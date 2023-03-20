B-Side Coffee Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Coffee shop + kitchen serving specialty coffee, baked goods, great eats, beer, and wine.
Location
6178 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, OH 45424
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Donut Palace - Huber - 5115 old troy pike
No Reviews
5115 old troy pike Huber Heights, OH 45424
View restaurant
Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway
No Reviews
3490 Old Troy Pike Riverside, OH 45404
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Huber Heights
More near Huber Heights