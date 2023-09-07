B-Side By Itamae - Miami Design District
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
B-Side created by Valerie, Nando & Fernando Chang, from Itamae bring their Original Sushi Bar back to Miami Design District. B-Side is a perfect representation of the Chang family. It’s hard not to notice the impeccable sushi techniques and distinct understanding of traditional flavors perfectly blended with their love for all things music and travel. The concept’s very name comes from the family’s serious addiction to music, a wordplay on the funkier side of a record.
140 NE 39TH STREET, 136, Miami, FL 33137
