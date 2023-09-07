Daily Menu

Snacks

Yellowtail Tiradito

$18.00

avocado, capers + aji limo leche de tigre

Tuna Cebiche

$18.00

red onion, tostones + aji limo leche de tigre

Smoked Fish Dip

$12.00

sauce acebichado + soda crackers

Cucumber Salad

$12.00

sesame, seaweed + spicy ponzu

B-Side Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, parmesan + sesame dressing

Crispy Octopus

$14.00

sarza criolla + botija olive

Conch Fritters

$14.00

habanero + tartar sauce

Chicken Karaagae

$14.00

lime + huacatay ranch

Signature Rolls

Octopus Bañadito

$20.00

botija, red onion + leche de tigre

Hokkaido Scallop Bañadito

$22.00

lime + parmesan

Totoro

$18.00

spicy tuna, scallion, avocado, shiitake mushroom, sweet soy + spicy mayo

Lost In Translation

$16.00

salmon, tuna, avocado, tobiko, crispy quinoa + aji amarillo

Sansho

$18.00

crispy shrimp, torched salmon, cream cheese, avocado + special sauce

Thirty Three + A Third

$18.00

crispy white fish, avocado, smoked wahoo + sauce acebichado

Tigre

$16.00

sweet plantains, piquillo peppers, avocado, cucumber + sweet soy

Classic Rolls

California Roll

$12.00

kani, avocado, cucumber

Dragon Roll

$16.00

crispy shrimp, avocado, spicy mayo + eel sauce

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

Tuna Roll

$12.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$12.00

Salmon Roll

$12.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$12.00

Salmon Cream Cheese Roll

$12.00

Crispy Shrimp Roll

$12.00

Avocado Roll

$12.00

Cucumber Roll

$12.00

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$12.00

Nigiri + Sashimi

Nigiri Set

$18.00

two pieces each tuna, salmon + yellowtail served with spicy ponzu + leche de tigre

Sashimi Set

$18.00

two pieces each tuna, salmon + yellowtail served with spicy ponzu + leche de tigre

Spot Prawn, Nigiri

$14.00

one piece, spot prawn nigiri

Hokkaido Scallop, Nigiri

$12.00

one piece, hokkaido scallop nigiri

Salmon Esp, Nigiri

$9.00

one piece, salmon nigiri

Salmon, Nigiri

$4.00

Tuna, Nigiri

$4.00

Yelowtail, Nigiri

$4.00

Bowls

all bowls served with cucumber, seaweed salad, corn, edamame with your choice of sauce + base

Yellowtail, Tuna + Salmon Bowl (Raw)

$24.00

Tuna + Salmon Bowl (Raw)

$22.00

Tuna Bowl (Raw)

$22.00

Salmon Bowl (Raw)

$20.00

Salmon Anticuchera Bowl (Hot)

$22.00

Miso Sea Bass Bowl (Hot)

$28.00

Crispy Shrimp Bowl (Hot)

$20.00

Extra Sauce

Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Eel Sauce

$1.50

Spicy Ponzu

$1.50

Ají Limo Leche De Tigre

$1.50

Yuzu-Shoyu

$1.50

Acebichado

$1.50

Ají Amarillo Mayo

$1.50

Special Sauce

$1.50

Botija Olive Mayo

$1.50

Tartar Sauce

$1.50

Huacatay Ranch

$1.50

Dessert

Cremolada

$12.00

seasonal granita, hojicha tea sweetened cream + condensed milk

Beverage

Non Alcoholic

Acqua Panna, Natural Mineral Water (500mL)

$5.00

S.Pellegrino, Sparkling Mineral Water (500mL)

$5.00

Coca-Cola (355mL)

$8.00

Ramune Grape, Japanese Soda (200mL)

$6.00

Strawberry Ramune, Japanese Soda (200mL)

$6.00

Melon Ramune, Japanese Soda (200mL)

$6.00

Orange Ramune, Japanese Soda (200mL)

$6.00

Lychee Ramune, Japanese Soda (200mL)

$6.00

Original Ramune, Japanese Soda (200mL)

$6.00

Inca Cola (355ml)

$4.00

Wine

Francesco Cirelli, Djuce Rosato - Can

$14.00

Rose Wine Montepulciano, Abruzzo, Italy 2021

Francesco Cirelli, Djuce Rosso - Can

$14.00

Red Wine Montepulciano, Abruzzo, Italy 2021

Bisson, Glera Frizzante - Bottle

$56.00

Sparkling Wine Glera, Veneto, Italy 2022

Maurice Schoech, Vieilles Vignes - Bottle

$64.00

White Wine Pinot Auxerrois, Alsace, France 2020

Partida Creus, TP - Bottle

$68.00

Red Wine Trepat, Catalonia, Spain 2021

Beer + Cider

Shacksbury, Yuzu Ginger Cider (12oz)

$7.00

blend of cider, yuzu + ginger

Grimm Artisanal Ales, Miami Pop! (16oz)

$13.00

sour beer with dragon fruit, mango, milk sugar + vanilla

OffSite, Super Good Lager (12oz)

$8.00

crisp american lager

Dream State Brewing, Space Ninja (16oz)

$13.00

new england ipa with citra + mosaic

Sake

Junmai Ginjo Nama, Amabuki, Sunflower (180mL)

$12.00

Junmai Ginjo, Fukucho, Moon On The Water (300mL)

$50.00