.S. Chicken and Waffles

$15.99

Biscuits and Sausage Gravy

$14.69

Breakfast Tacos

$14.69

Chipped Beef

$13.50

Knapsacker's Pie

$13.59

Signature Scrambler

Steak and Eggs

$16.99

Traditional Scrambler

$11.99

Eggs Benedict

Traditional Benedict

$14.69

Florentine Benny

$14.69

Benny Bleu

$14.69

Chicken Biscuit Benedict

$15.99

Perfect Benny

$15.79

Nova Scotia Benny

$16.99

Bruschetta Benedict

$15.76

West Coast Benedict

$15.99

Crab Hash w/ Poached Eggs

$18.49

Single Bleu

$13.75

Single Perfect

$14.50

Single Florentine

$13.75

Single Traditional

$13.75

From the Griddle

1/2 Belgian Waffle

$8.75

Banana Nut Pancakes

$13.29

Belgian Waffle

$10.50

Belgian Waffle w/ Toppings

$13.15

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$14.39

French Toast

$11.25

Honey Nut French Toast

$14.75

Short Stack

$9.79

Short Stack w/ Toppings

$11.25

Single PC French

$9.85

Strawberry Shortcake

$13.29

FALL HARVEST PANCAKES

$15.39

Select Shoppe Pan Omelets

Alex's Great Omelette

$15.99

Caprese Omelette

$16.59

Chili Omelette

$15.29

Classic Pan Omelette

$14.89

Five Cheese Omelette

$13.69

Shrimp and Avocado Omelette

$16.99

Smoked Salmon Omelette

$16.99

Terra Omelette

$13.69

Steak & Cheese Omelette

$16.99

Wild Mushroom Omelette

$15.99

Sidekick Sandwiches

Caroline's Cravin'

$10.59

Buck's Best

$10.29

Pablo Pavo

$9.69

A La Carte

Toast

Bread

1 Egg a la carte

$2.49

1/2 Chicken Breast

$6.50

2 Egg a la carte

$4.99

2pc Bac1Saus link

$5.79

3 Egg a la carte

$6.75

Add 1 Egg

$1.75

Bacon

$5.79

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$2.99

Bowl Chipped Beef

$8.15

Bowl Saus. Gravy

$8.15

Canadian Bacon

$6.29

Cereal

$3.99

Cereal w/ Fruit

$6.99

Corned Beef Hash

$6.29

Fruit Bowl

$8.25

Grilled Tomatoes

$4.25

Grits

$4.29

Ham

$5.79

Homefries

$4.69

Maple Sausage

$5.79

Oatmeal

$3.99

Oatmeal w/ Fruit

$6.49

Sausage Patty

$5.79

Scrapple

$5.79

Side French Fry

$4.69

Side Tater Tots

$4.69

Sliced Cold Tomato

$3.85

Turkey Sausage

$5.79

Yogurt

$8.29

Bowl Chili w/ wrx

$9.89

Bowl Chili

$9.00

Side of Steak

$12.99

Side Cold Salmon

$9.35

Side whole sliced avocado

$3.50

Reg. Breakfast Sandwich

B.L.T.

$8.99

Cold Salmon Sandwich

$11.35

Egg Sand. w/ Meat/Cheese

$7.99

Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese

$5.85

Egg Sandwich w/ Meat

$7.35

Coffee Barista

Regular Coffee

$3.65

Decaf Coffee

$3.65

Iced Coffee

$3.65

Hot Tea

$3.65

Iced Tea

$3.25

Spiced Chai

$4.99

Vanilla Chai

$4.99

Cappuccino

$4.99

Mocha

$4.99

Latte

$4.99

Cafe Au Lait

$4.99

Americano

$4.29

Breve

$4.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.65

Espresso

$2.99

Dbl Espresso

$3.35

Power House

$4.99

Iced Americano

$4.99

Iced Latte

$5.35

Iced Chai

$5.35

Soda

pepsi

$3.25

Diet pepsi

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Water filtered w/ plastic cup,lid,ice

$0.59

Sprite Glass Bottle

$2.89

Juice

Reg Apple Juice

$3.65

Lg Apple Juice

$4.35

Reg Cranberry Juice

$3.65

Lg Cranberry Juice

$4.35

Reg V-8

$3.65

Large V-8

$4.35

Fresh Squeezed Juice

Reg Fresh Squeezed Orange

$5.15

Lg Fresh Squeezed Orange

$5.65

Reg Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit

$5.15

Lg Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit

$5.65

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.99Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$4.15Out of stock

Milk

Reg Whole Milk

$3.25

Reg Skim Milk

$3.25

Reg Almond Milk

$3.25

Reg Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Lg Whole Milk

$4.35

Lg Skim Milk

$4.35

Lg Almond Milk

$4.35

Lg Chocolate Milk

$4.35

Deli Case Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.85

San Pellegrino Orange

$2.89

Tropicana Apple

$1.75

Tropicana Orange

$1.99

To Go Reg Coffee

$2.95

To Go Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.89

Root Beer

$1.99

Sprite Glass Bottle

$2.89

Fanta Orange Glass Btl

$2.89

Coke Glass Bottle

$2.89

Kid's Breakfast

French Toast Triangles

$8.75

Kids Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.99

Jr. Chip Beef

$8.99

One by One

$8.75

Happy Face

$8.75

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$8.75

Jr. Egg Breakfast

$8.75

Kid's Lunch

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Kid's Drink

Kids Whole Milk

Kids Skim Milk

Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Apple Juice

Kids Cranberry Juice

Kids Coke

Kids Diet Coke

Kids Sprite

Kids Fresh Squeezed OJ

$1.99

Kids Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit

$1.99

Kid's Refill

Dont Make

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

552 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD 21146

Directions

Gallery
The Breakfast Shoppe image
The Breakfast Shoppe image

Map
