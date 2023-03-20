Main picView gallery

B-Side Coffee Bar

6178 Chambersburg Road

Huber Heights, OH 45424

Popular Items

Honey Bourbon Latte
Salted Caramel Latte
Mega Mocha Latte

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00+

12oz cold brew coffee. Available in traditional or nitro.

Pour Over

Pour Over

$0.00+

12oz or 16oz pour over coffee.

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso Drinks

Cortado

Cortado

$3.75

2oz Espresso + 2oz Steamed Milk.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.25

2oz Espresso + 4oz Steamed Milk

Americano

Americano

$4.50+

Espresso + Water

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Espresso + Foamed Milk

Lattes

Honey Bourbon Latte

Honey Bourbon Latte

$5.25+

Espresso + Steamed Milk + House Made Honey Bourbon Syrup

Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$5.00+

Espresso + Steamed Milk + House Made Lavender Syrup

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.25+

Espresso + Steamed Milk + House Made Chocolate Ganache

Mega Mocha Latte

Mega Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Espresso + Steamed Chocolate Milk + Cocoa

Salted Caramel Latte

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.00+

Espresso + Steamed Milk + House Made Salted Caramel Syrup

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.00+

Espresso + Steamed Milk + House Made Vanilla Syrup

Classic Latte (No Syrup)

Classic Latte (No Syrup)

$5.00+

Espresso + Steamed Milk + House Made Vanilla Syrup

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00+Out of stock

Chai + Steamed Milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Matcha + Steamed Milk

Tea

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$4.00Out of stock

Smooth and lively with the unique citrusy, floral aroma of bergamot oranges.

Wild Thai Green

Wild Thai Green

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet honey and flowery top notes of orchids linger amidst a delightfully quenching body characterized by subtle notes of toasted hazelnut and tropical fruits.

Raspberry Green Tea

Raspberry Green Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Vibrant steamed green tea blended with tart hibiscus and succulent raspberries.

Blueberry Rooibos

Blueberry Rooibos

$4.00Out of stock

A succulent rooibos blend with sweet blueberries and revitalizing schisandra berries

Hibiscus Berry

Hibiscus Berry

$4.00Out of stock

A rejuvenating tropical fruit tea highlighting tart hibiscus and luscious forest berries.

Turmeric Mango

Turmeric Mango

$4.00Out of stock

A tropical take on turmeric featuring luscious and juicy Sri Lanka mango, tangy sweet pineapple, fragrant yuzu citrus peel, and exotic top notes of jasmine and makrut lime.

Milk

Hot Chocolate (8 oz)

$3.50+

Chocolate (8 oz)

$3.50

Whole (8 oz)

$2.50

Oat (8 oz)

$3.50

Quick Bites

Baked Goods

Blueberry Buckle

Blueberry Buckle

$3.50

Streusel-topped coffee cake baked in-house with fresh blueberries.

Chocolate Banana Bread

Chocolate Banana Bread

$4.00

Decadent chocolate banana bread.

Lemon Loaf (*GF)

Lemon Loaf (*GF)

$4.50

Lemon Pound Cake *Prepared in a shared kitchen and cross-contamination could occur.

Almond Bar (*GF)

Almond Bar (*GF)

$3.75

Almond bar baked with orange zest, white chocolate chips and topped with cream cheese frosting and craisins. *Prepared in a shared kitchen and cross-contamination could occur.

Cinnamon Buckle

$3.50

Cinnamon streusel-topped coffee cake, baked in-house.

Lunch

Pizza

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$16.00

Locally sourced focaccia dough, roasted garlic, house red sauce, old world pepp, and ciliegine mozzarella.

Cheese

Cheese

$16.00

Traditional Focaccia topped with house red sauce, and Fresh Mozzarella.

Chicken Grease

Chicken Grease

$16.00

BBQ base infused with Sauce Boss Gang Granada hot sauce, a 4 cheese blend, tender fried chicken chunks from Chickenheads, crispy onion staws, and Gorgonzola.

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$12.00

Made with roasted garlic, olive oil, a 6 cheese blend, and locally sourced focaccia bread.

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Coffee shop + kitchen serving specialty coffee, baked goods, great eats, beer, and wine.

Location

6178 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, OH 45424

Main pic

