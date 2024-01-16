Cafe, Bar, Coffee
BSG Lounge
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
BSG (Bottle Shop of Grafton) is a lounge that focuses on providing a social environment and serving coffee, craft beers, cocktails, and spirits.
Location
1307 Wisconsin Ave, Grafton, WI 53024